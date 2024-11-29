ADVERTISEMENT

One of celebrity culture's most entertaining—yet cringe-inducing—aspects is wardrobe malfunctions. No matter how well-rehearsed, tightly-knit, or public the event is, celebrity clothes always seem to reveal more than they should just as the cameras start rolling.

Whether on the red carpet, during a live performance, or simply while relaxing on vacation, these mishaps can quickly steal the spotlight from any star, turning what was meant to be a glamorous appearance into viral internet fodder.

From nip slips to bikini blunders to prominent, career-altering bulges, fans have quickly captured and spread these moments on social media, much to the chagrin of their protagonists.

While some laugh at the accidents, others quickly defend their idols from ridicule. Whatever the direction the conversation takes, it's clear that, when it comes to the internet, it's often not the outfit that makes headlines—it's what goes wrong with it.

#1

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Known for his muscular physique as Thor in the Avengers franchise, the actor has been featured in several workout videos, showcasing his intense training to get screen-ready for his movies.

The actor surprised his fans during a 2023 training session, during which viewers couldn't help but notice his tight workout shorts showing off more than just his abs. The video, posted on Hemsworth's Instagram, quickly went viral, with fans joking about his "godly" attributes.

Hemsworth allegedly capitalized on the virality of his video, continuing to post similar content, much to the delight of his followers.

#2

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Fans were left agape when pop icon Ricky Martin appeared visibly aroused while performing onstage with Madonna during a 2023 concert. 

The moment occurred during a steamy duet between the two, and keen-eyed audience members couldn't help but notice Martin's bulge becoming more pronounced as the performance progressed. 

The incident quickly went viral, with fans speculating whether it was part of the act or a genuine reaction to the two male dancers performing a lap dance for him and Madonna.

"I'm just amazed there's any debate. Dancers stripped down and went down on both him and Madonna, and people are still wondering?" a fan wrote.

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Isn’t that how body chemistry works, though? If someone is doing arousing things to someone and they get aroused… 🤷🏼‍♀️

#3

Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford

Crawford, the actor behind The Deep—an Aquaman parody character in Amazon's The Boys—revealed in a 2022 interview that his character was initially meant to fully embrace the consequences that tight superhero outfits have on the male physique.

His character, positioned as the sex symbol of the The Boys' Justice League stand-in, was supposed to come equipped with a comically large penis, a fact that was featured in a 2019 promotional calendar but never actually made it to the screen.

According to Crawford, the streaming giant was squeamish about the idea and ordered that the superhero's "package" be edited out of the show in post-production.

#4

Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever

Being a skin-tight suit-wearing superhero comes with many benefits and some challenges—especially for editors who have to painstakingly edit out actors' bulges from their form-fitting trunks.

Tenoch Huerta, known for his role as Namor, the antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was the latest actor to have his likeness subjected to this trend. Fans noticed that his anatomy had been "flattened" between the promotional trailer's and the final cut of the movie.

While some viewers found the edit amusing, others criticized the decision to alter Huerta's appearance, questioning why a natural aspect of the costume design needed to be changed.

Huerta himself hasn't commented on the situation, but the edited-out bulge became one of the most talked-about details surrounding the film's release.

#5

French Vaulter Anthony Ammirati

French Vaulter Anthony Ammirati

The pole vaulter for Team France experienced an uncomfortable—and probably painful—loss after his "package" got in the way of him successfully qualifying for the men's pole vault event.

The event, which occurred on August 3 at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saw Ammirati leaping into the air to clear the 5.70-meter area, which was blocked by his manhood as it collided with the bar on his way down.

Netizens took the chance to make fun of Ammirati for his awkward moment, joking that he had brought his "baguette" to the event, while others pointed out how the commentators danced around what had indeed happened.

Others, however, were offended at the jokes made at Ammirati's expense and expressed their support for the athlete on his Instagram page, labeling the comments as "sexual harassment."

#6

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The renowned actress suffered an unexpected and comical wardrobe malfunction during a video, causing not one, but multiple nip slips. 

The clip, shared by E! News, sees Berry laughing while struggling to remove a tight, strapless corset with the help of her stylist, Anna Kan. 

The top, however, appeared to have a faulty strap, causing the pair to try different methods of removing it. Berry, at some point, laughed while suggesting they might have to "cut it."

"Why did you have me in this?" the actress asked. "Because you looked good!" her stylist replied.

The pair eventually succeeded, but did so by forcefully taking both the shirt and top off over her head in an uncomfortable fashion as the actress wiggled, accidentally exposing her breasts.

#7

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

The singer made headlines for more than her fashion choices during her appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While on the red carpet and right in the middle of a photoshoot, Doja Cat experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her nude corset-style dress slipped down to reveal her nipples. 

The 28-year-old didn't immediately notice what happened and continued posing for the cameras, providing fans with a detailed look at her anatomy. This caused them to flood social media with comments, pointing out what had happened.

