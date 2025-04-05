ADVERTISEMENT

Meme culture has so deeply permeated the digital world that at this point, you could put two people on a deserted island and they would be drawing memes in the sand about their experience within a few days.

The aptly named “Men’s Humor” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that exemplify the sorts of things guys find funny. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny and relatable meme for men about a FIFA19 game with a humorous twist overheard on a headset.

menshumor Report

    #2

    A meme for men about communication skills in video games, with a humorous comment exchange highlighting teamwork.

    menshumor Report

    #3

    Funny meme about a guy named Austin taking a friend out for food and bowling to cheer her up.

    menshumor Report

    Guy humor is a quirky breed all its own, often revolving around the art of exaggeration, a fondness for the absurd, and a knack for turning even the simplest situation into a wild story. It’s the kind of humor that thrives on deadpan delivery, think of the guy who recounts his epic backyard barbecue adventure as if he’d just returned from a daring expedition into the wild, complete with heroic near-misses and a mysterious disappearance of the condiments.

    One of the unique charms of guy humor is its love affair with the mundane. A broken lawnmower or a misplaced remote can suddenly become the centerpiece of an outrageous tale that leaves you laughing not because the story is entirely believable, but because the storyteller insists on treating it like the discovery of the century.

    #4

    Text exchange with a humorous meme about a man swimming alone at a pool party, while others sip cocktails.

    menshumor Report

    #5

    Funny meme for men about a wife's dream of a secret second wife named Linda, sparking humorous banter.

    daddygofish Report

    #6

    Cat with a mullet hairstyle, humorously captioned, showcasing funny and relatable memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    It’s a style that doesn’t require flowery language or elaborate set-ups, just a healthy dose of exaggeration, a touch of sarcasm, and the occasional non sequitur that somehow makes perfect sense in its own peculiar way. There’s also an unspoken rule among guys: if you can make someone laugh by deadpanning about a wild sports mishap or by playfully roasting a friend’s questionable taste in gadgets, you’re doing it right.

    #7

    Man humorously prepared for sleepover with backpack and beverage case.

    EmmieAward19 Report

    #8

    A panda in snow wearing a straw hat, resembling a wise quest giver; funny and relatable meme for men.

    menshumor Report

    #9

    Man in shorts walking in snow, creating a funny and relatable meme moment.

    menshumor Report

    It’s humor that thrives on shared experiences, inside jokes, and a mutual understanding that sometimes the simplest observations, like the way a beer foam behaves when poured just right, are the most hilarious. In the end, guy humor is all about finding comedy in everyday life, no matter how trivial the subject, and sharing that absurdity with others who get it.
    #10

    Funny and relatable meme of a grandpa teaching softball in 2012, captured on Google Earth.

    menshumor Report

    #11

    Funny meme for men comparing generational experiences with technology and lifestyle.

    menshumor Report

    #12

    Funny meme for men about using a lookalike ID, only to realize it was his own.

    menshumor Report

    #13

    Funny and relatable meme for men about a car sale conversation with unexpected personal twist.

    menshumor Report

    #14

    Funny meme comparing houses of a doctor and a congress member, both earning $175k a year.

    menshumor Report

    #15

    Dad meme text message about running a 50k race and gratitude for motivation, with a reply of "Ok."

    menshumor Report

    #16

    Retro computer meme for men with a reminder to turn off before Y2K, paired with fantasy character saying, "I was there."

    menshumor Report

    #17

    Funny meme showing an amusing email username mistake on a computer screen.

    meganfinger Report

    #18

    Clock with plumbing pipe humor, showcasing funny and relatable memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    #19

    Vintage Nerf football with humorous text about microplastics, evoking funny and relatable nostalgia for men from the 90s.

    menshumor Report

    #20

    Man holding back laughter in job interview meme, relatable humor for men.

    menshumor Report

    #21

    Man in a suit with serious expression, meme compares to Vin Diesel with hair, with text about 2025 surprises, funny and relatable.

    menshumor Report

    #22

    Funny meme for men featuring a humorous text exchange about bringing friends on dates for safety, not for food and drinks.

    menshumor Report

    #23

    Man humorously proposing with eggs on a beach, captioned “Impress her with something expensive.”

    menshumor Report

    #24

    Man lying in bed, smiling at his phone, representing funny and relatable memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    #25

    Man walking on a sidewalk behind a woman, with humorous caption about minding his own business.

    menshumor Report

    #26

    Meme for men, humor about childhood Christmas magic and parental love, posted by Richard Dean on Twitter.

    dad_on_my_feet Report

    #27

    Funny and relatable meme text exchange with humorous celebrity reference and playful banter.

    menshumor Report

    #28

    City notice with a humorous take on snow plowing priorities featuring a snowplow in action.

    menshumor Report

    #29

    Men’s relatable meme: a garage with a tool chest and a fridge, humorously defining success.

    menshumor Report

    #30

    Funny meme showing a bar card reading "You have been cutoff" in humorous context for men.

    menshumor Report

    #31

    Funny meme showing a Twitter user's story about taking a selfie with a guy's girlfriend, captioned "Task Failed Successfully."

    menshumor Report

    #32

    Royal Bugs Bunny meme humorously highlighting parachute companies' reviews.

    menshumor Report

    #33

    Humor meme about human development with a sperm and egg illustration, highlighting the formation stages.

    menshumor Report

    #34

    Funny and relatable meme for men featuring a humorous classroom story about a daring student incident.

