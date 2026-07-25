Our team has curated this list of the coolest and most stunning 3D printed projects, as shared by the inventive members of the ‘3D Printer’ online community . Keep scrolling to check out their best works, and you never know, you might just feel inspired to pick up a new hobby .

The world is full of bold, creative, and imaginative people whose out-of-the-box ideas push the limits of what we think is possible. Some creatives have embraced 3D printing , a technology that almost feels like magic, to forge truly impressive and wild designs that range from the super functional to the incredibly artistic. Usually—a bit of both!

#1 Made A Scuba Diver Kid's Halloween Costume That Blows Bubbles!

Good design doesn’t often happen by accident. It requires a lot of careful planning, testing, and editing. No matter the medium, industry, or era, there are some aspects of design that don’t change. They are fundamental. At their core, they are deeply empathetic because they put the needs and wants of the consumer first. And they strike a delicate balance between function and form. Legendary industrial designer Dieter Rams encapsulated his ideas into ten principles of design that continue to guide creatives to this day.

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#2 Just Deadpool Toasting Marshmallows On Ghost Rider 🙂

#3 I Made This Cute Albert Einstein Model For The Physics Contest!

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According to Rams, good design is: Innovative Makes a product useful Aesthetic Makes a product understandable Unobtrusive Honest Long-lasting Thorough down to the last detail Environmentally-friendly As little design as possible

#4 Modern Self-Watering Planter Collection

#5 New 3D Printed Soap Dish / Sponge Holder Collection – Now With More Models

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#6 My Son’s New 3D Printer

Half a century ago, in the late 1970s, Rams was becoming more and more concerned about the state of the world around him, which he describes as “an impenetrable confusion of forms, colors, and noises.” ADVERTISEMENT So, he started asking himself whether his designs were good, seeing as he was an iconic figure in the industry.

#7 I Designed This Cool Soap Holder That Looks Like A Water Splash!

#8 Tick Remover – Little Act Of Kindness Suggestion

#9 For Your Toolbox

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Vitsœ, which has “continuously worked” with designer Rams for 65 years, points out that the possibilities for innovation are not exhausted. There’s always room for novel approaches. “Technological development is always offering new opportunities for innovative design. But innovative design always develops in tandem with innovative technology, and can never be an end in itself.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Just Surprised My Colleagues

#11 I'm Sorry But I Had To Print This. Just In Case

#12 3D Printed Anti-Theft Fake Bluetooth Trackers

Meanwhile, when designing anything, you have to remember that products have to be, well, useful. “It has to satisfy certain criteria, not only functional, but also psychological and aesthetic. Good design emphasises the usefulness of a product whilst disregarding anything that could possibly detract from it.”

#13 Tentacle Stand For Your Xbox Controller

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#14 I Designed This Cute Little Elephant Design That Looks Like It's Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

#15 Doggo

On the opposite end of functionality, you have aesthetics, which is an important factor because it affects your well-being as a consumer. Or, to put it simply, people like looking at beautiful things. So, naturally, we want the things that we use daily to look nice. And yet, you can’t go too far in the artistic direction or you might undermine the functional qualities of the item.

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#16 Modular Drawer System | Push-Push Lock

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#17 How Much Would You Pay For It?

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#18 Trying To Make 3D Prints Look Premium

“Products fulfilling a purpose are like tools. They are neither decorative objects nor works of art. Their design should therefore be both neutral and restrained, to leave room for the user’s self-expression,” Vitsœ explains. Well-designed products are pretty much self-explanatory and intuitive to use, and they do not try to manipulate consumers’ expectations “with promises that cannot be kept.”

#19 I Made These Mathamatical Objects 15 Years Ago In College And Finally I've Been Able To Print Them

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#20 I Designed And Printed A New Cat Skull Mask

#21 I Think Alot Of People Underestimate The Capabilities Of Fdm For Miniatures

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Furthermore, genuinely good design embraces a long timeframe and timelessness and goes against throwaway culture. It avoids becoming antiquated by rejecting fashionable designs in the first place. Meanwhile, good designers don’t leave anything to chance and are careful and accurate in their work. They also conserve resources, reduce physical and visual pollution, and aim to protect the environment. Lastly—and somewhat counterintuitively—good design avoids over-the-top design work. Instead, you embrace the most essential aspects, avoid non-essentials, and focus on the “less is more” mantra. “Back to purity, back to simplicity,” as Vitsœ puts it.

