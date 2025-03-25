79 Memes For People Who Are Struggling Through Adulthood (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Stepping foot into adulthood is what many children dream about. They fantasize about finally having the freedom to eat pizza five days a week, go to a friend’s house unannounced, or stay awake till midnight on a weekday. Sure, free will is a big perk of being an adult but nobody tells these kids just how many crushing responsibilities come with it… or they simply don’t listen. Nonetheless, they inevitably learn this later on, when they’re suddenly left to make their own appointments, wonder what they’ll feed themselves, and realize the bed starts calling them at 8 p.m. Then, it becomes clear that adulthood is not the rainbow and ponyland they imagined it to be.
Undeniably, many of us are stuck in this phase, thinking that adulthood is a total scam. To make these thoughts more bearable, we compiled a full list of adulting memes shared in the Adulting subreddit. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Shari Botwin, LCSW, trauma expert and author of Thriving After Trauma and Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about the struggles of adulthood.
I Just Want
My Favorite
Just Some Solid Advice For Adulting
Shari Botwin, LCSW, trauma expert and author of Thriving After Trauma and Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse, believes that many people find adulthood to be hard because it feels like an overload of responsibility.
"Between managing finances, relationships, fear of failure, and for some a lack of support, adults find themselves feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their present and future," she said to Bored Panda.
Real Adults
Once red clothes no longer turned socks and underwear pink, it was all over for that separate loads racket.
🤷♂️
You Were Right
Even scientific research considers the ages between 18 and 29 to be amongst the most difficult years. Developmental psychologists call this phase emerging adulthood, as it’s full of mental and emotional challenges. Because of this, it was found that adults in these years have the highest rates of depression and anxiety.
Even Then It Burns Me Out
Being Alone Is Addicting
This be me but you will NEVER hear me complain about no social life lmao I’m housebound out in the sticks n I rarely see anyone bar my two kids as live at home n I love it lol I’m the one sitting with death enjoying a glass of wine heheh
Botwin suggests that societal pressure to have it all figured out could also be contributing to adults’ stress levels. “The fear of rejection and pressure to conform often leave adults feeling insecure and stressed out. Many of my clients have expressed feeling like no matter what they do, it is never good enough,” she shared.
So Relatable
My Mother-In-Law’s Wise Words About Being Upset With The Election Results
Eye Opening
Or…….actually………that you are the only one who made it through all that trauma with a modicum of functionality and situational awareness.
“Societal pressures lead to unrealistic expectations about finances, appearance, and relationships. For example, some adults have talked in therapy with me about feeling like they have let others down if they are not in a traditional family or making a certain amount of money. These unmet societal expectations often lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions,” she further explained.
I Think I Was Rushed Into Being An Adult
This Is Literally What's Happening To Me Everyday
We Just Gotta Keep Pushing Through
Over time, it gets harder and harder for those who want to conform to societal expectations to do so, as it gets increasingly more difficult for young adults to find a decent job, a partner, and buy a home. These growing challenges, combined with still-developing brains in the early 20s, often create suitable circumstances for mental health issues to present themselves in the phase of emerging adulthood.
Everything Needs My Attention
Don't Be The Definition Of Insanity
Ok 😶🌫️
Botwin believes that what can help people to better transition into adulthood is setting realistic education, career, and relationship goals for them. “This allows adults to move through the transition with less anxiety and stress. Prioritizing mental health and continuing to develop a network of adults who can guide and offer support also supports adults as they transition into a new phase of life.”
Is It Really Bad That I Don't Have Any "Real" Hobbies? When I Get Off Work, I Just Want To Shut My Mind Off And Do Absolutely Nothing
Ugh
This Is Not How It Ought To Be
But even though the adulting struggle is real, it can be manageable. Botwin suggests that grown-ups practice self-compassion and implement a variety of self-care techniques, which help to manage daily life challenges. “Focusing on the positive aspects of life and making time for fun and lightheartedness makes the shift into adulthood more tolerable and less stressful. Avoiding perfectionism and making space to have a tribe of supporters lessens the burden of adulting.”
R.i.p
Real
Too Many Negative Stories Here, I Love My Adult Life
“Being grown up does not mean that we have to be perfect or that we cannot ask for help,” she added. “Being an adult does not mean that we will not make mistakes and that we should never have fun. Adulting can be amazing when we give ourselves permission to be the person that we want to be, and that society does not get to decide what we should or should not be doing regarding our finances, relationships, and needs outside of our daily responsibilities.”
Officially An Adult🥲
Mental Health Is Worth More Than Any Paycheck
How True Is This?
Fortunately, I did d***s with some of my teachers while I was in high school. Back in the 1970s when we were all getting high together. So teachers getting high on the weekend would not blow my mind.
What’s The Fucking Point When We Don’t Make Living Wages ?
Definitely make it a goal to watch critically acclaimed movies.
I Thought I Was The Only One?!?
Facts
This So True
A $1 Saved Is A $1 Saved
Real
For Real 😏
Is This Really A Hack Though? 🧐
Its Never In Between!
Take The Time And Try To Find Yourself
🤦♂️🤦♀️
True Or No?
Or, as in my case, parents have no money, have no set future back home... become Uncle Sam's property! That way at the age of 35, your knees, back, and mental health are shot to all get out XD
😉
Every Single Time
*Sheds A Miss America Tear*
Just A Cycle
The Next Generation
Another Weekend Gone
Childhood Punishments Are Adult Goals
I Am Punished For Being A Playful Adult
I Just Know I Was Supposed To Marry Money
Happens At Least Once Day
Quite Literally
Whyyy?
Can't See Nothing
Which 3 Are You Picking?
This Is So Real
For First 15 Years My Mom Thought I Was Joking
Just Want To Be In Bed
This!!! We Need To Learn This
See I hated my 30,s with a passion till I was 35 n I had my first child n when I turned 40 I had a three mth old baby as well ❤️now I’m 60 n it be like dam where did those years go 🤷♀️
I Can Relate
And Those 48 Hours Feels Like 30 Minutes
48 hours? As if! You're spending that time cleaning, shopping, and doing everything you didn't have time for in the week
My Princess Lifestyle 🥹✨✨
At This Point I Strongly Believe I’m The Only Normal Human Being My Company Managed To Hire 😭
The Sad Truth Smh LOL
😩
That's Exactly How I Feel
I Deserve It
When Your Saturday Goes By Too Fast
This Sub In A Nutshell
Cakes And Candles Bro 💯
Story Of My Life LOL
Being In Your 20s
How True Is This😂😂
Sky cinema lmao not the store u gotta pay to rent em on that wait a few more weeks n it’s on sky cinema 🤷♀️or Disney plus lol can always find it