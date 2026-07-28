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Viral ‘Red Bikini Girl’ Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views
Red Bikini Girl close-up, wearing large glasses, looking directly at the camera. She has full lips and long dark hair.
Society, World

Viral ‘Red Bikini Girl’ Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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She didn’t even know she was being filmed.

But within days, she had become one of the most talked-about faces on the internet for the way she let loose at a party in Spain.

Now, the French woman has finally spoken about the 13-second party clip that exploded to millions of views. “I can’t stop replaying this, the timing is too perfect!” one commented online.

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    Highlights
    • The French woman, known as the “red bik*ni girl,” spoke about becoming “the most popular lady on the internet right now.”
    • The 20-year-old went viral for a candid moment at a party in Spain.
    • She was dubbed the “Planet Earth's new crush” after the video was seen millions of times.
    • In a video, the viral party girl spoke about how most of the comments were from men.

    The French woman who went viral for her candid moment at a party has broken her silence

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

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    Océane, one of the most popular women on the internet right now, was dubbed the “Red Bikini Girl” after being filmed during a party in Lloret de Mar, Spain.

    One viewer branded her as “Planet Earth’s new crush.”

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

    In the viral video, Océane was captured in the middle of a sea of revelers, dancing away, while someone from behind her sprayed water all over her.

    The 20-year-old turned around instantly and did not say a word. But the look on her face did all the talking.

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: JoyBoyOfcl_2

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    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

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    Looking absolutely carefree, Océane then returned to dancing and enjoying herself.

    All throughout, she seemed unaware that there was a camera filming her from somewhere.

    Océane was branded as “Planet Earth’s new crush” after her video was viewed millions of times

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: lesfillesalloret/Instagram

    Little did she know that her split-second reaction would reach the nooks and crannies of the internet.

    The candid moment struck a chord online and quickly snowballed to have about 100 million views.

    “Her cute look says ‘that was fun and fine but do it again, and I’ll get you.’  lol,” one commented.

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    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

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    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

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    Another wrote, “I don’t know who she’s looking at but whoever he is, he needs to marry her right now.”

    “That was the s*xiest non s*xy thing I’ve seen,” another said.

    One wrote, “Type of girl you meet once in an airport and think about on and off for years.”

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    “This is the most popular lady on the internet right now,” one commented on her video

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: iconiq_officiel/Instagram

    In a follow-up post, Océane spoke about how the viral video completely changed her everyday life.

    “I was absolutely not expecting such a buzz, and I’m still in shock to see this video go around the world,” read a translation of her post.

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: iconiq_officiel/Instagram

    “What makes me the happiest is that you just discover the real me: a natural, spontaneous girl who loves to laugh, enjoy life and be herself,” she continued. “It’s pretty crazy to see this famous red bikini all over the social media.”

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    She said her “biggest dream” was to become a DJ and she would continue to live every moment with the “same sincerity.”

    The 20-year-old said her “biggest dream” was to be a DJ

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

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    Océane also expressed her gratitude to the people who resonated with her.

    “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages, kindness and support. Thousands of you are encouraging me already, and it really touches me,” she said.

    “Let’s just be ourselves,” the youngster added. “We are free to be who we are.”

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

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    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

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    The French woman also spoke about going viral in a social media video, where she introduced herself to the world.

    “Hi, it’s Océane. The question that comes up most often is… I won’t say more [about that]. The scale this is taking on is becoming huge,” she said.

    “I’m proud of it and [it lets me] show other women that no matter what they look like, it’s important to be proud,” the party girl went on to say.

    The viral woman said most of the comments have been from men

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

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    Along with the popularity and attention, Océane addressed how she was forced to deal with negativity as well.

    “[The comments are] largely from men, yeah, not very nice, but now I actually laugh about it…” she said.

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

    Image credits: aora.dj/Instagram

    Nevertheless, she was happy to see a lot of viewers, especially women, who celebrated her unfiltered and free-spirited self.

    “The support from girls in Lloret de Mar… and then, like every woman really, in the end. I’m very happy this way,” she added.

    Viewers all over the world commented on Océane’s video

    Viral 'Red Bikini Girl' Breaks Silence After Video Of Her At Party Surpasses 100 Million Views

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You censored bikini? SERIOUSLY??

    1
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    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Océane: A fitting name for a Naiad or Nymph of the Oceans, daughter of Poseidon.

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    User avatar
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You censored bikini? SERIOUSLY??

    1
    1point
    reply
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Océane: A fitting name for a Naiad or Nymph of the Oceans, daughter of Poseidon.

    0
    0points
    reply
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