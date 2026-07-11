People Went Crazy With Their 3D Printers And Shared 54 Of Their Coolest Projects
There are so many advanced technologies that feel almost like magic. Smartphones. Airplanes. Robotic surgery. Virtual reality. Robot vacuums zooming around your local supermarket. And... 3D printing. No matter how much time goes by, we still can't get over how cool it is that you can quickly make almost any three-dimensional object that you envision from the comfort of your own home.
We want to celebrate the brightest and most brilliant creators and hobbyists out there who have come up with some truly inspiring 3D printed designs. So, we're featuring our favorite projects and designs from the awesome '3D Printing' online community to show you what’s possible with a bit of imagination, patience, and out-of-the-box thinking.
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The Scale Map Of The USA Is Complete!
This project has been a work in progress for the better part of 9 months, I've been slowly printing each state as I have the time. Finally added Alaska today to complete the map.
Because each one is (on average) less than 10mm thick, this whole project actually didn't use that much filament (my best estimate is 3-4kg).
The scale of Hawaii is a little larger than it should be; the iteration of files I was using had the scaling a little off and I didn't notice until it was finished printing. Haven't decided if it's worth re-printing yet.
3D Printed A Pot For My New Bonsai Tree
My wife got me a dwarf jade bonsai for father day, unfortunately it came in a cracked pot. I decided to print the living pot to put the bonsai in. My wife painted and decorated it! What do you think?
Peak Laziness Achieved: I 3D Printed A Hand So I Don't Have To Use My Own
I got tired of the grueling physical labor of raising my arm every time the sun was in my eyes, so I designed a wearable face hand. It features a fully adjustable strap and provides 100% autonomous sun shading.
Is it stupid? Yes. Does it actually work flawlessly? Also yes.
3D printing essentially involves taking a digital file and then using that info to layer various materials like plastics, composites, or bio-materials to create whatever object you want, with whatever properties you want. Size, texture, material, color, rigidity, flexibility, etc—everything is up for grabs.
The 3D printing industry is predicted to be worth a jaw-dropping $84 billion by 2029 as the technology’s capabilities continue to soar. This continued spread of 3D printing tech makes it highly likely that you and I will, eventually, interact with products, homes, buildings, toys, prosthetics, medical models and implants made with this tech.
To say that we’re excited for the future of this tech is underselling things.
Tape Dispenser - Snail
I always thought regular small dispensers looked like snails. So I made one and it turns out really cute. My wife and son really love this.
So My Teenager Wanted A Headphone Stand
.. and he’s really into Breaking Bad at the moment. Mike is (was) his favorite character.
Esun PLA+ Bone, P1S, 23.5 hrs.
First 3D Printed Drive-Thru Only Starbucks In The Country!
One of the coolest things about this tech is that it completely shifts timelines. If you urgently need protective medical gear (like healthcare workers did during the pandemic) or a niche replacement part for an important piece of machinery, you can, effectively, use a 3D printer to get what you need instantly instead of waiting days, weeks, or months.
Meanwhile, companies can use this speed to iterate on prototypes and test out products incredibly quickly.
Remembered I Have Free Will And A Printer The Other Day So... Big Breadclip
My Doom Tda Suit
The Print That Got Me A Job
I went from unemployed graduate to now working at a pretty sweet job!
As we all know job markets are pretty rough around the world especially in the UK for new grads.
So I started off offering 3D printing as a service as well as selling on Etsy to support myself.
I also help out occasionally in my local community and a local property manager needed a statue for the front of his building!
I took a 3d scan of an existing statue with my iPhone then re modelled it with nomad and fusion.
I did basic FEA of the cut blocks at the base and adjusted the infill to be a bit stronger towards the base as the total weight sits around 30-40kg of PETG (I cannot remember the exact weight now as this was 3 months ago)
Total print time was a bit over 1200 hours and took over 15 days of straight printing (very little failures or re-prints needed). The entire print was joined together with a mix of industrial glue (I think the name was CT something) plastic welder, filler, 3D pen and of course the mighty solder to help clean up some rough edges. The base half of the statue is screwed to the building as I just used Bambu slicer to add holes in all the blocks.
My total spend on material was £230ish and I was paid £1000. (Yeah I was definitely underpaid but this was my first and maybe my last time doing something this big!)
Safe to say the guy was super impressed and asked if I needed a job as to put it in his words: if you can design and print a statue, you can handle spreadsheets and talking to people.
For anyone concerned about weather or longevity. It’s covered in thick coats of paint and clear coats to finish it off.
To note: the manager did say he was quoted 3 months and £2.5k for plaster which is why he wanted a faster solution and turned to 3d printing.
