But in the meantime, you can read through them and be thoroughly entertained, too.

You can, however, draw inspiration from the best ones online. Here are some of those we’ve collected and compiled into this list, which you can bookmark for future reference. Feel free to analyze them anytime and see why these work so well.

You can’t write the perfect comeback . These gems typically come from a creative, quick-witted mind that can deliver sick burns at will, like Oprah Winfrey giving out brand-new cars to her studio audience.

#1 “all quiet on the frontal lobe” is one i heard today and i can’t get over it

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#2 “Somewhere out there is a tree providing you oxygen find it and apologize”

#3 I'm sure you brighten every room you leave

#4 my personal fav "when the wind blows, does your head whistle?"

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#5 “You should start a business… and mind it” is my favorite

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#6 U have a unique way of speaking that makes people appreciate your silence

#7 As a person who worked in a call center my favorite was “I can explain it for you, but I cannot understand it for you”

#8 Not arguing with someone who should’ve been swallowed

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#9 “I love that you don’t let facts get in the way of your opinions”

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#10 “I really admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge"

#11 “I envy the people that don’t know you”

#12 “I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.”

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#13 "I would insult you, but then id have to explain the insult to you and I just dont have that kind of time."

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#14 “Ur probably the first person ive met to reach their full potential “

#15 keep smiling yellow is my favorite color

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#16 "I know you tried your best, that's what makes it so disappointing"

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#17 “As sharp as a marble”

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#18 Heard someone say “you make water look like it has calories” and I haven’t been the same since

#19 “Not even Ed Sheeran could describe the Shape Of u”

#20 heard this one recently "your two cents is why they're getting rid of pennies"

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#21 “Intelligence is chasing you, but you are faster”

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#22 Somebody told me I look like a left handed drawing

#23 “I expect nothing from you and you somehow still manage to let me down”

#24 “You possess a mind that is completely unburdened by the complications of thought”

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#25 If brains were measured in cotton, you’d have enough to make a tampon for a flea

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#26 “thank you for showing me the person i don’t want to be”

#27 “Now that you’ve made the wrong answer obvious to everyone we can continue”

#28 girl i was told by a kid "my aura has ads"

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#29 Someone called someone a Honda civic on here once and it still makes me giggle

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#30 Someone said “whatever makes u feel taller”

#31 “I see you’re committed to your current level of understanding”

#32 „I would explain it slower, but I don't believe speed is the problem.”

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#33 “i see you've set boundaries between yourself and common sense "

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#34 This is my work insult: That’s an interesting conclusion you have come to considering the resources available to you.

#35 Besides the obvious what would you change about yourself

#36 “I’m not saying you’re the dumbest person in the world, but you better hope the dumbest person in the world doesn’t die” I heard an old white guy say it and I bust out laughing every time I think of or hear it

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#37 My home girl loves calling people “facially challenged” and honestly it’s always stuck with me

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#38 Shakespeare's gems: "Let's meet as little as we can." "I do desire we may be better strangers."

#39 “You couldn’t dump water out of a boot even if the instructions were on the bottom”

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#40 Your learning curve must be a circle

#41 my sister calls me a "troglodyte" on the regular

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#42 Shake ya head and let me know if you hear rocks

#43 I’m jealous of the people that haven’t met you yet

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#44 "You couldn't find your way out of a wet paper bag, with scissors in both hands."

#45 I admire your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking

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#46 “It must be so peaceful inside your mind”

#47 calling someone a busted radiator has been mine lately

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#48 I read somewhere “I want you to be a pallbearer at my funeral so you can let me down one more time”

#49 I love telling people. "I hope you have the day you deserve."

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#50 Telling a man that you love his pixie cut

#51 “I see you’re allergic to effort”

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#52 I saw someone get called an irregular verb earlier today

#53 The answer is trying to catch you but you’re just too fast!

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#54 As my Grammy said “you’re as sharp as a circle”

#55 “and you were the fastest swimmer?”

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#56 Working with you is like working alone but harder

#57 “I know you’re trying YOUR best but can you try someone else’s?”

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#58 Someone said I “look like I earn Monopoly money”

#59 “You have a brilliant future behind you.”