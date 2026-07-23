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You can’t write the perfect comeback. These gems typically come from a creative, quick-witted mind that can deliver sick burns at will, like Oprah Winfrey giving out brand-new cars to her studio audience. 

You can, however, draw inspiration from the best ones online. Here are some of those we’ve collected and compiled into this list, which you can bookmark for future reference. Feel free to analyze them anytime and see why these work so well. 

But in the meantime, you can read through them and be thoroughly entertained, too. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Thinker statue by Rodin, a powerful image representing thoughtful comebacks and turning insults into art. “all quiet on the frontal lobe” is one i heard today and i can’t get over it

𓁣𓂀𓋹 zephyr 𓅀𓌏ᛉ , Fernando Santander / Unsplash Report

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    #2

    A person standing under a large, ancient tree, signifying profound comebacks and turning insults into art. “Somewhere out there is a tree providing you oxygen find it and apologize”

    Lyssa , gillystewart / Unsplash Report

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    #3

    A man standing in a doorway, silhouetted against a bright room, symbolizing emerging with amazing comebacks. I'm sure you brighten every room you leave

    ScoobySnacks , amoon ra / Unsplash Report

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    #4

    Young man scratching his head, looking thoughtful, representing comebacks and turning insults into art. my personal fav "when the wind blows, does your head whistle?"

    wakawaka , africaimages / Envato Report

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    #5

    A person writing in a notebook with BUSINESS PLAN visible, highlighting strategic thinking for amazing comebacks. “You should start a business… and mind it” is my favorite

    Sirena LaRee , Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash Report

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    #6

    A person with short hair and closed eyes, seemingly in a moment of calm, perhaps before delivering an amazing comeback. U have a unique way of speaking that makes people appreciate your silence

    Ricky , magnific / Magnific Report

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    #7

    A smiling woman wearing a headset and looking at a computer, showcasing a positive attitude for amazing comebacks. As a person who worked in a call center my favorite was “I can explain it for you, but I cannot understand it for you”

    Ses❤️ , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #8

    Woman listening intently to a man, suggesting an amazing comeback through dialogue. Turning insults into art. Not arguing with someone who should’ve been swallowed

    Ozzy , Drazen Zigic / Magnific Report

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    #9

    Orangutan covering its eyes, depicting an amazing comeback from embarrassment. Turning insults into art. “I love that you don’t let facts get in the way of your opinions”

    CallmeJo , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #10

    A man with messy hair and glasses smiling with hands on his chest, showing sincerity in amazing comebacks. “I really admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge"

    thatboymoving , wayhomestudio / Magnific Report

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    #11

    A man with a beard and closed eyes, hand covering his face. This image reflects the intensity of comebacks. “I envy the people that don’t know you”

    mxjaine , A. C. / Unsplash Report

    6points
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    #12

    A woman shrugging with a confused expression, perhaps after an amazing comeback or insult. “I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.”

    Natasha D House Out , ShiftDrive / Envato Report

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    #13

    A woman looking stressed and checking her watch, an expression often seen before amazing comebacks. "I would insult you, but then id have to explain the insult to you and I just dont have that kind of time."

    Gremmy , krakenimages.com / Magnific Report

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    #14

    Silhouette of a person jumping across a cliff at sunset, symbolizing amazing comebacks. “Ur probably the first person ive met to reach their full potential “

    JAHEIM , jigsawstocker / Magnific Report

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    #15

    Close-up of a man with yellowed teeth and a beard, showing a wide smile that might be part of an amazing comeback. keep smiling yellow is my favorite color

    chukwusom48 , pch.vector / Magnific Report

    5points
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    #16

    A woman with a confused expression on her face, possibly reacting to an insult, demonstrating amazing comebacks. "I know you tried your best, that's what makes it so disappointing"

    Cade , Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash Report

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    #17

    Collection of colorful glass marbles, symbolizing amazing comebacks and turning insults into art with vibrant patterns. “As sharp as a marble”

    Livia , gurble / Unsplash Report

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    #18

    Man drinking water, representing an amazing comeback from a dry spell. Turned insults into art. Heard someone say “you make water look like it has calories” and I haven’t been the same since

    Kyla , Lazy_Bear / Envato Report

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    #19

    Ed Sheeran performing live with a guitar and microphone, bathed in purple light, embodying artistic comebacks. “Not even Ed Sheeran could describe the Shape Of u”

    kellyrutherforddd , NRK P3 / Flickr Report

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    #20

    Two US pennies on a light surface. This image symbolizes the value in amazing comebacks. heard this one recently "your two cents is why they're getting rid of pennies"

    TisJustAFable✨️ , PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay Report

