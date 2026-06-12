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Becoming a parent really turns your life upside down. Suddenly, sleeping in on a Saturday feels like a luxury, and going on a trip requires a level of planning that honestly deserves some kind of certification. Even making dinner can feel harder than working in a professional kitchen, because your toughest critic is usually a very picky 3-year-old.

In other words, parenting is a lot, and the Instagram page Kids Are The Worst clearly knows it. Through memes and funny posts, it captures the everyday chaos of raising children in a way that makes you laugh and feel seen at the same time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones below.

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#1

Funny parenting meme with sanitary pad and pool float comparison

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    #2

    Funny parenting meme questioning if beavers know what they're doing with rivers

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    #3

    Parenting meme about nephew's wise comment on self-love and perspective.

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    #4

    Parenting meme about not throwing away good food, saving leftovers

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    #5

    Parenting meme about dad feeling pressure to respond in family group chat

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    #6

    Toilet seat with happy mother day message written in red marker

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    #7

    Parenting meme showing disdain when someone uses the driveway to turn around

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    #8

    Parenting Halloween costume meme inspired by Home Alone character

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    #9

    Parenting meme about how hard it is to be a mom from parenting memes collection

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    #10

    Humorous tweet about a very hungry caterpillar clinic for emotions

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    #11

    Funny parenting meme about sleep and worms lifestyle advice

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    #12

    Tweet about hurting neck turning to look, a funny parenting insight.

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    #13

    Handwritten list meme on how to cheer up with silly phrases and funny voices

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    #14

    Humorous parenting meme showing a kid in a suit on Zoom call with call hand signal

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    #15

    Couple discussing movie subtitles with parenting meme caption

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    #16

    Spider-Man parenting meme asking if anyone has seen mom

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    #17

    Child reading with headphones and cozy fireplace on laptop meme

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    #18

    Parenting meme about Blues Clues receiving emails instead of letters now

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    #19

    Parenting meme about dad misunderstanding Venmo fee request for tee ball

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    #20

    Parenting meme about a child remembering a burnt quesadilla dinner mishap

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    #21

    Heartwarming parenting meme about kid thanking for petting dog

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    #22

    Funny parenting meme about diamonds versus pockets

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    #23

    Parenting meme about adulthood and constant sleepiness from parenting memes collection

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    #24

    Funny parenting meme about missing parents and expired salad dressings at home

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    #25

    Parenting meme on couples not knowing which side of bed to sleep on every night

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    4points
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    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Perseverantloser
    Perseverantloser
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this now but its the dogs that determine where I sleep

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    #26

    Parenting meme about tiredness on the couch versus the bed

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    #27

    Tweet about lemonade stand encounter with a funny parenting twist

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    #28

    Parenting meme about dads hating to stop on road trips to stay ahead

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    #29

    Funny parenting meme about grandma avoiding talking when mom is home

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    #30

    Round white table meme highlighting awkward pizza delivery scenario

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    #31

    Parenting meme shows how moms fall asleep watching movies with a cat.

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    #32

    Parenting meme about zoning out while kids tell a story and mishearing them

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    #33

    Parenting meme about seeing an old photo and wanting your body back

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    #34

    Funny parenting meme showing huge flip-flops for bringing groceries.

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    #35

    Tweet about wishing to google search own mind

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    #36

    Parenting meme on childhood stress doing math with dad.

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    #37

    Parenting meme about a kid asking if there's a baby in your tummy and slight hurt feelings

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    #38

    Parenting meme about kid smiling for expensive school pictures

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    #39

    Parenting meme joke about mom's podcast only accessible with voicemail password

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    #40

    Parenting meme about weekly teen allowance with reply saying allowed to live there

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    #41

    Parenting meme about being mistaken for a mom at 22 in ER by doctor

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    #42

    Parenting meme about botox and looking the same age as others with botox

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    #43

    Handwritten funny note about running away to meet the spice girls

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    #44

    Parenting meme about feeling free on the last day of school without backpacks

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    #45

    Report card with a child signing mom as parent signature

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    #46

    Parenting tweet showing Walmart skulls and faux skulls priced the same

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    #47

    Text conversation misunderstanding about youth medium t-shirt size

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    #48

    Tired parent in bed hearing child call in parenting meme

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    #49

    Text meme about white shirt getting stained while eating

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    #50

    Parenting meme about struggling to not laugh at inappropriate kid comments

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    #51

    Parenting meme about choosing between no diaper changes or million dollars with messy cleanup

    kidsaretheworst Report

    3points
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    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Perseverantloser
    Perseverantloser
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I already never have to clean up a poopie diaper

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    #52

    Child's colorful drawing of a family labeled as an accurate family portrait meme

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    #53

    Meme showing a man getting a back massage with a steamroller for back relief

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    #54

    Text meme about a son's comment comforting mom after upsetting posts

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    #55

    Grandma matched her outfit to her favorite chair in a parenting meme.

