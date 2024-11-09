ADVERTISEMENT

Having anxiety is no joke. We aren’t talking about sometimes worrying whether you left the stove on, or if you’ll run out of money this month. Occasional worry is a normal (unpleasant) part of being human. But having an anxiety disorder is something completely different.

The persistent feeling of dread can interfere with your daily life, and can become crippling at times. According to the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people worldwide suffer from anxiety disorders.Only 1 in 4 of them receive treatment.

While it’s no laughing matter, it does sometimes help to distract yourself with a good dose of giggles. And that’s where the Insta page My Introverts comes in. With over 147,000 followers it’s become somewhat of a support corner for overthinkers, introverts, and those with anxiety. Bored Panda has gathered a few hilarious memes from the page, to ease you into another manic week. Take a few deep breaths, keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.