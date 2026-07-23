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There’s a photograph making the rounds of Brad Pitt, 62, and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, looking devastating in coordinating black outfits at T-Swift’s Maddison Square wedding circus. Then came the World Cup quarter-final in Los Angeles, the pair spotted looking loved-up in the crowd, silver fox and Swiss jewelry executive, glamorous and utterly on-brand.

They looked happy. They looked stunning. And Pitt looked unmistakably like a man who knows exactly what statement he’s making and wants the world to applaud him for it. And therein lies the problem. Because Brad Pitt isn’t doing anything new. He isn’t doing anything bold. He isn’t pioneering some thrilling new frontier of human connection.

What he, and an almost tediously predictable roster of male celebrity contemporaries, is doing is quite simply the oldest trick in the patriarchal playbook: trading in the older model for a newer one, and then expecting a standing ovation for the audacity of it. Welcome to the era of the half-life wife. Population: seemingly every famous man over 50 with a publicist, a personal trainer, and an inflated sense of originality.

And yet. Three women have played this exact same game: younger partners, significant age gaps, zero apology. You already know their names. And the world responded with a completely different word. One that rhymes with ‘shmedator.’ Which raises the only question in this whole conversation that actually matters: why does identical behavior earn a man a crown and cost a woman her dignity?