#22 I’m Designing Weird Lamps, The First One Is A Pushpin

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#23 Gothic Style Horse Box

#24 Concerete Mixer 3D Printer

The ‘3D Printer’ community is one of the many awesome niches on the internet that unites hobbyists and fans who love the flexibility of 3D printing technology. The group has been inspiring creatives to share their best designs since 2012, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be stopping any time soon. At the time of writing, the community boasts a solid 49k weekly visitors. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My First Lithophane Cube Lit From A Single LED With A Printed Diffuser In A Printed Battery Box. 80mm Pic Size, So About 2.5 Hours Per Side At 0.1 Layer Height. All From Blender Tutorials On Youtube, And Free Advice Here And On Facebook. My Thanks To All Those Who Freely Share Knowledge



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#26 I Truly Respect Those Who Work In The Field Of Design. It’s Such A Challenging Job

#27 First Terrain Piece Off The Ender 3 With Default Settings

Which of these projects and designs impressed you the most? Which ideas are you itching to put to the test, whether using a 3D printer or another creative medium? What things would you love to create if you had a 3D printer at home right now? Meanwhile, if you already own a 3D printer, what are the most interesting, functional, or niche projects or parts you’ve ever forged? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics, feel free to join the conversation in the comments!

#28 Printed By Flying Bear Ghost 5 With Direct Drive Upgrade

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#29 Escape Dinosaur

#30 Designed A Sith Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Hilt

#31 Hello Everyone! I Want To Share My New 3D Model Of The Sr-71 Blackbird

#32 I Designed And Printed This Model For Valentines Day!

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#33 For Everyone Who's Ruined A Keyboard With Coffee At Least Once

#34 As Per Popular Request, Following Up From Albert Einstein. I Designed This Cute Nikola Tesla Ams Model!

#35 Project Ooglees | Optical Illusion That Follows You With Its Gaze

#36 3D Printed Taxi From Fifth Element

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#37 I Designed This Cute Little Triceratops Design That Looks Like It's Just Been Knitted/Crocheted!

#38 DIY Smart 3D Printer Enclosure, For Those Winter Days :)

#39 I Made A 3D Map Of Ghent, Which City Should I Do Next?

#40 Freezer Thaw Indicator

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#41 Made Some Free Gamebox Designes

#42 3D Printed A Bonsai Pot That My Local Bonsai Guy Actually Approved

#43 I Made A Slightly Tweaked Version Of The Popular And Incredible 3D Boaty Model By Depep1, To Include And Incline Overhang Test! I Call It, The Bench - E!

#44 Perfection

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#45 I Haven’t Printed In Forever So I Was Excited To Make A Yarn Bowl For My Wife Who Just Took Up Knitting

#46 City Maps 😁🔥 Done And Done

#47 Good Luck With This One

#48 Full-Scale 3D Printed And Finished School Mascot

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#49 Just Printed My First Print

#50 Sharing Some Of My Models

#51 An Xbox Controller Stand I Made For A Coworker

#52 Resin Print

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#53 Tool Box Labels

#54 Made Some Vases That Catch The Light In A Cool Way

#55 Introduction And Free Playsets

#56 My Biggest Print So Far

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#57 This Color Looks Nice

#58 Printed On Mars 2 Pro

#59 Recently Got A Epax E10 And Here’s A Couple Busts I Printed Using Epax Hard Grey Resin

#60 Aku Aku - 1st Print That I Painted

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#61 Printable Kit Card Mini Mech

#62 3 Ways To Print Spider-Man

#63 Daffman

#64 My 3D Printed Tow Hook Spacers

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#65 M4a4 Sherman

#66 The Ultimate Filament Swatch Card

#67 So Close To Being Done On The Final Stages Of Painting Now Can't Wait To Finish It!

#68 I Designed A 3D Printed Bird Feeder To Go On The Window

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#69 Multi Color Dilbert Model

#70 I Just Wanted To Share One Of My 3D Printed Sculptures! A Dolphin On A Wave. This Is One Of My Favorites So Far. If Anyone Is Interested I Have A Youtube Video On How I Created It!🙂✨

#71 Today’s Finished Product

#72 I Designed And 3D Printed This Rc Car, Should I Post Stls?

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#73 Got Some New Multi-Colored Filament And Tried It Out On Baby Yoda. This Was My Longest Print Yet And I’m Pretty Happy With The Turnout

#74 These Printed Super Clean

#75 Mount Fuji As A 91 Piece Krypt Style Jigsaw Puzzle

#76 Spawn Printed On The Epax E10

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#77 Batman Came Out Really Clean

#78 Tiny Hippo

#79 A Resin Printed Hello Kitty By Lr-002r: Vacation Will Be On After 2 Weeks :)

#80 Check Out My Printing Mushroom😜

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#81 Those Are Some LED Crystals I Made, Controlled Over App. Link For Files And A Manual In The Comments :)

#82 Goth Bulbasaur

#83 Spawn Resin Print

#84 I Designed This Low Poly Deer For Our Winter Wonderland!

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#85 Life Sized Statue Of Link

#86 Hippo’pot’amus Collection I Made!

#87 I Designed And 3D Printed This Model In Preparation For Father's Day!

#88 Sideshow Bob No Ams

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#89 Sharknado! It Lights Up And Spins (Video Link In Comments) This Was A Lot Of Fun

#90 Japandi-Inspired Desk & Bathroom Holder