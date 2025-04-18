ADVERTISEMENT

Giulia Rosa is one of those rare artists whose work feels like a quiet conversation with the soul. Her illustrations don’t just catch the eye—they reach into the heart, capturing emotions that many of us often struggle to put into words. With delicate lines and an unmistakable sense of elegance, she distills complex feelings—longing, vulnerability, love, isolation, anxiety—into imagery that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Each piece is like a whispered truth, resonating with anyone who’s ever felt a little too much or not enough.

Giulia’s artistic voice extends far beyond the digital canvas. In 2023, she made a powerful entry into the literary world with her debut graphic novel "Lasciami qui," published by Rizzoli Lizard. The release marked a significant milestone in her creative journey, solidifying her presence not only as a visual storyteller but also as a rising force in contemporary literature and art.

