Animals teach us that no words need to be exchanged for a beautiful friendship to be born. This might make one wonder whether communication is really necessary to establish a friendship. And it sure is! Communication is not just limited to verbal exchange or the presence of language. In fact, all members of the Animalia kingdom (humans included) use similar communication tools. Hence, it should come as no surprise that some unlikely animal friendships can be formed between creatures that look or behave nothing alike!

And although unlikely friendships can also form between humans (opposites attract, right?), we must admit that unusual animal friendships, which occur between two or more different animal species, are way more fascinating to observe. It's relatively self-explanatory why. First, we see animals — it's an immediate upvote. Second, it's not every day that you see a dog snuggling with a duck or a piglet hanging out with a baby goat! But seriously, how come these little beasts just come around one another and decide, "aight, you and me, we hang out now"? And honestly, whether it's an unlikely animal friendship between two different species or a cute animal friendship formed between household pets, the sight of these furry, scaly, or feathery friends hanging out together is simply adorable. Cuteness overload!

You probably already know how we feel about cute animals here at Bored Panda *cough cough, obsessed*, so don't be surprised we've scoured the internet to find as many photos as possible featuring these amazing animal friendships. If any of these adorable animal friendship photos brought a smile to your face, make sure to give those an upvote. Do you have a picture of your pets chilling or having zoomies together? If so, please share it in the comments because we'd love love love to see it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Friend Of Mine Has A Golden Retriever That Recently Made A New Friend

A Friend Of Mine Has A Golden Retriever That Recently Made A New Friend

JimmyBags2 Report

14points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doggo doesn’t look quite so convinced about the friend bit!

1
1point
reply
#2

These Two, Who Are Clearly Up To No Good

These Two, Who Are Clearly Up To No Good

Nummiehz Report

13points
POST
#3

Now This Was An Unexpected Friendship

Now This Was An Unexpected Friendship

aimazing-27 Report

13points
POST
#4

Cat And Bunny

Cat And Bunny

chefjohnc Report

12points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bunny demanding grooms with head down like that and cat as usual just using their friends as a pillow!

1
1point
reply
#5

Find Yourself A Dog Who Looks At You Like This

Find Yourself A Dog Who Looks At You Like This

readersdigest Report

12points
POST
#6

“I Guess I’ll Share My Crate With You”

“I Guess I’ll Share My Crate With You”

Anutka25 Report

12points
POST
#7

Two Buddies I Took A Picture Of In Paris

Two Buddies I Took A Picture Of In Paris

gmwdrumbum Report

12points
POST
#8

The Mythical Cerberus Puppy Has Appeared! You Must Give It Treats To Pass, Or You Risk Getting Kisses

The Mythical Cerberus Puppy Has Appeared! You Must Give It Treats To Pass, Or You Risk Getting Kisses

dshark789 Report

12points
POST
#9

Capybara: You've Got To Be Kidding Me

Capybara: You've Got To Be Kidding Me

whiskey06 Report

11points
POST
#10

This Adventure Duo Is Way Cooler Than I'll Ever Be

This Adventure Duo Is Way Cooler Than I'll Ever Be

Holybull79 Report

11points
POST
#11

I Think They Finally Love Each Other

I Think They Finally Love Each Other

juliebeangrandma Report

11points
POST
#12

I Had My Cat Years Before I Brought My Husky Into The Family And I Swear He Thinks He’s His Son

I Had My Cat Years Before I Brought My Husky Into The Family And I Swear He Thinks He’s His Son

forcedtohustle Report

11points
POST
#13

Two Pals Hang Out On The Playground

Two Pals Hang Out On The Playground

Orange_Jacket Report

11points
POST
#14

Can You Guess Who Is Enjoying The Attention And Who Isn’t?

Can You Guess Who Is Enjoying The Attention And Who Isn’t?

jamjam1090 Report

11points
POST
#15

My Girlfriends Horse Got A New Friend

My Girlfriends Horse Got A New Friend

Candpolit Report

11points
POST
#16

Friends Growing Up Together

Friends Growing Up Together

lnfinity Report

10points
POST
#17

Mom?

Mom?

ablondegirlinChina Report

10points
POST
#18

Wanda The Dog And Hall And Oates

Wanda The Dog And Hall And Oates

mwebizzle Report

10points
POST
#19

Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out

Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out

ReddyNaiduYadav Report

10points
POST
#20

Immediately Accepted

Immediately Accepted

Nohandsonthewheel Report

10points
POST
#21

My 6 Mo Lion Head, And 1 Year Old Rescue. They Are Inseparable

My 6 Mo Lion Head, And 1 Year Old Rescue. They Are Inseparable

OneDirtyLittleHorror Report

10points
POST
#22

Animal Friendship

Animal Friendship

lnfinity Report

10points
POST
#23

Too Different To Be Friends? I Don’t Think So

Too Different To Be Friends? I Don’t Think So

silvelau92 Report

10points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, bunny gardener “helpfully” deadheading there!