    menshumor Report

    #35

    Ultrasound image humorously compared to a movie villain, highlighting relatable memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    #36

    Two men in cold weather with temperatures 5°F and -10°F. One wears a hood, the other looks surprised. Funny meme for men.

    menshumor Report

    #37

    Wrestling scene with a person holding a humorous sign in the crowd, poking fun at past communication methods.

    menshumor Report

    #38

    Meme for men about emotional labor in relationships, highlighting guys holding back jokes to avoid causing tears.

    menshumor Report

    #39

    Text conversation meme about misunderstanding slang; humorous interaction between a mom and her son.

    menshumor Report

    #40

    A black-and-white meme featuring a vintage photo of a woman with humorous text overlay.

    menshumor Report

    #41

    Funny meme about a high school football friendship, emphasizing lasting impressions and kindness.

    menshumor Report

    #42

    Humorous meme about men recognizing behaviors, depicting social media comments with witty observations.

    menshumor Report

    #43

    Meme with a humorous take on masculinity, showing food in unconventional places as an alternative to lunchboxes.

    Alex_Houseof308 Report

    #44

    Profile joke about avoiding golfers, with a humorous reply from a man named Christian. Memes for men humor.

    menshumor Report

    #45

    Meme showing a failed pan cleaning attempt with vinegar and baking soda, comparing dirty and new pans.

    menshumor Report

    #46

    Man heading into battle, humorous meme about going to work for money, relatable to men's experiences.

    menshumor Report

    #47

    Funny meme depicting a substitute teacher taking roll call using humorous fake names.

    menshumor Report

    #48

    Tweet and comment about relationship drama, humorous and relatable memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    #49

    Funny and relatable meme about Little Caesars and civil rights support.

    menshumor Report

    #50

    Proposal lights display with a humorous note, warning locals about awkward moments in Dane County; funny meme for men.

    menshumor Report

    #51

    Man in a suit smoking, realizing he's the "piece of s**t uncle" at Christmas now; funny and relatable meme for men.

    menshumor Report

    #52

    Man humor meme about cheering up a girlfriend with margaritas and Mexican food.

    menshumor Report

    #53

    Text post of a viral story features a man's wingman tactics involving a fake autograph at an airport restaurant.

    menshumor Report

    #54

    Funny meme of a man tying a tie with a humorous YouTube comment about revisiting the video before weddings.

    menshumor Report

    #55

    Bearded man on game show with -$1,600 score, humorously reflecting men's meme culture.

    menshumor Report

    #56

    Humorous meme text referencing Ted Bundy with a witty remark about a dad's coworker joke.

    menshumor Report

    #57

    Man humorously choosing door marked as frequently watched films.

    menshumor Report

    #58

    Funny and relatable meme for men about negotiating prices on Facebook Marketplace.

    menshumor Report

    #59

    Two men in a humorous scene, one smiling labeled "Family unwrapping gifts," the other serious, labeled "Dad with a trash bag." Memes for men.

    menshumor Report

    #60

    Two men-related memes: one in 'divorce court,' the other holding a cake with 'problem solved' written on it.

    menshumor Report

    #61

    Movie theater with double beds instead of seats, featuring a funny meme quote.

    menshumor Report

    #62

    Relatable meme for men expressing tech frustrations and privacy concerns humorously.

    menshumor Report

    #63

    Funny meme for men about a pregnant woman pranking her husband in a crowded elevator.

    menshumor Report

    #64

    Double yolk eggs frying in a pan, highlighting funny and relatable moments for men.

    womenshumor Report

    #65

    Frozen man meme humorously depicting funny and relatable experience at a gas pump.

    menshumor Report

    #66

    Funny meme for men showing a parked car with a "DORK" note on the windshield, capturing humor in New York.

    menshumor Report

    #67

    Funny and relatable meme about childhood school mornings without tech essentials.

    menshumor Report

    #68

    Funny meme about a man's teacher calling him lazy for finishing work quickly to have more free time.

    menshumor Report

    #69

    Spicy eggs in sauce with a funny meme caption about farts, relatable humor for men.

    menshumor Report

    #70

    Ancient Greek scene with Odysseus and his loyal dog, Argos. Funny and relatable meme for men about loyalty and friendship.

    menshumor Report

    #71

    Man standing between green and dry grass with a humorous text overlay about perspective.

    menshumor Report

    #72

    Man sleeping on a sofa turned into a bed with a humorous caption, showcasing a funny and relatable meme for men.

    menshumor Report

    #73

    Man humorously flipped in bed by woman, creating a funny and relatable meme scenario for men.

    menshumor Report

    #74

    Shark souvenir photobombs ocean view, creating a funny and relatable meme for men on the Oregon Coast.

    menshumor Report

    #75

    Funny meme for men featuring nostalgic burrito pricing and a man with a comedic expression.

    menshumor Report

    #76

    Funny and relatable meme for men comparing a tweet about conquering to Alexander the Great.

    menshumor Report

    #77

    Adam's profile humorously rants about eating whole donuts. Funny memes for men highlight relatable office pet peeves.

    menshumor Report

    #78

    Two people react differently to their PhD fields; a woman specifies "Doctor" while a man opts for "Bob."

    menshumor Report

    #79

    Medieval-style painting of a woman with a humorous caption about battle, part of funny memes for men collection.

    menshumor Report

    #80

    Box of field day ribbons labeled as "OG Squid Games," capturing funny and relatable meme for men.

    menshumor Report

