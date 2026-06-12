ADVERTISEMENT

In my honest opinion, the dating scene is really bad these days, and it makes me feel that I don’t mind ending up being the crazy cat lady in my old days. After all, entertainment and laughter are guaranteed when you have felines in your life.

Whether playing or just being themselves, these fluffballs pull off crazy shenanigans. However, you can’t help but love them even when they destroy your stuff. These hoomans also caught their kitties shredding things and had to share the masterpieces with everyone. Scroll down and check them out to enjoy a good laugh!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hobbies? Boxcutter

Hobbies? Boxcutter

Mission_Light_183 Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Lioness Is Thirsty For Blood

    The Lioness Is Thirsty For Blood

    aliceroo13 Report

    16points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, she's thirsty for yellow ginham socks!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    I Think Stapler Might Be Understating His Tendencies…

    I Think Stapler Might Be Understating His Tendencies…

    Seaponi Report

    13points
    POST

    No matter how much stuff kitties destroy, their parents can't help but love them and constantly gush over them. However, did you know that this bond between felines and their hoomans is pretty old? Research says that it all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans first began farming and storing grain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Naturally, all that seed attracted a ton of mice, which lured wildcats looking for an easy snack. The most laid-back cats realized that sticking around humans meant a steady food supply, which basically kicked off their journey to becoming our roommates. By about 3,700 years ago, they were officially part of the neighborhood.

    However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats reached celebrity status. They were closely linked to the goddess Bastet, treated as sacred royalty, and even bred in temples. In fact, they were so loved that their owners had them mummified just so they could hang out together in the afterlife.
    #4

    I Guess Straight Sides Aren’t Her Thing, So She’s Going For A Frilly, More Feminine Look

    I Guess Straight Sides Aren’t Her Thing, So She’s Going For A Frilly, More Feminine Look

    SnooGiraffes9169 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Purrforator

    The Purrforator

    PostModernPost Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    “It Was Like This When I Found It”

    “It Was Like This When I Found It”

    octocatfive Report

    13points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She just wanted a nice view from her comfy bed.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Experts believe that cats basically started their campaign for world domination back in 31 BC when Rome took over Egypt. They quickly wriggled their way into Roman hearts, and from there, they slowly conquered the rest of Europe. Later on, these fluffballas also hitched rides on ships with Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower Pilgrims, officially securing their spot in America.

    For generations, cats weren't just sitting around looking cute, as they had a serious job doing pest control. In fact, they were so good at it that by the turn of the 20th century, the U.S. Post Office actually put cats on the official payroll to protect mail and packages from rodents.

    While they were busy working, they were also stealing our hearts. By 1895, New Yorkers were so obsessed that they hosted the very first competitive cat show. By the time World War I wrapped up, they had become as close to people as their own blood relatives.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Was Told To Come Here For My Grinding Mill Of A Cat

    Was Told To Come Here For My Grinding Mill Of A Cat

    Icy-Independent5068 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Glad My Cat Isn't The Only Weirdo

    Glad My Cat Isn't The Only Weirdo

    wednesdaysrushoes Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    #9

    His Birthday Gift A Month Ago To Now. His Brother Is A Stapler And Destroys Everything. Last Pic Is The Stapler

    His Birthday Gift A Month Ago To Now. His Brother Is A Stapler And Destroys Everything. Last Pic Is The Stapler

    ChokeMeVader678 Report

    12points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBF, if you know one cat loves to shred cardboard, don't give cardboard gifts to the other cat.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    Honestly, even though so many cats live with us, I still wonder if they’re actually fully domesticated. Unlike dogs, felines basically chose to move in with us on their own terms. Real, intentional domestication mostly only happened with pedigree cats, and they’re just a tiny fraction of the cat world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While their lifestyle has changed a lot today, biologically, they’re pretty much the same wild animals they were thousands of years ago. They have a reputation for being a bit distant and aloof, but they can be absolute darlings once they warm up to you. Science even backs this up, showing that having a cat around can seriously lower your stress, anxiety, and blood pressure.
    #10

    Still Habitable For Map

    Still Habitable For Map

    throawayusr Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    I Will Chomp My Way Out!

    I Will Chomp My Way Out!

