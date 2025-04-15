ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, you could find Nikolay Yarakhtin on the streets, offering to draw your portrait. But after Covid hit, the artist found a new way to continue his 28+ year career, and it is by going online.

Now, Nikolay draws portraits using photographs, and once again proves his talent for capturing people perfectly. Even without the subject sitting in front of him, each portrait feels alive and full of emotion. With this new approach, Nikolay’s art has become more accessible, even to those who live far away.

More info: Instagram | vk.com