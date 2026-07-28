77 Incredible Animal Portraits That Impressed The Judges At The 2026 International Pet Photography Awards
The International Pet Photography Awards have announced the finalists for their 2026 competition, highlighting some of the year's most remarkable images of companion animals. Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to recognize excellence in pet photography while showcasing the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling behind the genre.
This year's competition was the largest to date, attracting 4,220 entries from photographers in 48 countries. The finalists were selected across 12 categories, with four new additions making their debut: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone, and Studio, joining established categories such as Action, Creative, Documentary, Canine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Pets and People, and Open Portrait.
The images were evaluated by a panel of 27 internationally recognized animal photographers and industry experts, with finalists determined by the highest combined scores across multiple submissions. The category winners, along with the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year, will be announced during a live online ceremony on August 1, 2026. Until then, we've selected some of our favorite finalist photographs for you to enjoy below.
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Pets And People Category - "Teenagers" By Jaana Vuola
Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Smiling Seahorse" By Roberta Holden
Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Curious Icelandic Horse Foal, Huldumey And Mare Hyndla" By Iris Van Velzen
Documentary Category Finalist - "Working As A Team" By Rebecca Williams
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Tempest Storm" By Adam Claus
Pets And People Category - "Compassion" By Jaana Vuola
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Cattitude" By Belinda Richards
Pets And People Category - "Gentle" By Jaana Vuola
Studio Category - Finalist By Rachel Mccready
Phone Category - "Peeking Cat" By He Huapei
Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Oldie Friends" By Diane Bliessen
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Teddy's Tribute" By Jennifer Chassagnol
Phone Category - "Blending With Light And Dust" By He Huapei
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "The Lucky Ones" By Jennifer Chassagnol
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "It's A Catastrophe!" By Belinda Richards
Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (1)" By Cris Skinner
Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (2)" By Cris Skinner
In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Claws Monet: Mischief" By Katie Brockman
Pets And People Category - Finalist By Linda Glomb
Studio Category - Finalist By Rachel Mccready
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "The Fairywood Watcher" By Lenne Renders
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "The Watchman" By Adam Claus
Studio Category - "Moose" By Carolyn Bray
Action Category Finalist - "A Podenco Thing" By Linda Glomb
Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "A Piece Of Art" By Kairi Laiapea
Documentary Category Finalist - "A Small Gesture" By Kelly Borgers
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Winter Whiskers" By Betty Brodie
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Golden Perch" By Betty Brodie
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "The Back View" By Katie Brockman
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Wodan The Aristocat" By Mirka Koot
In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Within The Dark There Is Light" By Lisa Olson
Open Portrait Category Finalist By Louise Wolbers
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "It's All In The Yellow" By Noel Lakeman-Strijdonk
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "The Vegan Hunt" By Inge Heimensen
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist By Katie Brockman
Pets And People Category - Finalist By Linda Glomb
Pets And People Category - "Plugin To Your Wisdom" By Sandra Ferwerda
Phone Category - "Curious Soul" By Monica Plummer
Phone Category - "If Not Box, Why Box Shaped?" By Monica Plummer
Phone Category - "The Feline Goalkeeper" By He Huapei
Studio Category Finalist By Rachel Mccready
Action Category Finalist - "Levitating" By Chantal Levesque
Action Category Finalist - "Hop, Skip And Jump" By Frankie Adamson
Action Category Finalist - "Untamed Momentum" By Jodie Grieve
Action Category Finalist - "Time To Run" By Laetitia Delval
Action Category Finalist - "Weightless" By Shandess Griffin
Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Call Of The Wild" By Callie Soden
Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Hidden Waterfall" By Marc Vandijck
Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Boreal Bear" By Natalie Hodges
Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Echoes Of Elegance" By Renate Zuidema
Documentary Category Finalist - "Joy Against The Odds" By Magdalena Szklarska
Documentary Category Finalist - "A Hero's Leap" By Nicole Hrustyk
Documentary Category Finalist - "A Pause To Untangle Ice Fishing By Dog Sled In Northwest Greenland" By Roberta Holden
Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "The Sheriff Never Left Old Town" By Laura Brockhoff
Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Majestic Friesian" By Renate Zuidema
Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Tongue Out" By Katie Brockman
In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Starstruck" By Andrea Zachrau
In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Queen Of The Castle" By Sanna Sander
In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Jump" By He Huapei
Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Little Snake And The Nutan" By Ellen Reus
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Amazing Grace" By Callie Soden
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Her Master's Voice" By Inge Heimensen
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Pretty As A Painting" By Katie Brockman
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Kári And The Jackdaw" By Mirka Koot
Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (4)" By Cris Skinner
Pets And People Category Finalist By Renate Zuidema
Pets And People Category - "Sjeherazade" By Sandra Ferwerda
Pets And People Category - "The Dog Sees Behind Your Mask" By Sandra Ferwerda
Phone Category - "Guardian Of The Underworld" By Cerrina Smith
Phone Category - "Spring's Sweetest Surprise" By Cerrina Smith
Phone Category - "Safe Haven" By Cerrina Smith
Phone Category - "The Watchful Gaze" By Christel Wellens
Phone Category - "Gentle Giant" By Melisa Lagemann
Studio Category - "Faithful Gaze" By Hanneke Naaktgeboren
Studio Category - "Work Of Art" By Katie Brockman
Studio Category - "Rescued"By Katie Brockman
Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Temptation" By Callie Soden
I may come back to this, several times... It's Hidrèlèy again isn't it, bless you
I may come back to this, several times... It's Hidrèlèy again isn't it, bless you