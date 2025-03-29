ADVERTISEMENT

When last did you laugh? No. Like really laugh until your stomach hurts… It’s so easy to get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life, the negativity of the world, bad news, and the general rubbish that is adulting. Sometimes we can forget that a good giggle is really great for us. And we aren’t just making that up.

It’s been scientifically proven that laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts your mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Here at Bored Panda, we spend quite a lot of time laughing. And that’s because we know all the best places to hunt for the perfect medicine. One of them is called Memehead. The Facebook page has more than 87,000 followers and claims to have "the internet’s best memes.” It wasn’t an easy task but we’ve put together a list of the funniest ones to see you through your next stressful day.

Image credits: Memehead

#1

Funny meme about heavy machinery warnings and thinking of a forklift instead of cars.

Memehead Report

    #2

    Funny meme about teens giving a disposable camera and explaining its use to an older person familiar with it.

    Memehead Report

    #3

    Lawn with a rectangle of wildflowers left unmowed for bees; a touch of nature's humor this week.

    Memehead Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sign needs to be put up where people leave the building explaining bee behavior, what to do, and what not to do. It will save the bees and calm the humans.

    #4

    Humorous meme of baby pandas creating chaos on a green surface as a person in blue tries to organize them.

    Memehead Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like they know they're endangered and decided to prove it.

    #5

    Humorous meme about resisting new technology, expressing a relatable perspective on learning.

    Memehead , thecatwhisprer Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My school days are over, too. I quit when they came out with that little square with all the squiggles in it that you're supposed to read on your phone.

    #6

    A funny meme with a tweet about befriending a crow and living in the woods.

    Memehead Report

    #7

    Funny meme text about a "Golden Girls Summer" with girlfriends, solving problems with muumuus, sassy one-liners, and cheesecake.

    Memehead Report

    #8

    Funny meme tweet about a humorous encounter with a couple at an entrance; mentions feeling "low key offended."

    Memehead Report

    #9

    Man riding a one-wheeled scooter, humorously imagining a journey from a larger vehicle; part of hilarious memes collection.

    Memehead Report

    #10

    Vintage Hi-Fi stereo in a glass cabinet with records; nostalgic humor evokes memories.

    Memehead Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and it bouncing back open if you closed it too fast or too hard or too soft or hell closed in any way really lol

    #11

    Funny meme about fixing a hoodie with creative embroidery depicting humor and outsider art.

    Memehead Report

    nukunyara avatar
    Nuku Nyara
    Nuku Nyara
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love your American outsider art. If I could afford it, I would hire you to add some to my hoodie as well 🤩👍

    #12

    Funny meme contrasting high school learning with adult podcast habits.

    Memehead Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like learning about useless things when I choose to, not when I'm forced to

    #13

    Snail humorously nibbling on a large strawberry, creating a funny optical illusion for a manic week laugh.

    Memehead Report

    #14

    A hilarious meme of a possum with raised paws, encouraging you with positive vibes.

    Memehead Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay possum! Oh you mean I can do the thing...thanks possum, it means a lot!

    #15

    Funny meme about aging, joking about needing multiple pillows for support while sleeping.

    Memehead , keelyflaherty Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be sure they are good pillows, not from K-Mart or Wal-Mart. Their pillows will be as flat as my pancakes inside 6 weeks.

    #16

    Funny meme of a kindergartener saying "garlic salt" is his favorite season.

    Memehead Report

    #17

    A goat stands on a broken mini trampoline in a yard, looking puzzled.

    Memehead Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goat "this is some b******t and I expect it to be rectified immediately"

    #18

    Biology meme featuring a humorous take on the function of carbohydrates shared by a user.

    Memehead , jeffmyspace Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a zoology major...I can confirm...it is in fact, correct....looks at the birthday cake I bought and it's not my birthday...

    #19

    Humorous meme suggesting asking bartenders for rumors to create a fun quest.

    Memehead , kurtisconner Report

    #20

    Tweet about having a partner without anxiety, captioning a relatable meme for a manic week.

    Memehead Report

    #21

    Young man hunched over phone, exemplifying hilarious meme humor about neck pain from tech use.

    Memehead Report

    #22

    Funny meme about being like a McFlurry machine, highlighted for its dysfunction and minimal effort, gaining popularity online.

    Memehead , adamgreattweet Report

    #23

    Person turning large game show wheel, humorously representing scrolling to birth year.

    Memehead Report

    #24

    Cat hiding humorously behind curtain, paws visible, thinking it's unseen.

    Memehead Report

    #25

    A funny meme of a man taking a selfie with a baby penguin on a sandy beach.

    Memehead , realhughjackman Report

    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have just taken a picture of the penguin. Tbh, this looks like he took it using the back camera.

    #26

    Colorful meme with dolphins, highlighting the humor in 80s kids' marine biologist dreams.

    Memehead Report

    #27

    Funny meme conversation about avoiding inviting a friend over due to a messy house.

    Memehead Report

    #28

    A funny cake with a number 4 candle for a 19th birthday, showing a humorous meme moment.

    Memehead Report

    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I turned 14 my older sister sent me a card for a 4-year old that she added a 1 to, it was hilarious

    #29

    A humorous meme tweet about rebranding intrusive thoughts as poem ideas for mental wellness.

    Memehead Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does make for some amazing poems though, I implore anyone to start writing them down.

    #30

    Funny meme about dad misreading "Neo" as "Neil" while watching The Matrix with subtitles.

