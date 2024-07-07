Many people would probably agree that doctors should be skilled, disciplined, emotionally resilient, and knowledgeable in their craft. Even though all of these things are important in making a medical expert good, they’re not enough for greatness. Their bedside manner is vital, too. Poor communication and a lack of respect and empathy are only going to leave folks frustrated. Some of those patients take to the popular r/mildlyinfuriating online group to vent their frustrations. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring stories that prove that many health professionals still have a long way to go when it comes to their behavior. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 This Doctors' Handwriting Share icon

#2 My Doctor's Appointment Is Scheduled For 1:30 Share icon

#3 This Doctors Office Has A Window Behind The Bench And Claims The Blinds Don’t Close. My Sibling Had To Strip Down In Front Of A Parking Lot Share icon

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit is very widely known around the internet. Currently, it has around 7.8 million members, who share stories about being slightly inconvenienced in various situations. For some folks, their interactions with their doctors left such a bad taste in their mouths that they wanted to call out their less-than-exemplary behavior.

#4 Doctor’s Office Turned Away My Dad For Arriving At 9:50 For His 10:00 Appointment Share icon They said their policy is to arrive 30 minutes early; therefore, he was 20 minutes late and they wouldn’t see him. He is NOT a new patient.



That is a 9:30 appointment, then, not 10:00! 😡



Update to add more details:



My parents have been seeing this doctor for years. They’re very punctual and always arrive early to appointments.



They were not told of this requirement to be there 30 minutes early, nor has it ever come up in all the other times they’ve arrived 10-15 minutes before their appointment.



This was just an annual checkup, made for 10:00 and not rescheduled from another time.



I personally think this is either a new policy they weren’t told about, or an old, unenforced policy that someone having a bad day decided to enforce today.



I hate that this kind of thing has happened to so many of you. ☹️ Probably more than mildly infuriating

#5 Whats The Point Of Making An Appointment To See A Doctor But Still Waiting 1 Hour Later Share icon

#6 This Exposed Outlet In The Children's Area Of The Doctors Waiting Room Share icon

Ideally, we’d want every doctor to have good communication and leadership skills. But the reality is that not everyone has them. Some medical professionals simply don’t have enough experience interacting with their patients. Others might simply have low emotional intelligence or lack empathy. Still, other doctors might not see the point in being kind or genuinely caring about their patients.

#7 Got This In The Mail Recently. Charged Interest On 0$ By Doctors Office. Then Sent To Collection Over 6 Years Later Without Ever Once Being Contacted By Said Office Share icon

#8 The Patient Didnt Even Understand The Doctor Share icon

#9 Doctors Office Said I Didn’t Confirm My Appointment After I Confirmed It Twice Share icon

It can’t be understated how much empathy and proper communication can help patients. They’re naturally worried about their health, procedures, treatments, surgeries, and futures. ADVERTISEMENT They’re anxious. They’re scared. In these situations, many people need emotional support. So, how a doctor delivers a diagnosis or phrases things becomes just as important—if not more so—than the actual information they’re delivering.

#10 My Dr Thinks He Is Dr House Share icon I was at the VA a Couple weeks ago after waiting 6 months to see the bone doctor for a worsening preexisting injury afflicting both of my legs. The doctor spent the entire time playing with the keyboard, not typing anything (i can see the monitor with nothing on it) just tappy tap tapping away, never even makes eyes contact, then proceed to tell me my 16 year old injury must be caused by gout and we will do blood work to confirm but also here is the gout medication because he is correct about this. He then shoo's me out of the room with an "I'm done with you now". I get the blood work done (throw out the prescription) and 5 days later get a call letting me know to stop taking the medication because I don't have gout. YA DONT SAY?!

#11 Doctor Decides Tell Me That My Beneficial New Supplement Was Just The Placebo Effect Share icon I started telling her how I’ve felt much better since I started taking supplement X. She stops me to say that supplement X doesn’t work - it only works because I think it’s working, from the placebo effect…



Driving home, feeling deflated and a bit silly, it hit me that she could’ve just said nothing, and allow me to keep thinking it was working

#12 Doctor's Office Left A Message Cancelling My Appointment With 1 Hour's Notice; The Next Day I Made An Online Request For A Prescription Renewal (Which I'd Planned To Do During The Visit); They Wouldn't Send It In Because I Hadn't Seen The Doctor Recently Enough Share icon In the two days before the appointment they'd asked me to confirm THREE times (twice by text, once by email).



I only found out about the prescription denial when I checked the pharmacy a couple of days later and they hadn't received anything, so I called the doctor's office to find out why it hadn't been sent in. They finally sent it in when I pointed out they'd cancelled my appointment when I was almost on my way to see the doctor, and they hadn't had a new available appointment for weeks.

Take a moment to imagine a physician who bluntly tells their patient that they might have a horrendous disease versus one who gently explains what’s happening, explains all the options available, and provides them with realistic hope. The news will come as a shock either way, but in the latter case, the patient might be left with more determination and a feeling that their doctor will have their back, come hell or high water. A touch of empathy can be the difference between hope and devastation.

