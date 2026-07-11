I went from unemployed graduate to now working at a pretty sweet job!

As we all know job markets are pretty rough around the world especially in the UK for new grads.

So I started off offering 3D printing as a service as well as selling on Etsy to support myself.

I also help out occasionally in my local community and a local property manager needed a statue for the front of his building!

I took a 3d scan of an existing statue with my iPhone then re modelled it with nomad and fusion.

I did basic FEA of the cut blocks at the base and adjusted the infill to be a bit stronger towards the base as the total weight sits around 30-40kg of PETG (I cannot remember the exact weight now as this was 3 months ago)

Total print time was a bit over 1200 hours and took over 15 days of straight printing (very little failures or re-prints needed). The entire print was joined together with a mix of industrial glue (I think the name was CT something) plastic welder, filler, 3D pen and of course the mighty solder to help clean up some rough edges. The base half of the statue is screwed to the building as I just used Bambu slicer to add holes in all the blocks.

My total spend on material was £230ish and I was paid £1000. (Yeah I was definitely underpaid but this was my first and maybe my last time doing something this big!)

Safe to say the guy was super impressed and asked if I needed a job as to put it in his words: if you can design and print a statue, you can handle spreadsheets and talking to people.

For anyone concerned about weather or longevity. It’s covered in thick coats of paint and clear coats to finish it off.

To note: the manager did say he was quoted 3 months and £2.5k for plaster which is why he wanted a faster solution and turned to 3d printing.

To anyone really concerned about longevity, property folk don’t really care and just want the job done quick and dirty as it’s not really their concern in 10-20 years time. Hence why I was lowballed at £1k🤣

