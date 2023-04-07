Animals teach us that no words need to be exchanged for a beautiful friendship to be born. This might make one wonder whether communication is really necessary to establish a friendship. And it sure is! Communication is not just limited to verbal exchange or the presence of language. In fact, all members of the Animalia kingdom (humans included) use similar communication tools. Hence, it should come as no surprise that some unlikely animal friendships can be formed between creatures that look or behave nothing alike!

And although unlikely friendships can also form between humans (opposites attract, right?), we must admit that unusual animal friendships, which occur between two or more different animal species, are way more fascinating to observe. It's relatively self-explanatory why. First, we see animals — it's an immediate upvote. Second, it's not every day that you see a dog snuggling with a duck or a piglet hanging out with a baby goat! But seriously, how come these little beasts just come around one another and decide, "aight, you and me, we hang out now"? And honestly, whether it's an unlikely animal friendship between two different species or a cute animal friendship formed between household pets, the sight of these furry, scaly, or feathery friends hanging out together is simply adorable. Cuteness overload!

You probably already know how we feel about cute animals here at Bored Panda *cough cough, obsessed*, so don't be surprised we've scoured the internet to find as many photos as possible featuring these amazing animal friendships. If any of these adorable animal friendship photos brought a smile to your face, make sure to give those an upvote. Do you have a picture of your pets chilling or having zoomies together? If so, please share it in the comments because we'd love love love to see it!