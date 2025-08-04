ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers are more likely than fathers to say that parenting is tiring (47% vs. 34%) and stressful (33% vs. 24%) at least most of the time.

So, in order to learn more about how they cope with the job, the person running the Instagram page Victorious Mamas asked their followers to share the most unhinged sanity hacks they use. “I’m not talking about ‘take a bubble bath’ or ‘drink more water,’” the post explained. “I mean the most feral, desperate thing you’ve ever done to survive motherhood.”

The responses were raw, hilarious, and a reminder that sometimes, “merely” surviving is perfectly enough.

#1

Hands holding decorative gems and stickers over a crafting table showing unhinged mom hacks that toe the line between genius and chaos. I gave myself a sticker chart for staying calm when the kids kicked off. I earned bars of chocolate and new books.

frogotter , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

    #2

    Toddler reaching out with an unhinged expression while sitting at a table behind a large coffee cup in a chaotic setting. I used to eat my treats in coffee mugs so my kids would leave me alone and not try to take them from me because they knew coffee was just for mommy….. so I’d fill that cup with ice cream, Mac n cheese, anything I didn’t want to share.

    lrfriedmanauthor , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #3

    Mom demonstrating unhinged mom hacks with expressive gestures while sitting on couch in a cozy living room setting. Never ground your teenager. Tell them you’ll tag along to all their activities instead and join in. Game changer.

    southernharmony83 replied:
    Grounding my youngest teen wouldn’t work- she never leaves the house (she’s an amazing teen really, reads and crochets) but we often joke if she’s bad we will UNGROUND her and make her stay out of the house with no books or crochet materials.

    merradethjamrag , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #4

    Tired mom resting on a couch while her happy toddler plays nearby, illustrating unhinged mom hacks in daily life. I used to play “What’s on my butt?” when I was sick and home with the kids alone. This game required me lying down on the couch and closing my eyes while my kids randomly placed items on my backside. I had to guess what each item was. I was a very bad guesser so this game took a long time and I got to rest. I also played “Mom’s in the crypt” which required me lying down on my back on the couch with my eyes closed while they built Legos that had to be magnificent enough to rouse me.

    kellycoon106 , Grinvalds / freepik Report

    #5

    Person in white robe applying cream to leg, illustrating unhinged mom hacks that toe the line between genius and chaos. Gave my daughter a pot of body lotion and a paintbrush and let her paint my legs.

    bethyhouseman:

    My mom used to do this and have me and my siblings “paint” on her back when she was ready for bed and we weren’t. I felt like ✨An Artist✨ at the time. In hindsight, I mostly feel scammed. 😂🤣

    keziaparrott , dragonimages / freepik Report

    #6

    A mom calming her crying toddler in the kitchen, showcasing unhinged mom hacks that balance genius and chaos. When my kid is in full meltdown mode, I start making random animal sounds in response. Nothing diffuses a tantrum like a sassy cow.

    alii_shaa replied:
    The art of distraction!! This works for my toddlersaurus too!

    adventuresofweeweeaussieandmo , Kiwistocks / freepik Report

    #7

    Mom and kids using unhinged mom hacks for laundry, blending genius and chaos in a home setting. Stop folding their clothes just sort em a bit and put em in the drawer. Laundry is done in 5min.

    abbie_k8 , Trzykropy / freepik Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew that if I waited long enough, the lines for 'crumpled' and 'casual' would eventually merge.

