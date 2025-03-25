ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping foot into adulthood is what many children dream about. They fantasize about finally having the freedom to eat pizza five days a week, go to a friend’s house unannounced, or stay awake till midnight on a weekday. Sure, free will is a big perk of being an adult but nobody tells these kids just how many crushing responsibilities come with it… or they simply don’t listen. Nonetheless, they inevitably learn this later on, when they’re suddenly left to make their own appointments, wonder what they’ll feed themselves, and realize the bed starts calling them at 8 p.m. Then, it becomes clear that adulthood is not the rainbow and ponyland they imagined it to be. 

Undeniably, many of us are stuck in this phase, thinking that adulthood is a total scam. To make these thoughts more bearable, we compiled a full list of adulting memes shared in the Adulting subreddit. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Shari Botwin, LCSW, trauma expert and author of Thriving After Trauma and Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about the struggles of adulthood.

#1

I Just Want

Meme about adulthood struggles, focusing on simplicity, mental health, and meaningful connections over career success.

    #2

    My Favorite

    Adult struggling meme: person sleeping with text "How to save money and have fun as an adult."

    #3

    Just Some Solid Advice For Adulting

    Text meme for struggling adults: "No matter how sad their story is, don't let nobody move in your house" with emojis.

    Shari Botwin, LCSW, trauma expert and author of Thriving After Trauma and Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse, believes that many people find adulthood to be hard because it feels like an overload of responsibility.

    "Between managing finances, relationships, fear of failure, and for some a lack of support, adults find themselves feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their present and future," she said to Bored Panda.

    #4

    Real Adults

    Meme about adulting shows caption on laundry habits and funny consequences.

    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once red clothes no longer turned socks and underwear pink, it was all over for that separate loads racket.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    🤷‍♂️

    Twitter exchange meme about adulthood struggles and parenting choices.

    #6

    You Were Right

    Tweet humorously addressing adulthood struggles with a routine: waking early, gardening, dining, reading, and early bedtime.

    Even scientific research considers the ages between 18 and 29 to be amongst the most difficult years. Developmental psychologists call this phase emerging adulthood, as it’s full of mental and emotional challenges. Because of this, it was found that adults in these years have the highest rates of depression and anxiety.
    #7

    Even Then It Burns Me Out

    Kermit the Frog leaning against a brick wall, reflecting on adulthood struggles as errands start counting as going out.

    #8

    30 😭

    Meme about adulthood struggles, humorously listing goals by age 30: be born, live 30 years, be 30 years old.

    #9

    Being Alone Is Addicting

    Skeleton relaxing on a couch with a glass of wine, humorously depicting adulthood struggles.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This be me but you will NEVER hear me complain about no social life lmao I’m housebound out in the sticks n I rarely see anyone bar my two kids as live at home n I love it lol I’m the one sitting with death enjoying a glass of wine heheh

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Botwin suggests that societal pressure to have it all figured out could also be contributing to adults’ stress levels. “The fear of rejection and pressure to conform often leave adults feeling insecure and stressed out. Many of my clients have expressed feeling like no matter what they do, it is never good enough,” she shared.
    #10

    So Relatable

    Tweet humorously highlights adult struggles with keeping a good cardboard box.

    #11

    My Mother-In-Law’s Wise Words About Being Upset With The Election Results

    Text message meme about adulthood struggles, emphasizing community awareness and purposeful living with empathy.

    #12

    Eye Opening

    Person in blue outfit with phone and sunglasses, with text about adulthood challenges and family mental health.

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or…….actually………that you are the only one who made it through all that trauma with a modicum of functionality and situational awareness.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “Societal pressures lead to unrealistic expectations about finances, appearance, and relationships. For example, some adults have talked in therapy with me about feeling like they have let others down if they are not in a traditional family or making a certain amount of money. These unmet societal expectations often lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions,” she further explained.
    #13

    I Think I Was Rushed Into Being An Adult

    Tweet about adulthood struggles and chores by Routygirl.

    #14

    This Is Literally What's Happening To Me Everyday

    Two Starbucks drinks and a cake on a table with a humorous adulthood meme text overlay.

    #15

    We Just Gotta Keep Pushing Through

    Young man in an office setting, wearing AirPods, capturing the struggle of adulthood with relatable text overlay about work-life balance.

    Over time, it gets harder and harder for those who want to conform to societal expectations to do so, as it gets increasingly more difficult for young adults to find a decent job, a partner, and buy a home. These growing challenges, combined with still-developing brains in the early 20s, often create suitable circumstances for mental health issues to present themselves in the phase of emerging adulthood.

    #16

    Everything Needs My Attention

    Tweet about the constant challenges of adulting, highlighting never-ending tasks on the to-do list.

    #17

    Don't Be The Definition Of Insanity

    Text meme about adulthood struggles, stating: "You ain't too old to start over. You're too old to keep doing what isn't working."

