The women’s hockey match between China and Belgium took an unexpected turn, going from nail-biting to chaotic during a riveting semi-final showdown at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A full-blown brawl erupted on the field in the final seconds of the match as the game tied at 1-1 in regulation time.

As the final whistle blew, Chinese player Fan Yunxia smashed the ball directly into Belgian player Delphine-Daphne Marien, sending her crumpling to the ground in pain and sparking outrage among the Belgian team.

Some Belgian players rushed to confront Fan, resulting in a heated altercation on the pitch.

“There is the final whistle, and oh, that’s unnecessary from Fan,” a Eurosport commentator said of the incident. “She’s just hammered the ball and hit one of the Belgium players. Everyone is coming out onto the pitch.”

“That was reckless and dangerous. I think it was frustration more than anything else. I’m sure she didn’t mean to hit the player, but she’s rifled it straight at her,” the commentator continued.

A Chinese hockey player smashed the ball into a Belgian player after the whistle at the Olympics 🏑💥 Just listen to the boos 😬#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/w4zl184KQ4 — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 7, 2024

Both Fan and Belgian player Judith Vandermeiren, who confronted the Chinese opponent on the field, received yellow cards from the umpire after the brawl simmered down.

Judith was visibly upset by the umpire’s decision and exclaimed, “I’m protecting my teammate. You cannot do that (yellow card me).”

Things got heated between China and Belgium during an Olympic field Hockey match after a Chinese player smoked a Belgian player with the ball after the final whistle. Read: https://t.co/3Wmp2KTtlH pic.twitter.com/QKSMNkCcJy — OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2024

The match ended with China clinching a dramatic 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout, earning their spot in the gold medal match against the Netherlands.

Not everyone was happy with the outcome of the match, and some viewers said they believed Fan deserved a harsher punishment.

“The Chinese player took a look before hitting it. That was seriously foul play. It’s a red card,” read one comment on social media.

Congratulations to the Chinese women’s hockey team! 🥳Bravo to the Red Panthers who equalized in the last minute. What a game!👍 Félicitations à l’équipe de Chine féminine de hockey ! 🥳Bravo aux Red Panthers qui ont égalisé à la dernier minute. Quel match !👍 pic.twitter.com/RX9soc1Pyg — Embassy of China in Belgium (@ChinaEmBE) August 7, 2024

“Absolutely disgraceful from the Chinese hockey player and from the referee. Issuing a yellow card to the Belgian No.7 at all is mental, but issuing it first like this is shocking!” one person wrote on social media.

Another wrote, “If it’s a yellow for a push fair enough. But how is it not a red for deliberately hitting another player after the final whistle? Straight as a roundabout.”

𝐒𝐅𝟐 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐠𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝟏-𝟏 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟐-𝟑) It will be China vs Netherlands in the gold medal match of #Hockey at #Paris2024! Belgium score in the dying minutes of the match to force a shoot-out, but China held their nerve when it mattered the most… pic.twitter.com/24D8LQ3OxC — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 7, 2024

Some went as far as saying China should have been disqualified.

“How is that not a red card battering the ball at someone is surely more serious than a little push. China had to be disqualified for this!” read another comment.