    #8

    Santa Claus ornament hanging on a Christmas tree surrounded by festive decorations in a cozy holiday setting. I hung up a 2D Santa ornament via a paper clip on the ceiling fan pull chain and told the kids it was a Santa Cam so he could see their behavior. They believed it for years. I’ll never forget the boys fighting and older son yelling “I hope Santa saw how you acted on the camera.” An ornament & a paper clip!

    ishkabibbleinbmore , Laura James / freepik Report

    #9

    Young girl organizing clothes in neatly arranged drawers demonstrating unhinged mom hacks and creative organization ideas. Lowered my standards. I stopped folding dishes towels and just dump them in a drawer. I also didn't fold my kids clothes for a long time because she would rummage through them and destroy all the hard work.

    theluminousevolution , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #10

    Child blowing party blowers behind a mom resting on a couch, showcasing unhinged mom hacks balancing genius and chaos. My mom mothered until 9pm, 9:01 pm she just peaced out, f**k around and find out.
    Loved that for her.

    southernharmony83 replied:
    I didn’t mother until 7am- my kids quickly knew what time 7am was and to not wake the GREMLIN. Sometimes they would just sit in my bed with an iPad playing games until the 7 came on the clock and I would pretend to be happy to be up and not a gremlin (I wasn’t but 7am was better than 5 or 6am)

    katrynschock , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #11

    Young woman with hair bun holding a notebook close to her face, showcasing unhinged mom hacks that blend genius and chaos. Unhinged hack?
    I started scheduling my breakdowns. Not kidding! (Don’t judge!)
    If I know the week ahead is chaos ..
    Double childcare, big project, sleep regression.
    I’ll literally block off a 30-min cry session in my calendar. Yup it sounds bonkers (I already know)
    Because if I don’t plan for the crash, I end up spiraling during school pickup, or crying into a cold coffee with one boob out.
    Some people plan yoga.
    I plan emotional triage.
    And you know what? It’s bats**t crazy but it works for me.

    calmmumquotes , benzoix / freepik Report

    #12

    Hand turning a door lock knob inside a home, illustrating a moment from mom hacks that toe the line between genius and chaos. I locked myself in my room before. Told my kids "nope. I'm done. I've retired from motherhood." And locked myself in my room. My daughter drew a picture of her and her 2 siblings outside the door crying. They even video called Nana. She texted me asking if I'm alright.

    hollyholfeld , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #13

    Woman practicing yoga on a mat at home, following unhinged mom hacks that toe the line between genius and chaos. Sometimes I go into the basement to workout alone. Sometimes I say I’m going to work out and I lay on the floor and eat my secret stash of ice cream alone.

    whitisennock55 , Camandona / freepik Report

    #14

    Elderly woman warmly hugging smiling child in cozy home, illustrating unhinged mom hacks with a mix of genius and chaos. I gave Mother’s Day to my ex-mother-in-law. She loves it. It’s her favorite holiday. So she gets my kids. Makes her happy and I get the day to myself. I usually get massage and go to lunch alone.

    sincerely.birdie , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

    #15

    Woman resting thoughtfully on a couch, illustrating unhinged mom hacks blending genius and chaos in everyday life. I kick my family out of the house on Saturdays. Saturday = Dad day. And I don’t do anything to help him prep. He makes lunches and snacks and decides where to go and they come home at 7 with dinner in hand.
    Sometimes I clean the house. Sometimes I sleep all day.
    It is *my* day to do with I want.

    talawa19 , TriangleProd / freepik Report

    #16

    Close-up of a person writing on their forearm with a pen, illustrating unhinged mom hacks toe the line between genius and chaos. Let them “tattoo” my entire body with a pen while I laid on the couch like a dead fish. I told them I was a magical creature that only wakes up once the art is complete. Bought myself 30 glorious minutes.

    gococonutplay , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

    #17

    Young boy in red cap making a shocked face indoors, illustrating reaction to unhinged mom hacks blending genius and chaos. After a career as a first responder and mom for four, the first thing I say out loud to myself or anyone else in the room when I hear screaming is, ‘Oh good, sounds like they have a good airway.’
    Keeps things in perspective.

    spirit.horse.tarot , EyeEm / freepik Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monitoring sibling's kids by phone, I always went with "Is everybody breathing? Is anybody bleeding? Is anything on fire?" because those are your top three crises in order. Of course, de'niece and de'nephew soon began answering, "Everybody'sBreathing♫Nobody'sBleeding♫NothingIsOnFire♫""

