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The world is full of bold, creative, and imaginative people whose out-of-the-box ideas push the limits of what we think is possible. Some creatives have embraced 3D printing, a technology that almost feels like magic, to forge truly impressive and wild designs that range from the super functional to the incredibly artistic. Usually—a bit of both!

Our team has curated this list of the coolest and most stunning 3D printed projects, as shared by the inventive members of the ‘3D Printer’ online community. Keep scrolling to check out their best works, and you never know, you might just feel inspired to pick up a new hobby.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Made A Scuba Diver Kid's Halloween Costume That Blows Bubbles!

Miniature scuba gear set with yellow tanks, a mask, and flippers, cool things people printed with 3D printers.

Savings-Diver-5279 Report

6points
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Good design doesn’t often happen by accident. It requires a lot of careful planning, testing, and editing. No matter the medium, industry, or era, there are some aspects of design that don’t change. They are fundamental.

At their core, they are deeply empathetic because they put the needs and wants of the consumer first. And they strike a delicate balance between function and form.

Legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams encapsulated his ideas into ten principles of design that continue to guide creatives to this day.

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    #2

    Just Deadpool Toasting Marshmallows On Ghost Rider 🙂

    Ghost Rider and Deadpool figures 3D printed for a cool display.

    DennisXaweryMoore Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    I Made This Cute Albert Einstein Model For The Physics Contest!

    A charming 3D printed bobblehead-style figure of Albert Einstein with white hair and a brown jacket.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    5points
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    According to Rams, good design is:

    1. Innovative
    2. Makes a product useful
    3. Aesthetic
    4. Makes a product understandable
    5. Unobtrusive
    6. Honest
    7. Long-lasting
    8. Thorough down to the last detail
    9. Environmentally-friendly
    10. As little design as possible
    #4

    Modern Self-Watering Planter Collection

    A collection of stylish 3D printed vases and containers in various shapes and textures, showcasing cool and useful 3D prints.

    Old_Community_7680 Report

    5points
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    #5

    New 3D Printed Soap Dish / Sponge Holder Collection – Now With More Models

    A collection of colorful and useful things people printed with their 3D printers, featuring various patterns.

    Sociedelic Report

    5points
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    #6

    My Son’s New 3D Printer

    A thoughtful frog figurine, similar to Rodin's The Thinker, created with a 3D printer, showcasing cool and useful 3D prints.

    Downtonjul Report

    4points
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    Half a century ago, in the late 1970s, Rams was becoming more and more concerned about the state of the world around him, which he describes as “an impenetrable confusion of forms, colors, and noises.”

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    So, he started asking himself whether his designs were good, seeing as he was an iconic figure in the industry.

    #7

    I Designed This Cool Soap Holder That Looks Like A Water Splash!

    Blue splash-shaped soap dish holding a white bar of soap, a cool thing people printed with 3D printers.

    LifeCareless3033 Report

    4points
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    #8

    Tick Remover – Little Act Of Kindness Suggestion

    Green tick removers and a note, useful things people printed with 3D printers.

    BeatInteresting6979 Report

    4points
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    #9

    For Your Toolbox

    A person holding a drill and an orange dust collector, a cool and useful thing printed with 3D printers.

    Ok-Car-8671 Report

    4points
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    Vitsœ, which has “continuously worked” with designer Rams for 65 years, points out that the possibilities for innovation are not exhausted. There’s always room for novel approaches.

    “Technological development is always offering new opportunities for innovative design. But innovative design always develops in tandem with innovative technology, and can never be an end in itself.”

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    #10

    Just Surprised My Colleagues

    Green dinosaur paper clips printed with 3D printers, useful and cool items.

    BeatInteresting6979 Report

    4points
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    #11

    I'm Sorry But I Had To Print This. Just In Case

    A hand holding a small 3D printed briefcase with the word JUST inside, a cool print.

    JustZ0920 Report

    4points
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    #12

    3D Printed Anti-Theft Fake Bluetooth Trackers

    Various 3D printed tags and trackers attached to a black backpack, showcasing useful prints.

    Bike_Relative Report

    4points
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    Meanwhile, when designing anything, you have to remember that products have to be, well, useful.

