Happy birthday to Matt LeBlanc , Iman , and Jaafar Jackson ! July 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Matt Leblanc, 59 Charming American actor Matt LeBlanc gained global recognition for his iconic portrayal of Joey Tribbiani on the long-running sitcom Friends. LeBlanc later received a Golden Globe Award for his work on the series Episodes, showcasing his comedic versatility.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as an actor, Matt LeBlanc worked as a carpenter, even winning a “Golden Hammer” award in high school.

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#2 Somalian-English Model and Actress Iman, 71 With an elegant presence and groundbreaking career, Somali-American model and entrepreneur Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid redefined beauty standards. She graced top magazine covers, became a muse for renowned designers, and launched a pioneering cosmetics line for women of color.



Little-known fact: She is fluent in five languages: Somali, Arabic, Italian, French, and English.

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#3 American Actor and Singer Jaafar Jackson, 30 Emerging from a famed musical lineage, American singer and actor Jaafar Jackson is making his mark with a blend of pop and R&B influences. He gained widespread attention for his meticulous portrayal of his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in the blockbuster 2026 biopic Michael. Jackson also released his debut single "Got Me Singing" in 2019.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing entertainment, Jaafar Jackson seriously considered a career as a professional golfer.

#4 American Twitch Streamer Hasan Piker, 35 A compelling American streamer and political commentator, Hasan Piker has redefined how younger generations engage with political discourse online. His broadcasts often blend gaming with sharp social commentary, attracting a vast audience. Piker rose to prominence with his impactful coverage of the 2020 US election, becoming one of Twitch's most-watched personalities. He continues to shape online political discussion through his dynamic content.



Little-known fact: During his schooling in Turkey, Hasan Piker faced bullying for his physical fitness and questioning attitude.

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#5 American Actress and Model Shantel Vansanten, 41 American actress and model Shantel VanSanten rose to prominence with her role as Quinn James on The CW's One Tree Hill. She is also recognized for her compelling work in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Amazon Prime's The Boys. VanSanten began modeling at age fifteen.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Shantel VanSanten was a finalist on NBC's reality series Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Model Search.

#6 American Actor D. B. Woodside, 57 An American actor with a commanding presence, D. B. Woodside is widely recognized for his impactful television roles. His work as the angel Amenadiel in the Lucifer series and as President Wayne Palmer in 24 has garnered him significant acclaim.



Little-known fact: D. B. Woodside was a high school chess champion before his acting career took off.

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#7 British Actress Zawe Ashton, 42 A British actress and playwright, Zawe Ashton rose to prominence through her magnetic performances on both stage and screen. She is widely recognized for her breakout role in the Fresh Meat series and for her impactful portrayal of Dar-Benn in The Marvels movie. Ashton’s versatile career also includes acclaimed theatrical work and published writing.



Little-known fact: Zawe Ashton was the youngest winner of the London Poetry Slam Championship in 2000.

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#8 American Bass Player and Producer Verdine White, 75 Known for his electrifying stage presence, American musician Verdine White has long anchored Earth, Wind & Fire with his distinctive funk and R&B basslines. He helped craft numerous hits like “September” and “Shining Star,” leading the band to global success and multiple Grammy Awards.



Little-known fact: Verdine White changed his birth name from Verdine Adams Jr. to Verdine White with his father’s approval to avoid frequent explanations.

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#9 American Actress Katherine Kelly Lang, 65 An American actress, Katherine Kelly Lang has captivated audiences as Brooke Logan on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful since 1987. Her compelling performances have made her a beloved figure in daytime television, earning multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Lang is also an accomplished equestrian and an entrepreneur with her own fashion line.

She is known for her dedication to endurance sports, including triathlons, and her philanthropic efforts, notably as an ambassador for Amgen's "Breakaway From Cancer" Foundation.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Katherine Kelly Lang trained as a jockey and had aspirations of competing in the Olympics.

#10 American Actor David Denman, 53 Grounded in genuine portrayals, American actor David Denman has carved a niche with his versatile talent across comedy and drama. He gained significant recognition for his role as Roy Anderson on The Office, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award, and has since anchored notable series like Mare of Easttown. Beyond the screen, Denman is a dedicated triathlete, enjoying physical challenges.



Little-known fact: David Denman is an avid Shakespeare buff who has performed in numerous productions and seen the entire canon globally.

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