    #18

    Toddler girl standing at the edge of a lake wearing a striped dress, representing unhinged mom hacks parenting creativity. I always tie a retractable dog leash to my sons life jacket when we go to the river lake or ocean ngl it’s saved my daredevil from getting caught up in a current and swept out by rogue waves I’m not advocating for kid leashes but it’s definitely a great safety tip for water days when the little one is in their independence stage of life.

    star.of.the.seaa , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #19

    Two children in bed with a large teddy bear, focused on a glowing tablet screen, showcasing mom hacks in action. Going to bed and letting them kids stay up until sleep wins because that means they sleep until midday and my husband and I have quiet, slow mornings together alone. It’s the only way we’re surviving summer with them.

    clairebunn replied:
    My husband and I went on a Saturday morning date when the kids were sleeping and it was glorious. Bonus, we have them do chores when they wake up and then when we get back we can go out as a family because the chores are done. Win, win, win!

    thatgirlmaggie13 replied:
    Yessss. I’ve been doing this all summer with my 12-year-old. He stays up gaming with friends and I get peace and quiet till around noon. F*****g amazing!!!

    thatnursecancook , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik Report

    #20

    Two women relaxing with cucumber slices on their eyes, demonstrating unhinged mom hacks with a mix of genius and chaos. For the mamas of teens:
    I started bringing reusable cooling gel face masks into their room late in the evening and we would each put one on a lay there and just chat. Sometimes I get the best conversations when the guards are down and we are both relaxed. It takes away the stress of the day and lets us both be present.

    sarajost07 , freepik Report

    #21

    Stressed mom with hand on forehead while child playfully hugs her, showing chaos of unhinged mom hacks. I got sick of hearing Mum 1,000,000 times a day, so when I was getting a bit overwhelmed, I told my son he had to refer to me as Engelbert Humperdinck, or I wouldn't answer. He did it, the little champ. He's 20 now, and still breaks it out sometimes as a joke. Haha.

    bibbwvu replied:
    My grandma told her kids she changed her name to a word they knew they weren’t allowed to say,

    plumbob_millionaire , Keira Burton / pexels Report

    Two children lying on a carpet watching a tablet while an adult nearby scrolls on a smartphone, mom hacks concept. Unlimited screen time.

    bethhannahandleojake replied:
    "He's been on that tablet too long" and yet neither of us are currently screaming or crying, so do I look like I care? Nope!

    angelfacearchives , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik Report

    #23

    I start a pillow fight whenever they are being little s**t heads. I mean it becomes full blown wwe, throwing cushions kids and pillows up in here. It gets them to let out the energy and let's me take out my frustrations with them in a positive manner. Once we've calmed down we talk about it. But man a good pillow fight is where it's at.

    theorenreed Report

    #24

    Happy family outdoors with toddler sitting on red suitcase, showcasing unhinged mom hacks blending genius and chaos. We moved from Australia to rural Latin America so we could easily afford a nanny, cook and cleaning lady.

    ahhdaniela replied:
    It’s funny how people’s perspectives are soo different. We moved from Latin America where we had cleaner, cook, gardener etc to Australia so we could feel safer, have more financial freedom, a better healthcare, etc. We have a cleaner but only every second week and we’ll hire an au pair once the baby is here. Although… if you can make passive money in Australia and live in Latin America you’re done, ready for retirement. Best plan ever.

    its_merav , anna_grant / freepik Report

    Mom smiling and helping her daughter with a backpack, showcasing unhinged mom hacks blending genius and chaos. When my husband has a weekend off (his schedule is rotating) I plan an outing. I don't go on the outing. I stay home and sleep. My husband and kid(s) go on the outing. Sometimes my husband plans the outing. But once or twice a month I get a whole day to myself. I just send them out and tell them to call me when they are heading home.

