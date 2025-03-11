“Just Mad She Got Caught”: Track Star Seen Beating Opponent With Baton Claims It Was An Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A high school track star who struck an opponent in the head with a baton has spoken out after being disqualified, insisting that it was an accident and addressing the hateful comments she has received online.

The incident occurred on Friday (March 7) during the second leg of a 4×200-meter relay at an indoor championship at Liberty University, Virginia.

Highlights A scandal occurred during a Virginia state championship race when one high school athlete struck another with a baton.

Alaila Everett hit Kaelen Tucker in the head, causing a concussion to her rival.

Everett claims the incident was an accident, caused by her losing balance.

Alaila Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, hit competitor Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School in the head, causing a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

A video of the incident shows Tucker clutching her head and collapsing to the ground, with the blow forcing her out of the race.

Image credits: Liberty University Flames

Despite accusations that she hit her opponent to gain a competitive advantage, Everett claims the video doesn’t accurately reflect what happened.

“They’re going off of one angle,” the sprinter told local outlet WAVY TV 10.

“After a couple of times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this,” she said, gesturing upwards, “and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit.

“I know my intention is that I would never hit somebody on purpose,” a visibly emotional Everett said.

Image credits: Brookville Track and Field

The teen athlete further shared that the short clip has sparked a wave of racist commentary directed at her.

“They’re assuming my character, calling me ghetto, racist slurs, threats, all of this, just because of a nine-second video.”

Everett’s mother firmly believes in her daughter’s good intentions, stating, “I didn’t have to see a first video, second video, or 10th video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody.”

Everett said the blow was accidental and the result of her losing her balance

Image credits: WAVY TV 10

However, Tucker is certain the blow to the back of her head was intentional. Speaking with WSET ABC 13, she shared her side of the story.

“So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead.

“I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her.

“When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton.”

The incident took place on March 7 during a Virginia state championship race

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

She added: “I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in. I can’t believe it happened.”

According to the outlet, Tucker had to be treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture. The junior sprinter is hopeful she can come back stronger for outdoor track season.

Kaelen Tucker’s family insists that Everett’s actions were intentional

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Tucker’s mother, Tamarro, was in the stands watching her daughter and said “the whole section just gasped.”

“We had family come from out of town; her godparents were here from Myrtle Beach. Everybody just gasped.

“When I saw her go down, all I could do is run out of the bleachers. I just knew I had to get to her. She was kind of hysterical because she just couldn’t believe that’s what had happened.”

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Judges spotted Everett’s foul immediately and disqualified the Norcom team for “contact interference,” or interfering with another runner’s actions.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is continuing an investigation into the matter but has stood by the decision to disqualify the sprinter.

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

“The VHSL does not comment on individuals or disciplinary actions due to FERPA. The actions taken by the meet director to disqualify the runner were appropriate and correct,” the organization said in a statement.

“We thoroughly review every instance like this that involves player safety with the participating schools. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.”

After a video of the incident went viral, Everett faced backlash and a wave of racist comments

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Image credits: WAVY TV 10

Tamarro Tucker claims neither Everett nor her team has apologized to her daughter. “No coaches, no athlete, no anything. Even if it was an accident — which I don’t believe it was — but nothing.

“And it’s been more than 24 hours now. So, I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt, and nobody came to check on her.”

The injured runner also addressed Everett during the interview, asking, “Why did you do it? And why haven’t you apologized yet?”

The injured sprinter’s family has reportedly taken legal action

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Image credits: WSET ABC 13

Everett told WAVY TV 10 that she tried to send Tucker an apology, but her competitor had blocked her on social media.

The Tuckers are now reportedly suing Everett’s family.

People took to social media to debate whether Everett’s actions were accidental or not

