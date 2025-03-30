ADVERTISEMENT

Can you imagine your day-to-day without the internet? Or remember your life before social media? Depending on their age, many people would find that difficult to do.

For them, the internet and social media have become a go-to for information, connection, and, of course, entertainment—the latter of which is what we’re focusing on today. On the list below, you will find some of the best things the internet has to offer—funny memes and relatable posts—as shared by the ‘Conxfession’ Instagram account. So, if you’re in need of a pick-me-up or simply want to unwind by scrolling through some amusing content, don’t wait a second longer and enjoy.

#1

Cute puppy in car posted by WeRateDogs, humorously described as "parallel barking" and rated 13/10 for petting.

conxfession , dog_rates Report

    #2

    A funny and relatable tweet about gift-giving, from the Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    audrey-hobart-anderson avatar
    Aud (she/they)
    Aud (she/they)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same! It's not about the love for the item that they give you, but who gave it to you and what it means to have something from them.

    #3

    Tweet showcasing a rising sun redbud tree with vibrant color gradients, demonstrating nature's artistry.

    conxfession , gunsnrosesgirl3 Report

    As of February, 2025, there were more than 5.5 billion internet users globally, which is nearly 68% of the entire population. Close to 64% were reportedly not only internet but social media users, too, which means that whether they remember their life pre-social media or not, scrolling is something they’re likely familiar with now.

    If you’re wondering what country is home to the most internet users, Statista reveals that with more than a billion users, China is the leading country on the list. It is followed by India and the United States, with 806 million and 322 million internet users, respectively.
    #4

    Child's handwritten note humorously defining love, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #5

    Free sanitary products for students in a gym restroom, with dispensers for towels and tampons.

    conxfession , janxxas Report

    While the reasons for spending time on the internet are ample, some are more common than others. As of the beginning of this year, the most common was finding information, with close to 63% of people going online with this particular purpose, according to the Digital 2025 Global Overview Report.

    During the recent Covid period, another common reason to log online was staying in touch with friends and family. Nowadays, that remains an important one as roughly six-in-ten people reportedly use the internet for just that.

    According to the aforementioned source, adult internet users nowadays spend an average of 6 hours and 38 minutes online every day.
    #6

    Funny and relatable tweet about skipping paragraphs when excited while reading, shared on Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , fragoles Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I definately do this. If I'm reading something exciting. If it's boring, I read every word and yet none of it enters my memory.

    #7

    Funny tweet about first date and contact lenses preference, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #8

    Funny tweet about a toddler calling a man "dada," causing him to panic.

    conxfession Report

    Bearing in mind how much and how often we use the internet and social media, it’s no surprise that they have influenced our habits, activities, and even the way we talk. Discussing the latter, linguist Adam Aleksic, known to his online following as the Etymology Nerd, noted that we are entering an entirely new era of language change, driven by social media algorithms.

    In his TEDx Talk, the Etymology Nerd pointed out that, in addition to prompting the emergence of new words created to avoid algorithmic censorship (such as the verb to unalive, for example), social media plays a significant role in regards to where words come from, how words become popular, and how quickly those words spread.
    #9

    Tweet from Conxfession: A user shares a story about celebrating life with a movie party instead of a funeral.

    conxfession , astoldbybellly Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If yall don’t do this for me, I’m leaving u out of the will.

    #10

    Funny tweet about Edward James weaving footprints into a green carpeted staircase as a tribute to his wife.

    conxfession , foxtosser Report

    #11

    Funny and relatable tweet about planning a "13 Going on 30" themed party for siblings turning 30 and 13.

    conxfession , orbitingoccult Report

    Delving deeper into social media algorithms and how they tend to influence the way we talk, the Etymology Nerd, Adam Aleksic, noted that such algorithms reward repetition. If a song—or a meme, or a word, for that matter—is catchy and people interact with it, the algorithm will then push it to more people, as it drives engagement on the platform.

    Using trending memes and words to make online content perform better, people—social media influencers, for instance—contirbute to the spread of a certain kind of slang or popular phrases, too, and soon enough, they start spreading like wildfire.

    #12

    Tweet text from Conxfession IG: Nervous 19-year-old tells mom about hedgehog purchase, mistaken for coming out confession.

    conxfession Report

    #13

    Two funny and relatable tweets about assignment submissions and professor advice shared by "Conxfession" IG page.

    conxfession , Rob_sxchz , thatsjustJax Report

    #14

    Funny and relatable tweet about pandemic social skills shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    Talking about how trending words influence different groups of people, Aleksic compared language to a virus. “Words are transmitted from one host to another, reproducing and changing as they infect different people along social networks,” he said, painting a vivid picture. “But now, the literally viral nature of social media is accelerating this process from start to finish. In a span of just a year, a word like rizz can go from complete obscurity to becoming the Oxford English dictionary Word Of The Year.”

