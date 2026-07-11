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There are so many advanced technologies that feel almost like magic. Smartphones. Airplanes. Robotic surgery. Virtual reality. Robot vacuums zooming around your local supermarket. And... 3D printing. No matter how much time goes by, we still can't get over how cool it is that you can quickly make almost any three-dimensional object that you envision from the comfort of your own home.

We want to celebrate the brightest and most brilliant creators and hobbyists out there who have come up with some truly inspiring 3D printed designs. So, we're featuring our favorite projects and designs from the awesome '3D Printing' online community to show you what’s possible with a bit of imagination, patience, and out-of-the-box thinking.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Scale Map Of The USA Is Complete!

A detailed 3D-printed topographic map of the United States on a wall, an impressive 3D printer project.

This project has been a work in progress for the better part of 9 months, I've been slowly printing each state as I have the time. Finally added Alaska today to complete the map.
Because each one is (on average) less than 10mm thick, this whole project actually didn't use that much filament (my best estimate is 3-4kg).
The scale of Hawaii is a little larger than it should be; the iteration of files I was using had the scaling a little off and I didn't notice until it was finished printing. Haven't decided if it's worth re-printing yet.

JProc5701 Report

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    #2

    3D Printed A Pot For My New Bonsai Tree

    A potted plant in a decorative planter with root-like legs, a unique 3D printer project.

    My wife got me a dwarf jade bonsai for father day, unfortunately it came in a cracked pot. I decided to print the living pot to put the bonsai in. My wife painted and decorated it! What do you think?

    AdministrativeFuel48 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Peak Laziness Achieved: I 3D Printed A Hand So I Don't Have To Use My Own

    A man wearing a neon green 3D printed hand visor, an amusing and cool 3D print project.

    I got tired of the grueling physical labor of raising my arm every time the sun was in my eyes, so I designed a wearable face hand. It features a fully adjustable strap and provides 100% autonomous sun shading.
    Is it stupid? Yes. Does it actually work flawlessly? Also yes.

    Dry-Pay6654 Report

    5points
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    3D printing essentially involves taking a digital file and then using that info to layer various materials like plastics, composites, or bio-materials to create whatever object you want, with whatever properties you want. Size, texture, material, color, rigidity, flexibility, etc—everything is up for grabs.

    The 3D printing industry is predicted to be worth a jaw-dropping $84 billion by 2029 as the technology’s capabilities continue to soar. This continued spread of 3D printing tech makes it highly likely that you and I will, eventually, interact with products, homes, buildings, toys, prosthetics, medical models and implants made with this tech.

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    To say that we’re excited for the future of this tech is underselling things.
    #4

    Tape Dispenser - Snail

    Two charming 3D printer projects of snail-shaped tape dispensers, one with tape loaded and the other empty, on a wooden surface.

    I always thought regular small dispensers looked like snails. So I made one and it turns out really cute. My wife and son really love this.

    dingohot Report

    5points
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    #5

    So My Teenager Wanted A Headphone Stand

    A detailed 3D printed bust of a man, shown without and then with headphones, demonstrating cool 3D printer projects.

    .. and he’s really into Breaking Bad at the moment. Mike is (was) his favorite character.
    Esun PLA+ Bone, P1S, 23.5 hrs.

    Birchi Report

    4points
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    #6

    First 3D Printed Drive-Thru Only Starbucks In The Country!

    An exterior view of a modern Starbucks building with textured walls, showcasing an innovative 3D printer project.

    BabysFirstRobot Report

    4points
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    One of the coolest things about this tech is that it completely shifts timelines. If you urgently need protective medical gear (like healthcare workers did during the pandemic) or a niche replacement part for an important piece of machinery, you can, effectively, use a 3D printer to get what you need instantly instead of waiting days, weeks, or months.

    Meanwhile, companies can use this speed to iterate on prototypes and test out products incredibly quickly.
    #7

    Remembered I Have Free Will And A Printer The Other Day So... Big Breadclip

    A hand presenting a red, custom-designed 3D printer object to a curious black cat, a cool 3D printer project.

    sgtsteelhooves Report

    4points
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    #8

    My Doom Tda Suit

    A person in an elaborate Doom Slayer costume, a cool 3D printer project, standing in a field.

    DansJungle Report

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    #9

    The Print That Got Me A Job

    An elaborate architectural detail on a building, a cool 3D printer project.

