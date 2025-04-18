ADVERTISEMENT

Giulia Rosa is one of those rare artists whose work feels like a quiet conversation with the soul. Her illustrations don’t just catch the eye—they reach into the heart, capturing emotions that many of us often struggle to put into words. With delicate lines and an unmistakable sense of elegance, she distills complex feelings—longing, vulnerability, love, isolation, anxiety—into imagery that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Each piece is like a whispered truth, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt a little too much or not enough.

Giulia’s artistic voice extends far beyond the digital canvas. In 2023, she made a powerful entry into the literary world with her debut graphic novel "Lasciami qui," published by Rizzoli Lizard. The release marked a significant milestone in her creative journey, solidifying her presence not only as a visual storyteller but also as a rising force in contemporary literature and art.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Stay-hop.com

#1

404 Error, Page Not Found

Woman embracing a silhouette of a man with "404 Error" text, illustrating unspoken emotions in Giulia Rosa's artwork.

Giulia Rosa Report

    #2

    “I Wish You A Kinder Sea.”

    Dreamlike illustration by Giulia Rosa, depicting a woman embracing a wave-formed figure, conveying unspoken emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #3

    Take Another Little Piece Of My Heart

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a woman holding a heart on a plate, surrounded by hands with forks.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #4

    Play Me A Memory

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a woman with visible ribcage playing a cello, blending into a shadowy figure.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #5

    Anatomy Of A Hug

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa showing benefits of a hug, including reduced stress and increased self-esteem.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #6

    Heart

    Couple embracing inside a heart below ground, with a sprout emerging, illustrating emotions by Giulia Rosa.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #7

    Shall We Play Cards?

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa depicting emotions through playing cards, featuring a queen and king with crowns interacting.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #8

    Sea You Soon

    Man embraced by blue waves and hands in a Giulia Rosa illustration, depicting unspoken emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #9

    “You Are My Kintsugi”

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa depicting a woman wrapped in golden liquid, highlighting unspoken emotions through delicate cracks and flowers.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #10

    I Find You In Every Song I Listen To… What Songs Reminds You Most Or Your Love?

    Surreal Giulia Rosa illustration of a person curled on a record player with emotional music notes, evoking deep emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #11

    Feel Your Heart

    Two people with headphones share an emotional connection, illustrated by Giulia Rosa; hearts glowing between them.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #12

    Toxic Love

    Surreal Giulia Rosa illustration with a cactus-headed man and balloon-headed woman in an embrace against a blue sky.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #13

    All I Do Is Work And Sleep But I Never Have Any Money And I'm Always Tired

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a person with a low battery face, symbolizing exhaustion and overwork.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #14

    Dominoes

    Surreal Giulia Rosa illustration of a heart and domino effect on a woman's body, symbolizing complex emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #15

    You Made It Through The Trauma, You Will Make It Trough The Healing

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a woman with a reflection in water, surrounded by flowers, symbolizing emotions and healing.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #16

    Know That You Are Worth More

    Couple surrounded by cacti, illustrating emotions. Top panel: serious conversation. Bottom panel: kissing and connection.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #17

    You Break My Walls

    A couple kissing amidst broken brick, symbolizing emotions in Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #18

    Flying With You

    Surreal Giulia Rosa illustration of a couple embracing in the sky, with a plane silhouette.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #19

    My Mountain, My Sea

    Couple kissing, surreal forest background blending with their heads, by Giulia Rosa.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #20

    Ocean

    Couple embracing amid ocean waves on a beach, conveying emotions through Giulia Rosa's illustration style.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #21

    How Do You Fix Yourself?

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa of a person with a Rubik's Cube head, holding a mirror and paintbrush, labeled "Just fix me."