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    #56

    Parenting meme about moms offering fruit when kids say they're hungry

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    #57

    Parenting meme about a mother's competitive love with her kids

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    #58

    Parenting meme about spending the night at a friend's house without a blanket

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    #59

    Parenting meme showing milk jug communication to indicate low milk

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    #60

    Child's handwritten answer saying kids are the hardest part of parenting with drawing

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    #61

    Parenting meme about rewarding reading books with personal pan pizza

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    #62

    Parenting meme comparing Mario Kart mistakes to adulthood.

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    #63

    Funny parenting meme showing exhausted devil character relaxing after fall family fun

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    #64

    Parenting meme of tired child with messy hair captioned about feeling tired

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    #65

    Text parenting meme about kids tricking teachers on roll call

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    #66

    Parenting meme with sandwich image and caption about food stuck on mouth roof

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    #67

    Tweet parenting meme about shouting a name and getting attention from little league team

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    #68

    Parenting meme of a child sitting in a circle of candles at a wedding to avoid boredom

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    #69

    Tweet about being a bossy oldest daughter with anxiety

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    #70

    Tweet about Amazon Prime Day and lack of self control

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    #71

    Tweet about old Disney episode times and confusion

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    #72

    Parenting meme about believing it's not butter.

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    #73

    Parent meme about checking garage door to prevent accidents.

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    #74

    Relatable parenting meme about waking up late for school or work.

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    #75

    Comparison meme of clothes pile on chair by day and spooky figure at 3am

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    #76

    Parenting meme about a mom telling a kid to vacuum ghosts to clean the house

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    #77

    Parenting meme about Santa bringing one gift and parents handling other presents

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    #78

    Parenting meme about cooking three meals daily and only having four minutes of free time

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    #79

    Parenting meme about a daughter's impression mimicking a parent's busy mom routine

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    #80

    Parenting meme showing kids taking juice box unattended at home

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    #81

    Parenting meme with dog wearing sign about stealing chicken from kid

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    #82

    Child's homework writing hardest thing about growing up is having to work

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    #83

    Parenting tweet normalizing not cutting kids food into fun shapes

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    #84

    Parenting meme about husband seeing football details but not keys on hook

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    #85

    Parenting meme showing statue buckled in car seat pretending to be in music video

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    #86

    Parenting meme with zero percent interest sign referencing elf on the shelf mischief

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    #87

    Parenting meme showing grumpy toddler carried on back too cheerful in the morning

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    #88

    Parenting meme showing a woman telling her husband she hates it here

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    #89

    Parenting meme about using pillows at night to avoid body pain

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    #90

    Parenting meme about being born on due date and respecting mother with 5 pounds birth weight

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    #91

    Parenting meme about birthday timing nine months after dad's

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    #92

    Parenting meme about being the first to leave a social event and prompting others to leave

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    #93

    Funny parenting meme about feeling full before entree at a Mexican restaurant

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    #94

    Parenting meme showing dog sitting on man's head two weeks after getting a dog

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    #95

    Parenting meme about kids buying a birthday cake for a snack

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    #96

    Parenting meme with a man in car and note saying not to break glass as wife will return soon

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    #97

    Parenting meme about ordering takeout and counting forks to see if you overeat

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    #98

    Witch stirring potion with caption about brain vs posting, parenting memes theme

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    #99

    Group of older women with caption about needing a girls night parenting memes

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    #100

    Child hiding behind glass door with parent praising good hiding in parenting meme

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    #101

    Sheep and dogs with text about babysitter calling in sick parenting meme

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    #102

    Parenting meme recalling daily chiropractor visits with photo of school desk

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    #103

    Parenting meme about bad and good guys in Hallmark movies and relationship roles

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    #104

    Tweet explaining revenge bedtime procrastination related to parenting memes

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    #105

    Funny meme showing mom confused reading a meme with parenting memes keyword

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    #106

    Vintage family photo captioned about making dinner vs ordering Uber Eats parenting memes

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    #107

    Funny parenting meme about men questioning heavy bags then adding items

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    #108

    Child making a mess with white paint on TV and furniture parenting meme

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    #109

    Parenting meme about medicine warnings and heavy machinery thinking about forklift

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    #110

    Funny parenting meme showing Easter baskets for older kids filled with cleaning supplies

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    #111

    Parent struggling to workout at home meme showing slow progress and giving up

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    #112

    Parenting meme about underestimating time needed to get ready

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    #113

    Spaghetti cooking and serving meme illustrating wet and dry phases

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    #114

    Parenting meme with child leaning out car window about running errands

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    #115

    Parenting meme suggesting buying things to cure sadness

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    #116

    Parenting meme depicting stressed mom balancing many responsibilities

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    #117

    Parenting meme with Kermit illustrating a mom's secret grip in public

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    #118

    Parenting meme showing Marge Simpson in grocery store for mental health break

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    #119

    Skeleton waiting in car humor meme about parenting patience

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