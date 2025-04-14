ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Paweł Pluciński, and I'm a passionate photographer from Koło, Poland.

Through my lens, I strive to capture the unique beauty of my hometown and its surroundings, offering a bird's-eye view that reveals the area's charm from above.

Koło, nestled along the Warta River, boasts a rich history and picturesque landscapes. From the historic railway station to the serene riverbanks, each location tells a story that I aim to convey through my photography. My work has been featured in local publications, such as Koło Nasze Miasto, highlighting the community's appreciation for these aerial perspectives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Magical Fog In My Area

    #2

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #3

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #4

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #5

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #6

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #7

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #8

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #9

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #10

    Magical Fog In My Area

    #11

    Magical Fog In My Area

    A video of the magical fog in my area

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!