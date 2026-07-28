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The International Pet Photography Awards have announced the finalists for their 2026 competition, highlighting some of the year's most remarkable images of companion animals. Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to recognize excellence in pet photography while showcasing the creativity, technical skill, and storytelling behind the genre.

This year's competition was the largest to date, attracting 4,220 entries from photographers in 48 countries. The finalists were selected across 12 categories, with four new additions making their debut: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone, and Studio, joining established categories such as Action, Creative, Documentary, Canine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Pets and People, and Open Portrait.

The images were evaluated by a panel of 27 internationally recognized animal photographers and industry experts, with finalists determined by the highest combined scores across multiple submissions. The category winners, along with the overall International Pet Photographer of the Year, will be announced during a live online ceremony on August 1, 2026. Until then, we've selected some of our favorite finalist photographs for you to enjoy below.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Facebook | Instagram

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#1

Pets And People Category - "Teenagers" By Jaana Vuola

A young boy with red hair and freckles poses with an orange cat in a winning image from the Pet Photography Awards.

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18points
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    #2

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Smiling Seahorse" By Roberta Holden

    A white horse with a goofy smile, half submerged in blue-green water, for the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    13points
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    #3

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Curious Icelandic Horse Foal, Huldumey And Mare Hyndla" By Iris Van Velzen

    A cute brown foal looks directly at the camera with its mother out of focus in the background, a sweet pet photography awards portrait.

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    10points
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    #4

    Documentary Category Finalist - "Working As A Team" By Rebecca Williams

    Border collies herd a large flock of sheep across a grassy hillside, a powerful pet photography awards scene.

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    9points
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    #5

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Tempest Storm" By Adam Claus

    Profile of a unique bird with a fluffy head and bald neck against a blue background, featured in Pet Photography Awards.

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    9points
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    #6

    Pets And People Category - "Compassion" By Jaana Vuola

    A black and white portrait of a woman gently touching the braided mane of a horse, from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    9points
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    #7

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Cattitude" By Belinda Richards

    A collage of numerous ginger cats in circular cutouts, showcasing pet photography awards best images.

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    8points
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    #8

    Pets And People Category - "Gentle" By Jaana Vuola

    A young child in a pink dress gently touches the muzzle of a large horse in a charming Pet Photography Awards photo.

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    8points
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    #9

    Studio Category - Finalist By Rachel Mccready

    Close-up of a white poodle's fluffy coat and nose, a highlight from the Pet Photography Awards best images.

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    8points
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    #10

    Phone Category - "Peeking Cat" By He Huapei

    A white cat with bright blue eyes peeking through red blinds, an award-winning pet photography image.

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    7points
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    #11

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Oldie Friends" By Diane Bliessen

    Three horses nuzzle each other in a warm embrace, a tender moment from pet photography awards.

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    6points
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    #12

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Teddy's Tribute" By Jennifer Chassagnol

    Close-up of a fluffy brown calf with eyes closed, against a black background, a winner of the Pet Photography Awards.

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    6points
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    #13

    Phone Category - "Blending With Light And Dust" By He Huapei

    A girl and her fluffy white dog surrounded by feathers, a dreamy scene from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    6points
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    #14

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "The Lucky Ones" By Jennifer Chassagnol

    Two adorable lambs, one black and one white, snuggle together in heartwarming pet photography award entry.

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    5points
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    #15

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "It's A Catastrophe!" By Belinda Richards

    A dapper dog in a top hat and glasses reads a newspaper in a fun image from the pet photography awards.

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    5points
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    #16

    Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (1)" By Cris Skinner

    A golden retriever service dog with a harness, paw on a person's leg in a wheelchair, in a store, for pet photography awards.

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    5points
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    #17

    Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (2)" By Cris Skinner

    A woman sits with her service dog amidst blurred people and escalators in an International Pet Photography Awards image.

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    5points
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    #18

    In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Claws Monet: Mischief" By Katie Brockman

    A kitten peeking out of a framed pet photography image, with a pear beside it, from the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    4points
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    #19

    Pets And People Category - Finalist By Linda Glomb

    A woman kneels, embracing a dog in a warm, dimly lit hallway, an entry in the Pet Photography Awards.

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    4points
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    #20

    Studio Category - Finalist By Rachel Mccready

    Two white poodles pose for the International Pet Photography Awards, showcasing their best images.

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    4points
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    #21

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "The Fairywood Watcher" By Lenne Renders

    Fluffy grey cat with green eyes lying in green foliage, a stunning Pet Photography Awards entry.