    dianamclarkehannaford , Wavebreak Media / freepik Report

    #26

    One time I couldn’t find my toddler twins. Finally found them hiding under the dining room table. One had a jar of jelly and the other had a jar of peanut butter. They were feeding each other and clearly already needed a bath at that point. I just backed slowly away, got a cup of coffee, and enjoyed another ten minutes of peace before running a tub and washing them off. It was worth it. I have a photo somewhere, they’re going into 6th grade now.

    megstesprit Report

    #27

    Tired mom wearing yellow gloves cleaning kitchen counter with cloth and cleaning supplies showing exhausted expression. About once a month, I pull an all-nighter and get s**t done. Laundry, dishes, finishing a crochet project, showering, cleaning out the fridge, etc. In the morning, I am the most calm, pleasant, and PRESENT mom. Sometimes it just builds up so much that I get too restless to really rest, and I get tired of staying up until 3 or 4am trying to catch up on one thing each night and just need a full reset.

    coldbrewbabyy , user17340861 / freepik Report

    #28

    I expect my kids to figure out what to do when bored. Because if you tell me you're bored I'll find something for you to clean.

    mumto2monsters Report

    #29

    Mother and daughter enjoying popcorn on a red couch, illustrating unhinged mom hacks balancing genius and chaos. When I just can’t cook another breakfast at 8am without having a menty b … I take us to a 9am movie and call it popcorn and candy brunch.

    indieromancebishes , Mitriakova Valeriia / freepik Report

    #30

    Car parked in the shade. McDonald’s fries, a crispy Coke, and a high-brow literary audiobook that I could never have the brain capacity to read in my house. Heaven.

    colleenoakes Report

    #31

    Woman with curly hair sipping a large cup of coffee at a café, highlighting unhinged mom hacks that toe the line between genius and chaos. I have a late night at work once a week. If ever it doesn't happen, I don't go straight home, I go for a coffee by myself. From September, my late night finishes 25 minutes earlier every week. I have no intention of going straight home. I shall be having a weekly coffee by myself.

    myerscroft , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #32

    Young girl with long hair holding finger to lips in a quiet gesture, highlighting unhinged mom hacks between genius and chaos. As much as I love being a mom & Grammy, sometimes I just want a little quiet (like while I’m driving,) so I play the “Quiet Game: Who can be quiet the longest?” They win a “prize” from my purse - gum, mint, coins, someone’s business card, etc lol.

    vegasjenofficial , bilanol / freepik Report

    #33

    I scream with him. He's having a tantrum, and I start a dramatized "aaaaahhhhh" with him. Not at him. I'm in the room. I tilt my head back and I yell at the ceiling. The amount of times it's been a decompression valve when I otherwise would have gotten frustrated is in the double digits. Added bonus, he gets to see mommy in a humanizing way. And he sometimes stops fussing because he's laughing.

    riathewolf Report

    #34

    Set open hours. Especially as my disability progressed. My kids learned if my door is open it’s time to crowd. If it’s closed, knock and ask.
    Nightmares/bad dreams are an automatic key to open the door.
    These days it’s 9am to 9pm. Unless it’s life, limb or eyesight.

    littlejawa13 Report

    #35

    I let the kids get up early and watch TV until we get up. Then they're tired and go to bed at a reasonable hour and my husband and I can have an adult conversation. My daughter gets up at 6 am come hell or high water, no matter how late I let her stay up.

    jinx_shields Report

    #36

    It's not THAT bad but I secretly hated one plate we had. No good reason just didn't like it. I gave that to the kid who was being a perk that day. They never knew. It was my own secret.
    Hubby had it a few times as well.

    che.y.ann replied:
    I used to do this with a fork to my ex, and then one day I accidentally let slip that I hated that fork and he responded with ‘oh is that why you give it to me when your mad at me’ and then deada*s the next time he was mad at me he gave ME the fork like okay touché sir, touché.