1
1point
reply
#24

My Dog Is Teaching My Kitten How Weekends Work

My Dog Is Teaching My Kitten How Weekends Work

BradleyFriesen Report

10points
POST
#25

I Know There Are A Lot Of 2 Different Kinds Of Animals Friendships But The Golden Acting Like A Mom To This Baby Just Amazes Me

I Know There Are A Lot Of 2 Different Kinds Of Animals Friendships But The Golden Acting Like A Mom To This Baby Just Amazes Me

thatonegamerplayFH4 Report

10points
POST
#26

Stanley (Left) And Aayla Are Good Friends

Stanley (Left) And Aayla Are Good Friends

asmidk Report

10points
POST
#27

Using His Big Sister To Peak At My Sandwich

Using His Big Sister To Peak At My Sandwich

Fleatch Report

10points
POST
#28

“What Kind Of Pupper Is This?”

“What Kind Of Pupper Is This?”

SarahSmilla Report

10points
POST
#29

What Are The Two Thinking?

What Are The Two Thinking?

instagram.com Report

10points
POST
#30

I Love Watching My Dogs And Chickens Run Around The Yard Together Enjoying Their Day

I Love Watching My Dogs And Chickens Run Around The Yard Together Enjoying Their Day

ohhappyhen Report

10points
POST
#31

Animal Friendships

Animal Friendships

skotbu_honning Report

10points
POST
#32

Custard Tart

Custard Tart

tuckers_kingdom Report

10points
POST
#33

Pittie And A Pomchi

Pittie And A Pomchi

normalmale2 Report

9points
POST
#34

Even Seen A Cat And A Bird Be Friends?

Even Seen A Cat And A Bird Be Friends?

BladerZ_YT Report

9points
POST
#35

Would You Be Duckling Or Doguinho?

Would You Be Duckling Or Doguinho?

@MauroNakada Report

9points
POST
#36

My Puppy And My Parakeet Having A Staring Contest

My Puppy And My Parakeet Having A Staring Contest

emlo4 Report

9points
POST
#37

Aspen And Mildred, A Different Love Story

Aspen And Mildred, A Different Love Story

samoyedjourney Report

9points
POST
#38

Lounging With My Brother

Lounging With My Brother

gary.ronny Report

9points
POST
#39

My Four Dogs This Morning On My Personal Stairway To Heaven

My Four Dogs This Morning On My Personal Stairway To Heaven

Kaldea Report

9points
POST
#40

I Don't Have Any Cats

I Don't Have Any Cats

The-real-one- Report

9points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you sure you don’t have any cats? Really sure?

1
1point
reply
#41

Just A Chicken And A Donkey

Just A Chicken And A Donkey

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
#42

My Dog And Her "Puppies"

My Dog And Her "Puppies"

cloebugg12 Report

8points
POST
#43

Sharing The Bed

Sharing The Bed

lnfinity Report

8points
POST
#44

Guinea Pigs With Their Coordinating Cats

Guinea Pigs With Their Coordinating Cats

Soulfood13 Report

8points
POST
#45

Zeus Loved All Babies

Zeus Loved All Babies

Elvislilly Report

8points
POST
#46

Best Friends

Best Friends

One-Number506 Report

8points
POST
#47

When Your Friends Take Too Long To Come Outside And Play, It's Time To Take Matters Into Your Own Wings

When Your Friends Take Too Long To Come Outside And Play, It's Time To Take Matters Into Your Own Wings

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#48

Tucker (Navy-Man) And Neville (Workaholic), My Two Handsome Good Boys

Tucker (Navy-Man) And Neville (Workaholic), My Two Handsome Good Boys

The_Bubblegum_Dragon Report

8points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously, I’m just commenting on any post that has an adorable bunny in it!

0
0points
reply
#49

These Two Are Always Together At Freedom Farm Sanctuary

These Two Are Always Together At Freedom Farm Sanctuary

b12ftw Report

8points
POST
#50

Unlikely Big Spoon

Unlikely Big Spoon

lucymairmoonbeam Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

What Are You Lookin' At?

What Are You Lookin' At?

readersdigest Report

8points
POST
Mrs. Dearly Regret
Mrs. Dearly Regret
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful friends! Looks like they are up for no good.

