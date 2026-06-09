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Parents who don’t know the right path themselves might find it hard to teach their kids what to do. That’s why it’s important to have loved ones around to put them in their place; otherwise, a stranger might end up doing so, which can be uncomfortable.

This is what happened when a woman let her dog loose on a kid who had been irritating and hurting it, only for the boy’s entitled mom to try to call the police on her. Even though the mother thought she was in the right, she ended up getting arrested instead.

More info: Reddit

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Animals should be treated with kindness, and people who deliberately hurt them definitely need to be taught a lesson

Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her home was fully fenced and that she had her big dog sometimes chained in the yard, where kids passing could say hello to her

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Image credits: pch.vector / Magbific (not the actual photo)

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A few times, after the woman noticed that some children were pestering her dog, she got security cameras and pinpointed who the culprits were

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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One day, when the children injured the dog, the poster left her pet loose to chase after them, which led to one of the neighboring moms coming over for a fight

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Image credits: halfwaygonetoo

The entitled mom called the cops on the poster’s dog, but things took a turn when the animal found her concealed weapon, which got her and her child taken in by the police

The poster explained that she lived in a beautiful area with a fully fenced-in house and often let her dog, Sarie, roam around on her own. She was used to her canine disappearing to play with her animal friends, but the OP still kept the dog on a leash once in a while, even though she was quite well-trained.

It’s quite normal for pet owners to keep their canine chained up in the garden from time to time, especially if the pet keeps getting out or causing trouble. If they are quite calm and well-behaved, keeping them on a leash might help prevent them from running away or getting riled up by children or other animals.

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That’s probably what the poster did since many young children in the area used to come visit Sarie just to say hi. Unfortunately, one day, some high schoolers started rattling the fence near the dog and throwing things at her. So, the owner decided to install security cameras to monitor the kids’ behavior and protect her pet.

According to personal defense professionals, it is important for people to install CCTV cameras in their homes to keep themselves safe and collect evidence in case of unforeseen incidents. Having these security measures can also deter troublemakers who might see the cameras and leave.

Image credits: halfwaygonetoo

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Eventually, since the kids were troubling the dog way too much and the poster had also collected evidence of the incident, she finally decided to let Sarie loose on them. After the high schoolers were chased by the canine, they probably learned their lesson, but one kid’s mom came back to stir up drama.

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She accused the OP of sending her dog to attack the children, and said that she would call the police to have her arrested. Luckily, the poster wasn’t afraid of the cops being called, and when they arrived, she calmly showed them the evidence she had. What’s interesting is that amidst all of this, Sarie began growling at the entitled neighbor because she sensed the woman might have a weapon.

Although it might seem shocking for a dog to be able to sniff out a person’s concealed firearm, research shows that they can smell the odor of gunpowder, metal, or plastic polymers. All of this makes them really excellent at knowing whether someone has a weapon on them.

Since Sarie was kicking up such a fuss around the neighbor, the police ended up searching the mom and her son. This led to them getting arrested because the lady had a firearm on her, while her kid had an illegal switchblade with him. Even though the poster might not have expected such a thing to happen, she must have been glad that her neighbor faced karma.

What do you think is the best way to deal with a person who takes issue with your pet? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

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Folks were glad that the woman got revenge on the entitled mom and demanded she share photos of Sarie

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