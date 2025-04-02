Photographer Spent 12 Years Capturing Women Who Refused To Follow Society’s Rules, Here Are 18 Of Them
For the past 12 years, Mihaela Noroc has been traveling the globe, photographing women in nearly 100 countries for her project The Atlas of Beauty. Along the way, she’s met thousands of women—many of whom are breaking societal norms by working in roles often labeled as “men’s jobs.”
Whether in modern cities or traditional communities, Mihaela found that one of the biggest challenges women face is staying true to themselves. Around the world, society continues to place expectations on how women should look, act, or live. But the women she met are proving that those limitations can be pushed aside.
Amna fell in love with sports cars during her childhood and became the first Emirati female racing driver.
From a motorcyclist in Pakistan to a stand-up comedian in the UK, a priest in Denmark to a bodybuilder in Nepal—these women are showing that there’s no such thing as “men’s work.”
Mihaela shares their stories and portraits on social media, reaching a global audience with her mission: to challenge outdated ideas of beauty. To her, beauty is about authenticity and using your qualities for a meaningful purpose. Real beauty, she believes, shines through when a woman chooses her own path—regardless of what others expect.
These inspiring stories are now part of her new book, The Power of Women.
Wirginia is an 86 year old DJ from Poland.
Ragga is a firefighter and adventure guide from Iceland.
Ille is a scientist from Austria.
Yasmeen is the first woman in Saudi Arabia to become a commercial airline pilot.
Vanessa is a chimney sweep from Germany.
Angsana is a Thai boxing champion and a Marketing specialist from Thailand.
Courtney is a welder in Austin, United States.
Fatiha is a respected stand-up comedian in the United Kingdom.
Thea works in constructions in Toronto, Canada.
Noor is a carpenter from Iraq.
Marlene is the parish priest of this cathedral in the capital of Denmark.
Sujita is a bodybuilder from Nepal.
Liced is a football player from Colombia.
Kinana is a taxi driver in the capital of Syria.
Zenith is the first Pakistani female motorcyclist to ride across her country.
Sanober is an experienced stuntwoman from India.
Judaline is an experienced plumber from New York City, inspiring other women
and girls to become skilled professionals