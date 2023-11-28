ADVERTISEMENT

Art lets us express our deepest feelings and thoughts, offering us a pathway to better understand ourselves. But sometimes, really talented artists learn to capture these sentiments so well that you immediately feel understood and can relate to them.

This Italian illustrator, Giulia Rosa, explores various modern-day life issues through her vivid yet delicate drawings that many people can find peace in. In an interview regarding her artwork, Giulia shared: "So... my drawings are kind of like a peek into my head, showing the twists and turns of my everyday life, the vibe of my thoughts, and the tricky bits of my challenges. I don't really use art as a 'social tool'; it's more like my personal venting session. It's my DIY therapy, you know?"

Without further ado, we invite you into a therapy session with Giulia and her intimate illustrations.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | stay-hop.com