    If you have no clue what rizz means, according to said dictionary, it is a colloquial noun, defined as “style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.”
    #15

    Tweet about pandemic resistance shared by "Conxfession" IG page, humorously suggesting a £1000 reward for not following trends.

    conxfession , katieogunsakin Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who entered the pandemic married with children and ended it not divorced, pregnant, or having attempted murder, should probrably also get an award. I got a cat, and he's still my precious baby, but there is not a human in the world I would want to live with for 6 weeks.

    #16

    Funny and relatable tweet with a calendar showing a day filled with "Survive the horrors" events.

    conxfession , roastmalone_ Report

    #17

    Tweet about revenge bedtime procrastination, highlighting funny and relatable experiences shared on social media.

    conxfession , abbiehive Report

    If you find it difficult to keep up with all sorts of trending words and bizarre phrases (like yours truly), you might be fearful of using them incorrectly. As a matter of fact, many people do. To make matters worse, some of them use words that are actually pretty offensive without even knowing it. According to a survey from 2022, more than one-in-three Gen Zers have used a slang word they later learned was offensive.
    #18

    A funny and relatable tweet about quiet and loud people dynamics from Conxfession.

    conxfession Report

    #19

    Tweet about childhood nostalgia and relatable family TV moments.

    conxfession , tinkx18 Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and I still do this even tho I’m a teenager lol!🤣

    #20

    Woman in a car with the roof open, reacting humorously about her wig flying off, featured in a funny tweet.

    conxfession , atkelli_ Report

    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sxcks about the wig, but ma'am, you are rockin' those glasses and earrings.

    According to the aforementioned survey, the most popular slang word in 2022 was ghosted, followed by salty. These were the two words that remained on the very top of the list for at least two years in a row. But seeing just how quickly new words are introduced on social media, and consequently into our lives, it’s safe to assume that as we scroll through internet posts in the future, we might have to do some digging to understand exactly what they say. Luckily, this list wasn’t yet full of phrases calling for a Google search.
    #21

    Tweet from Conxfession IG page about a restaurant guest's humorous request and dating a famous actress.

    conxfession Report

    #22

    Teacher's attempt to redraw student's funny doodles on a graded quiz paper next to math problems.

    conxfession , ashmeowi Report

    #23

    Cookies, milk, and Charlie Brown plate from Conxfession IG page tweet.

    conxfession , 1234beepbooop Report

    #24

    Relatable tweet about apocalypse survival humor, highlighting a user's reaction and engagement metrics.

    conxfession Report

    #25

    Funny and relatable text exchange about a boyfriend's confusing message, shared on IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #26

    Ice shaped like a Lego figure from a chocolate mold tray, humorously shared on Twitter.

    conxfession , BricksByMind Report

    #27

    Funny tweet about buying mangoes and becoming the people from math problems, shared on Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , skayeterboy Report

    atalie_beatriz avatar
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If dad bought 10 mangoes and mom bought 15, how many mangoes did they buy in total?

    #28

    Funny and relatable tweet from "Conxfession" IG page about a letter to an upstairs pianist who turns out to be a cute neighbor.

    conxfession , FadhiliTheOne Report

    #29

    Text tweet about a funny call with grandma, shared by Conxfession IG Page.

    conxfession Report

    #30

    Pink billboard with the date "July 21" humorously suggesting universal recognition.

    conxfession Report

    #31

    Tweet from Conxfession about two women chatting nonstop on a flight from Atlanta to Seattle, then leaving without exchanging info.

    conxfession , egroff Report

    catrionn avatar
    Kat Alison
    Kat Alison
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I was sitting next to two people who talked nonstop for five hours….I would end up in jail.

    #32

    Cement barriers painted to resemble a giant Toblerone, showcasing funny and relatable humor.

    conxfession Report

    #33

    Colorful cupcakes designed like BBQ items shared on the Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #34

    Maya figurine with removable helmet featured in funny tweet about action figures by "Conxfession" IG page.

    conxfession , lukeisamazing Report

    #35

    Funny and relatable tweet about a generous shoe purchase shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , Niqueelise Report

    #36

    Man looking at text overlayed about a crush's future kids, shared on "Conxfession" IG, humorous tweet moment.

    conxfession Report

    #37

    Guys chatting through a window; a humorous moment shared on the Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , littleidiotgirI Report

    #38

    A tweet with colorful highlighters arranged, humorously comparing them to art by Monet.

    conxfession , PatrickAllies Report

    #39

    Man in tweet with text about taking recommendations seriously, shared by "Conxfession" IG page.

    conxfession , shivlestat Report

    #40

    Grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup on a colorful plate, inspired by relatable tweets from Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , microgoeswild Report

    #41

    Funny and relatable socks spoofing soda brands, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #42

    Funny tweet about fruit-shaped erasers that delight but can't erase, shared on Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #43

    Tweet about a roommate adding powdered milk to regular milk for "more milk per milk" humor from Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , aedison Report