    I went from unemployed graduate to now working at a pretty sweet job!
    As we all know job markets are pretty rough around the world especially in the UK for new grads.
    So I started off offering 3D printing as a service as well as selling on Etsy to support myself.
    I also help out occasionally in my local community and a local property manager needed a statue for the front of his building!
    I took a 3d scan of an existing statue with my iPhone then re modelled it with nomad and fusion.
    I did basic FEA of the cut blocks at the base and adjusted the infill to be a bit stronger towards the base as the total weight sits around 30-40kg of PETG (I cannot remember the exact weight now as this was 3 months ago)
    Total print time was a bit over 1200 hours and took over 15 days of straight printing (very little failures or re-prints needed). The entire print was joined together with a mix of industrial glue (I think the name was CT something) plastic welder, filler, 3D pen and of course the mighty solder to help clean up some rough edges. The base half of the statue is screwed to the building as I just used Bambu slicer to add holes in all the blocks.
    My total spend on material was £230ish and I was paid £1000. (Yeah I was definitely underpaid but this was my first and maybe my last time doing something this big!)
    Safe to say the guy was super impressed and asked if I needed a job as to put it in his words: if you can design and print a statue, you can handle spreadsheets and talking to people.
    For anyone concerned about weather or longevity. It’s covered in thick coats of paint and clear coats to finish it off.
    To note: the manager did say he was quoted 3 months and £2.5k for plaster which is why he wanted a faster solution and turned to 3d printing.
    To anyone really concerned about longevity, property folk don’t really care and just want the job done quick and dirty as it’s not really their concern in 10-20 years time. Hence why I was lowballed at £1k🤣

    Main-Fly-3977 Report

    4points
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    3D printing can be incredibly efficient, quick, economical, and even eco-friendly. The technology has come a long way over the past few decades since it was created.

    Even though the hype surrounding 3D printing has dimmed, the tech has proven to be very solid. It is practical and commercially viable in the manufacturing and automotive industries.

    It is now used in a wide range of niches, from mass manufacturing and medicine to everyday maintenance (e.g., part replacement), hobbyist DIY, and even art.

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    #10

    There Is A Baby Shower Coming Up For One Of The Supervisors At A Chemistry Lab O Work At. Printed These For The Occasion

    A set of colorful 3D printed laboratory beakers and test tubes with cute faces, showcasing cool projects.

    Crochet look labware! These were long prints but I’m super happy how they turned out. PLA for all. Corks and the test tube stand are wood fiber PLA.

    59Bassman Report

    4points
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    #11

    Happy New Year!

    A person wearing novelty orange 3D printed glasses that spell out 'Two Thousand and Twenty Five', a fun 3D printer project.

    skatermario3 Report

    3points
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    #12

    Remember The Droideka I Showed You All? This It Now

    A detailed 3D printed robot resembling a Star Wars droid, standing in a backyard, highlighting a cool 3D printer project.

    Safetymanual Report

    3points
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    The ‘3D Printing’ online community has been inspiring and amusing the internet with awesome designs and projects for the past 16 years, since early 2010. It is one of the most popular 3D printing communities on the internet, with a whopping 1.1 million weekly visitors and 25k weekly contributions on the subreddit.

    The moderators of the awesome and friendly community emphasize that this is a place for everyone, amateur and veteran alike. It is a community “where makers of all skill levels and walks of life can learn about and discuss 3D printing and development of 3D printed parts and devices.”

    #13

    Just Installed. Expecting Positive Early Morning Feedback From My Wife. Wish Me Luck!

    A unique light switch cover featuring multiple small toggle switches, showcasing a cool 3D printer project.

    GreazySweet Report

    3points
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    #14

    It’s Luigi!

    A cool 3D printed Luigi figurine in a green hoodie stands on a desk, a creative example of 3D printer projects.

    tormunds_beard Report

    3points
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    #15

    My Friends Showed Me Their 7 Yr Old Son's Drawing. 2 Months Later, I Surprised Him With The Real Thing

    A Devon Rex cat sits next to a 3D printed robot arm, with the original robot drawing visible above, showcasing cool 3D printer projects.

    My friends showed me a sketch their 7 year old son, Teddy, had drawn. I immediately knew I wanted to turn this zap ray into a real thing for him, while keeping and expanding on all of the different details he had envisioned in his original concept.
    Teddy's vision was for the zap ray to transport him in and out of the TV so he can meet the characters in one of his favourite shows, Dragon Ball. So of course, he would also need a way to remotely control it (last pic).
    Two months later, this is what I surprised him with (my cat, Cosmo, for scale!).

    xxMILKSTEAKSxx Report

    3points
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    Earlier, Bored Panda interviewed Germany-based computer vision engineer Sricharan Chiruvolu. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on 3D printing, including its applications and upsides, with our team.

