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Becoming a parent really turns your life upside down. Suddenly, sleeping in on a Saturday feels like a luxury, and going on a trip requires a level of planning that honestly deserves some kind of certification. Even making dinner can feel harder than working in a professional kitchen, because your toughest critic is usually a very picky 3-year-old.

In other words, parenting is a lot, and the Instagram page Kids Are The Worst clearly knows it. Through memes and funny posts, it captures the everyday chaos of raising children in a way that makes you laugh and feel seen at the same time. We’ve gathered some of the best ones below.