Previously, you could find Nikolay Yarakhtin on the streets, offering to draw your portrait. But after Covid hit, the artist found a new way to continue his 28+ year career, and it is by going online.

Now, Nikolay draws portraits using photographs, and once again proves his talent for capturing people perfectly. Even without the subject sitting in front of him, each portrait feels alive and full of emotion. With this new approach, Nikolay’s art has become more accessible, even to those who live far away.

More info: Instagram | vk.com

#1

Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a smiling child next to a reference photo on a tablet.

nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #2

    A hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman next to the original photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #3

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a girl with braided hair, next to her original photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #4

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait on easel with reference photo of a person wearing glasses and a plaid shirt.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #5

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait beside a tablet displaying the reference photo.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #6

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait beside a photo reference on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #7

    Artist's hyper-realistic pencil portrait displayed next to reference photo outdoors.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #8

    Hyper-realistic portrait of a woman drawn with pencil, displayed next to the original photograph on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #9

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman in traditional attire, shown alongside a reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #10

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman holding a dog, displayed alongside the reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #11

    Hyper-realistic portrait drawing of a woman next to its reference photo on a tablet, showcasing pencil art skills.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #12

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a smiling man in traditional attire, with tablet reference on the side.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #13

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman holding flowers, next to a tablet displaying the reference photo.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #14

    A hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman and baby, with the original reference photo displayed on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #15

    A hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a smiling child, displayed beside a photo reference on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #16

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman next to its reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #17

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a girl displayed next to her photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #18

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a girl with glasses, next to reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #19

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a young man beside its reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #20

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman displayed beside its reference photo on a digital device.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #21

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait alongside a reference photo of a woman on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #22

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a couple beside a reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #23

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait displayed next to a reference photo on a tablet, showcasing artistic skill.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #24

    Pencil drawing of a woman beside her photo on a tablet, showcasing hyper-realistic portrait art.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #25

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman, showing a side-by-side of the drawing and the reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #26

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman next to a reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #27

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman and baby, with reference photo on a tablet next to the artwork.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #28

    Hyper-realistic portrait in pencil of a woman with her dog, displayed beside a tablet showing the same image.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #29

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a woman beside a tablet showing her photo.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

    #30

    Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of a young woman in a hoodie, next to its reference photo on a tablet.

    nikolaiiarakhtin Report