    He emphasized that 3D printing has affected the common consumer goods market, allowing for more personalized, custom-made items, whether you’re talking about phone cases or prosthetics.

    “Also, it [3D printing] helps to bring down the production cost for a few products, giving customers more access to distinctive designs,” the expert told us earlier.

    One huge upside of this technology is that it cuts the costs of creating prototypes. This way, businesses can quickly and cheaply test new products, parts, and designs.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Girlfriend Lives In An Apartment Where An Anonymous Neighbor Is Leaving Some Of Their 3D Printed Objects On The Stair Banisters. Here Are Some Of The Recent Ones

    Three distinct 3D printer projects: a decorative lamp, a Spider-Man bust, and a miniature building.

    reddit.com Report

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    #17

    Got An Mri And Printed My Own Brain

    A detailed 3D printed brain model held in a hand, one of the many cool 3D printer projects.

    It was really easy to do with brain2print.org. Just took 23.5h to print..

    Maarten16 Report

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    #18

    Absolutely Blown Away By Wood Pla, This Might Be My New Favorite Thing

    A wooden 3D printed dice tower and storage box with etched designs, one of many cool projects.

    Made a dice tower & box for a friend and wow I'm just blown away by this filament. it's amazing how with just a little bit of work how much this passes for real wood. Model by Platcham

    JimmySkene Report

    3points
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    “It has brought about faster distribution of prototypes, thus hastening market entry for new products, while on-demand creation has also prolonged product life for many consumers,” Chiruvolu explained.

    “Through 3D printing, waste can be reduced by using only the required materials for each product; it also supports local production that could reduce transit-related emissions.”

    #19

    Designed And Printed My Dog A Custom Stainless Steel Dog Collar

    A silver dog collar with the name HARVEY spelled out, a personalized 3D printer accessory.

    Brk_Haus Report

    3points
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    #20

    Got Sick And Tired Of Coworkers Stealing My Ketchup

    A Heinz ketchup bottle with a padlock on its cap, a humorous take on 3D printer creativity.

    Got sick and tired of coworkers stealing my ketchup so I designed a lock to keep them out.

    Herman0315 Report

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    #21

    Fully 3D Printed Life Size Horus

    A woman stands beside a massive 3D printer statue of a robot, demonstrating cool 3D projects.

    5 months and 1752 individual 3d printed pieces later, I have a Horus Lupercal.
    Quick stats:
    Total tip top height: 14’ 5” | 4.4m
    Top of Horus’s head: 11’ 9” | 3.6m
    Human: 5’ 5” | 165cm
    Why not paint him before assembling? This isn’t a mini 😁. A practical was the only way to see what issues will pop up, if it can even support itself, if something will break or if I need to reinforce something. Better for something to happen now, than to waste weeks painting only to find out it all falls apart.
    He is missing his talon, but a combination of me not thinking through access and not enough floor height, I could not add it yet. Even the Worldbreaker is at a slightly higher level due to the pallets. It’s not flush in the arm. So I had to use cords to hold it for now.
    I did have to saw a portion of his leg armor off as it was interfering with his forearm. These things I couldn’t account for in theory.
    His arms and pauldrons are held in place with rods, hooks and a massive heavy duty turnbuckle. Basically the same exact set up in my space marine, but beefier.
    There is no additional support in his legs. Just straight up hollow plastic.
    I will have a more detailed post in the future regarding cost, filament, weight, waste and other technical details for this project.

    HammerDoris40k Report

    3points
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    “Many materials used in 3D printing are recyclable or biodegradable, thus offering green alternatives; through simplifying maintenance processes, this technology can help prolong the life of products. This helps reduce overall waste and promotes a circular economy mindset where materials are reused and repurposed rather than discarded.”

    #22

    Quick Sunday Project To Stop Lid Avalanches

    A kitchen cabinet with 3D printed holders organizing food container lids, a practical and cool 3D print project.

    Was annoyed by the unexpected avalanches from the cupboard and designed this lid holder for the Ikea 365+ lids. It can be installed either with sticky tape or with two screws.

    DonMahallem Report

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    #23

    I Turned My Workshop Key In To A Chainsaw

    A key with an orange 3D printed chainsaw handle, a unique and cool 3D print project.

