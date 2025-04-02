ADVERTISEMENT

For the past 12 years, Mihaela Noroc has been traveling the globe, photographing women in nearly 100 countries for her project The Atlas of Beauty. Along the way, she’s met thousands of women—many of whom are breaking societal norms by working in roles often labeled as “men’s jobs.”

Whether in modern cities or traditional communities, Mihaela found that one of the biggest challenges women face is staying true to themselves. Around the world, society continues to place expectations on how women should look, act, or live. But the women she met are proving that those limitations can be pushed aside.

#1

Woman race car driver in red suit, challenging societal norms, seated in a red car on a racetrack.

Amna fell in love with sports cars during her childhood and became the first Emirati female racing driver.

From a motorcyclist in Pakistan to a stand-up comedian in the UK, a priest in Denmark to a bodybuilder in Nepal—these women are showing that there’s no such thing as “men’s work.”

Mihaela shares their stories and portraits on social media, reaching a global audience with her mission: to challenge outdated ideas of beauty. To her, beauty is about authenticity and using your qualities for a meaningful purpose. Real beauty, she believes, shines through when a woman chooses her own path—regardless of what others expect.

These inspiring stories are now part of her new book, The Power of Women.
    #2

    Elderly woman DJ defying societal norms, wearing headphones and a colorful top in a vibrant setting.

    Wirginia is an 86 year old DJ from Poland.

    #3

    Woman firefighter in gear stands confidently outside a fire station, representing women defying societal norms.

    Ragga is a firefighter and adventure guide from Iceland.

    #4

    Woman scientist in a lab, embodying those who defy societal norms and conventions, smiling confidently.

    Ille is a scientist from Austria.

    #5

    Female pilot in uniform standing confidently with a suitcase, exemplifying women defying societal norms.

    Yasmeen is the first woman in Saudi Arabia to become a commercial airline pilot.

    #6

    Woman in black coat and top hat defying societal norms, leaning against a wall confidently.

    Vanessa is a chimney sweep from Germany.

    #7

    Woman in gym with red boxing wraps, defying societal norms, captured by photographer over 12 years.

    Angsana is a Thai boxing champion and a Marketing specialist from Thailand.

    #8

    Female welder with torch and helmet, challenging societal norms in workshop setting.

    Courtney is a welder in Austin, United States.

    #9

    Woman defying societal norms, standing on a bridge in a green outfit, with a canal and buildings in the background.

    Fatiha is a respected stand-up comedian in the United Kingdom.

    #10

    Woman in construction gear holding a "SLOW" sign in a city, showcasing defiance against societal norms.

    Thea works in constructions in Toronto, Canada.

    #11

    Woman in a workshop upholstering a chair, defying societal norms with her skills and determination.

    Noor is a carpenter from Iraq.

    #12

    A woman stands in a grand church interior, challenging societal norms.

    Marlene is the parish priest of this cathedral in the capital of Denmark.

    #13

    Woman in gym wearing multiple medals, showcasing women defying societal norms.

    Sujita is a bodybuilder from Nepal.

    #14

    Young woman with a soccer ball in an urban setting, symbolizing defiance of society's rules.

    Liced is a football player from Colombia.

    #15

    A woman standing confidently beside a taxi, surrounded by city traffic, challenging societal norms.

    Kinana is a taxi driver in the capital of Syria.

    #16

    A woman on a motorcycle, confidently posing in a busy market, defying traditional societal norms.

    Zenith is the first Pakistani female motorcyclist to ride across her country.

    #17

    Woman defying societal norms, performing a graceful parkour move by the railings on a tree-lined street.

    Sanober is an experienced stuntwoman from India.

    #18

    A woman in construction gear stands confidently on a building site, challenging society's norms.

    Judaline is an experienced plumber from New York City, inspiring other women
    and girls to become skilled professionals

