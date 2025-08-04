So, in order to learn more about how they cope with the job, the person running the Instagram page Victorious Mamas asked their followers to share the most unhinged sanity hacks they use. “I’m not talking about ‘take a bubble bath’ or ‘drink more water,’” the post explained. “I mean the most feral, desperate thing you’ve ever done to survive motherhood.”

Mothers are more likely than fathers to say that parenting is tiring (47% vs. 34%) and stressful (33% vs. 24%) at least most of the time.

#1 I gave myself a sticker chart for staying calm when the kids kicked off. I earned bars of chocolate and new books.

RELATED:

#2 I used to eat my treats in coffee mugs so my kids would leave me alone and not try to take them from me because they knew coffee was just for mommy….. so I’d fill that cup with ice cream, Mac n cheese, anything I didn’t want to share.

#3 Never ground your teenager. Tell them you’ll tag along to all their activities instead and join in. Game changer.



southernharmony83 replied:

Grounding my youngest teen wouldn’t work- she never leaves the house (she’s an amazing teen really, reads and crochets) but we often joke if she’s bad we will UNGROUND her and make her stay out of the house with no books or crochet materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I used to play “What’s on my butt?” when I was sick and home with the kids alone. This game required me lying down on the couch and closing my eyes while my kids randomly placed items on my backside. I had to guess what each item was. I was a very bad guesser so this game took a long time and I got to rest. I also played “Mom’s in the crypt” which required me lying down on my back on the couch with my eyes closed while they built Legos that had to be magnificent enough to rouse me.

#5 Gave my daughter a pot of body lotion and a paintbrush and let her paint my legs.



bethyhouseman:



My mom used to do this and have me and my siblings “paint” on her back when she was ready for bed and we weren’t. I felt like ✨An Artist✨ at the time. In hindsight, I mostly feel scammed. 😂🤣

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 When my kid is in full meltdown mode, I start making random animal sounds in response. Nothing diffuses a tantrum like a sassy cow.



alii_shaa replied:

The art of distraction!! This works for my toddlersaurus too!

#7 Stop folding their clothes just sort em a bit and put em in the drawer. Laundry is done in 5min.

#8 I hung up a 2D Santa ornament via a paper clip on the ceiling fan pull chain and told the kids it was a Santa Cam so he could see their behavior. They believed it for years. I’ll never forget the boys fighting and older son yelling “I hope Santa saw how you acted on the camera.” An ornament & a paper clip!

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Lowered my standards. I stopped folding dishes towels and just dump them in a drawer. I also didn't fold my kids clothes for a long time because she would rummage through them and destroy all the hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My mom mothered until 9pm, 9:01 pm she just peaced out, f**k around and find out.

Loved that for her.



southernharmony83 replied:

I didn’t mother until 7am- my kids quickly knew what time 7am was and to not wake the GREMLIN. Sometimes they would just sit in my bed with an iPad playing games until the 7 came on the clock and I would pretend to be happy to be up and not a gremlin (I wasn’t but 7am was better than 5 or 6am)

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Unhinged hack?

I started scheduling my breakdowns. Not kidding! (Don’t judge!)

If I know the week ahead is chaos ..

Double childcare, big project, sleep regression.

I’ll literally block off a 30-min cry session in my calendar. Yup it sounds bonkers (I already know)

Because if I don’t plan for the crash, I end up spiraling during school pickup, or crying into a cold coffee with one boob out.

Some people plan yoga.

I plan emotional triage.

And you know what? It’s bats**t crazy but it works for me.

#12 I locked myself in my room before. Told my kids "nope. I'm done. I've retired from motherhood." And locked myself in my room. My daughter drew a picture of her and her 2 siblings outside the door crying. They even video called Nana. She texted me asking if I'm alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Sometimes I go into the basement to workout alone. Sometimes I say I’m going to work out and I lay on the floor and eat my secret stash of ice cream alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I gave Mother’s Day to my ex-mother-in-law. She loves it. It’s her favorite holiday. So she gets my kids. Makes her happy and I get the day to myself. I usually get massage and go to lunch alone.