Regardless of the mishap, Doja Cat's dress was designed to reveal her body. It was made using a see-through fabric that accentuated the artist's tattoos.

#8

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel had a minor wardrobe mishap while enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Ibiza in July.

The 54-year-old was spotted relaxing by the pool in a shining metallic gold bikini that showed her remarkable physique. While netizens were initially stunned by Naomi's ageless figure, others turned towards her private area.

One asked, "What the hell is in her bathing suit?" Another asked, "What could possibly be in Naomi Campbell's pants?"

It turns out that one of the decorations of the fashion icon's hip necklace had slipped into her bikini, confusing viewers with the added volume of her silhouette.

#9

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B experienced a wardrobe malfunction that quickly went viral during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The rapper suffered a notorious nip-slip in front of a live audience as she proved too busty for her pink gown. The moment, captured on camera in high definition, sparked a whirlwind of reactions from her fans on social media.

Despite the mishap, Cardi B remained composed, continuing to flaunt her outfit while posing for photos as if nothing had happened.

#10

French Diver Jules Bouyer

French Diver Jules Bouyer

For a somewhat uncomfortable reason, French diver Jules Bouyer became an internet sensation during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While competing in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard, Bouyer's swimsuit accentuated his toned physique. Netizens paid particular attention to what they described as a "prominent bulge," causing a flood of comments and memes across social media.

Bouyer, however, felt uncomfortable about the attention to his physical attributes. In an interview, he stated that he would've preferred to make headlines for his performance instead.

He and his diving partner, Alexis Jandard, ultimately placed fifth, and the media frenzy surrounding his "bulge" continued to the point that an underwear company offered him a lifetime supply of products.

#11

Chris Brown

Chris Brown

The singer found himself at the center of a viral moment during a performance in 2023. As he danced alongside a provocatively dressed backup dancer during a song number, fans noticed how Brown appeared visibly aroused, prompting a litany of jokes and memes at his expense.

The 35-year-old artist was suspended in the air for the performance, harnessed around his waist and legs, which accentuated his anatomy.

"Bet nobody in the audience knew they were going to a live porn show! Sheesh!" one reader wrote.

Brown's detractors, on the other hand, lamented the attention the viral moment brought the singer, pointing to his 2009 allegations of domestic violence toward Rihanna.

"Someone seems to have forgotten that Chris Brown is a violent woman-beating thug. Please do not give this arsewipe any attention," a user wrote. "This absolute POS still has fans?" another asked.

#12

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa stirred up the internet with a bold appearance on the cover of Ladygunn Magazine in early 2024. The 21-year-old former Dance Moms star shocked viewers by wearing an unexpected rhinestone-studded "bulge" in the cover photo.

Most readers considered the image "bizarre," questioning the artistic and editorial intent behind the outfit and lamenting Siwa's departure from the wholesome image that brought her fame in the first place.

On the other hand, a different audience segment praised the photoshoot for what they considered a brave attempt at challenging gender norms.

In the accompanying interview, the dancer opened up about the efforts she's been undertaking to move away from her child-friendly image and into a more mature, provocative rebrand that represents her identity as a queer woman.

#13

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

Hot off the release of her movie Madame Web, actress Dakota Johnson experienced a particularly uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction while on set for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The wardrobe malfunction occurred when the strap of her black gown unexpectedly came unhooked mid-interview as the commercial break ended.

"Well, your dress just came off!" Kimmel laughed. "Should I go get some scotch?" he suggested.

"It seems to be hanging in alright!" the host said, being proved wrong immediately after. "Well, I'll just hold it then," Johnson said.

The interview resumed, with Kimmel swiftly turning the audience's attention toward the actress's movie. She looked visibly uncomfortable at the prospect of having to complete her appearance at the show while awkwardly holding onto the strap.

#14

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Known for her modeling career and appearance in movies such as Gone Girl, the actress surprised audiences with a risky dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party,

Ratajkowski wore a daring, sculptural Jacquemus gown with a translucent sheath and asymmetric bodice. The outfit required her to be both braless and strapless, as a critical element of its look was the model's nipples sticking out from under the fabric provocatively.

While posing for photographers, her dress shifted slightly forward, briefly exposing her breast, which was, as expected, immediately captured by the cameras.

#15

Lizzo

Lizzo

The artist surprised her fans with a bizarre Halloween costume.

Painting her entire body red and wearing a blue wig coupled with bunny ears, Lizzo appeared to be dressed as some kind of cartoon character, complete with a couple of humongous prosthetic breasts that failed to be contained by a tiny white bra.

As her fans tried—and failed—to decipher which character the artist was dressed as, one of her rubber nipples poked out of her outfit, staying that way for an extended perio of time as the artist performed a dance number for her audience.

This wasn't the only creative outfit Lizzo revealed for this year's festivities. She also dressed up as a medicine box of "Lizzozempic," making fun of the rumors surrounding her taking the diabetes medication to lose weight.