    #44

    Tweet about an awkward date with a relatable story involving a returned T-shirt.

    conxfession Report

    #45

    Collage of a tweet and photos shared by "Women Posting Their W's," highlighting a touching reunion story.

    conxfession Report

    #46

    A funny tweet about IT staff pranking coworkers with fake emails, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
    Farnzy
    Farnzy
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahahaha I begged my IT at work to do this to catch all the oldies hahahah

    #47

    Funny tweet about a dating app conversation involving a misunderstanding about "outdoors" plans.

    conxfession Report

    #48

    Funny tweet comparing a plain bagel and an everything bagel, highlighting a humorous comment on finding a middle ground.

    conxfession , blocktimusprime Report

    #49

    Funny tweet about daily hugs, showing a Google search stating we need eight hugs a day for maintenance.

    conxfession , 6lino9_ Report

    #50

    Funny and relatable tweet featuring a Squidward-themed makeup sponge in packaging, held in hand.

    conxfession Report

    #51

    Tweet humorously imagining a walkable community with Pangea Ultima formation in 200 million years.

    conxfession Report

    #52

    Humorous tweet about being left in a car in dog mode, displayed on a vehicle screen.

    conxfession Report

    #53

    Tweet from "Conxfession" page humorously discusses adult embarrassment over having a crush.

    conxfession Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why don't you tell your crush how you feel then. Make them your partner.

    #54

    Tweet about manifesting a NYC loft, highlighting disbelief at living next to the inspiration photo, by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , rianphin Report

    #55

    Funny tweet about using "scary dog privilege" to safely walk in the dark with headphones, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession , Saw a gi Report

    audrey-hobart-anderson avatar
    Aud (she/they)
    Aud (she/they)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more of a cat person, but now I want a scary dog. A hellhound should suffice.

    Vote comment up
    #56

    Funny and relatable tweet about finding a lost phone in an unexpected Uber encounter.

    conxfession Report

    #57

    Funny tweet about a movie confusion shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #58

    Tweet text about deciding to change last name after marriage based on coolness, from Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #59

    Tweet about love confessions, shared by "Conxfession," humorously asking why no one throws pebbles at the window.

    conxfession Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why don't you do something about it actively instead of waiting for some mythical Prince Charming?

    #60

    Three women in a pink convertible, one looking ahead expressionless.

    conxfession , ATR3lDES Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What?? I've seen her in serious movies, and she's an excellent actress. And frankly, as a man, this is a great film. I loved it.

    #61

    Funny tweet with a poster of a Barbie-themed cake and a Barbie doll cake in a kitchen.

    conxfession , barrettadair Report

    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom made Barbie gown cakes for my sisters and me all the time! (the 70s)

    #62

    Text from a funny tweet expressing anxiety over not making plans or reservations.

    conxfession , megannn_lynne Report

    #63

    Tweet about Strawberry Shortcake nostalgia from Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #64

    Tweet from Conxfession Instagram page: A funny and relatable gas station flirtation anecdote from New Orleans.

    conxfession Report

    #65

    Person wearing a pink knitted brain cap at a table with laptop, shared by Conxfession IG page for funny tweets.

    conxfession Report

    #66

    T-shirt with a slogan about family support for Type 1 diabetes from a relatable tweet by "Conxfession" IG page.

    conxfession , daiquiriheiress Report

    #67

    Funny and relatable tweet about commentary on garlic cheese bread, featuring humorous captions on taste and texture.

    conxfession Report

    #68

    Expensive celebrity merch meme shared on Instagram page "Conxfession".

    conxfession Report

    #69

    Tweet by Trish joking about High School Musical not having an actual musical, shared by "Conxfession" IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #70

    Tweet humor from "Conxfession" about realistic teen drama with activities like anime, skating, and test worries.

    conxfession Report

    #71

    Funny tweet about iced coffee tasting, featuring different coffee cups on a wooden tray.

    conxfession Report

    #72

    Funny tweet shows a humorous text exchange about a candle burning evenly.

    conxfession Report

    #73

    Funny tweet about "Amogus" cake and cookies for a birthday, shared by Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #74

    Funny tweet about women's graphic tees saying "Savage...but first coffee," compared to men's tees.

    conxfession Report

    #75

    Tweet about needing constant obsession for motivation shared on Conxfession IG page.

    conxfession Report

    #76

    Funny tweet featuring viral Haribo Goldbears spread post from Conxfession IG page, questioning its use.

    conxfession Report

    #77

    Funny and relatable tweet about meal prepping with six food containers.

    conxfession Report

    #78

    Funny and relatable tweet exchange from Conxfession IG, featuring playful text messages and humor.

    conxfession Report

    #79

    Tweet by megan sharing a relatable work confession about starting a new job.

    conxfession Report

    #80

    Heart-shaped pasta box with humorous Valentine’s tweet, featuring Barilla Limited Edition packaging.

    conxfession Report