#15 I kick my family out of the house on Saturdays. Saturday = Dad day. And I don’t do anything to help him prep. He makes lunches and snacks and decides where to go and they come home at 7 with dinner in hand.

Sometimes I clean the house. Sometimes I sleep all day.

It is *my* day to do with I want.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Let them “tattoo” my entire body with a pen while I laid on the couch like a dead fish. I told them I was a magical creature that only wakes up once the art is complete. Bought myself 30 glorious minutes.

#17 After a career as a first responder and mom for four, the first thing I say out loud to myself or anyone else in the room when I hear screaming is, ‘Oh good, sounds like they have a good airway.’

Keeps things in perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I always tie a retractable dog leash to my sons life jacket when we go to the river lake or ocean ngl it’s saved my daredevil from getting caught up in a current and swept out by rogue waves I’m not advocating for kid leashes but it’s definitely a great safety tip for water days when the little one is in their independence stage of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Going to bed and letting them kids stay up until sleep wins because that means they sleep until midday and my husband and I have quiet, slow mornings together alone. It’s the only way we’re surviving summer with them.



clairebunn replied:

My husband and I went on a Saturday morning date when the kids were sleeping and it was glorious. Bonus, we have them do chores when they wake up and then when we get back we can go out as a family because the chores are done. Win, win, win!



thatgirlmaggie13 replied:

Yessss. I’ve been doing this all summer with my 12-year-old. He stays up gaming with friends and I get peace and quiet till around noon. F*****g amazing!!!

#20 For the mamas of teens:

I started bringing reusable cooling gel face masks into their room late in the evening and we would each put one on a lay there and just chat. Sometimes I get the best conversations when the guards are down and we are both relaxed. It takes away the stress of the day and lets us both be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I got sick of hearing Mum 1,000,000 times a day, so when I was getting a bit overwhelmed, I told my son he had to refer to me as Engelbert Humperdinck, or I wouldn't answer. He did it, the little champ. He's 20 now, and still breaks it out sometimes as a joke. Haha.



bibbwvu replied:

My grandma told her kids she changed her name to a word they knew they weren’t allowed to say,

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Unlimited screen time.



bethhannahandleojake replied:

"He's been on that tablet too long" and yet neither of us are currently screaming or crying, so do I look like I care? Nope!

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I start a pillow fight whenever they are being little s**t heads. I mean it becomes full blown wwe, throwing cushions kids and pillows up in here. It gets them to let out the energy and let's me take out my frustrations with them in a positive manner. Once we've calmed down we talk about it. But man a good pillow fight is where it's at.

#24 We moved from Australia to rural Latin America so we could easily afford a nanny, cook and cleaning lady.



ahhdaniela replied:

It’s funny how people’s perspectives are soo different. We moved from Latin America where we had cleaner, cook, gardener etc to Australia so we could feel safer, have more financial freedom, a better healthcare, etc. We have a cleaner but only every second week and we’ll hire an au pair once the baby is here. Although… if you can make passive money in Australia and live in Latin America you’re done, ready for retirement. Best plan ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When my husband has a weekend off (his schedule is rotating) I plan an outing. I don't go on the outing. I stay home and sleep. My husband and kid(s) go on the outing. Sometimes my husband plans the outing. But once or twice a month I get a whole day to myself. I just send them out and tell them to call me when they are heading home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 One time I couldn’t find my toddler twins. Finally found them hiding under the dining room table. One had a jar of jelly and the other had a jar of peanut butter. They were feeding each other and clearly already needed a bath at that point. I just backed slowly away, got a cup of coffee, and enjoyed another ten minutes of peace before running a tub and washing them off. It was worth it. I have a photo somewhere, they’re going into 6th grade now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 About once a month, I pull an all-nighter and get s**t done. Laundry, dishes, finishing a crochet project, showering, cleaning out the fridge, etc. In the morning, I am the most calm, pleasant, and PRESENT mom. Sometimes it just builds up so much that I get too restless to really rest, and I get tired of staying up until 3 or 4am trying to catch up on one thing each night and just need a full reset.