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    3points
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    #22

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "The Watchman" By Adam Claus

    A gecko with large eyes peeking over a dark surface, a striking image from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    3points
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    #23

    Studio Category - "Moose" By Carolyn Bray

    An adorable merle puppy with striking blue eyes, a captivating image from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    2points
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    #24

    Action Category Finalist - "A Podenco Thing" By Linda Glomb

    A dog leaping high into the air in a misty, dark forest with a bright light in the background, a pet photography award winner.

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    1point
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    #25

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "A Piece Of Art" By Kairi Laiapea

    A close-up portrait of a brown dog with large ears, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #26

    Documentary Category Finalist - "A Small Gesture" By Kelly Borgers

    A sleeping street dog in black and white, one of the best images from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #27

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Winter Whiskers" By Betty Brodie

    A white and orange cat standing on a snowy rock in a winter landscape, an award-winning pet photo.

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    1point
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    #28

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Golden Perch" By Betty Brodie

    Calico cat perched on a tree branch, showcasing the best Pet Photography Awards image.

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    1point
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    #29

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "The Back View" By Katie Brockman

    White cat with a long tail sitting on a stool, an artistic Pet Photography Awards image.

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    1point
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    #30

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Wodan The Aristocat" By Mirka Koot

    Elegant ginger cat wearing pearls, sitting on a vintage chair, a top Pet Photography Awards image.

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    1point
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    #31

    In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Within The Dark There Is Light" By Lisa Olson

    A close-up of a cat's eye illuminated by a spotlight, showcasing stunning pet photography from the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #32

    Open Portrait Category Finalist By Louise Wolbers

    A vibrant blue and yellow macaw perched on a dark branch against a black background, from International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #33

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "It's All In The Yellow" By Noel Lakeman-Strijdonk

    A majestic owl rests in green grass, showcasing the diversity of the best pet photography award images.

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    1point
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    #34

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "The Vegan Hunt" By Inge Heimensen

    A hunter with a rifle sits next to his dog, with vegetables and a wooden crate, for International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #35

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist By Katie Brockman

    A black and white cat reclines next to a scale with a black bird perched on it, for pet photography awards.

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    1point
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    #36

    Pets And People Category - Finalist By Linda Glomb

    A woman in white dress kneeling, gently touching a horse's head in a forest, for International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #37

    Pets And People Category - "Plugin To Your Wisdom" By Sandra Ferwerda

    A woman with an owl perched on her arm, a captivating image from the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #38

    Phone Category - "Curious Soul" By Monica Plummer

    A black cat, partially illuminated by striped light, gazes upwards in a dramatic black and white pet photography image.

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    1point
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    #39

    Phone Category - "If Not Box, Why Box Shaped?" By Monica Plummer

    A black and white photo of a pet cat looking up from a sink, a winning image in pet photography awards.

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    1point
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    #40

    Phone Category - "The Feline Goalkeeper" By He Huapei

    A fluffy white cat playing goalie with a soccer ball in a miniature net, showcasing pet photography talent.

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    1point
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    #41

    Studio Category Finalist By Rachel Mccready

    A Sphinx cat stares intently, featured among the best images from the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    1point
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    #42

    Action Category Finalist - "Levitating" By Chantal Levesque

    An elegant Afghan Hound with long flowing fur runs gracefully, one of the favorite images from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #43

    Action Category Finalist - "Hop, Skip And Jump" By Frankie Adamson

    A greyhound dog running fast across a sandy surface, mid-air with dirt kicking up, showcasing dynamic pet photography.

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    0points
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    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Multa! Another pointy! 🥰 A grey hound

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    #44

    Action Category Finalist - "Untamed Momentum" By Jodie Grieve

    A long-eared dog shaking off water, creating a large splash against a dark background, a stunning pet photography moment.

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    0points
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    #45

    Action Category Finalist - "Time To Run" By Laetitia Delval

    A happy brown and white dog runs forward, showcasing the best images from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #46

    Action Category Finalist - "Weightless" By Shandess Griffin

    A black and white dog with different colored eyes running on a rock in shallow water, reflecting on the surface, from pet photography awards.

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    0points
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    #47

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Call Of The Wild" By Callie Soden

    A white and brown dog howling, standing on rocks with a dark, rocky background, showcasing pet photography.

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    0points
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    #48

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Hidden Waterfall" By Marc Vandijck

    A Dalmatian standing by a waterfall in a dark, mossy cave, one of the best images from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #49

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Boreal Bear" By Natalie Hodges

    A white wolf howling by a waterfall, a powerful image from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #50

    Canine Portrait Category Finalist - "Echoes Of Elegance" By Renate Zuidema

    Two elegant dogs posing in a classic archway, among the best images from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Multa! Salukis! We've died and gone to heaven

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    #51

    Documentary Category Finalist - "Joy Against The Odds" By Magdalena Szklarska

    Two brown puppies playfully wrestling on concrete, with another puppy resting in the background, from the pet photography awards.