To anyone really concerned about longevity, property folk don’t really care and just want the job done quick and dirty as it’s not really their concern in 10-20 years time. Hence why I was lowballed at £1k🤣
3D printing can be incredibly efficient, quick, economical, and even eco-friendly. The technology has come a long way over the past few decades since it was created.
Even though the hype surrounding 3D printing has dimmed, the tech has proven to be very solid. It is practical and commercially viable in the manufacturing and automotive industries.
It is now used in a wide range of niches, from mass manufacturing and medicine to everyday maintenance (e.g., part replacement), hobbyist DIY, and even art.
There Is A Baby Shower Coming Up For One Of The Supervisors At A Chemistry Lab O Work At. Printed These For The Occasion
Crochet look labware! These were long prints but I’m super happy how they turned out. PLA for all. Corks and the test tube stand are wood fiber PLA.
Happy New Year!
Remember The Droideka I Showed You All? This It Now
The ‘3D Printing’ online community has been inspiring and amusing the internet with awesome designs and projects for the past 16 years, since early 2010. It is one of the most popular 3D printing communities on the internet, with a whopping 1.1 million weekly visitors and 25k weekly contributions on the subreddit.
The moderators of the awesome and friendly community emphasize that this is a place for everyone, amateur and veteran alike. It is a community “where makers of all skill levels and walks of life can learn about and discuss 3D printing and development of 3D printed parts and devices.”
Just Installed. Expecting Positive Early Morning Feedback From My Wife. Wish Me Luck!
It’s Luigi!
My Friends Showed Me Their 7 Yr Old Son's Drawing. 2 Months Later, I Surprised Him With The Real Thing
My friends showed me a sketch their 7 year old son, Teddy, had drawn. I immediately knew I wanted to turn this zap ray into a real thing for him, while keeping and expanding on all of the different details he had envisioned in his original concept.
Teddy's vision was for the zap ray to transport him in and out of the TV so he can meet the characters in one of his favourite shows, Dragon Ball. So of course, he would also need a way to remotely control it (last pic).
Two months later, this is what I surprised him with (my cat, Cosmo, for scale!).
Earlier, Bored Panda interviewed Germany-based computer vision engineer Sricharan Chiruvolu. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on 3D printing, including its applications and upsides, with our team.
He emphasized that 3D printing has affected the common consumer goods market, allowing for more personalized, custom-made items, whether you’re talking about phone cases or prosthetics.
“Also, it [3D printing] helps to bring down the production cost for a few products, giving customers more access to distinctive designs,” the expert told us earlier.
One huge upside of this technology is that it cuts the costs of creating prototypes. This way, businesses can quickly and cheaply test new products, parts, and designs.
My Girlfriend Lives In An Apartment Where An Anonymous Neighbor Is Leaving Some Of Their 3D Printed Objects On The Stair Banisters. Here Are Some Of The Recent Ones
Got An Mri And Printed My Own Brain
It was really easy to do with brain2print.org. Just took 23.5h to print..
Absolutely Blown Away By Wood Pla, This Might Be My New Favorite Thing
Made a dice tower & box for a friend and wow I'm just blown away by this filament. it's amazing how with just a little bit of work how much this passes for real wood. Model by Platcham
“It has brought about faster distribution of prototypes, thus hastening market entry for new products, while on-demand creation has also prolonged product life for many consumers,” Chiruvolu explained.
“Through 3D printing, waste can be reduced by using only the required materials for each product; it also supports local production that could reduce transit-related emissions.”
Designed And Printed My Dog A Custom Stainless Steel Dog Collar
Got Sick And Tired Of Coworkers Stealing My Ketchup
Got sick and tired of coworkers stealing my ketchup so I designed a lock to keep them out.
Fully 3D Printed Life Size Horus
5 months and 1752 individual 3d printed pieces later, I have a Horus Lupercal.
Quick stats:
Total tip top height: 14’ 5” | 4.4m
Top of Horus’s head: 11’ 9” | 3.6m
Human: 5’ 5” | 165cm
Why not paint him before assembling? This isn’t a mini 😁. A practical was the only way to see what issues will pop up, if it can even support itself, if something will break or if I need to reinforce something. Better for something to happen now, than to waste weeks painting only to find out it all falls apart.
He is missing his talon, but a combination of me not thinking through access and not enough floor height, I could not add it yet. Even the Worldbreaker is at a slightly higher level due to the pallets. It’s not flush in the arm. So I had to use cords to hold it for now.
I did have to saw a portion of his leg armor off as it was interfering with his forearm. These things I couldn’t account for in theory.
His arms and pauldrons are held in place with rods, hooks and a massive heavy duty turnbuckle. Basically the same exact set up in my space marine, but beefier.
There is no additional support in his legs. Just straight up hollow plastic.
