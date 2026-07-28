Happy birthday to GloRilla , Cher Lloyd , and Spencer Boldman ! July 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper Glorilla, 27 Making a powerful impact on Southern hip-hop, American rapper GloRilla quickly rose to fame with her raw energy and authentic Memphis sound. Her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let's Go)” earned a Grammy nomination, leading to a record deal with Yo Gotti's CMG. She has since released successful projects like the album Glorious, which debuted in the Billboard 200.



Little-known fact: She worked at Walmart, Checkers, and FedEx before her music career took off.

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#2 English Singer Cher Lloyd, 33 Hailing from Malvern, England, singer and songwriter Cher Lloyd first gained widespread recognition on The X Factor. She is celebrated for her distinctive pop-rap sound and vibrant stage presence. Lloyd's debut single, "Swagger Jagger," topped the UK Singles Chart, cementing her status as a pop artist.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough, Cher Lloyd auditioned for The X Factor twice unsuccessfully before reinventing her style.

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#3 American Actor Spencer Boldman, 34 American actor Spencer Boldman captivated audiences with his charismatic performances in youth-oriented television and film. He is widely recognized for his starring role as Adam Davenport in Disney XD's popular series Lab Rats. Boldman also appeared in the comedy movie 21 Jump Street.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Spencer Boldman was persuaded to try out for his middle school's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

#4 American Rapper, Producer, and Actor Soulja Boy, 36 With a knack for digital innovation, American rapper and record producer Soulja Boy revolutionized music promotion with early viral hits. He is widely recognized for his chart-topping single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and pioneering the use of social media for artist promotion.



Little-known fact: He taught himself to produce music using Fruity Loops software from his bedroom at age 16.

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#5 American Actor and Football Player John David Washington, 42 Rising from a standout collegiate football career, American actor John David Washington transitioned to critical acclaim on screen. He became a record-breaking running back at Morehouse College before shifting his focus to acting. Washington gained widespread recognition for his leading role in BlacKkKlansman and later captivated audiences in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, John David Washington was the all-time leading rusher at Morehouse College.

#6 American Rapper and Comedian Afroman, 52 Known for his witty and comedic style, American rapper and musician Joseph Edgar Foreman first gained widespread recognition with his hit single “Because I Got High.” He has since released numerous albums and earned a Grammy Award nomination.



Foreman maintains an independent music career and successfully defended his artistic freedom in a notable 2026 lawsuit.



Little-known fact: His stage name Afroman originated from childhood teasing about his Afro hairstyle.

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#7 American Actress Elizabeth Berkley, 52 Known for captivating audiences with her dynamic presence, American actress Elizabeth Berkley rose to fame as Jessie Spano in Saved by the Bell. Her career expanded into film with Showgirls and later she authored the New York Times best-selling book Ask Elizabeth. She also actively mentors young women.



Little-known fact: Elizabeth Berkley was born with heterochromia, meaning her right eye is half green and half brown, while her left eye is entirely green.

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#8 American Businessman, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White, 57 An American businessman and sports promoter, Dana White is renowned as the dynamic president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He transformed the organization into a global mixed martial arts empire. White is credited with pioneering "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series, a key initiative that brought MMA to mainstream audiences and launched numerous fighter careers.



Little-known fact: Before his rise with the UFC, Dana White worked as a bellhop and for an asphalt paving company.

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#9 American Actress Sally Struthers, 79 With a career spanning over five decades, American actress and activist Sally Struthers became a household name for her iconic role in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family. She is also recognized for her extensive voice acting work and her dedicated philanthropy.



Little-known fact: She famously declined a $1 million offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine in the early 1970s.

#10 American Cartoonist, Created Garfield Jim Davis, 81 A visionary American cartoonist, Jim Davis transformed everyday observations into the globally beloved Garfield comic strip. His witty creations extended into numerous television specials and successful animated series. Davis also established the Professor Garfield Foundation, promoting children's literacy through his iconic characters.



Little-known fact: His childhood asthma kept him indoors, leading to his early discovery of drawing and providing inspiration for his future work.

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