John David Washington: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
John David Washington
July 28, 1984
Toluca Lake, California, US
42 Years Old
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Who Is John David Washington?
John David Washington is an American actor known for his compelling performances and versatile range. His intense screen presence often anchors complex narratives.
He first gained widespread notice for his lead role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, earning critical acclaim and Golden Globe recognition. This achievement solidified his transition from professional football to a formidable acting career.
|Full Name
|John David Washington
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Campbell Hall School, Morehouse College
|Father
|Denzel Washington
|Mother
|Pauletta Washington
|Siblings
|Katia Washington, Malcolm Washington, Olivia Washington
Early Life and Education
John David Washington grew up in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, as the eldest of four children to renowned actor Denzel Washington and actress Pauletta Washington. He showed athletic promise early on.
He attended Campbell Hall School, excelling in football, basketball, and track before graduating from Morehouse College, where he became the school’s all-time leading rusher. His sports career eventually led him to a professional football stint.
Notable Relationships
John David Washington maintains a private personal life, often joking about being “single AF” in interviews. He has stated that his father’s fame made it difficult to form authentic relationships early in his career.
He has not publicly confirmed any current relationships. Washington remains unattached, prioritizing his thriving acting career over public romance.
Career Highlights
John David Washington’s acting breakthrough arrived with his powerful portrayal of Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s 2018 film BlacKkKlansman. This role earned him Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, propelling his career.
He continued to impress in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller Tenet, showcasing his athleticism and dramatic range. Washington also made a successful Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson.
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