    persephoneknows Report

    #37

    Young boy playing with toys in a cluttered room showcasing unhinged mom hacks that balance genius and chaos. I go to the dollar store and buy a bunch of cheap little toys I know my kid would like. But I build them up in my mind like they’re a PS5, the most epic bday/holiday gift—I can’t wait to give it to him, he’s gonna lose his mind, etc etc.
    Then when my kid acts like a s**t and I lose it, I go in secret and take one of the toys and smash it. Throw it in my fireplace.
    I get the satisfaction of destroying what could have been an epic a*s gift & my kid has no f****n clue it ever existed.

    lapetitegeist , maria.symchych / freepik Report

    #38

    Radical acceptance that clothes will not be put into drawers.
    I wash and fold, what happens after that is on them.
    Can’t find a shirt. Cool story bro. They were washed, folded and handed to you. If you cannot find it in your room, that’s 100% a YOU problem kid.
    Natural consequences that will hopefully lead to them putting stuff where they can find it eventually (or becoming nudists, but at this point, whatever).

    jess.kate_bookshelf Report

    #39

    Every time my toddler hits me, I imitate the "World's Best Cry" from Intervention. Full volume. It shocks him, and then he comforts me. The hits have been less frequent since I've started doing it.

    adventureswithjordie Report

    #40

    I plan our vacations so that we get home the day that I drop them to their dad’s custody weekend - then I get a little 48hour post-holiday holiday, because we know that going back to normal reality sucks!
    I get to wash all our stuff and pack everything away in complete peace without having to break up a single argument or have anyone complain about my music choices, and when I finally get back in my own bed there isn’t a kid climbing in it at 3am.
    It’s been 12 years and it’s not failed me yet!

    megan.louise_ Report

    #41

    My kids would fight upstairs and I couldn’t tell who started it. I would punish both of them. I got the usual “That’s not fair” from both of them. To make it “fair” , I let each of them choose the punishment for the other but stated “be careful because if it’s a really good punishment, I may use it on you.” I heard less fighting and more working it out because they didn’t know what the consequences from me would be.

    tinabeanie1 Report

    #42

    I bought a car wash membership and I hit that thing every time I was out. Something about putting your car in neutral and being dragged through life for two and a half minutes grounded me. They used recycled water.

    ashleyhensley3 Report

    #43

    Told my husband, that next weekend the children, the house and chores was his, and l went away with my sister..

    piafloe Report

    #44

    A few years ago I started taking a mini-trip a couple times a year. 2 nights in an AirBnB within driving distance, solo. I take a couple of books, scope out a cafe and/or spa, and don’t speak to anyone for 36-48 hours.

    meagantcameron Report

    #45

    Food is food. If he wants to eat French fries for breakfast then whatever.

    suburbanastronaut Report

    #46

    I used to take a whiffle bat and beat the hell out of my bed when the rage and frustration overcame me. As a single mother of four …it was my outlet. It was either that or drive off a bridge.

    bburri Report

    #47

    I save up restaurant rewards and when I earn enough for a free meal I go by myself to get it. Tell the kids I'm running an errand.

    mandyrenee6 Report

    #48

    It's too tiring to entertain 1 child all the time. So we made another. The moment she could walk, we decided that THAT was the best parenting decision we ever made.

    nazzayasin Report

    #49

    I THROW AWAY TOYS I GET TIRED OF PICKING UP. And I never feel bad about it.

    katiebellward Report

    #50

    Start including the kids in what I do, rather than trying to entertain them for hours. Messy? Sure. But they get to clean too.
    I get things done, my brain isn't as overwhelmed, kids are becoming more helpful and I'm actually getting to have fun with them....

    comfy_garden Report

    #51

    I tasked our two older girls to be responsible for setting the table each night,taking turns. Trying to teach responsibility and cooperation. They constantly would still require me to remind them every night. One night I got really annoyed that neither of them set the table again! So I plated up their food on the table ( just theirs) and called out “ Dinner’s on the table”! They ran in, smirking, then saw chicken, mashed potatoes and broccoli at their place with no plate. Messy but fixed the problem.