    #18

    Ok 😶‍🌫️

    Child drawing with a red crayon, looking frustrated, depicting adulthood struggles meme.

    Botwin believes that what can help people to better transition into adulthood is setting realistic education, career, and relationship goals for them. “This allows adults to move through the transition with less anxiety and stress. Prioritizing mental health and continuing to develop a network of adults who can guide and offer support also supports adults as they transition into a new phase of life.”
    #19

    Is It Really Bad That I Don't Have Any "Real" Hobbies? When I Get Off Work, I Just Want To Shut My Mind Off And Do Absolutely Nothing

    Person expressing adulthood struggles with a meme about preferring to stay home for fun.

    #20

    Ugh

    Tweet meme about adulthood struggles, questioning if work exhausts you so much you drive home silently.

    #21

    This Is Not How It Ought To Be

    Tweet about the struggles of adulthood, highlighting limited personal time after work.

    But even though the adulting struggle is real, it can be manageable. Botwin suggests that grown-ups practice self-compassion and implement a variety of self-care techniques, which help to manage daily life challenges. “Focusing on the positive aspects of life and making time for fun and lightheartedness makes the shift into adulthood more tolerable and less stressful. Avoiding perfectionism and making space to have a tribe of supporters lessens the burden of adulting.”
    #22

    R.i.p

    Wall with text humorously lamenting missed opportunities due to shyness, resonating with adults struggling through adulthood.

    #23

    Real

    Tweet about navigating adulthood in your 20s, highlighting the mix of physical prime and mental challenges.

    #24

    Too Many Negative Stories Here, I Love My Adult Life

    Cartoon characters at a table, capturing a humorous take on adulthood struggles with a meme text overlay.

    “Being grown up does not mean that we have to be perfect or that we cannot ask for help,” she added. “Being an adult does not mean that we will not make mistakes and that we should never have fun. Adulting can be amazing when we give ourselves permission to be the person that we want to be, and that society does not get to decide what we should or should not be doing regarding our finances, relationships, and needs outside of our daily responsibilities.”

    #25

    Officially An Adult🥲

    Graduate in cap and gown realizing adulthood means no more summer vacations, just life now.

    #26

    Mental Health Is Worth More Than Any Paycheck

    Man waving goodbye in an office meme about struggling adulthood and toxic management.

    #27

    How True Is This?

    Text meme about adulthood quirks; friends with respectable jobs who do unexpected things on weekends.

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately, I did d***s with some of my teachers while I was in high school. Back in the 1970s when we were all getting high together. So teachers getting high on the weekend would not blow my mind.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    What’s The Fucking Point When We Don’t Make Living Wages ?

    Tweet about adulthood struggles, burnout at 25, questioning future responsibilities like maintaining a yard or dealing with traffic.

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely make it a goal to watch critically acclaimed movies.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    I Thought I Was The Only One?!?

    Child in party hat and goggles looking tired, capturing a relatable adulthood meme moment.

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coffee! Or tea! Or sending a mail to the wrong person!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Facts

    Tweet about adulthood struggles, humorously noting constant kitchen cleaning.

    #31

    This So True

    Text meme humorously reflects on adulthood struggles, understanding parental exhaustion.

    #32

    A $1 Saved Is A $1 Saved

    Cartoon character putting back expensive meat, humorously depicting adulting struggles while grocery shopping.

    #33

    Real

    Man napping on a couch wrapped in a blanket, expressing adult struggles humor with a wish to be a kid again.

    #34

    For Real 😏

    Meme about adulthood, highlighting money worries and indulgence.

    #35

    Is This Really A Hack Though? 🧐

    Adult life hack meme about keeping days off secret.

    #36

    Its Never In Between!

    Meme text about adulting struggles with meal responsibilities, highlighting the choice between indulgence or skipping meals.

    #37

    Take The Time And Try To Find Yourself

    Text meme about adulthood struggles emphasizing work-life balance.

    #38

    🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️

    Tweet about adult life struggles, listing daily routines and life milestones, questioning purpose and routine in adulthood.

    #39

    True Or No?

    Social media post humorously contrasts rich and poor experiences in adulthood.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or, as in my case, parents have no money, have no set future back home... become Uncle Sam's property! That way at the age of 35, your knees, back, and mental health are shot to all get out XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    😉

    Adulthood meme listing humorous life lessons: credit cards, degrees, fine print, pets, expenses, fiber, and unexpected behaviors.

    #41

    Every Single Time

    Man lounging on a couch, looking unimpressed, humorously depicting the struggles of adulthood.

    #42

    *Sheds A Miss America Tear*

    Woman realizing adulthood excitement over appliances, standing with a host on a game show set.

    #43

    Just A Cycle

    Woman crying in car after work, representing adulthood struggles.

    #44

    The Next Generation

    Gen Z and millennials meme about struggling through adulthood with a humorous dialogue.

    #45

    Another Weekend Gone

    Tweet humorously highlighting adulthood struggles with chores and weekend busyness.