    “It has to satisfy certain criteria, not only functional, but also psychological and aesthetic. Good design emphasises the usefulness of a product whilst disregarding anything that could possibly detract from it.”

    #13

    Tentacle Stand For Your Xbox Controller

    An Xbox controller resting on a 3D printed octopus tentacle stand, an example of cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Mefisto_Dice Report

    4points
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    #14

    I Designed This Cute Little Elephant Design That Looks Like It's Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

    A textured grey elephant figurine, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    4points
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    #15

    Doggo

    A tiny, long dachshund figurine balanced on a finger, among the cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Bike_Relative Report

    4points
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    On the opposite end of functionality, you have aesthetics, which is an important factor because it affects your well-being as a consumer. Or, to put it simply, people like looking at beautiful things. So, naturally, we want the things that we use daily to look nice.

    And yet, you can’t go too far in the artistic direction or you might undermine the functional qualities of the item.

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    #16

    Modular Drawer System | Push-Push Lock

    A hand opening a drawer of a 3D printed modular drawer system, filled with small metal screws.

    Matthew-Ghost Report

    4points
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    #17

    How Much Would You Pay For It?

    A detailed 3D printed anime-style female figurine standing on a circular base with a small cat figure.

    Malconio Report

    4points
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    #18

    Trying To Make 3D Prints Look Premium

    Two sleek, rectangular 3D printed trays in rose gold and brown, illustrating useful things people printed with 3D printers.

    Bike_Relative Report

    4points
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    “Products fulfilling a purpose are like tools. They are neither decorative objects nor works of art. Their design should therefore be both neutral and restrained, to leave room for the user’s self-expression,” Vitsœ explains.

    Well-designed products are pretty much self-explanatory and intuitive to use, and they do not try to manipulate consumers’ expectations “with promises that cannot be kept.”

    #19

    I Made These Mathamatical Objects 15 Years Ago In College And Finally I've Been Able To Print Them

    Four black geometric 3D printed objects with intricate designs, demonstrating cool things people printed with 3D printers.

    coolkid1717 Report

    4points
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    #20

    I Designed And Printed A New Cat Skull Mask

    Cat wearing a white skull mask, a cool thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Practical-Big-1155 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    I Think Alot Of People Underestimate The Capabilities Of Fdm For Miniatures

    White demon figurine with large wings, a useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Z3temis Report

    4points
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    Furthermore, genuinely good design embraces a long timeframe and timelessness and goes against throwaway culture. It avoids becoming antiquated by rejecting fashionable designs in the first place.

    Meanwhile, good designers don’t leave anything to chance and are careful and accurate in their work. They also conserve resources, reduce physical and visual pollution, and aim to protect the environment.

    Lastly—and somewhat counterintuitively—good design avoids over-the-top design work. Instead, you embrace the most essential aspects, avoid non-essentials, and focus on the “less is more” mantra.

    “Back to purity, back to simplicity,” as Vitsœ puts it.

    #22

    I’m Designing Weird Lamps, The First One Is A Pushpin

    Two large, colorful thumbtack-shaped objects, one blue and one orange, showcasing cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Visible-Pilot9900 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Gothic Style Horse Box

    Intricate black horse figurine on a detailed box, one of the cool things printed with a 3D printer.

    Significant_Drink314 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Concerete Mixer 3D Printer

    A miniature 3D printed cement mixer, a cool and useful item made with 3D printers.

    3D_Printing_Pavllo7 Report

    4points
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    The ‘3D Printer’ community is one of the many awesome niches on the internet that unites hobbyists and fans who love the flexibility of 3D printing technology.

    The group has been inspiring creatives to share their best designs since 2012, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be stopping any time soon. At the time of writing, the community boasts a solid 49k weekly visitors.

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    #25

    My First Lithophane Cube

    A glowing cube with 3D printed images of people on its sides, showcasing cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Lit From A Single LED With A Printed Diffuser In A Printed Battery Box. 80mm Pic Size, So About 2.5 Hours Per Side At 0.1 Layer Height. All From Blender Tutorials On Youtube, And Free Advice Here And On Facebook. My Thanks To All Those Who Freely Share Knowledge

    chip_worker Report

    4points
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    #26

    I Truly Respect Those Who Work In The Field Of Design. It’s Such A Challenging Job

    Three views of a small, detailed spaceship model, showcasing cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #27

    First Terrain Piece Off The Ender 3 With Default Settings

    A miniature 3D printed stone ruin with moss and yellow flowers, one of the useful things people printed.