I will have a more detailed post in the future regarding cost, filament, weight, waste and other technical details for this project.
“Many materials used in 3D printing are recyclable or biodegradable, thus offering green alternatives; through simplifying maintenance processes, this technology can help prolong the life of products. This helps reduce overall waste and promotes a circular economy mindset where materials are reused and repurposed rather than discarded.”
Quick Sunday Project To Stop Lid Avalanches
Was annoyed by the unexpected avalanches from the cupboard and designed this lid holder for the Ikea 365+ lids. It can be installed either with sticky tape or with two screws.
I Turned My Workshop Key In To A Chainsaw
This is the silliest thing I've ever made xD
When I first fantasized about getting a 3D printer I always thought about all the useful things I could print with it, like replacement parts, etc. But ever since I got it, I catch myself having way to much fun making useless funny stuff :)
I 3D Printed A Life Sized Trex On A Sidewinder X2
This was actually for last Halloween but I put it back up this year. Someone was saying Reddit might be interested in it. Feel free to ask any questions.
Wife also suggested I try to get some sort of Guinness book of world record on this. I don’t know how one would do that so if anyone had any ideas let me know.
Meanwhile, there’s lots of potential for 3D printing to rapidly revolutionize healthcare and medicine, too.
“Advances in bioprinting could make it possible to 3D print organs for transplantation, and more complex medical items will be made using improved multi-material printing,” the expert told Bored Panda.
That’s on top of the benefits for industry.
3D Printed Hobby Desk Storage Wall
Finally finished printing the last few custom parts for my hobby desk storage walls. The base pieces are the Multiboard project. Really loved the way the paint racks turned out. I think dedicated bottle holder racks that are more popular in style would have been far less versatile. I'm also really happy with the gridfinity shelf that holds my small tools that get used frequently. Much more convenient to pull the small organizer off the wall, into the desk, and use the tools right there. I was worried about the weight of the large bottles of various paint liquids on top of the drawers, but those are very solid. I think the only part I'm not in love with is that I didn't have a vision of the whole thing when I started, so it's printed in a mishmash of various blues instead of a unified color theme... Oh well, maybe v2.0
I Printed A Tow Ball Cover
Printed An Insect Water Station For Some Thirsty Boys In Europe, Had My First Visitor After A Few Minutes
“Larger build volumes and faster printing rates will enable 3D printing to be a practical choice for mass manufacturing, opening up previously unheard-of possibilities in a variety of industries. Envision entire neighborhoods filled with quickly and effectively built 3D-printed homes, transforming the housing market and tackling problems like disaster relief and affordable housing,” Chiruvolu mused.
“Furthermore, there is even more potential when artificial intelligence and 3D printing are combined. AI is able to optimize designs for material efficiency, strength, and weight, resulting in products that are not only highly functional and sustainable but also inventive.”
Showcase My 3D Printed Chair
Showcase my 3d print chair
This is a 3D printed chair designed using topology optimization. The manufacturing process used six FDM printers and the chair was polished and painted carefully. I love this work because this is meaningful to my life.
Just Finished Printing And Painting This Celtic Wolf Head. Super Happy With How The Copper Details Came Out!
Printed this vertical on my setup to get all the clean details on the knotwork. For the finish, I went with a dark base and used a dry brushing technique to make the copper and silver elements really pop.
What do you guys think of the look?
New Moon
Just finished my moon nightlight. Adaptive layers, cotton white pla, ender 3. I haven't packaged the print files for distribution yet.
We’d love to hear your thoughts, so why not join the conversation at the bottom of this post, once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics here?
Which of these 3D printed designs did you like the most? Have you ever used a 3D printer to create something cool?
Share your opinions, compliments, and—if you have ‘em—photos of the 3D designs that you’re most proud of in the comments. We can’t wait to see what you’ve made and what you have to say.
In Response To The Caesar Pen Holder, I Present My Kitchen Knife Block!
My A1 Decided To Print The Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
3D Printed PC Case
After months of work, I'm delighted to be able to present the Mk01: a 3D-printed mid-tower PC case !
A PC case for mini ITX and micro ATX motherboards, customizable, upgradeable, with a retro futuristic, minimalist and playful design!
For ventilation and airflow, it can accommodate two 120mm fans on the front. The top and bottom are perforated for improved cooling. At the rear, you can add an 80 mm fan for extraction.
All the pc parts fit together like a jigsaw puzzle and are screwed together. The outer parts of the pc are magnetized. You can open the pc at any time, without unscrewing, change the pc’s style without reprinting the complete case, print custom parts
What do you think of it?
"3D Printers Are A Waste Of Money!". Oh Yeah? Well
The bottom of my deodorant broke and there was still like a quarter of it left. So I grabbed my $50 calibers and took some measurements.
