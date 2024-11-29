ADVERTISEMENT

One of celebrity culture's most entertaining—yet cringe-inducing—aspects is wardrobe malfunctions. No matter how well-rehearsed, tightly-knit, or public the event is, celebrity clothes always seem to reveal more than they should just as the cameras start rolling.

Whether on the red carpet, during a live performance, or simply while relaxing on vacation, these mishaps can quickly steal the spotlight from any star, turning what was meant to be a glamorous appearance into viral internet fodder.

From nip slips to bikini blunders to prominent, career-altering bulges, fans have quickly captured and spread these moments on social media, much to the chagrin of their protagonists.

While some laugh at the accidents, others quickly defend their idols from ridicule. Whatever the direction the conversation takes, it's clear that, when it comes to the internet, it's often not the outfit that makes headlines—it's what goes wrong with it.