    Singuy888 Report

    4points
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    Which of these projects and designs impressed you the most? Which ideas are you itching to put to the test, whether using a 3D printer or another creative medium?

    What things would you love to create if you had a 3D printer at home right now? Meanwhile, if you already own a 3D printer, what are the most interesting, functional, or niche projects or parts you’ve ever forged?

    Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, feel free to join the conversation in the comments!
    #28

    Printed By Flying Bear Ghost 5 With Direct Drive Upgrade

    A cool 3D printed gorilla statue sits among green plants, a useful item made with 3D printers.

    RR-Design Report

    4points
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    #29

    Escape Dinosaur

    A large, cool 3D printed dinosaur figure stands on a 3D printer, a useful creation by 3D printers.

    Kevin3dprint Report

    4points
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    #30

    Designed A Sith Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Hilt

    An elegant 3D printed lightsaber replica, showcasing useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    FupaTroopAdmiral Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Hello Everyone! I Want To Share My New 3D Model Of The Sr-71 Blackbird

    A detailed black model of a U.S. Air Force jet on a wooden table, printed with a 3D printer.

    Decent-Option3260 Report

    4points
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    #32

    I Designed And Printed This Model For Valentines Day!

    A black sparkly 3D printed figurine of two abstract figures forming a heart around a rose, a useful print.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    3points
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    #33

    For Everyone Who's Ruined A Keyboard With Coffee At Least Once

    A white Pokémon mug in a light blue 3D printed coaster, a useful thing.

    supergeometry Report

    3points
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    #34

    As Per Popular Request, Following Up From Albert Einstein. I Designed This Cute Nikola Tesla Ams Model!

    A cute 3D printed bobblehead-style figure of a man with a mustache in a black suit.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Project Ooglees | Optical Illusion That Follows You With Its Gaze

    A green 3D printed snake figurine with big yellow eyes, highlighting cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Altenife Report

    3points
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    #36

    3D Printed Taxi From Fifth Element

    A person holding a yellow 3D printed taxi model with illuminated lights on a wooden table.

    comicalchemical Report

    3points
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    #37

    I Designed This Cute Little Triceratops Design That Looks Like It's Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

    A blue textured dinosaur figurine, a cool thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    3points
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    #38

    DIY Smart 3D Printer Enclosure, For Those Winter Days :)

    A 3D printer in an enclosure, actively printing a white swan, demonstrating useful things people printed.

    JKSniper Report

    3points
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    #39

    I Made A 3D Map Of Ghent, Which City Should I Do Next?

    A detailed white 3D printed map of a city, a cool thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    bodon_be Report

    3points
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    #40

    Freezer Thaw Indicator

    A miniature 3D printed refrigerator with a red object inside, one of the useful things people printed.

    Stevengerrard08lfc Report

    3points
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    #41

    Made Some Free Gamebox Designes

    A custom 3D printed board game carrying case, demonstrating cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Infamous-Persimmon85 Report

    3points
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    #42

    3D Printed A Bonsai Pot That My Local Bonsai Guy Actually Approved

    A small bonsai tree in a modern 3D printed planter with a wavy design, highlighting useful things printed with 3D printers.

    Old_Community_7680 Report

    3points
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    #43

    I Made A Slightly Tweaked Version Of The Popular And Incredible 3D Boaty Model By Depep1, To Include And Incline Overhang Test! I Call It, The Bench - E!