    This is the silliest thing I've ever made xD
    When I first fantasized about getting a 3D printer I always thought about all the useful things I could print with it, like replacement parts, etc. But ever since I got it, I catch myself having way to much fun making useless funny stuff :)

    BennisCreations Report

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    #24

    I 3D Printed A Life Sized Trex On A Sidewinder X2

    An enormous skeleton of a T-Rex 3D printed dinosaur project standing in a yard, a truly cool 3D print.

    This was actually for last Halloween but I put it back up this year. Someone was saying Reddit might be interested in it. Feel free to ask any questions.
    Wife also suggested I try to get some sort of Guinness book of world record on this. I don’t know how one would do that so if anyone had any ideas let me know.

    whelmed1 Report

    3points
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    Meanwhile, there’s lots of potential for 3D printing to rapidly revolutionize healthcare and medicine, too.

    “Advances in bioprinting could make it possible to 3D print organs for transplantation, and more complex medical items will be made using improved multi-material printing,” the expert told Bored Panda.

    That’s on top of the benefits for industry.

    #25

    3D Printed Hobby Desk Storage Wall

    A well-organized craft desk with numerous paints and tools, featuring 3D printed storage solutions.

    Finally finished printing the last few custom parts for my hobby desk storage walls. The base pieces are the Multiboard project. Really loved the way the paint racks turned out. I think dedicated bottle holder racks that are more popular in style would have been far less versatile. I'm also really happy with the gridfinity shelf that holds my small tools that get used frequently. Much more convenient to pull the small organizer off the wall, into the desk, and use the tools right there. I was worried about the weight of the large bottles of various paint liquids on top of the drawers, but those are very solid. I think the only part I'm not in love with is that I didn't have a vision of the whole thing when I started, so it's printed in a mishmash of various blues instead of a unified color theme... Oh well, maybe v2.0

    GamerDadDCO Report

    3points
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    #26

    I Printed A Tow Ball Cover

    A blue spiked shell with white wings, a cool 3D printed Mario Kart item attached to a car, a fun project.

    S1lentA0 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Printed An Insect Water Station For Some Thirsty Boys In Europe, Had My First Visitor After A Few Minutes

    A bee drinking from a yellow, honeycomb-patterned 3D printed feeder, a cool project.

    Bluehelix Report

    3points
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    “Larger build volumes and faster printing rates will enable 3D printing to be a practical choice for mass manufacturing, opening up previously unheard-of possibilities in a variety of industries. Envision entire neighborhoods filled with quickly and effectively built 3D-printed homes, transforming the housing market and tackling problems like disaster relief and affordable housing,” Chiruvolu mused.

    “Furthermore, there is even more potential when artificial intelligence and 3D printing are combined. AI is able to optimize designs for material efficiency, strength, and weight, resulting in products that are not only highly functional and sustainable but also inventive.”

    #28

    Showcase My 3D Printed Chair

    A person sits on a unique black chair with a web-like design, a cool 3D printer project, perfect for custom seating.

    Showcase my 3d print chair
    This is a 3D printed chair designed using topology optimization. The manufacturing process used six FDM printers and the chair was polished and painted carefully. I love this work because this is meaningful to my life.

    Willing-Pianist-7549 Report

    3points
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    #29

    Just Finished Printing And Painting This Celtic Wolf Head. Super Happy With How The Copper Details Came Out!

    An impressive 3D printer project of a wolf's head with intricate Celtic knot patterns in metallic orange and silver.

    Printed this vertical on my setup to get all the clean details on the knotwork. For the finish, I went with a dark base and used a dry brushing technique to make the copper and silver elements really pop.
    What do you guys think of the look?

    Infinite-Response-75 Report

    3points
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    #30

    New Moon

    A 3D printer project showcasing a beautiful moon-shaped night light plugged into a wall.

    Just finished my moon nightlight. Adaptive layers, cotton white pla, ender 3. I haven't packaged the print files for distribution yet.

    LunaticPoint Report

    3points
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    We’d love to hear your thoughts, so why not join the conversation at the bottom of this post, once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics here?

    Which of these 3D printed designs did you like the most? Have you ever used a 3D printer to create something cool?

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    Share your opinions, compliments, and—if you have ‘em—photos of the 3D designs that you’re most proud of in the comments. We can’t wait to see what you’ve made and what you have to say.
    #31

    In Response To The Caesar Pen Holder, I Present My Kitchen Knife Block!

    A white 3D printed bust of a Roman emperor, styled as a knife block with black knives and scissors, a cool 3D printer project.

