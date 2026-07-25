Who Is Matt LeBlanc? American actor Matt LeBlanc is celebrated for his easygoing charm and impeccable comedic timing, bringing a distinct warmth to his many roles. His engaging screen presence has resonated with audiences, making him a consistent and beloved television presence for decades. He first captivated global audiences as Joey Tribbiani in the iconic NBC sitcom Friends, a role that quickly became a cultural touchstone. The series cemented his status as a beloved television personality and a household name.

Full Name Matthew Steven LeBlanc Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity French-Canadian and Italian Education Newton North High School, Wentworth Institute of Technology Father Paul LeBlanc Mother Patricia Di Cillo Siblings Justin LeBlanc Kids Marina Pearl LeBlanc

Early Life and Education Growing up in Newton, Massachusetts, Matt LeBlanc was immersed in a working-class family, with his father, Paul LeBlanc, working as a mechanic and his mother, Patricia Di Cillo, as an office manager. He also has a brother, Justin LeBlanc. LeBlanc attended Newton North High School, where he honed an early interest in carpentry and also explored acting. He later enrolled at Wentworth Institute of Technology, though he soon left to pursue a performing career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Matt LeBlanc’s public life, including his marriage to Melissa McKnight, which lasted from 2003 to 2006. He also had a long-term relationship with Andrea Anders. LeBlanc shares one daughter, Marina Pearl LeBlanc, with his former wife, Melissa McKnight, with whom he co-parents. He has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since his separation from Aurora Mulligan in 2022.

Career Highlights Matt LeBlanc achieved global fame through his breakthrough role as Joey Tribbiani on the beloved NBC sitcom Friends, which aired for ten highly successful seasons. This iconic portrayal earned him multiple Emmy nominations and immense popularity. Beyond Friends, LeBlanc successfully transitioned to critical acclaim starring as a fictionalized version of himself in the comedy series Episodes. For this role, he collected a Golden Globe Award. He also explored new ventures as a television host, co-hosting the popular automotive show Top Gear for several years. LeBlanc later anchored the family sitcom Man with a Plan, further solidifying his diverse acting career.