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #22

    Distance Lovers

    Two lovers connecting through phone screens, depicted in a Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #23

    Stay Positive

    Woman holding a mirror with blue tears, depicting struggles and emotions in Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #24

    Tears Are How You Water Your Soul, … So You Can Grow

    Woman with tears watering a plant in her chest, symbolizing emotions, in a Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #25

    Love Is A Warm Gun

    Couple kissing with guns at their lips, illustrating emotions by Giulia Rosa.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #26

    We're The Same Music

    Two figures with vinyl record heads, connected hearts on shirts, symbolizing emotions in Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #27

    Virtual Love

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa depicting a couple embracing through a smartphone screen.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #28

    Youniverse

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a couple in formal attire, with cosmic imagery on the woman's back symbolizing emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #29

    Stars Are Tears Of The Night

    Astronaut floating near a serene woman’s face, capturing stars, in a Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #30

    Cat Lovers

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa of a cat rejecting affection humorously.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #31

    Kiss Me

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa of two people face to face, one with a lemon slice and the other with a salt shaker head.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #32

    Let Me Burn

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa showing a heart glowing with emotion as a hand gestures above it.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #33

    Your Song

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa showing a cassette labeled "Your Song" being placed into a person's chest.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #34

    Heart vs. Brain

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa: a human brain and heart seated at a table, showcasing emotional conflict.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #35

    Freedom

    A Giulia Rosa illustration of a woman with a cage-like torso, releasing paper birds, symbolizing unspoken emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #36

    “You Illuminate Me.”

    Two figures with lightbulb heads embracing, illustrating emotions in a Giulia Rosa artwork.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #37

    I Care. I Always Care. That’s My Problem

    Giulia Rosa illustration of a woman and cat inside a heart, surrounded by water and flowers, with emotional text.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #38

    You Can Do Things Your Anxiety Says You Can't

    Giulia Rosa illustration depicting anxiety and self-doubt through a series of three emotional poses.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #39

    Don't Lose Yourself Ignoring Your Own Needs

    Woman curled inside a heart, symbolizing emotional struggle, in a Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #40

    We Are Like Islands In The Sea, Separate On The Surface But Connected In The Deep

    A romantic Giulia Rosa illustration of a couple kissing, seamlessly blending with a serene ocean scene.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #41

    I Tell My Piano The Things I Used To Tell You

    A man plays piano, embraced by a ghostly figure amidst floating music sheets, illustrating unspoken emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #42

    I Think I Think Too Much. …and You?

    Cat illustration by Giulia Rosa showing thought progression from calm to overwhelmed.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #43

    You're My Favorite Song

    Couple embracing on a turntable, capturing emotions in Giulia Rosa illustration.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #44

    “Why Does Loving Somebody Mean You Have To Hurt Them As Much?” – Haruki

    Surreal Giulia Rosa illustration of a serene figure with flowers and ribs exposed, symbolizing deep emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #45

    “Now I’ve Got Something I Want To Protect. It’s You.”

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa of two figures embracing, surrounded by dark wings, with a glowing heart.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #46

    Spirited Away By Hayao Miyazaki This Is My Interpretation Of One Of The Beloved Studio Ghibli Films

    Artistic illustration featuring mythical elements and emotional expressions by Giulia Rosa.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #47

    “So Grateful For Music, And Its Ability To Heal Me When I’m Sad.”

    A Giulia Rosa illustration featuring a person entwined with a cello and blossoming branches, expressing deep emotions.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #48

    Just Because It Still Hurts, Doesn’t Mean You’re Not Healing. Healing Hurts. And It’s Always Worth It

    Illustration by Giulia Rosa of an emotional hourglass with a girl and woman, symbolizing healing despite pain.

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #49

    Anatomy Of Friendship

    Two women hugging, with illustrations on their clothing depicting nature and emotions, titled "Anatomy of Friendship."

    Giulia Rosa Report

    #50

    The Moon Knows

    Two figures dancing atop a glowing moon, illustrating emotions in a dreamy night scene by Giulia Rosa.

    Giulia Rosa Report