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    0points
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    #52

    Documentary Category Finalist - "A Hero's Leap" By Nicole Hrustyk

    A high-flying dog catches a toy in mid-air, showcasing amazing pet photography awards moments.

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    0points
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    #53

    Documentary Category Finalist - "A Pause To Untangle Ice Fishing By Dog Sled In Northwest Greenland" By Roberta Holden

    A musher with a team of sled dogs rests on a vast snowy plain, a captivating pet photography awards image.

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    0points
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    #54

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "The Sheriff Never Left Old Town" By Laura Brockhoff

    A black and white image of a horse next to a vintage police car for the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #55

    Equine Portrait Category Finalist - "Majestic Friesian" By Renate Zuidema

    A majestic black horse standing in a muted, architectural hallway, a beautiful image from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #56

    Feline Portrait Category Finalist - "Tongue Out" By Katie Brockman

    Black cat sticking out its tongue, framed by flowers, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #57

    In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Starstruck" By Andrea Zachrau

    A horse jumping over an obstacle, silhouetted against vibrant pink and blue lights, a winning Pet Photography Awards image.

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    0points
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    #58

    In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Queen Of The Castle" By Sanna Sander

    A graceful dog stretching on grass in front of a grand castle, an award-winning pet photography image.

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    0points
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    #59

    In-Camera Artistry Category Finalist - "Jump" By He Huapei

    Two dogs jumping over an agility hurdle on a beach, a dynamic entry from the International Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #60

    Open Portrait Category Finalist - "Little Snake And The Nutan" By Ellen Reus

    A snake coiled around a bottle with a yellow flower, showcasing artistic pet photography from the awards.

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    0points
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    #61

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Amazing Grace" By Callie Soden

    A dog stands on its hind legs praying at an altar in this striking pet photography award image.

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    0points
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    #62

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Her Master's Voice" By Inge Heimensen

    A small dog wearing an Elizabethan collar sits beside an antique gramophone on a wooden table, from International Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #63

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Pretty As A Painting" By Katie Brockman

    A dog's head in profile against a black and white striped background, for pet photography awards.

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    0points
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    #64

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Kári And The Jackdaw" By Mirka Koot

    A calico kitten sits on a brown background, with paintbrushes and drops of paint, for pet photography awards.

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    0points
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    #65

    Pets And People Category - "I'm Your Constant In The Chaos (4)" By Cris Skinner

    A girl with red hair sits on the ground hugging a brown dog wearing a vest, at a carnival, for pet photography awards.

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    0points
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    #66

    Pets And People Category Finalist By Renate Zuidema

    A woman sits in a field of heather, affectionately kissing a light-colored dog, from International Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #67

    Pets And People Category - "Sjeherazade" By Sandra Ferwerda

    A woman in traditional attire holding a dog, a stunning entry in the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #68

    Pets And People Category - "The Dog Sees Behind Your Mask" By Sandra Ferwerda

    A woman with an elaborate hairstyle holding a dog wearing a bow tie, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #69

    Phone Category - "Guardian Of The Underworld" By Cerrina Smith

    A white dog in a yellow vest standing in a colorful graffiti tunnel, one of the best pet photography images.

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    0points
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    #70

    Phone Category - "Spring's Sweetest Surprise" By Cerrina Smith

    A charming black and white dog's face emerges from a vibrant bed of colorful flowers and Easter eggs, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #71

    Phone Category - "Safe Haven" By Cerrina Smith

    A majestic brown and white horse with a dark mane in profile, showing its head and part of its body, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #72

    Phone Category - "The Watchful Gaze" By Christel Wellens

    A shaggy brown dog stands proudly behind a gray stuffed bunny, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #73

    Phone Category - "Gentle Giant" By Melisa Lagemann

    A majestic gray Cane Corso dog with soulful eyes rests comfortably on a striped couch, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #74

    Studio Category - "Faithful Gaze" By Hanneke Naaktgeboren

    A beautiful black and white dog with soulful eyes, a favorite from the Pet Photography Awards.

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    0points
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    #75

    Studio Category - "Work Of Art" By Katie Brockman

    A white dog in a floral collar gazes from a dark, ornate frame, among the best Pet Photography Awards images.

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    0points
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    #76

    Studio Category - "Rescued"By Katie Brockman

    A dog reaches for a hand through a framed image of prison bars, a powerful Pet Photography Awards image.

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    0points
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    #77

    Pet Photographer Of The Year Finalist - "Temptation" By Callie Soden

    Creative pet photography shows a border collie with an angel and devil on its head, part of the photography awards.

    petphotographyawards Report

    -1point
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