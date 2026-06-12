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For more than two decades, Ryan Pagelow has been building one of the internet's most distinctive comic universes. Best known for "Buni," the long-running webcomic he launched in 2005, the American cartoonist has developed a style that relies less on dialogue and detailed artwork and more on timing, visual storytelling, and an ability to lead readers confidently toward one expectation before abruptly pulling the rug out from under them.

At the center of many of these comics are Pagelow's instantly recognizable bear characters. They occupy familiar roles, such as doctors, office workers, teachers, monks, scientists, and ordinary citizens, but exist in a world governed by a peculiar form of logic where everyday situations can rapidly descend into absurdity.

Below, we've gathered some of Pagelow's bear-centered comics that showcase exactly why "Buni" remains one of the most recognizable webcomics on the internet. Scroll down and see how many of these twists you can spot before the final panel.

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