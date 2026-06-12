No matter how much stuff kitties destroy, their parents can't help but love them and constantly gush over them. However, did you know that this bond between felines and their hoomans is pretty old? Research says that it all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans first began farming and storing grain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, all that seed attracted a ton of mice, which lured wildcats looking for an easy snack. The most laid-back cats realized that sticking around humans meant a steady food supply, which basically kicked off their journey to becoming our roommates. By about 3,700 years ago, they were officially part of the neighborhood.

However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats reached celebrity status. They were closely linked to the goddess Bastet, treated as sacred royalty, and even bred in temples. In fact, they were so loved that their owners had them mummified just so they could hang out together in the afterlife.