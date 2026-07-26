Happy birthday to Sandra Bullock , Mick Jagger , and Helen Mirren ! July 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Producer Sandra Bullock, 62 Renowned for her versatile talent, American actress and producer Sandra Bullock has charmed audiences in blockbusters spanning comedy and drama. Her acclaimed roles in films like Speed and the Academy Award-winning The Blind Side cemented her status as a Hollywood icon.



Little-known fact: As a child, Sandra Annette Bullock sang in the children's choir of the Staatstheater Nürnberg opera in Germany.

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#2 Singer-Songwriter and Actor Mick Jagger, 83 Renowned for his flamboyant stage presence, British singer Mick Jagger has fronted The Rolling Stones for over six decades, co-writing many of their iconic hits. His career highlights include numerous chart-topping albums and a knighthood for his contributions to music.



Little-known fact: His childhood nickname was "Mike," not "Mick."

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#3 Actress Helen Mirren, 81 Renowned for her commanding presence on screen and stage, Helen Mirren is a British actor celebrated for her transformative and powerful performances. Mirren has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for her role in The Queen and multiple Emmy Awards for her television work, reflecting her enduring impact. She is also an accomplished theater performer, having graced the stages of the Royal Shakespeare Company early in her career.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a celebrated actress, Helen Mirren once considered a career as a driving-test examiner, influenced by her father's later profession.

#4 Actor Jason Statham, 59 Renowned for his gritty intensity, English actor Jason Statham built a global career around high-octane action films. He is celebrated for his roles in The Transporter series and the Fast & Furious franchise, often performing his own demanding stunts.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Jason Statham was a competitive diver who represented England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

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#5 Actress Kate Beckinsale, 53 Known for her captivating presence in both period dramas and action blockbusters, British actress Kate Beckinsale has forged a dynamic career. She gained fame for starring in the Underworld film series and the romantic epic Pearl Harbor, while also earning critical praise for Love & Friendship. Beckinsale is also a gifted writer, winning awards in her youth.



Little-known fact: She won the W.H. Smith Young Writers' competition twice for both fiction and poetry.

#6 Singer-Songwriter and Drummer Roger Taylor, 77 An English musician and songwriter, Roger Taylor achieved international fame as the influential drummer for the rock band Queen. He is known for his powerful drumming and distinctive vocal harmonies, contributing to many of the band's most celebrated tracks and co-writing global hits. Taylor also pursued a notable solo career, releasing several albums.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Roger Taylor initially pursued a degree in dentistry at the London Hospital Medical College.

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#7 Singer-Songwriter and Actress Taylor Momsen, 33 Known for her commanding stage presence, American singer-songwriter Taylor Momsen first rose to fame as a child actress. She then successfully transitioned to leading the rock band The Pretty Reckless. Her multifaceted career includes both memorable film roles and chart-topping music.



Little-known fact: Taylor Momsen started her professional career in entertainment at just two years old, signing with Ford Models.

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#8 Television Personality Chris Harrison, 55 Known for his calm and authoritative presence, Chris Harrison became a household name as the American television host of The Bachelor. He guided contestants through dramatic quests for love across nearly two decades. His extensive career also includes hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.



Little-known fact: Before his television career took off, Chris Harrison attended Oklahoma City University on a soccer scholarship.

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#9 Politician Jacinda Ardern, 46 A New Zealander politician known for compassionate governance, Jacinda Ardern steered her country through pivotal moments. She quickly became the world's youngest female head of government in 2017. Her tenure saw her lead significant gun law reforms and manage the global COVID-19 pandemic with widespread international acclaim.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Jacinda Ardern worked as a researcher for former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and as an adviser in the UK Cabinet Office.

#10 Actress Monica Raymund, 40 An American actress and director, Monica Raymund rose to prominence through her compelling television roles. She is widely recognized for her work as Ria Torres in Lie to Me and as Gabriela Dawson in Chicago Fire.



Little-known fact: Raymund received the John Houseman Award for her dedication to the development of young American actors while at Juilliard.

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