    #46

    Childhood Punishments Are Adult Goals

    Tweet from Dad Jokes about childhood punishments turning into adulthood goals: eating veggies, staying home, napping, sleeping early.

    #47

    I Am Punished For Being A Playful Adult

    A goat complimenting a rabbit's energy in a humorous adulthood meme.

    #48

    I Just Know I Was Supposed To Marry Money

    A cartoon bear wrapped in a blue blanket, staring at a computer, humorously depicting adulthood struggles.

    #49

    Happens At Least Once Day

    Memes about adulthood struggles with a character standing still, appearing confused, resembling a loading error.

    #50

    Quite Literally

    Text-based meme about struggling in adulthood with a reference to The Sims game.

    #51

    Whyyy?

    Tweet about adulting humor, questioning sugar in everyday foods.

    #52

    Can't See Nothing

    Child wrapped in dark vines, expression of annoyance, meme about struggling through adulthood.

    #53

    Which 3 Are You Picking?

    Adulthood meme listing humorous adult struggles.

    #54

    This Is So Real

    Text meme humorously expressing how weekends feel short for adults.

    #55

    For First 15 Years My Mom Thought I Was Joking

    A meme about adulthood struggles shows a woman winking exaggeratedly after a quote about not wanting children.

    #56

    Just Want To Be In Bed

    Cartoon character driving with a content expression, text about adulting being wanting to go home and sleep.

    #57

    This!!! We Need To Learn This

    Text on wall encouraging adults to embrace new dreams, love, and purpose at any age, with a decorative plant and pots below.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See I hated my 30,s with a passion till I was 35 n I had my first child n when I turned 40 I had a three mth old baby as well ❤️now I’m 60 n it be like dam where did those years go 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    I Can Relate

    Yoda meme humorously depicting adult struggles with parenting and exhaustion.

    #59

    And Those 48 Hours Feels Like 30 Minutes

    Text meme about adulthood struggle: "Working 5 days to be free 48 hours doesn't sit right in my spirit."

    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    48 hours? As if! You're spending that time cleaning, shopping, and doing everything you didn't have time for in the week

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    My Princess Lifestyle 🥹✨✨

    Funny meme about adulthood struggles with princesses doing chores.

    #61

    At This Point I Strongly Believe I’m The Only Normal Human Being My Company Managed To Hire 😭

    Tweet meme about struggling with coworkers in adulthood, highlighting workplace hiring frustrations.

    #62

    The Sad Truth Smh LOL

    Bus meme on adulthood struggle, comparing being unemployed and having a job, both with sad expressions.

    #63

    😩

    Adulthood meme showing tired bunny before work and relaxed on a day off.

    #64

    That's Exactly How I Feel

    Cartoon mouse in bed crying with comedic adulting struggle text above.

    #65

    I Deserve It

    Text meme about adulthood struggle: "My toxic trait is being productive for 20 mins and then giving myself a 2-hour break."

    #66

    When Your Saturday Goes By Too Fast

    Kermit playing banjo meme about adulthood struggles, captioned "Where in the hell did my weekend go?"

    #67

    This Sub In A Nutshell

    Comic about adulthood struggles, featuring a character trying to make friends but getting upset by a strange encounter.

    #68

    Cakes And Candles Bro 💯

    Tweets about the lost art of writing long birthday messages, reflecting struggles through adulthood.

    #69

    Story Of My Life LOL

    Squidward meme about the adult struggle with money cycle.

    #70

    Being In Your 20s

    Relatable adulthood meme about rediscovering teenage interests in your 20s without shame.

    #71

    How True Is This😂😂

    Elderly man's skeptical face with text about film not available on 17 streaming platforms; adulthood struggles meme.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sky cinema lmao not the store u gotta pay to rent em on that wait a few more weeks n it’s on sky cinema 🤷‍♀️or Disney plus lol can always find it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    This Made Me Laugh. And Then Cry. Because It Hit Too Close To Home

    Adulthood meme comparing parents buying a second home and the struggle of affording groceries in your 30s.

    #73

    Everyone Is Getting Engaged, Promoted, Or Going To Grad School. And I’m Looking Up How To Be A Bottle Girl In A Club So I Can Afford Rent

    Cartoon bear with a tired expression, representing adulthood struggles.

    #74

    It Happened

    Adulthood meme showing a character reminiscing about youthful struggles with poverty outside McDonald's.

    #75

    So Relatable

    Text meme about adulthood struggles: choosing cheaper chicken by 41 cents.

    #76

    What’s Going On With The Job Market

    Young adult in a cap with text overlay about entry-level job struggles needing experience.

    #77

    I Miss Being A Kid

    Cartoon meme showing childhood vs adulthood perspective on burger price.

    #78

    So True

    Pikachu meme about getting socks for Christmas, showing contrasting reactions between childhood and adulthood.

    #79

    It Really Do Be Like That 🪥📑

    Adulthood humor: a to-do list includes buying toothpaste and writing a will.