    Bokmeister Report

    2points
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    #32

    My A1 Decided To Print The Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

    A 3D printer covered in a large amount of white, foamy filament, illustrating an interesting 3D printer project.

    WarDwarfons Report

    2points
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    #33

    3D Printed PC Case

    A stylish, yellow and beige 3D-printed computer case, one of the coolest 3D printer projects.

    After months of work, I'm delighted to be able to present the Mk01: a 3D-printed mid-tower PC case !
    A PC case for mini ITX and micro ATX motherboards, customizable, upgradeable, with a retro futuristic, minimalist and playful design!
    For ventilation and airflow, it can accommodate two 120mm fans on the front. The top and bottom are perforated for improved cooling. At the rear, you can add an 80 mm fan for extraction.
    All the pc parts fit together like a jigsaw puzzle and are screwed together. The outer parts of the pc are magnetized. You can open the pc at any time, without unscrewing, change the pc’s style without reprinting the complete case, print custom parts
    What do you think of it?

    Dependent-Sugar-4984 Report

    2points
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    #34

    "3D Printers Are A Waste Of Money!". Oh Yeah? Well

    A 3D-printed red replacement part for a deodorant stick, a practical 3D printer project.

    The bottom of my deodorant broke and there was still like a quarter of it left. So I grabbed my $50 calibers and took some measurements.
    Then I fired up my $2000/year CAD program on my $3000 computer and designed a replacement in a few minutes.
    I then used the FREE slicer that came with my $1500 3D printer and after 20 minutes, I had a 15 cent replacement.
    This saved nearly $2 in deodorant that I would have had to throw away.
    All said and done I saved I saved -$6548.15!
    Totally worth it! Engineering School really has helped me save money!

    notwhoyouthinkmaybe Report

    2points
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    #35

    Printed A Mold, Poured Food-Safe Silicone, And Made A Chocolate Bar With My Logo 🍫

    A chocolate bar created with a custom 3D printer mold, showcasing cool 3D printer projects.

    met-Sander Report

    2points
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    #36

    This Is Exactly Why I Bought A Printer Two Months Ago

    A custom PC case with red and white stripes, showcasing one of the coolest 3D printer projects.

    Finished printing a heavily modified PC case I’ve been working on and wanted to share the result here since the whole thing was printed on my Bambu P1S.

    The design started from an FF04-style case, but I ended up modifying it quite a bit to fit modern hardware and my own layout ideas. It’s now housing my main gaming SFF PC, so this thing is fully functional and not just a display print. So many iterations of parts as well in the last photo lol.

    Printed in Polymaker HT PLA GF, and overall I’m really happy with how clean the panels and structural parts came out. The P1S handled the job surprisingly well considering the number of large parts involved.

    Honestly though, printing something this size really made me want a larger-format printer someday, especially something like a Prusa CORE One XL with the toolchanger/index system, just to avoid splitting parts so much and to experiment more with multi-material setups.

    Still dialing in some finishing touches, but the case is basically done now and running daily.

    AudiblyTacit Report

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    #37

    I Made A Desk Corner Lamp

    A series of images showing a triangular 3D printed wooden lamp glowing, highlighting creative projects.

    I made a large wooden one of these for my living room last year and decided making a mini one was the perfect way to learn cad.
    This is my first original design: a simple, minimalist corner desktop LED lamp. It’s designed to sit neatly in a corner and cast a soft, indirect glow on the wall. The lamp uses a cheap $7 LED strip from Amazon and prints in one piece, sitting at 10inches tall.

    RichPhilosopher Report

    2points
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    #38

    You Wouldn't Print A Door?

    A red geometric 3D printed doorknob and latch installed on a white door, demonstrating unique projects.

    neotoy Report

    2points
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    #39

    Y'all Know How Obama Always Says "Let Me Be Clear"?

    A clear 3D printer bust of a man in a suit, showcasing cool 3D projects.

    Aell we finally made it. An Obama that is perfectly clear
    My friend and I printed this on a Elegoo Mars 2 pro

    Chrisrdouglas Report

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    #40

    Handheld Mushroom Grow Kit I Designed

    A collection of mushrooms growing in a clear container with an orange base, a cool 3D printer project for mycology.

    I wanted to make a mushroom grow kit that was fun to hold. The orange "air ring" holds a swappable hygrometer to measure humidity and temperature. There's 8 air holes that are opened and closed by twisting the outer ring.

    lebrilla Report

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    #41

    Office Chair Wheel Guards To Safe Your Cables And Pets

    A close-up of an office chair base with custom 3D printed wheels designed to protect wooden floors.