    loric822 Report

    #52

    I taught my little kids that the toys in the store were just for looking, “not for sale” and that the “ice cream truck” was just a “music truck” it worked for years.

    jadenursereallife Report

    #53

    "Cry barefoot in my car in the parking lot of Walgreens" might be too much but hey, PPD/A awareness! Anyway, I invented a game called sleepy dragon where i lay on the couch, eyes closed, and my kiddo sneaks around and if he isn't sneaky, i wake up and roar. Behold, quiet couch time. (He's outgrown this, sadly)

    rogue_salem Report

    #54

    Frustrated mom covering her face while toddler cries in the background, reflecting unhinged mom hacks chaos and genius. Locked myself outside for 5 minutes while my kid cried because I was gonna snap. Don’t judge me.

    inkedmommylifts , vailery / freepik Report

    #55

    I pretend I’m pooping just to get time to myself in the bathroom.

    astupi Report

    #56

    I go into “purge mode” and start throwing s**t away. Like, so. Much. S**t. So you pick it up or it’s gone lol.

    lopez.shannon Report

    #57

    We made the food scream and beg for mercy at dinner to encourage child to eat food on picky nights.

    hazelhearthbear Report

    Where do I begin?
    -Sewing an AirTag into the tongue of my son’s school shoes because they kept losing him
    -Allowing him to bumshuffle beside me all the way across Walmart because I pick my battles
    -Letting him wear all of his clothes inside out/backwards but also with his dress shoes and tie (because, again, ✨I pick my battles✨)
    -Teaching him that pine trees will hold our screams and shake them out later so he would go scream outside at the trees instead of inside …

    bethyhouseman Report

    #59

    Going outside with my 3yo and telling them to “go play over there” so I can have a toke without interruption.

    jenniferhasideas Report

    #60

    Programmed Alexa to play Hold On by Wilson Philips every day at 4pm, and named my overwhelm ‘Larry’ so when I get super overwhelmed I just yell out “not now, Larry!” Confuses my toddler out of tantrums and makes me laugh cause why is it named Larry, but it was the first name that popped up when I did it the first time.

    koala.with.a.t Report

    #61

    Call the daycare ahead of time and let them know I’ll be outside in my car. Even if they see me; they really don’t see me.
    2. Don’t take the kids on errands you don’t have to.
    3. Go home and cook for them then order comfort food I don’t have time to cook for myself at least 2-3 times a month.
    4. Park or pool maybe even park and pool EVERYDAY WE CAN. As long as weather permits, go outside, stay outside. I have OFF + sunscreen, blanket, speakers in my car.

    royalnotes Report

    #62

    1) AirPods - occasional squabbling, and your attempt at resolution clearly fails because they both have testosterone now. Thanks pre-teen puberty x2.
    2) Buying Lego sets now that they are old enough to build them independently with instructions or the Lego app. Silence even if they’re in the same room. Great for those days when you’re overstimulated.
    3) Taking them to the park and giving them a ball. They used to like me playing with them but now I’m no longer “cool” outside the house.

    jasmineagordon Report

    #63

    I need half day twice every week just to get extra sleep. My husband will handle everything just so I can sleep till noon. Then evening will be his time playing game. Give n take. Rotation shift every Saturday n sunday.

    callmefazrin Report

    #64

    I read A LOT. It helps me clear my mind and I also got my libido back with smutty books. Boyfriend is NOT complaining.

    smutbookcoven Report

    #65

    Convinced my kids Santa preferred canolli, profiteroles, and wine.

    akkb1_ Report

    #66

    Have you tried screaming into a random field and then going on the errand you left the house for? Yeah a lot of us special needs moms do that.

    mauricio.sarah21 Report