    A red 3D printed miniature bench with a large red letter E on it, showcasing cool and useful 3D prints.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    3points
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    #44

    Perfection

    Mismatched 3D printed boat, one of the useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Hootend3D Report

    3points
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    #45

    I Haven’t Printed In Forever So I Was Excited To Make A Yarn Bowl For My Wife Who Just Took Up Knitting

    Brown cat-shaped yarn bowl, one of the cool things printed with a 3D printer.

    vernanonix Report

    3points
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    #46

    City Maps 😁🔥 Done And Done

    Detailed 3D printed city models on a printer bed, showcasing cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Marvellous_3D_Print Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Good Luck With This One

    A perfectly round, gray 127-piece puzzle, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Bike_Relative Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Full-Scale 3D Printed And Finished School Mascot

    A life-sized goat statue on a sidewalk in front of a stone building, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    2000AJM Report

    3points
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    #49

    Just Printed My First Print

    A hand holding a small, gray 3D printed dragon figure, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Calm_Selection420 Report

    3points
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    #50

    Sharing Some Of My Models

    A charming 3D printed guitar figure with articulated legs and arms, a cool and useful print.

    No-Calligrapher-8875 Report

    3points
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    #51

    An Xbox Controller Stand I Made For A Coworker

    An Xbox controller stand, a cool and useful item printed with 3D printers, on a wooden desk.

    YEAHthatllSHOWme Report

    3points
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    #52

    Resin Print

    Detailed X-Men character statue, demonstrating the capabilities of 3D printers for cool and useful prints.

    DennisXaweryMoore Report

    3points
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    #53

    Tool Box Labels

    A close-up of a grey toolbox with labels like SAE, SOCKETS, WRENCHES, SPECIALTY, and HAMMERS, showcasing cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Serious_Type_9328 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Made Some Vases That Catch The Light In A Cool Way

    Three cool 3D printed vases in gray, tan, and white, showcasing useful 3D printers creativity.

    Bike_Relative Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Introduction And Free Playsets

    A small doghouse diorama with two cartoonish puppies, a fence, and a bench, demonstrating useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    gatcke Report

    3points
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    #56

    My Biggest Print So Far

    A detailed white and grey Rolls-Royce jet engine model, one of the cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Material-Pilot6191 Report

    3points
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    #57

    This Color Looks Nice

    Four golden 3D printed busts of ancient Egyptian figures, including a pharaoh and an animal-headed deity.

    Kevin3dprint Report

    3points
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    #58

    Printed On Mars 2 Pro

    A person holding a tiny 3D printed yellow star with a heart cutout on a thin red stick.

    Apprehensive-Law-549 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Recently Got A Epax E10 And Here’s A Couple Busts I Printed Using Epax Hard Grey Resin

    A hand holding a gray 3D printed bust of a woman with a futuristic, cybernetic design.

    BrownTownGames Report

    3points
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    #60

    Aku Aku - 1st Print That I Painted

    A hand holding a black, stylized mask with feather-like protrusions, among the cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Rosco1231 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Printable Kit Card Mini Mech

    A close-up of orange and blue plastic parts, still attached to their frames, printed with a 3D printer.

    judasbrute Report

    3points
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    #62

    3 Ways To Print Spider-Man

    Three Spider-Man busts, one gray, one blue skeletal, and one red and black, all printed with a 3D printer.

    iczfirz Report

    3points
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    #63

    Daffman

    A Daffy Duck figure dressed as Batman with a cape and utility belt, one of the cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    SanDiegoSavage00 Report

    3points
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    #64

    My 3D Printed Tow Hook Spacers

    A hand holding a metal shackle, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Peyton_Peck718 Report

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    #65

    M4a4 Sherman

    A large, grey 3D printed tank model, a cool thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    Last-Establishment24 Report

    3points
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    #66

    The Ultimate Filament Swatch Card

    A fan of colorful calibration cards, among the useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    StarGalaxiCZ Report

    3points
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    #67

    So Close To Being Done On The Final Stages Of Painting Now Can't Wait To Finish It!

    A white Stormtrooper helmet, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    ohorrockso1 Report

    3points
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    #68

    I Designed A 3D Printed Bird Feeder To Go On The Window

    A window-mounted 3D printed bird feeder, one of the cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    ebob_designs Report

    3points
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    #69

    Multi Color Dilbert Model

    A 3D printed figurine of Dilbert, a useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    nicolas_z Report

    3points
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    #70

    I Just Wanted To Share One Of My 3D Printed Sculptures! A Dolphin On A Wave. This Is One Of My Favorites So Far. If Anyone Is Interested I Have A Youtube Video On How I Created It!🙂✨

    A shimmering purple dolphin sculpture leaping from a glittery wave, a cool and useful thing printed with a 3D printer.

