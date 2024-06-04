Woman Refuses Pay $675 Extra To Cover Friend’s Plane And Hotel Expenses, Gets Called Selfish

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends and money, a dilemma many people find themselves in at one point in their lives. Should I lend my friend money? Should I pay for their meal? Should I buy them this or that without expecting to get my money back? Some experts say never to mix money and relationships, but sometimes people still do it out of guilt.

Like this woman, who was asked to cover her friend’s travel expenses for a group vacation. The friend, who recently lost her job, did a poor job of managing her finances and had to rely on her friends to help pay for the trip. However, the author didn’t believe she was obligated to do so and was called selfish by the rest of the friend group. Wanting to find out whether her not covering her friend’s vacation expenses was a jerk move, she decided to consult with the Internet.

Traveling with friends is fun: you have company, you can feel safer, and even save on things like accommodation

That’s if the friend isn’t asking for you to pay for their plane ticket and hotel

The woman told people how she’s reconsidering the group trip because of her friends’ reactions

The consensus among people was that she shouldn’t feel guilty for saying ‘no’