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    #21

    A runner at sunset, moving with purpose. This image captures the essence of amazing comebacks. “Intelligence is chasing you, but you are faster”

    jennyferjones2 , jcomp / Magnific Report

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    #22

    A child's drawing of a sad face, illustrating a moment before an amazing comeback. Somebody told me I look like a left handed drawing

    anditsjustjay , wanaktek / Envato Report

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    #23

    A man with a pained expression, possibly contemplating how to deliver amazing comebacks. “I expect nothing from you and you somehow still manage to let me down”

    zack sanchez , sammywilliams / Unsplash Report

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    #24

    A thoughtful man in a green shirt looking out a window, reflecting on amazing comebacks. “You possess a mind that is completely unburdened by the complications of thought”

    The Swedish Fish , magnific / Magnific Report

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    #25

    A woman with a magnifying glass by a tree, metaphorically searching for amazing comebacks. If brains were measured in cotton, you’d have enough to make a tampon for a flea

    mcr_mama26 , magnific / Magnific Report

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    #26

    A man with a kind smile, hands on his chest, embodying the feeling of amazing comebacks. “thank you for showing me the person i don’t want to be”

    RITZ Crackers , cookie_studio / Magnific Report

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    #27

    “Now that you’ve made the wrong answer obvious to everyone we can continue”

    Scubasteve⚡️ Report

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    #28

    Silhouette of a woman meditating at sunset, finding an amazing comeback through peace. Turning insults into art. girl i was told by a kid "my aura has ads"

    yejoo , kjpargeter / Magnific Report

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    #29

    A custom car parked in a damaged area, symbolizing a strong comeback from adversity. Someone called someone a Honda civic on here once and it still makes me giggle

    Mattttie 🐆💋 , Willian Cittadin / Unsplash Report

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    #30

    A person standing on concrete blocks with a water background, symbolizing making amazing comebacks. Someone said “whatever makes u feel taller”

    Jadeybug , magnific / Magnific Report

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    #31

    “I see you’re committed to your current level of understanding”

    svt_sean Report

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    #32

    „I would explain it slower, but I don't believe speed is the problem.”

    Wiktorazy Report

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    #33

    “i see you've set boundaries between yourself and common sense "

    TreasureJae Report

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    #34

    This is my work insult: That’s an interesting conclusion you have come to considering the resources available to you.

    Pilar Noir ♠️ Report

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    #35

    Besides the obvious what would you change about yourself

    Mishmosh Report

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    #36

    A hospital patient receiving medical care, showcasing the idea of amazing comebacks. “I’m not saying you’re the dumbest person in the world, but you better hope the dumbest person in the world doesn’t die” I heard an old white guy say it and I bust out laughing every time I think of or hear it

    Alt_Gamer_Girl , engin akyurt / Unsplash Report

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    #37

    My home girl loves calling people “facially challenged” and honestly it’s always stuck with me

    Storm Report

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    #38

    Shakespeare's gems: "Let's meet as little as we can." "I do desire we may be better strangers."

    AnnTNica Report

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    #39

    “You couldn’t dump water out of a boot even if the instructions were on the bottom”

    Nevaeh Report

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    #40

    Your learning curve must be a circle

    Midnight Report

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    #41

    my sister calls me a "troglodyte" on the regular

    Yaokay Report

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    #42

    Shake ya head and let me know if you hear rocks

    wtxangel.22 Report

    3points
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    #43

    I’m jealous of the people that haven’t met you yet

    Robert Bauer Report

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    #44

    "You couldn't find your way out of a wet paper bag, with scissors in both hands."

    anon Report

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    #45

    I admire your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking

    ღikeala <3 Report

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    #46

    “It must be so peaceful inside your mind”

    Noelle Report

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    #47

    calling someone a busted radiator has been mine lately

    thisisntgreed Report

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    #48

    I read somewhere “I want you to be a pallbearer at my funeral so you can let me down one more time”

    AndreaInTheChi Report

    3points
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    #49

    I love telling people. "I hope you have the day you deserve."

    Dark & Twisted Crochet Report

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    #50

    Telling a man that you love his pixie cut

    Kayla! Report

    3points
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    #51

    “I see you’re allergic to effort”

    AsiaShakira Report

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    #52

    I saw someone get called an irregular verb earlier today

    Abigail Report

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    #53

    The answer is trying to catch you but you’re just too fast!

    Desiree | Spicy Sculpt🌶️ Report

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    #54

    As my Grammy said “you’re as sharp as a circle”

    jillian saliba Report

    3points
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    #55

    “and you were the fastest swimmer?”

    k1ss.1t.b3tt3r.xoxo Report

    3points
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    #56

    Working with you is like working alone but harder

    timmykalp Report

    3points
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    #57

    “I know you’re trying YOUR best but can you try someone else’s?”

    Study Allen Report

    3points
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    #58

    Someone said I “look like I earn Monopoly money”

    Shakry Report

    3points
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    #59

    “You have a brilliant future behind you.”

    I_love_yuri✌️ Report

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