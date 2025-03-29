ADVERTISEMENT

When last did you laugh? No. Like really laugh until your stomach hurts… It’s so easy to get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life, the negativity of the world, bad news, and the general rubbish that is adulting. Sometimes we can forget that a good giggle is really great for us. And we aren’t just making that up.

It’s been scientifically proven that laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts your mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Here at Bored Panda, we spend quite a lot of time laughing. And that’s because we know all the best places to hunt for the perfect medicine. One of them is called Memehead. The Facebook page has more than 87,000 followers and claims to have "the internet’s best memes.” It wasn’t an easy task but we’ve put together a list of the funniest ones to see you through your next stressful day.

Image credits: Memehead