0
0points
reply
#52

I'm Convinced These Two Do Actually Love Eachother

I'm Convinced These Two Do Actually Love Eachother

Gladalucio Report

8points
POST
#53

I Want To Eat... Err Meet The Spiky Thing

I Want To Eat... Err Meet The Spiky Thing

ellliephant Report

8points
POST
#54

Wishing You A Nice Day

Wishing You A Nice Day

risulislamrifat Report

8points
POST
#55

Dog Sneaks Away From Home To Befriend Wild Deer

Dog Sneaks Away From Home To Befriend Wild Deer

DD1234567 Report

8points
POST
#56

Best Friends

Best Friends

my_flying_fids Report

8points
POST
#57

Kingsley Loves Visiting The Girls And They Queue Up To Give Him Kisses

Kingsley Loves Visiting The Girls And They Queue Up To Give Him Kisses

french_kisses_n_yorkshire_puds Report

8points
POST
#58

These Two Babies Were Cuddling Just Like This For Hours Today, They're Best Friends

These Two Babies Were Cuddling Just Like This For Hours Today, They're Best Friends

Haunting-Guest-2486 Report

8points
POST
#59

Wilbur (The Pig) And Hazel (The Goat) Grew Up Together. They Love To Cuddle

Wilbur (The Pig) And Hazel (The Goat) Grew Up Together. They Love To Cuddle

aladyoragentleman Report

7points
POST
#60

Hansel And Gretta. These Two Are Inseparable

Hansel And Gretta. These Two Are Inseparable

Dako_79 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Pumpkin The Prairie Dog When She Was Around The Cats Loved Her

Pumpkin The Prairie Dog When She Was Around The Cats Loved Her

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#62

This Same Pigeon Has Been Visiting My Cat Almost Every Day For Over A Year. When My Cat Is Not At The Window The Pigeon Coos Until She Come Over

This Same Pigeon Has Been Visiting My Cat Almost Every Day For Over A Year. When My Cat Is Not At The Window The Pigeon Coos Until She Come Over

I_am_freddie_mercury Report

7points
POST
#63

A Cheetah And His Companion Dog Have Grown Up Together

A Cheetah And His Companion Dog Have Grown Up Together

westcoastcdn19 Report

7points
POST
#64

My Friend's Bearded Dragon Likes To Cuddle With Her Two Cats

My Friend's Bearded Dragon Likes To Cuddle With Her Two Cats

titankingz Report

7points
POST
#65

New Cat Is Finally Starting To Accept My Pup. I'm Hopeful That This Will Be A Beautiful Friendship

New Cat Is Finally Starting To Accept My Pup. I'm Hopeful That This Will Be A Beautiful Friendship

heyyoitsshelbs Report

7points
POST
#66

Family Breakfast Time

Family Breakfast Time

phantasyfarmonline Report

7points
POST
#67

They’re Holding Paws In Their Sleep

They’re Holding Paws In Their Sleep

ShamPow20 Report

7points
POST
#68

My Boy Is All Stitched Up And Kitty Refuses To Leave His Side

My Boy Is All Stitched Up And Kitty Refuses To Leave His Side

pinnietans Report

7points
POST
#69

Awhh Look At Them Giving Boop To Each Other! So Cute

Awhh Look At Them Giving Boop To Each Other! So Cute

VoluntarySlut6 Report

7points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have fainted at the cuteness!

0
0points
reply
#70

Are My Cat And My Dog Dating?

Are My Cat And My Dog Dating?

vinfox Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

I’m Tired! These Animals Always Try To Eat My Toad’s Food

I’m Tired! These Animals Always Try To Eat My Toad’s Food

Funny_Question8340 Report

7points
POST
#72

Sonar Ears, Unlikely Friends Edition!

Sonar Ears, Unlikely Friends Edition!

LaszloBat Report

6points
POST
#73

Macaroon And Ariel

Macaroon And Ariel

Lilrman1 Report

6points
POST
#74

My Cat, Dinah, And Her Bunny, Winchester

My Cat, Dinah, And Her Bunny, Winchester

Elvislilly Report

6points
POST
Cara
Cara
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww mutual grooming session.

1
1point
reply
#75

When You Need A Friend To Give You A Ride Somewhere

When You Need A Friend To Give You A Ride Somewhere

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

6points
POST
#76

Modjadji And Daisy

Modjadji And Daisy

Modjadji is so sweet and gentle and loves to cuddle. She is always so affectionate with little Daisy but today she came up to caregiver Will and just lent in for a hug.

careforwildПеревірено Report

6points
POST
#77

Sleeping Side By Side

Sleeping Side By Side

lnfinity Report

6points
POST
#78

Angus And Rosey Are Always Lounging, Playing, And Running Around Together

Angus And Rosey Are Always Lounging, Playing, And Running Around Together

TurrboSwagg Report

6points
POST
#79

Callie Making Friends With One Of The Stable Chickens

Callie Making Friends With One Of The Stable Chickens

Keryn97 Report

6points
POST
#80

Dog Mum Adopted A Deer Pup

Dog Mum Adopted A Deer Pup

fatadelatara Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Fergus, Henry Catvill And Lucy

Fergus, Henry Catvill And Lucy