    After running over a cable one time too many, I decided to design some wheel guards for my office chair.
    I tried a few different design approaches such as wheel covers, but in the end, this simple ring design proved superior to all others.

    EltonSchmidt Report

    2points
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    #42

    I Made Ancient Rome As A Printable Miniature. Looking For Some Feedback

    Detailed 3D printed cityscape model of Rome including the Colosseum and other ancient buildings, a cool project.

    Been working on ancient city models lately and finally finished Rome.
    Trying to find the right balance between detail and printability was probably the hardest part.
    Curious what you guys think. Anything you'd change?

    3DEMP Report

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    #43

    3D Printed Marching Tenor And Snare Pads

    A 3D printer project with two images; one showing a custom-made drum pad set with drumsticks, and the other a portable weight.

    Here are some pictures of Practice Pads I designed and 3d printed.
    Materials are PLA for the base and TPU for the pad.

    Billdo1138 Report

    2points
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    #44

    I Charged Her $100 For This

    An intricate white 3D printed dragon head sculpture with sharp teeth and scales, among coolest projects.

    9 plates, 2kgs filament, 80+ hrs print time. All on A1 Mini. Also about 3 failed plates.

    Remote_Fisherman_469 Report

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    #45

    Toyota Wanted $50 For This, So I Designed And Printed My Own For $3

    A custom 3D printed organizer tray inserted into a car's center console, showcasing a cool 3D print project.

    PrintProfile12 Report

    1point
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    #46

    3D Printed Bicycle Brake Levers, Because Why Not

    A black and white close-up of a bicycle handlebar featuring a 3D printed brake lever.

    I'm currently developing brake levers from PA612-CF co-tested within our local DH and enduro scene. What started out as a wild idea in our friend group has seen many trail days, even a few crashes, but all prototypes are still holding up today.

    netflickz13 Report

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    #47

    My Brother And I Designed Our Own 3D-Printed Metal Watch

    A stylish round smartwatch with an exposed circuit board face, showcasing a cool 3D printed project.

    A few years ago, u/raceking37 and I decided to create our own digital watch. The project was inspired by a few vintage HDSP-2000 LED matrix displays that we had acquired. These displays were first introduced in the 1970s and have a really unique look, especially under a microscope (as shown in the last image). They're quite difficult to photograph with my phone, though, so they look much nicer in person than they do in these photos. The watch uses an ATTINY1616 microcontroller. The metal case of the watch is SLM 3D-printed in stainless steel.

    Theking3737 Report

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    #48

    Painted A Fox With My Sister :)

    A charming 3D printed fox figurine, initially gray, then painted with vibrant orange and white details, a cool project.

    FitForThrone Report

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    #49

    My Penholder Obsession Came Back

    A functional 3D printer project, a dark blue textured pen holder filled with various pens and pencils on a wooden desk.

    ThrowAwaySalmon1337 Report

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    #50

    Why Have I Overlooked Suction Cups For So Long?

    A practical 3D printer project of an under-cabinet towel holder with a floral-patterned cloth hanging from it.

    I needed something to hang my dish cloths on, so they could dry out. At first, I thought about using tape, but then I realized that I could probably attach them with suction cups so I could easily remove them when I’m cleaning… and it worked perfectly!
    I’m definitely going to consider using suction cups more often in my projects where it makes sense!

    ctallc Report

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    #51

    Faded Girl Statue

    A detailed 3D printer project of a female figure with flowing hair, appearing to rise from a base, illuminated by a warm glow.

    anhduy2508 Report

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    #52

    Earthworm Jim With Junk City Base

    A 3D printer project displaying an intricately designed Earthworm Jim figurine holding a red laser gun.

    SanDiegoSavage00 Report

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    #53

    I, Too, Have Designed A Simple Belt Organizer

    A 3D printer project featuring unique hand-shaped hooks holding various belts on a wooden strip.

    It's guaranteed to be hated by everyone else. Any recommendations for better fingers are welcome.

    klevenick Report

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    #54

    Charging Stand For Pebble Time 2

    A 3D printer project showing a smartwatch charging on a custom-made stand with a P logo.

    It's so easy and quick to charge, but I thought it could use a bit of extra flair. So I designed a watch stand that doubles as a charger. The cable hides inside the charger through a cavity in the hollow stand. I had some 95A TPU that closely matched the blue silicone band, so decided to use that to make a non-slip foot!

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