    Temporary-Judgment Report

    11points
    POST
    #12

    My Little Froot Batt

    My Little Froot Batt

    Powerful_Birthday_71 Report

    10points
    POST

    Sometimes, hoomans can get confused as to why their feline is suddenly in destructive mode. However, researchers state that it's totally normal. The main reasons they scratch or shred things are sharpening their claws, marking territory, security, and alleviating boredom.

    Researchers elaborate that rather than getting angry or reprimanding your cat, providing an alternative place to scratch and having access to mental stimulation can help. However, if it's incessant and you notice that it's causing pain to your kitty, then it's time to take a small trip to the vet.
    #13

    Nope. No Idea Who Did That

    Nope. No Idea Who Did That

    crazygirlie89 Report

    9points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty: "Hm, what a mess. I wonder who did that? Someone should go get a dustpan and broom and clean it up."

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Instructions Unclear. Attempting To Staple Dog Food

    Instructions Unclear. Attempting To Staple Dog Food

    LilMowgliBear Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Stapled So Hard, It Got Stuck On His Lip 😸

    Stapled So Hard, It Got Stuck On His Lip 😸

    infinitybadass Report

    8points
    POST

    Well, one thing's for sure: when kitties shred out of boredom, they create the most iconic art pieces, and this list is proof enough. All that talk about felines reminded me of my bestie's notorious cat, Luna. It's definitely entertaining to watch her get creative when she shreds through stuff.

    Anyway, dear readers, that's it from our end as we leave you to peruse the remaining list and let the cats entertain you with their shredding. If you have instances of your feline acting the same way, feel free to share your stories with us in the comments!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Yomi, The Box Installion Artist

    Yomi, The Box Installion Artist

    Nocturnalux Report

    8points
    POST
    #17

    Chomp

    Chomp

    Amag140696 Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    Bean (6) Got Compliments From The Vet For Her Great Teeth

    Bean (6) Got Compliments From The Vet For Her Great Teeth

    hapfel Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    I Think I Adopted A Chainsaw

    I Think I Adopted A Chainsaw

    Cortigami48 Report

    7points
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A very beautiful chainsaw

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Does Staplering Slippers Count Here? 🤣

    Does Staplering Slippers Count Here? 🤣

    Anuki_iwy Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Charlie's New Project

    Charlie's New Project

    TanaFey Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    A Menace To Society

    A Menace To Society

    therealmoldypeach Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Professional Shredder

    Professional Shredder

    No_Builder7010 Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    I Was Told My Void Belongs Here

    I Was Told My Void Belongs Here

    ameliemaple Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    She Is Destroying Her New Costco

    She Is Destroying Her New Costco

    thanku420 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    I Was Told To Post Charlie Here

    I Was Told To Post Charlie Here

    TanaFey Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    The Stapler And His Handiwork 🧡

    The Stapler And His Handiwork 🧡

    ProudnotLoud Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Stapled Flip Flops

    Stapled Flip Flops

    Happy_Amount7179 Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Staple/Shredder Combo

    Staple/Shredder Combo

    the_sentinel61 Report

    5points
    POST
    kbgoodchair avatar
    eloop
    eloop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still looks very distinguished

    2
    2points
    reply
    #30

    Chilling Post Staple

    Chilling Post Staple

    SexySlush Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Rip My Yoga Mat

    Rip My Yoga Mat

    Ambitious_Studio_646 Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Cosmo Has Done His Stapling Duty For The Day, And Now It’s Time For Dreams Of Stapling Tomorrow

    Cosmo Has Done His Stapling Duty For The Day, And Now It’s Time For Dreams Of Stapling Tomorrow

    Perky214 Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    He Cromchin’ A Cromchy Bag Of Cromchy Candy

    He Cromchin’ A Cromchy Bag Of Cromchy Candy

    KittyMimi Report

    4points
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat Toothless dose this to absolutely every plastic and paper bags. We get a delivery from Amazon and by the time we get home its already perforated

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Just Some Casual Stapling 📦

    Just Some Casual Stapling 📦

    ProudnotLoud Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Stapling Chair?

    Stapling Chair?

    pointless-art Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Of Course He Has To Staple His New House!

    Of Course He Has To Staple His New House!

    ProudnotLoud Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Maximum Overdrive And His Box Habit

    Maximum Overdrive And His Box Habit

    Leading_Funny5802 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Caught Her Red Handed ‼️

    Caught Her Red Handed ‼️

    youruncleviv Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Pineapple Staple

    Pineapple Staple

    scarponiyikes Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    She Loves The Plastic

    She Loves The Plastic

    peanutthecacti Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow