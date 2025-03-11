Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Just Mad She Got Caught": Track Star Seen Beating Opponent With Baton Claims It Was An Accident
News, Sports

“Just Mad She Got Caught”: Track Star Seen Beating Opponent With Baton Claims It Was An Accident

A high school track star who struck an opponent in the head with a baton has spoken out after being disqualified, insisting that it was an accident and addressing the hateful comments she has received online.

The incident occurred on Friday (March 7) during the second leg of a 4×200-meter relay at an indoor championship at Liberty University, Virginia.

Highlights
  • A scandal occurred during a Virginia state championship race when one high school athlete struck another with a baton.
  • Alaila Everett hit Kaelen Tucker in the head, causing a concussion to her rival.
  • Everett claims the incident was an accident, caused by her losing balance.

Alaila Everett, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, hit competitor Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School in the head, causing a concussion and a possible skull fracture.

A video of the incident shows Tucker clutching her head and collapsing to the ground, with the blow forcing her out of the race.

RELATED:

    Teen track star Alaila Everett has broken her silence after hitting her opponent, Kaelen Tucker, in the head with a baton

    Indoor track stadium with red and blue lanes, featuring high ceilings and ample space for athletic events.

    Image credits: Liberty University Flames

    Despite accusations that she hit her opponent to gain a competitive advantage, Everett claims the video doesn’t accurately reflect what happened.

    “They’re going off of one angle,” the sprinter told local outlet WAVY TV 10.

    “After a couple of times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this,” she said, gesturing upwards, “and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit.

    “I know my intention is that I would never hit somebody on purpose,” a visibly emotional Everett said.

    Smiling track star holding a medal in a maroon jacket at an indoor track event.

    Image credits: Brookville Track and Field

    The teen athlete further shared that the short clip has sparked a wave of racist commentary directed at her.

    “They’re assuming my character, calling me ghetto, racist slurs, threats, all of this, just because of a nine-second video.”

    Everett’s mother firmly believes in her daughter’s good intentions, stating, “I didn’t have to see a first video, second video, or 10th video. I know 100 percent that she would never do that to nobody.”

    Everett said the blow was accidental and the result of her losing her balance

    Track star in a casual setting, wearing a track and field hoodie, gesturing with her left hand, claiming accident in baton incident.

    Image credits: WAVY TV 10

    However, Tucker is certain the blow to the back of her head was intentional. Speaking with WSET ABC 13, she shared her side of the story.

    “So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead.

    “I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her.

    “When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton.”

    The incident took place on March 7 during a Virginia state championship race

    Track star in a relay race, caught in action with a baton, surrounded by competitors on a red track.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Track star with baton during a race mishap, clashing with competitor on indoor track.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    She added: “I still can’t believe it, I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in. I can’t believe it happened.”

    According to the outlet, Tucker had to be treated for a concussion and a possible skull fracture. The junior sprinter is hopeful she can come back stronger for outdoor track season.

    Kaelen Tucker’s family insists that Everett’s actions were intentional

    Track star discussing baton incident, claiming accident while seated on a couch, with a quote overlay in yellow text.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Tucker’s mother, Tamarro, was in the stands watching her daughter and said “the whole section just gasped.”

    “We had family come from out of town; her godparents were here from Myrtle Beach. Everybody just gasped.

    “When I saw her go down, all I could do is run out of the bleachers. I just knew I had to get to her. She was kind of hysterical because she just couldn’t believe that’s what had happened.”

    Track star during relay race holding a baton on the track.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Judges spotted Everett’s foul immediately and disqualified the Norcom team for “contact interference,” or interfering with another runner’s actions.

    The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is continuing an investigation into the matter but has stood by the decision to disqualify the sprinter.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    “The VHSL does not comment on individuals or disciplinary actions due to FERPA. The actions taken by the meet director to disqualify the runner were appropriate and correct,” the organization said in a statement.

    “We thoroughly review every instance like this that involves player safety with the participating schools. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.”

    After a video of the incident went viral, Everett faced backlash and a wave of racist comments

    Track star in black jacket seated on a couch during an interview, addressing the incident with the baton.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Crying track star claims baton incident was accidental, wearing gray hoodie.

    Image credits: WAVY TV 10

    Tamarro Tucker claims neither Everett nor her team has apologized to her daughter. “No coaches, no athlete, no anything. Even if it was an accident — which I don’t believe it was — but nothing.

    “And it’s been more than 24 hours now. So, I guess that was the major thing. My child was hurt, and nobody came to check on her.”

    The injured runner also addressed Everett during the interview, asking, “Why did you do it? And why haven’t you apologized yet?”

    The injured sprinter’s family has reportedly taken legal action

    Track star with baton running alongside opponent on an indoor track.

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Image credits: WSET ABC 13

    Everett told WAVY TV 10 that she tried to send Tucker an apology, but her competitor had blocked her on social media.

    The Tuckers are now reportedly suing Everett’s family.

    People took to social media to debate whether Everett’s actions were accidental or not

    Text message screenshot discussing track star incident with baton, suggesting repeated hits were intentional.

    Comment criticizing a track star after an incident involving a baton, suggesting disqualification and legal action.

    Text message discussing a track star incident involving a baton strike on an opponent.

    Comment by Keri Flowers-Holland discussing parents paying medical bills in a track star incident.

    Text comment on video of track star incident involving baton.

    Comment discusses the weight of a relay baton, questioning the intent and impact in an incident involving a track star.

    Social media comment reacting to track star baton incident, questioning intent and urging punishment.

    Comment criticizing track star, suggesting jealousy over an incident involving a baton.

    Comment discussing a track star incident with claims the baton beating was accidental.

    Comment comparing track star incident to Harding and Kerrigan.

    Comment criticizing a track star's actions during a race incident.

    Social media comment about track star incident with baton, accusing her of lying.

    Comment criticizing track star involved in baton incident.

    Comment criticizing track star's claimed baton accident as emotional loss.

    Comment on track star incident highlighting crowd's reaction to baton swing during race.

    Comment discussing a track star's alleged accidental use of baton against opponent.

    Comment questioning accountability in response to track star incident.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was a hard swing for the first hit and there was no stumbling of her feet or anything so her claim of being off balance smells like b******t. Even if you did go off balance you're not going to smack someone multiple times like she did

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thug!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I would advise that the illiterate forget “thug” is a white European pejorative from the Middle Ages. In other words people don’t fccking understand how to google

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
