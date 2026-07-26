Who Is Monica Raymund? Monica Maria Raymund is an American actress and director, recognized for her compelling portrayals of resilient characters. Her work often brings a distinct intensity to roles in popular television dramas. She first gained widespread recognition as Ria Torres in the Fox crime drama Lie to Me, which showcased her nuanced talent for detecting deception. This early role quickly established her as a dynamic screen presence.

Full Name Monica Maria Raymund Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Shorecrest Preparatory School, Juilliard School Father Steve Raymund Mother Sonia Raymund Siblings Will Raymund

Early Life and Education Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, Monica Maria Raymund grew up in a multicultural household, with a father of English and Ashkenazi Jewish descent and a Dominican mother, Sonia. Her family’s artistic interests and her Jewish upbringing shaped her early life. She pursued her passion for performance at Shorecrest Preparatory School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where she honed her acting craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Monica Maria Raymund’s public life; she was previously married to writer Neil Patrick Stewart. The couple wed in 2011 before divorcing in 2014. Raymund later dated cinematographer Tari Segal, with whom she shared a highly visible connection and a dedication to LGBTQ+ representation in media. She is currently single.

Career Highlights Monica Maria Raymund’s career took off with significant roles in prominent television series. She anchored the Fox crime drama Lie to Me as Ria Torres, and later became a household name playing paramedic Gabriela Dawson in the long-running NBC hit Chicago Fire. Beyond acting, Raymund has expanded into directing, helming episodes for various television shows including FBI and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also starred as Jackie Quiñones in the Starz crime drama Hightown, showcasing her versatility.