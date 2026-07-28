Who Is John David Washington? John David Washington is an American actor known for his compelling performances and versatile range. His intense screen presence often anchors complex narratives. He first gained widespread notice for his lead role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, earning critical acclaim and Golden Globe recognition. This achievement solidified his transition from professional football to a formidable acting career.

Full Name John David Washington Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Campbell Hall School, Morehouse College Father Denzel Washington Mother Pauletta Washington Siblings Katia Washington, Malcolm Washington, Olivia Washington

Early Life and Education John David Washington grew up in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, as the eldest of four children to renowned actor Denzel Washington and actress Pauletta Washington. He showed athletic promise early on. He attended Campbell Hall School, excelling in football, basketball, and track before graduating from Morehouse College, where he became the school’s all-time leading rusher. His sports career eventually led him to a professional football stint.

Notable Relationships John David Washington maintains a private personal life, often joking about being “single AF” in interviews. He has stated that his father’s fame made it difficult to form authentic relationships early in his career. He has not publicly confirmed any current relationships. Washington remains unattached, prioritizing his thriving acting career over public romance.