#13 I Texted My Doctor About My Foot Pain And This Was His Only Response Share icon

#14 Got Charged 9k For Doctor To Tell Me It Was Just Period Cramps, And After Going To Another Doctor It Was A Ruptured Ovarian Cyst Share icon

#15 The Doctor Looked At Our Son's Cut, Said It Wasn't A Big Deal, And Told Us To Go Home Share icon

According to Michigan Instruments, the foundation of any successful relationship between doctors and their patients is made up of trust. A professional who is empathetic, genuinely cares about their patients, and actively listens to them is going to build that trust. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, someone who is completely detached from their patients won’t inspire much trust at all. In the former case, patients are more likely to follow through with their treatment plans and medical advice.

#16 My Doctors Office Share icon

#17 Guess Even Time We Need Off For Doctors Appointments Will Be Denied Share icon

#18 Doctor Wanted To Prescribe Me Eczema Medication That My Insurance Wouldn’t Cover… This Is The Cost With The Goodrx Discount Share icon

To put it simply, patients who know their doctors care about them and their welfare are more likely to listen to what they tell them they should do. They’ll be more likely to follow through with any medication regimens and attend follow-up appointments. They’ll actually listen when their physicians tell them to eat better and move more, which should prevent some health problems in the future.

#19 Trying To Confirm A Doctors Appointment Share icon

#20 Apparently This Guy Is My New Doctor Share icon

#21 I’ve Been Sitting In The Waiting Room Of This Doctors Office For Over An Hour And This Painting Is Really Pissing Me Off Share icon

Empathetic doctors are good for absolutely everyone. Their patients will be more likely to get better and won’t clog up the system, meaning experts won’t be as overworked. The doctors with good bedside manners will have a good reputation, which, by extension, will improve the standing of their workplace, bringing in more business and investments. And, on a wider scale, fewer sick people and more trust in the community are good for society as a whole.

#22 This Endless Automated Text Loop Trying To Cancel An Upcoming Doctor Appointment For My Dad Who Died Yesterday Share icon

#23 Unhygienic Switch For The Bathroom Light At The Doctors Office Share icon

#24 This Sticker My Niece Received From The Dentist Share icon

St. George’s University School of Medicine points out that some people are naturally good communicators. However, communication, like any other skill, is something that can be learned and developed. It will happen slowly, over time, as medical experts interact with their patients. However, prospective medics can learn proper bedside manners during simulations, too.

#25 This Medicine Cabinet At My Doctors Office Share icon

#26 This Note From My Doctor… How Am I Supposed To Send This To My School? Share icon

#27 One Of The Drawers At My Doctor's Office That Always Annoys Me Share icon

Another thing to keep front of mind is that few patients are going to have the same medical knowledge as the medical staff. So, doctors need to find a way to explain what’s happening to their patients in a way that’s both informative and easy to understand. That means using fewer technical terms and medical jargon or at least explaining what everything means in a simple way. The goal is for both sides to be on the same page, not to flex one’s fancy medical degree and the plethora of knowledge they amassed. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Woman With Ovarian Cancer Told Just Overweight By Doctors Share icon

#29 The Floor At My Doctors Office Share icon

#30 How People Leave Their Shoes At The Doctor’s Office Share icon

We’d like to hear your thoughts on the topic, dear Pandas. What is the worst or weirdest interaction that you’ve ever had with your doctors? What style of communication and skills do you value the most in medical pros? Do we have any Doctor Pandas here today? If so, what do you personally do to build a sense of trust with your patients? You can share your opinions and experiences in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

#31 Private Hospital After Charging Insane Amounts Still Ask For Donations For Doctors Share icon

#32 Broke My Hand And Doctors Are Acting Like It’s Nothing Share icon

#33 Wife Pays Over 400$ A Month For There To Be Only Two Doctors In The City. Insurance Is Bullsh*t Share icon

#34 Doctor Appointment At 8:20, Currently 10:00, Still No Sign Of Even A Nurse Share icon

#35 My Doctors Enthusiastic Bandaging Share icon

#36 Every Time I Go To This Doctor I Want To Pull That Tape Share icon

#37 Miss A Call From The Doctors, Call Back And Told I Will Receive A Letter And Follow The Instructions. 6 Days Later Get The Letter Telling Me I Missed A Call From Them And To Call Back Share icon

#38 At The Doctors Office Share icon

#39 Guess Which Country I Go To The Doctor In. Taken Inside An Exam Room Share icon

#40 I Booked A Doctors Appointment For 1pm (My Work Lunch Break) And It’s Now 1:45pm, I’m Late Coming Back To Work And I Still Haven’t Been Seen. I Literally Only Need A Script Filled Out Share icon

#41 Dressing Room At The Doctors Office Has The Lock On The Outside! Share icon

#42 At The Doctors Office. Every Door Marked Keep Closed At All Times Is Open Share icon

#43 Doctor Requires You To Be 1 Hour Early For 5 Minutes Of Paperwork, Only To Be Running 2.5 Hours Behind. Why Is This Acceptable? Share icon

#44 This “Inspirational” Poster On The Ceiling Of My Doctors Office Share icon

#45 These Light Switches At The Doctor's Office Share icon

#46 Doctor Gave Me A Cd Rom To View My Sons X Rays Share icon

#47 Sitting In The Doctors Office At 2:10 Listening To Him Bullsh*t About His Weekend In The Room Next To Me When My Appointment Was At 1:30 Share icon

#48 The Floor At My Doctors Office... Where I Go To Get Treatment For Ocd Share icon

#49 These Signs/Wall Decorations At My Doctor's Office Share icon