    Memehead Report

    #31

    Funny meme about time travel and adulting, where buying a $65 trash can is exciting, leading to an emotional reaction.

    Memehead Report

    #32

    Group of medical staff on stairs, illustrating a random but hilarious meme with text about acetaminophen and Tylenol usage.

    Memehead Report

    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our grocery had the aisle for pain relief labeled as analgesics and my husband was having a fit because he couldn't figure out where to look for the Tylenol.

    #33

    Refrigerator packed with cheese blocks and cans, with a funny meme text overlay about winning the lottery.

    Memehead Report

    #34

    A funny meme about ancestry DNA tests and future grandchild's potential crime.

    Memehead , ycsm1n Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You never know...it could be a Blade Runner type situation and you've just saved them.

    #35

    A funny meme about '90s Gregorian chants nostalgia and its humor.

    Memehead Report

    #36

    Wooden train sculpture with a comical face, captioned humorously, embodies hilarious meme aesthetics.

    Memehead Report

    #37

    A funny meme about questioning life's problems and the healing power of melted cheese.

    Memehead Report

    #38

    Humorous meme about a dentist visit with a miscommunication on opening wide, featuring emojis for comic effect.

    Memehead , PleaseBeGneiss Report

    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legs would have been even more embarrassing though

    #39

    A humorous meme with a boy's face morphing into a duck, capturing a funny moment.

    Memehead Report

    #40

    Cat on dinosaur plush falls off, captured in two funny frames.

    Memehead Report

    #41

    Funny meme about getting grumpy over small things like an orange car.

    Memehead Report

    #42

    Hilarious meme showing a single candy bar on a conveyor belt as dinner, with a witty conversation about donating to a cause.

    Memehead Report

    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (On a side note, NEVER donate money to a charity when the cashier asks you at the grocery store, because most of the money goes to administration fees. AND the supermarket itself claims the whole thing as a tax write-off.)

    #43

    Funny meme with text about saying no to depression, featuring a person in plaid covering their face.

    Memehead Report

    #44

    Toy dinosaur serving pizzas humorously related to low employee morale, illustrating a random but hilarious meme.

    Memehead Report

    pmherzig5142050 avatar
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    ninjaTrashPandaBoom
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because pizza parties solve everything in their tiny unimaginative little management minds...

    #45

    A humorous meme of someone buried under many blankets despite it "not being that cold."

    Memehead Report

    #46

    Hilarious meme of a hedgehog sitting on a chair, watching Sonic on a laptop.

    Memehead Report

    #47

    Funny meme about Gmail's security alerts, humorously comparing to finding someone who cares deeply about you.

    Memehead Report

    Man in green checkered shirt with lawn mower pattern, posing humorously outside.

    Memehead Report

    #49

    Funny meme about dating a Harry Potter fan who quotes Dumbledore for comfort.

    Memehead Report

    #50

    A man wearing headphones and sunglasses with a puzzled expression; meme text about weird sounds in music.

    Memehead Report

    #51

    Funny meme about a rat named Ratthew, highlighting the humor in naming conventions.

    Memehead , starrysappho Report

    #52

    A funny meme about the difference between childhood and adulthood views on new outfits.

    Memehead Report

    #53

    Funny meme of a scruffy dog looking tired, captioned about waking up for work after a fun weekend, capturing hilarious humor.

    Memehead Report

    #54

    Hilarious meme listing fruits that don't match their names and those that do, highlighting orange as the accurate one.

    Memehead Report

    Kermit counting coins, humorously depicting the struggle to travel when young.

    Memehead Report

    #56

    Humorous meme featuring a tweet about finding wigs and sunglasses in a basement, with a funny punchline about surveillance.

    Memehead Report

    #57

    Eggo Brunch in a Jar bottle on a shelf, labeled Appalachian Sippin' Cream, capturing a humorous meme moment.

    Memehead Report

    #58

    Hilarious meme with rocks and funny text about keeping them warm in your pockets.

    Memehead Report

    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would if they'd give women real pockets. We NEED pockets!!!

    #59

    Four images of people comically reacting to eating hot pizza rolls; humorous meme moment.

    Memehead Report

    #60

    A bald eagle wrapped in a towel with text overlay; a humorous meme.

    Memehead Report

    #61

    A person in a hoodie looking exhausted, capturing the humor of unexpected generational issues.

    Memehead Report

    Humorous meme featuring a funny student paper quote about understanding limitations.

    Memehead Report

    #63

    Hilarious meme about a "Stacking Rainbow" toy in dull colors like beige, taupe, and sleet on a shelf.

    Memehead Report

    jen_ireland avatar
    MsPlants
    MsPlants
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    someone in the design dept was colorblind but his dad was the owner of the company so no one told him this was ridiculous

    #64

    Person in a pink costume with a cartoonish smile, holding eyeballs, in a living room, part of funny memes collection.

    Memehead Report

    #65

    A woman with curly hair and glasses raises her hands in a humorous meme about logic and drama.

    Memehead Report

    #66

    Cartoon dog with a pained expression, captioned "Me hits my elbow on desk. My entire nervous system." Hilarious meme.

    Memehead Report

    #67

    Text meme about weekend goals and not achieving them, adding humor to a manic week.

    Memehead Report

    #68

    Funny meme about impulsive life decisions, featuring a girl choosing a margarita over soda.

    Memehead Report

    Woman with a tired expression, humorously captioned about arriving at work energized, embodying hilarious memes theme.

    Memehead Report

    #70

    Man holding family-size chips, peeking through door with humorous meme text above.

    Memehead Report

