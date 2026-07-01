3D printing enthusiasts from around the globe come to the ‘Functional Print’ online group to share their most out-of-the-box DIY projects that have made their lives much better. Scroll down to get inspired by their designs , and who knows, you might just convince yourself to try out a new hobby .

It’s fun to have a hobby. But it’s even cooler when it directly gives you the ability to significantly improve the quality of your life. That, in many cases, is a major draw of 3D printing. There, the only limit, aside from the tech you have, is your imagination.

#1 3D Printed Jacket Ventilation

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#2 I Made These Spikes To Stop "Helpful" People From Grabbing Me Without Consent

#3 I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

3D printing, aka additive manufacturing, has been around since the 1980s, and, in a nutshell, it uses equipment to take a digital file and create a solid, three-dimensional object, layer by layer. The tech has come a long way over the past few decades, even if the hype isn’t what is used to be! ADVERTISEMENT This technology is commonly used in the manufacturing and automotive industries. However, we are also seeing amazing applications in the medical field. Meanwhile, 3D printing enthusiasts and hobbyists are making, well, pretty much anything they can think of, from toy models and proof-of-concept designs to functional parts to improve their homes.

#4 I Designed And 3D Printed A Dog Wheelchair For A Strangers Dog, And Now I Get These Great Update Videos. Functional Printing

#5 I Printed Some Two-Color Qr Coasters So My Guests Can Connect To The WiFi Without Asking Me For The Password

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#6 My Cactus Was Leaning Heavily On One Side So I Made It A Crutch

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It is predicted that the value of 3D printing will continue to increase along with its capabilities. It’s estimated that the 3D printing industry will be worth $84 billion by 2029. “This growth means we are bound to interact with products — and even homes and buildings — made with 3D printing,” Built In writes.

#7 Because, Honestly, Screw Those Buttons How many times have you sat on your remote only to have it change to a channel that you don't subscribe to? For every time that has happened to you I created this print. Begone, foul advertisement discussed as 'convenience'!



#8 I Created A System Of LEGO Compatible Wall Mounts

#9 A Lightbulb

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3D printing, at its core, involves layering various materials (plastics, composites, bio-materials, etc.) to create whatever objects you want. Depending on what you use, you can make a product that can be super rigid or very flexible, too. In some cases, 3D printing can be life-saving. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, some healthcare facilities used the tech to create protective equipment and to fix ventilators. Meanwhile, this tech is also changing how prosthetics and implants are made, improving patients’ quality of life.

#10 I Designed This Mini Ramekin Stacker - So They Stop Falling Over In The Cupboard

#11 Household Task Planner

#12 I No Longer Need Structural Corn In My Pantry

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One of the biggest business upsides of 3D printing tech is that it allows companies of all sizes to create prototypes very quickly. In other words, it is a low-risk, cheap, and very quick way to test out a product’s efficiency. Meanwhile, as 3D printing becomes ever more functional and precise, it allows for the rapid manufacturing of proprietary or inaccessible parts. Maintenance becomes much easier. ADVERTISEMENT “Additionally, machines and devices wear down over time and may be in need of swift repair, which 3D printing produces a streamlined solution to,” Built In explains. “Like functional parts, tools also wear down over time and may become inaccessible, obsolete or expensive to replace. 3D printing allows tools to be easily produced and replaced for multiple applications with high durability and reusability.”

#13 Button Reducer For TV Remote For My Grandparents

#14 Easy Model Optimization

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#15 Made A Credit-Card Sized Guide To Help Draw Organic Molecules!

The ‘Functional Print’ community has been inspiring and entertaining the internet for over a decade. Created way back in early 2014, it currently gets 136k online visitors every week. At the core of this group is the idea that this is a place to share and discuss 3D prints that have a “specific, practical function or use in everyday life.” According to the moderators who keep the friendly 3D hobby-related community running, there are a few main things to keep in mind before you start posting everything and anything in the group. ADVERTISEMENT Underpinning everything is the main focus of the entire community: what you’re making and sharing online has to be very practical, not just aesthetic.

