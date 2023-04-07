97 Photos Of Animal Friendships To Give You The “Heart Eyes”
Animals teach us that no words need to be exchanged for a beautiful friendship to be born. This might make one wonder whether communication is really necessary to establish a friendship. And it sure is! Communication is not just limited to verbal exchange or the presence of language. In fact, all members of the Animalia kingdom (humans included) use similar communication tools. Hence, it should come as no surprise that some unlikely animal friendships can be formed between creatures that look or behave nothing alike!
And although unlikely friendships can also form between humans (opposites attract, right?), we must admit that unusual animal friendships, which occur between two or more different animal species, are way more fascinating to observe. It's relatively self-explanatory why. First, we see animals — it's an immediate upvote. Second, it's not every day that you see a dog snuggling with a duck or a piglet hanging out with a baby goat! But seriously, how come these little beasts just come around one another and decide, "aight, you and me, we hang out now"? And honestly, whether it's an unlikely animal friendship between two different species or a cute animal friendship formed between household pets, the sight of these furry, scaly, or feathery friends hanging out together is simply adorable. Cuteness overload!
You probably already know how we feel about cute animals here at Bored Panda *cough cough, obsessed*, so don't be surprised we've scoured the internet to find as many photos as possible featuring these amazing animal friendships. If any of these adorable animal friendship photos brought a smile to your face, make sure to give those an upvote. Do you have a picture of your pets chilling or having zoomies together? If so, please share it in the comments because we'd love love love to see it!
This post may include affiliate links.
A Friend Of Mine Has A Golden Retriever That Recently Made A New Friend
These Two, Who Are Clearly Up To No Good
Now This Was An Unexpected Friendship
Cat And Bunny
Find Yourself A Dog Who Looks At You Like This
“I Guess I’ll Share My Crate With You”
Two Buddies I Took A Picture Of In Paris
The Mythical Cerberus Puppy Has Appeared! You Must Give It Treats To Pass, Or You Risk Getting Kisses
Capybara: You've Got To Be Kidding Me
This Adventure Duo Is Way Cooler Than I'll Ever Be
I Think They Finally Love Each Other
I Had My Cat Years Before I Brought My Husky Into The Family And I Swear He Thinks He’s His Son
Two Pals Hang Out On The Playground
Can You Guess Who Is Enjoying The Attention And Who Isn’t?
My Girlfriends Horse Got A New Friend
Friends Growing Up Together
Mom?
Wanda The Dog And Hall And Oates
Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out
Immediately Accepted
My 6 Mo Lion Head, And 1 Year Old Rescue. They Are Inseparable
Animal Friendship
Too Different To Be Friends? I Don’t Think So
My Dog Is Teaching My Kitten How Weekends Work
I Know There Are A Lot Of 2 Different Kinds Of Animals Friendships But The Golden Acting Like A Mom To This Baby Just Amazes Me
Stanley (Left) And Aayla Are Good Friends
Using His Big Sister To Peak At My Sandwich
“What Kind Of Pupper Is This?”
What Are The Two Thinking?
I Love Watching My Dogs And Chickens Run Around The Yard Together Enjoying Their Day
Animal Friendships
Custard Tart
Pittie And A Pomchi
Even Seen A Cat And A Bird Be Friends?
Would You Be Duckling Or Doguinho?
My Puppy And My Parakeet Having A Staring Contest
Aspen And Mildred, A Different Love Story
Lounging With My Brother
My Four Dogs This Morning On My Personal Stairway To Heaven
I Don't Have Any Cats
Just A Chicken And A Donkey
My Dog And Her "Puppies"
Sharing The Bed
Guinea Pigs With Their Coordinating Cats
Zeus Loved All Babies
Best Friends
When Your Friends Take Too Long To Come Outside And Play, It's Time To Take Matters Into Your Own Wings
Tucker (Navy-Man) And Neville (Workaholic), My Two Handsome Good Boys
These Two Are Always Together At Freedom Farm Sanctuary
Unlikely Big Spoon
What Are You Lookin' At?
Beautiful friends! Looks like they are up for no good.
I'm Convinced These Two Do Actually Love Eachother
I Want To Eat... Err Meet The Spiky Thing
Wishing You A Nice Day
Dog Sneaks Away From Home To Befriend Wild Deer
Best Friends
Kingsley Loves Visiting The Girls And They Queue Up To Give Him Kisses
These Two Babies Were Cuddling Just Like This For Hours Today, They're Best Friends
Wilbur (The Pig) And Hazel (The Goat) Grew Up Together. They Love To Cuddle
Hansel And Gretta. These Two Are Inseparable
Pumpkin The Prairie Dog When She Was Around The Cats Loved Her
This Same Pigeon Has Been Visiting My Cat Almost Every Day For Over A Year. When My Cat Is Not At The Window The Pigeon Coos Until She Come Over
A Cheetah And His Companion Dog Have Grown Up Together
My Friend's Bearded Dragon Likes To Cuddle With Her Two Cats
New Cat Is Finally Starting To Accept My Pup. I'm Hopeful That This Will Be A Beautiful Friendship
Family Breakfast Time
They’re Holding Paws In Their Sleep
My Boy Is All Stitched Up And Kitty Refuses To Leave His Side
Awhh Look At Them Giving Boop To Each Other! So Cute
Are My Cat And My Dog Dating?
I’m Tired! These Animals Always Try To Eat My Toad’s Food
Sonar Ears, Unlikely Friends Edition!
Macaroon And Ariel
My Cat, Dinah, And Her Bunny, Winchester
When You Need A Friend To Give You A Ride Somewhere
Modjadji And Daisy
Modjadji is so sweet and gentle and loves to cuddle. She is always so affectionate with little Daisy but today she came up to caregiver Will and just lent in for a hug.