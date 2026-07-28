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There’s something special about a comic that can make us laugh without saying a single word. Belgian cartoonist Pieter De Poortere has mastered that art through his iconic character, Dickie (known as Boerke in Belgium), whose misadventures rely entirely on expressive visuals, clever timing, and endings you never see coming.

Pieter’s comics often begin with familiar, everyday situations before quietly steering readers toward an absurd – or deliciously dark – twist. Without dialogue to guide the story, every panel invites you to slow down and pay attention, making the final punchline feel even more rewarding. His blend of silent storytelling, black humor, and sharp visual wit has earned him fans around the world, proving that a well-crafted joke can cross any language barrier.

We’re happy to welcome Pieter back to Bored Panda with another collection of his brilliantly twisted comics. Scroll down to enjoy the latest adventures of Dickie, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | dickiecomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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