#28 I expect my kids to figure out what to do when bored. Because if you tell me you're bored I'll find something for you to clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 When I just can’t cook another breakfast at 8am without having a menty b … I take us to a 9am movie and call it popcorn and candy brunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Car parked in the shade. McDonald’s fries, a crispy Coke, and a high-brow literary audiobook that I could never have the brain capacity to read in my house. Heaven.

#31 I have a late night at work once a week. If ever it doesn't happen, I don't go straight home, I go for a coffee by myself. From September, my late night finishes 25 minutes earlier every week. I have no intention of going straight home. I shall be having a weekly coffee by myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 As much as I love being a mom & Grammy, sometimes I just want a little quiet (like while I’m driving,) so I play the “Quiet Game: Who can be quiet the longest?” They win a “prize” from my purse - gum, mint, coins, someone’s business card, etc lol.

#33 I scream with him. He's having a tantrum, and I start a dramatized "aaaaahhhhh" with him. Not at him. I'm in the room. I tilt my head back and I yell at the ceiling. The amount of times it's been a decompression valve when I otherwise would have gotten frustrated is in the double digits. Added bonus, he gets to see mommy in a humanizing way. And he sometimes stops fussing because he's laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Set open hours. Especially as my disability progressed. My kids learned if my door is open it’s time to crowd. If it’s closed, knock and ask.

Nightmares/bad dreams are an automatic key to open the door.

These days it’s 9am to 9pm. Unless it’s life, limb or eyesight.

#35 I let the kids get up early and watch TV until we get up. Then they're tired and go to bed at a reasonable hour and my husband and I can have an adult conversation. My daughter gets up at 6 am come hell or high water, no matter how late I let her stay up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 It's not THAT bad but I secretly hated one plate we had. No good reason just didn't like it. I gave that to the kid who was being a perk that day. They never knew. It was my own secret.

Hubby had it a few times as well.



che.y.ann replied:

I used to do this with a fork to my ex, and then one day I accidentally let slip that I hated that fork and he responded with ‘oh is that why you give it to me when your mad at me’ and then deada*s the next time he was mad at me he gave ME the fork like okay touché sir, touché.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I go to the dollar store and buy a bunch of cheap little toys I know my kid would like. But I build them up in my mind like they’re a PS5, the most epic bday/holiday gift—I can’t wait to give it to him, he’s gonna lose his mind, etc etc.

Then when my kid acts like a s**t and I lose it, I go in secret and take one of the toys and smash it. Throw it in my fireplace.

I get the satisfaction of destroying what could have been an epic a*s gift & my kid has no f****n clue it ever existed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Radical acceptance that clothes will not be put into drawers.

I wash and fold, what happens after that is on them.

Can’t find a shirt. Cool story bro. They were washed, folded and handed to you. If you cannot find it in your room, that’s 100% a YOU problem kid.

Natural consequences that will hopefully lead to them putting stuff where they can find it eventually (or becoming nudists, but at this point, whatever).

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Every time my toddler hits me, I imitate the "World's Best Cry" from Intervention. Full volume. It shocks him, and then he comforts me. The hits have been less frequent since I've started doing it.

#40 I plan our vacations so that we get home the day that I drop them to their dad’s custody weekend - then I get a little 48hour post-holiday holiday, because we know that going back to normal reality sucks!

I get to wash all our stuff and pack everything away in complete peace without having to break up a single argument or have anyone complain about my music choices, and when I finally get back in my own bed there isn’t a kid climbing in it at 3am.

It’s been 12 years and it’s not failed me yet!

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My kids would fight upstairs and I couldn’t tell who started it. I would punish both of them. I got the usual “That’s not fair” from both of them. To make it “fair” , I let each of them choose the punishment for the other but stated “be careful because if it’s a really good punishment, I may use it on you.” I heard less fighting and more working it out because they didn’t know what the consequences from me would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I bought a car wash membership and I hit that thing every time I was out. Something about putting your car in neutral and being dragged through life for two and a half minutes grounded me. They used recycled water.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Told my husband, that next weekend the children, the house and chores was his, and l went away with my sister..

#44 A few years ago I started taking a mini-trip a couple times a year. 2 nights in an AirBnB within driving distance, solo. I take a couple of books, scope out a cafe and/or spa, and don’t speak to anyone for 36-48 hours.