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#16 I Made A Way To Connect Ptfe Tubes Magnetically!

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#17 Just Found And Printed This Beauty Of A Functional 3D Model - Wife Acceptance Factor Over 9000!

#18 Taking Consistent Pictures Of Trading Cards Made Easier!

So, for example, the mods emphasize that ‘Functional Print’ is not a community for sharing so-called ‘dust collectors.’ In other words, if you have 3D printed an object that will sit on a shelf and do nothing but collect dust, this is not the group to boast about it. There are plenty of other online communities for sharing pics of those kinds of objects; it’s just not this one. What’s more, ‘Functional Print’ is not the place to share 3D printed toys or games, unless you are modifying or repairing parts for already existing things. You’re also supposed to move beyond decorative containers, holders, and stands. And you should avoid posting jewelry, ornaments, lamps, signs, and lithophanes. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Designed A Faucet Handle So I Can Use My Elbow Instead Of My Dirty Hands

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#20 Anyone Looking For A Doorstop?

#21 New Monitor Didn't Have A USB Hub, Now It Does!

Novelty items, which are mainly designed for the sake of decoration, appearance, and humor, also aren’t welcome. Once again: practical function reigns supreme here. Furthermore, the ‘Functional Print’ group expects you to participate in the community beyond just your own posts. There has to be sociability and camaraderie on your calendar, too, not just showing how awesome you are at DIY. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Might Be My Most Functional Print Ever - Steel Wire + Tpu This long tpu spiral is one of my many experiments combing TPU with different types of wire.



To make this I printed a long spiral tube of tpu and then put 2mm steel wire through it and sealed the end with a little heat.

#23 9 Minute Print: A Splint For My Dying Headphone Cable That Must Be Kept Perfectly Straight

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#24 I 3D Printed A 🗿 Toilet Roll Holder, He Is Holding His Breath

“This community is not a personal showcase feed or distribution channel. Accounts that only post their own projects, videos, prints, or downloads while rarely participating in other people’s posts may have their content removed,” the mods running ‘Functional Print’ warn. ADVERTISEMENT “As a rule of thumb, 10% or less of your activity should be your own content.” Meanwhile, if you have any tips or questions, or want to share any news, you should head over to the ‘3D Printing’ community instead.

#25 With My Desk Near The Factory Entrance, My Fingers Tips Have Been Getting Really Cold This Winter So I Piped The Waste Heat From My PC To Warm Them Up!

#26 Got Tired Of Carrying My Ruler And Stencil Around With Me, So I Combined Both And Now I Just Clip It To My Calculator!

#27 Kept Getting Lots Of Mail From The Previous Owner Of The House So Decided To Cast My Own Stamp

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Which of these designs and functional projects impressed you the most, and why? ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever tried your hand at 3D printing, and how did that go? What problems did you solve with your designs? What hobbies do you regularly make time for in your busy schedule, if you’re not into 3D printing? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list. Grab a snack or drink and join the discussion. Got any photos of the cool, creative, and functional things you’ve made, no matter your hobby? Don’t be shy and share your pics, too.

#28 Would Y’all Consider This A Functional Print?

#29 Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes

#30 No More Ugly Zip Ties On Network Switch

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#31 I Got Tired Of My Sanding Pads Being Tossed In A Box, So Here's My Solution

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#32 I Was Tired Of The A/C Air Cooling My Blinds Instead Of Me, So I Made This

#33 Twin Lamp Socket For Skate Lamp I Mada!

#34 Mother-In-Law Asked If I Could Help Modify A Trike So My Niece's Prosthetic Foot Would Stop Slipping Off The Pedal. Came Up With This

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#35 I'm Lazy And Didn't Want To Bend Down To Turn My Steamer On Or Off

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#36 Quick Sunday Project To Stop Lid Avalanches

#37 Printed This To Drain The Cup Back Back Into The Jug Of Laundry Detergent. Works Like A Charm!

