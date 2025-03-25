ADVERTISEMENT

Stepping foot into adulthood is what many children dream about. They fantasize about finally having the freedom to eat pizza five days a week, go to a friend’s house unannounced, or stay awake till midnight on a weekday. Sure, free will is a big perk of being an adult but nobody tells these kids just how many crushing responsibilities come with it… or they simply don’t listen. Nonetheless, they inevitably learn this later on, when they’re suddenly left to make their own appointments, wonder what they’ll feed themselves, and realize the bed starts calling them at 8 p.m. Then, it becomes clear that adulthood is not the rainbow and ponyland they imagined it to be.

Undeniably, many of us are stuck in this phase, thinking that adulthood is a total scam. To make these thoughts more bearable, we compiled a full list of adulting memes shared in the Adulting subreddit. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Shari Botwin, LCSW, trauma expert and author of Thriving After Trauma and Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about the struggles of adulthood.