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Today, we're delighted to introduce a series you might already be familiar with. Sad Potato Club has been entertaining readers for years and has gathered more than 500k followers on Instagram – and for good reason! The artist's illustrations feature a lovable potato as the main character, who, despite the simple art style, perfectly captures the relatable moments and emotions that so many of us experience.

From everyday frustrations and anxiety to overthinking, loneliness, heartwarming moments, and even the occasional silly situation, this series has a little bit of everything. The charming potato proves that it's okay not to have everything figured out, and that a little humor can make life's everyday struggles much easier to handle.

Scroll down to check out some of the artist's latest creations, and let us know which one you relate to the most!

More info: Instagram | sadpotatoclub.carrd.co