Then I fired up my $2000/year CAD program on my $3000 computer and designed a replacement in a few minutes.
I then used the FREE slicer that came with my $1500 3D printer and after 20 minutes, I had a 15 cent replacement.
This saved nearly $2 in deodorant that I would have had to throw away.
All said and done I saved I saved -$6548.15!
Totally worth it! Engineering School really has helped me save money!
Printed A Mold, Poured Food-Safe Silicone, And Made A Chocolate Bar With My Logo 🍫
This Is Exactly Why I Bought A Printer Two Months Ago
Finished printing a heavily modified PC case I’ve been working on and wanted to share the result here since the whole thing was printed on my Bambu P1S.
The design started from an FF04-style case, but I ended up modifying it quite a bit to fit modern hardware and my own layout ideas. It’s now housing my main gaming SFF PC, so this thing is fully functional and not just a display print. So many iterations of parts as well in the last photo lol.
Printed in Polymaker HT PLA GF, and overall I’m really happy with how clean the panels and structural parts came out. The P1S handled the job surprisingly well considering the number of large parts involved.
Honestly though, printing something this size really made me want a larger-format printer someday, especially something like a Prusa CORE One XL with the toolchanger/index system, just to avoid splitting parts so much and to experiment more with multi-material setups.
Still dialing in some finishing touches, but the case is basically done now and running daily.
I Made A Desk Corner Lamp
I made a large wooden one of these for my living room last year and decided making a mini one was the perfect way to learn cad.
This is my first original design: a simple, minimalist corner desktop LED lamp. It’s designed to sit neatly in a corner and cast a soft, indirect glow on the wall. The lamp uses a cheap $7 LED strip from Amazon and prints in one piece, sitting at 10inches tall.
You Wouldn't Print A Door?
Y'all Know How Obama Always Says "Let Me Be Clear"?
Aell we finally made it. An Obama that is perfectly clear
My friend and I printed this on a Elegoo Mars 2 pro
Handheld Mushroom Grow Kit I Designed
I wanted to make a mushroom grow kit that was fun to hold. The orange "air ring" holds a swappable hygrometer to measure humidity and temperature. There's 8 air holes that are opened and closed by twisting the outer ring.
Office Chair Wheel Guards To Safe Your Cables And Pets
After running over a cable one time too many, I decided to design some wheel guards for my office chair.
I tried a few different design approaches such as wheel covers, but in the end, this simple ring design proved superior to all others.
I Made Ancient Rome As A Printable Miniature. Looking For Some Feedback
Been working on ancient city models lately and finally finished Rome.
Trying to find the right balance between detail and printability was probably the hardest part.
Curious what you guys think. Anything you'd change?
3D Printed Marching Tenor And Snare Pads
Here are some pictures of Practice Pads I designed and 3d printed.
Materials are PLA for the base and TPU for the pad.
I Charged Her $100 For This
9 plates, 2kgs filament, 80+ hrs print time. All on A1 Mini. Also about 3 failed plates.
Toyota Wanted $50 For This, So I Designed And Printed My Own For $3
3D Printed Bicycle Brake Levers, Because Why Not
I'm currently developing brake levers from PA612-CF co-tested within our local DH and enduro scene. What started out as a wild idea in our friend group has seen many trail days, even a few crashes, but all prototypes are still holding up today.
My Brother And I Designed Our Own 3D-Printed Metal Watch
A few years ago, u/raceking37 and I decided to create our own digital watch. The project was inspired by a few vintage HDSP-2000 LED matrix displays that we had acquired. These displays were first introduced in the 1970s and have a really unique look, especially under a microscope (as shown in the last image). They're quite difficult to photograph with my phone, though, so they look much nicer in person than they do in these photos. The watch uses an ATTINY1616 microcontroller. The metal case of the watch is SLM 3D-printed in stainless steel.
Painted A Fox With My Sister :)
My Penholder Obsession Came Back
Why Have I Overlooked Suction Cups For So Long?
I needed something to hang my dish cloths on, so they could dry out. At first, I thought about using tape, but then I realized that I could probably attach them with suction cups so I could easily remove them when I’m cleaning… and it worked perfectly!
I’m definitely going to consider using suction cups more often in my projects where it makes sense!
Faded Girl Statue
Earthworm Jim With Junk City Base
I, Too, Have Designed A Simple Belt Organizer
It's guaranteed to be hated by everyone else. Any recommendations for better fingers are welcome.
Charging Stand For Pebble Time 2
It's so easy and quick to charge, but I thought it could use a bit of extra flair. So I designed a watch stand that doubles as a charger. The cable hides inside the charger through a cavity in the hollow stand. I had some 95A TPU that closely matched the blue silicone band, so decided to use that to make a non-slip foot!