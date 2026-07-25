Kim Kang-woo was a poor farmer's son in a North Korean border town, top of his class but barred from university for being the wrong social class. He and his mother sometimes didn't have enough to eat.



His father had already died attempting the same escape Kim was about to make.



It was pouring rain the night in May 2016 when Kim crossed the Yalu River alone. His mother gave him a boiled egg as he left, he pressed it back into her hands.



She couldn't risk seeing him off, and cried silently for nights after. He reached Seoul after a five-month journey through China, Laos and Thailand.



Then he worked. Construction sites, a mattress store, a cellphone store, every job he could land, thinking of his mother each night on the walk home.



By 2019 he had saved enough and found a broker he trusted, and flew to China to oversee her escape himself.



It fell apart in a single dropped phone call. His mother called from a borrowed phone, frightened, saying she couldn't find him on the Chinese side and maybe they should try another time. Then the line went dead.



His money was nearly gone, his visa almost expired.



So he made his choice. "There was really only one path," he said. "I had to go back. And if I got caught crossing back in, I was ready to die."



He spent two days watching the border guards from the Chinese side, and the moment they broke for dinner, he crossed back in and ran for the woods.



He knocked on his mother's door. She was stunned, they held each other in silence and cried and then she was terrified.



“If he's caught, he would be immediately exec*ted and the rest of us would go to a prison camp."



For 22 days he scrambled to arrange brokers on both sides of the border. Then surveillance caught a call.



Soldiers raided the house while Kim was out, detained his mother, and beat her to make her admit her son had returned. She denied it.



The day after she was detained, Kim crossed the Yalu a second time, without her.



South Korean intelligence had tracked his whole journey by phone records and interrogated him for weeks as a suspected spy.



Because defectors legally become South Korean citizens, entering the North is a crime he was sentenced to six months in prison and two years' probation.



But it worked. While he was still being questioned, a broker called, his mother had escaped on her own. He arranged for his contacts to guide her out through China, Laos and Thailand.



She wrote him a letter every week he was locked up, about her new driver's license, about a young man on the subway who looked just like him.



On the night of his release in September 2020, she waited at the prison gates at midnight, and they reunited more than four years after he first fled.