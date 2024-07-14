ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever seen such a beautiful painting that you wished you could crawl inside of it? To be inside the world that Van Gogh, Cézanne, or Monet created? If it's a real-life place in the painting, you can visit it yourself. Like Giverny, where Monet lived and painted the beauties of his garden.



Perhaps, for these famous painters, it was the opposite. When they saw something in real life, they wished to transfer it to the canvas so it could remain the way they saw it forever. Immortalized in time for future generations to see. Today, we can see the real-life locations that inspired famous paintings side-by-side, thanks to accounts like The Cultural Tutor, who take it upon themselves to educate social media users, one X thread at a time.



More info: X | The Cultural Tutor