Looksmaxxer Clavicular Just Had His 3rd Surgery, And People Are Getting Concerned About His Transformation

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Viral “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has once again left the internet stunned after undergoing his third surgery in just three weeks.

The influencer has been documenting what his fan base calls “Ascension Week,” a rapid transformation involving multiple back-to-back cosmetic procedures ahead of his planned appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Highlights Clavicular underwent his third procedure in just three weeks, leaving many followers stunned by the pace of his transformation.

Viral photos of the influencer at a medical facility sparked fresh concern and speculation about his health.

The controversial creator's “Ascension Week” makeover comes just days before his planned appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

What began with a livestreamed nose job on June 3 was quickly followed by an ear surgery and yet another procedure this week, leaving many increasingly concerned about the pace and extent of his dramatic makeover.

One critic reacted, “Most insecure dude alive in this world… This kid must have not gotten any attention as a child because he is out here seeking attention, and wanting to be validated from everyone.”

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“Looksmaxxer” influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, underwent his third surgery in just three weeks on Thursday

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Braden Peters is widely known as a prominent and controversial figure within the “looksmaxxing” movement, an online subculture focused on physical self-improvement to enhance attractiveness and social status.

He has drawn criticism for advocating and performing extreme and potentially dangerous physical alterations, which he refers to as “hardmaxxing.”

Over the past year, Peters gained widespread attention for promoting a practice known as bone smashing, in which he claimed to strike his own facial bones with a hammer or his fist to create microfractures, theoretically causing them to heal in a more “chiseled” shape.

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On June 3, 2026, the 20-year-old creator underwent a nose job, which was livestreamed on Kick for two hours and performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami.

Clavicular promoted the broadcast as the “first-ever livestreamed rhinoplasty,” significantly boosting attention around the controversial procedure.

Just days later, he reportedly underwent an otoplasty, an elective cosmetic procedure designed to pin the ears back and improve facial symmetry.

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Within looksmaxxing ideology, facial harmony and precise proportions are highly valued. The otoplasty was intended to adjust the angle and appearance of his ears, bringing them closer to his head and aligning them with the new proportions of his altered nose.

Clavicular’s most recent procedure took place on Thursday, June 11, when he underwent dental surgery to have his wisdom teeth removed.

The 20-year-old’s back-to-back surgeries come just days before his scheduled appearance at Paris Fashion Week later this month

Clavicular had his wisdom teeth removed just one day after undergoing otoplasty surgery😳 pic.twitter.com/SQQWGRWZJE — Pulcy (@Pulcys) June 11, 2026

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In viral photos and videos circulating online, Braden was seen leaving a dental clinic in a wheelchair, accompanied by a nurse. He was also wearing bandages wrapped around his head, likely from his recent otoplasty.

The images quickly sparked widespread speculation online, as many users questioned why a wisdom tooth extraction would require a wheelchair, leading some to express concerns about his health.

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One skeptical user wrote, “In a wheelchair for wisdom teeth removal? I got mine removed while awake and then took the train home.”

Another commented, “A wheelchair for wisdom teeth?” while a third wrote, “Why would someone who wants to improve their angles and jaw definition remove teeth? Don’t remove teeth unless you absolutely have to.”

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“This guy is the most insecure, mentally ill dude alive in this world,” read one harsh comment.

One critic questioned, “I’ve had all my four wisdom teeth taken out in one day and I went back to work… Why is this dude on a wheelchair?”

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Others expressed similar disbelief, with one person writing, “I had wisdom teeth surgery and then drove home. W*f is this wheelchair s*it.”

“Removing your wisdom teeth f*cks up your entire facial structure and skin!”

However, others argued that when wisdom teeth are deeply trapped inside the jawbone, a condition known as impacted wisdom teeth, their removal may require a more complex surgical procedure involving anesthesia, which can temporarily affect a patient’s mobility.

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Clavicular got EMOTIONAL after realizing Dr Miami may have RUINED his nose forever and cost him his entire career 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/Mjl8IduINw — ClipGD (@ClipGD) June 11, 2026

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One such comment read, “Some wisdom teeth are soft tissue and easy to remove; others can be fully embedded in bone, making the surgery much more difficult. Also, some hospitals require patients to be wheeled out afterward. It’s ridiculous to witness, or even worse, when it’s you.”

Another person added, “I was put under for mine and felt like a million bucks when I woke up, so I immediately stood up to leave. The doctor had to push me back into the chair and say, ‘Give it a couple of minutes before you stand,’ lol.”

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Clavicular has undergone a livestreamed rhinoplasty, an otoplasty, and wisdom tooth removal as part of his “Ascension Week”

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According to several medical sources, including the Mayo Clinic, when a wisdom tooth is fully encased within the jawbone, oral surgeons may need to cut through the gum tissue, remove the overlying bone with a surgical drill, and sometimes divide the tooth into smaller sections before extraction.

Despite the complexity of the procedure, intravenous (IV) sedation, often referred to as “twilight sedation,” is commonly used instead of general anesthesia.

During twilight sedation, patients receive sedatives and pain medication through an IV line. While they remain technically conscious and continue breathing on their own, they are deeply relaxed and typically have little to no memory of the procedure afterward.

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This differs from general anesthesia, which renders a patient fully unconscious and typically requires airway support during the procedure.

General anesthesia is rarely used for wisdom tooth extraction unless the case is particularly complex, the patient has severe dental anxiety, or the procedure is being performed as part of a larger reconstructive jaw surgery.

In light of this, Clavicular’s use of a wheelchair may have been related to the lingering effects of intravenous (IV) sedation or standard safety protocols implemented by the medical facility.

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Although wisdom tooth extraction does not directly affect a patient’s ability to walk, IV sedatives can temporarily impair motor skills, balance, and spatial awareness for several hours after the procedure.

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To reduce the risk of falls or injury, medical staff often use wheelchairs to transport groggy patients safely to their vehicles.

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The influencer underwent the back-to-back procedures just days before his scheduled appearance at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which is set to run from June 23 to June 28 this year.

However, his exact runway appearance or potential brand partnership for the Spring/Summer 2027 collections has not yet been officially announced.

“It’s kind of sad to see this level of body dysmorphia… He’s taking it to the extreme,” one user wrote online

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