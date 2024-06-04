Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses Pay $675 Extra To Cover Friend’s Plane And Hotel Expenses, Gets Called Selfish
Friends, Relationships

Woman Refuses Pay $675 Extra To Cover Friend's Plane And Hotel Expenses, Gets Called Selfish

Friends and money, a dilemma many people find themselves in at one point in their lives. Should I lend my friend money? Should I pay for their meal? Should I buy them this or that without expecting to get my money back? Some experts say never to mix money and relationships, but sometimes people still do it out of guilt.

Like this woman, who was asked to cover her friend’s travel expenses for a group vacation. The friend, who recently lost her job, did a poor job of managing her finances and had to rely on her friends to help pay for the trip. However, the author didn’t believe she was obligated to do so and was called selfish by the rest of the friend group. Wanting to find out whether her not covering her friend’s vacation expenses was a jerk move, she decided to consult with the Internet.

Traveling with friends is fun: you have company, you can feel safer, and even save on things like accommodation

Image credits: ShintarTatsiana / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

That’s if the friend isn’t asking for you to pay for their plane ticket and hotel

Image credits: Nicole Geri / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: The-final-cookie

The woman told people how she’s reconsidering the group trip because of her friends’ reactions

The consensus among people was that she shouldn’t feel guilty for saying ‘no’

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lordy me. I mean, I've covered friends on days out or nights out and even on some weekends away, but for like $20 or $30. I had a friend who wanted to come on a night out but couldn't afford tickets AND dinner so no worries, I'll get dinner. $600+ - I don't love any of my friends that much.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you have the money then help out friends. The "leach" spent her savings, her mums money and EXPECTED the others to fork out more than 600 each. No, No nonono that's not how the world works.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