#45 Food is food. If he wants to eat French fries for breakfast then whatever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I used to take a whiffle bat and beat the hell out of my bed when the rage and frustration overcame me. As a single mother of four …it was my outlet. It was either that or drive off a bridge.

#47 I save up restaurant rewards and when I earn enough for a free meal I go by myself to get it. Tell the kids I'm running an errand.

#48 It's too tiring to entertain 1 child all the time. So we made another. The moment she could walk, we decided that THAT was the best parenting decision we ever made.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I THROW AWAY TOYS I GET TIRED OF PICKING UP. And I never feel bad about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Start including the kids in what I do, rather than trying to entertain them for hours. Messy? Sure. But they get to clean too.

I get things done, my brain isn't as overwhelmed, kids are becoming more helpful and I'm actually getting to have fun with them....

#51 I tasked our two older girls to be responsible for setting the table each night,taking turns. Trying to teach responsibility and cooperation. They constantly would still require me to remind them every night. One night I got really annoyed that neither of them set the table again! So I plated up their food on the table ( just theirs) and called out “ Dinner’s on the table”! They ran in, smirking, then saw chicken, mashed potatoes and broccoli at their place with no plate. Messy but fixed the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I taught my little kids that the toys in the store were just for looking, “not for sale” and that the “ice cream truck” was just a “music truck” it worked for years.

#53 "Cry barefoot in my car in the parking lot of Walgreens" might be too much but hey, PPD/A awareness! Anyway, I invented a game called sleepy dragon where i lay on the couch, eyes closed, and my kiddo sneaks around and if he isn't sneaky, i wake up and roar. Behold, quiet couch time. (He's outgrown this, sadly)

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Locked myself outside for 5 minutes while my kid cried because I was gonna snap. Don’t judge me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I pretend I’m pooping just to get time to myself in the bathroom.

#56 I go into “purge mode” and start throwing s**t away. Like, so. Much. S**t. So you pick it up or it’s gone lol.

#57 We made the food scream and beg for mercy at dinner to encourage child to eat food on picky nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Where do I begin?

-Sewing an AirTag into the tongue of my son’s school shoes because they kept losing him

-Allowing him to bumshuffle beside me all the way across Walmart because I pick my battles

-Letting him wear all of his clothes inside out/backwards but also with his dress shoes and tie (because, again, ✨I pick my battles✨)

-Teaching him that pine trees will hold our screams and shake them out later so he would go scream outside at the trees instead of inside …

#59 Going outside with my 3yo and telling them to “go play over there” so I can have a toke without interruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Programmed Alexa to play Hold On by Wilson Philips every day at 4pm, and named my overwhelm ‘Larry’ so when I get super overwhelmed I just yell out “not now, Larry!” Confuses my toddler out of tantrums and makes me laugh cause why is it named Larry, but it was the first name that popped up when I did it the first time.

#61 Call the daycare ahead of time and let them know I’ll be outside in my car. Even if they see me; they really don’t see me.

2. Don’t take the kids on errands you don’t have to.

3. Go home and cook for them then order comfort food I don’t have time to cook for myself at least 2-3 times a month.

4. Park or pool maybe even park and pool EVERYDAY WE CAN. As long as weather permits, go outside, stay outside. I have OFF + sunscreen, blanket, speakers in my car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 1) AirPods - occasional squabbling, and your attempt at resolution clearly fails because they both have testosterone now. Thanks pre-teen puberty x2.

2) Buying Lego sets now that they are old enough to build them independently with instructions or the Lego app. Silence even if they’re in the same room. Great for those days when you’re overstimulated.

3) Taking them to the park and giving them a ball. They used to like me playing with them but now I’m no longer “cool” outside the house.

#63 I need half day twice every week just to get extra sleep. My husband will handle everything just so I can sleep till noon. Then evening will be his time playing game. Give n take. Rotation shift every Saturday n sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I read A LOT. It helps me clear my mind and I also got my libido back with smutty books. Boyfriend is NOT complaining.

#65 Convinced my kids Santa preferred canolli, profiteroles, and wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Have you tried screaming into a random field and then going on the errand you left the house for? Yeah a lot of us special needs moms do that.