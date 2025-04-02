ADVERTISEMENT

For the past 12 years, Mihaela Noroc has been traveling the globe, photographing women in nearly 100 countries for her project The Atlas of Beauty. Along the way, she’s met thousands of women—many of whom are breaking societal norms by working in roles often labeled as “men’s jobs.”

Whether in modern cities or traditional communities, Mihaela found that one of the biggest challenges women face is staying true to themselves. Around the world, society continues to place expectations on how women should look, act, or live. But the women she met are proving that those limitations can be pushed aside.