    Cotton_Candy_Kiwi Report

    3points
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    #71

    Today’s Finished Product

    A 3D printed Piranha Plant from Mario, a cool and useful thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    SanDiegoSavage00 Report

    3points
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    #72

    I Designed And 3D Printed This Rc Car, Should I Post Stls?

    A detailed view of an RC car chassis, an example of cool and useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    miguelopezx Report

    3points
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    #73

    Got Some New Multi-Colored Filament And Tried It Out On Baby Yoda. This Was My Longest Print Yet And I’m Pretty Happy With The Turnout

    A hand holding a vibrant, iridescent 3D printed Baby Yoda figure, showcasing cool and useful things people printed.

    Eatacorndog Report

    3points
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    #74

    These Printed Super Clean

    Two distinct 3D printed replica knives, one gold and black, the other blue and black, among cool things people printed.

    FupaTroopAdmiral Report

    3points
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    #75

    Mount Fuji As A 91 Piece Krypt Style Jigsaw Puzzle

    A brown 3D printed mountain-shaped puzzle with some pieces removed, highlighting cool and useful things printed.

    Bike_Relative Report

    3points
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    #76

    Spawn Printed On The Epax E10

    A hand holding a 3D printed Spawn bust, an example of cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    rrlong89 Report

    3points
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    #77

    Batman Came Out Really Clean

    A shiny 3D printed Batman statue on a black base, a cool thing people printed with their 3D printers.

    FunCollectibles Report

    3points
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    #78

    Tiny Hippo

    A tiny, useful 3D printed hippo sits on a fingertip, showcasing cool things made with 3D printers.

    Bike_Relative Report

    3points
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    #79

    A Resin Printed Hello Kitty By Lr-002r: Vacation Will Be On After 2 Weeks :)

    A translucent green Hello Kitty figure, a cool and useful thing printed with 3D printers.

    creality3D Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Check Out My Printing Mushroom😜

    Four different cool and useful 3D printed mushroom magnets are attached to a metallic surface.

    Careless_Scar7889 Report

    3points
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    #81

    Those Are Some LED Crystals I Made, Controlled Over App. Link For Files And A Manual In The Comments :)

    A vibrant, colorful array of interconnected hexagonal shapes, showcasing cool and useful things printed with a 3D printer.

    mateomodar Report

    3points
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    #82

    Goth Bulbasaur

    A Halloween-themed Bulbasaur with a pumpkin on its back, an example of useful things people printed with 3D printers.

    shadowfocus603 Report

    3points
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    #83

    Spawn Resin Print

    Detailed 3D printed Spawn figure, demonstrating cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    DennisXaweryMoore Report

    3points
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    #84

    I Designed This Low Poly Deer For Our Winter Wonderland!

    A geometric white deer figurine with sharp angles, showcasing cool things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    3points
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    #85

    Life Sized Statue Of Link

    A large, colorful figure of Link from Zelda, created using a 3D printer, standing in a room with video game consoles.

    Laveniuk Report

    3points
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    #86

    Hippo’pot’amus Collection I Made!

    A cute grey hippopotamus planter with a small plant, one of many cool things people printed with 3D printers.

    ScenicCuriosities Report

    3points
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    #87

    I Designed And 3D Printed This Model In Preparation For Father's Day!

    A black, low-polygon 3D printed figurine of a man with a cape walking with a child, highlighting useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Puzzleheaded_Ad6953 Report

    2points
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    #88

    Sideshow Bob No Ams

    A Sideshow Bob figurine from The Simpsons holding a knife, next to a No Arms sign, one of the useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Ok-Marsupial5558 Report

    2points
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    #89

    Sharknado! It Lights Up And Spins (Video Link In Comments) This Was A Lot Of Fun

    A detailed diorama featuring a transparent, glowing 3D printed sharknado, an example of cool things people printed.

    Die20Gaming Report

    2points
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    #90

    Japandi-Inspired Desk & Bathroom Holder

    Stylish 3D printed desk organizers in various colors, useful things people printed with their 3D printers.

    Old_Community_7680 Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Stand For Benchy Tentacle

    A red octopus tentacle wrapping around a small green boat, printed with a 3D printer.

    Glory_Eyes Report

    2points
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