#38 Made A To Do List Stencil For Making Clean Looking Lists

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#39 Printed Some “AC” For My Girlfriends Cat

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#40 Printed A Sisyphus Statue To Push My Tp Up A Shelf For All Eternity

#41 Switch Labels

#42 Hotel Had All The Room Numbers 3D Printed

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#43 Stencils I Made For Quickly Drawing Axes For Trigonometry Homework On Graph Paper

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#44 I 3D Printed A New Mini Itx Case, Made With Tinkercad

#45 3D Printed Casing For Hdmi Connector. Original Was Unreasonable Big, So I Made Smaller One

#46 Since No One Reads Range Rules I Made A Display To Show What’s Not Allowed

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#47 Lockbox For My Morning Alarm. I Put The Key In My Freezer Every Night. Changed My Mornings!

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#48 Lenovo Wanted An Exorbitant Amount Of Money For One Of These Caddies So I Printed One Instead

#49 Dumb Idea That Worked

#50 I Discovered The Curvy Mode In Fusion 360 And Vase Mode So Now All Of My Lights Have Shades!

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#51 Headboard Silencer Springs. When The Boats A Rockin, No More Knockin

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#52 Fractions Learning Purpose, Is It Still Functional?

#53 Tidied Up The Bathroom Counter A Bit!

#54 Nearly 50 Models On Makerworld, Some With Hours Of Design And This Is My Most Popular Model

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#55 I'm A Woodworker New To 3D Printing. I Designed And Printed Pencil Magnets I Can Stick To All My Machinery So I Always Have A Pencil Handy. I Used 6x3 Mm Neodymium Magnets

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#56 My Ancient Beard Trimmer Seems To Suck The Life Out Of C Size Batteries. I Made An Adaptor So I Can Use Aa Size Rechargeables

#57 Been 3D Printing Face Shields Non-Stop For 4 Days For Spanish Hospital Workers Fighting Coronavirus

#58 My Country (Ireland) Has Separate Hot And Cold Water Taps. Here's A Mixer To Get A Comfortable Temperature!

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#59 Never Lose Them Again

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#60 Solar Pool Heater

#61 I Was Tired Of All The Dust I Was Getting While Making Holes In The Drywall. This Solved All My Issues

#62 DIY 3D Printed Surfboard

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#63 My Biggest (And Prudest) 3D Printing Project. Sounds And Plays Better Than Expected

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#64 Tool For Knowing Who Of My Roommates Are Home And Whether Or Not Anyone Has A Guest Over

#65 Problems. Solutions

#66 Forced Air Vent Boot/Shoe/Glove/Misc Wet Kid Stuff Dryer (1 1/2” Pvc With Printed Vent Adapter)

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#67 This Guy On Instagram Who 3D Printed A Helmet For His Cat So He Can Take Him Cycling/Motorcycling!

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#68 I Got Tired Of Juggling All This Stuff While Working For The Census, So Designed A Few Cleats And Brackets And Made My Own Clipboard

#69 Tastiest Print I've Ever Done - Dumpling Press

#70 Sanity Saver 3000

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#71 Air Duct That Delivers Fresh Air Directly To My Cpu Cooler

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#72 Update: Custom Made Pla Drain Cover Holding Up Well After 1 Year Outside In Welsh Weather

#73 Does This Belong Here? 3D Printed Keyboard, Handwired

#74 Souvenir Baseball Display Tree

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#75 I Procrastinated On Writing My Thesis By Designing A Stand To Hold My Surface Vertically, Which Should Help Me Read Papers Faster For My Thesis

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#76 I Made A Garden Hose Attachment For My Vegetable Garden!

#77 Broke The Neighbors Tool.... Maybe They Won't Notice

#78 I Made A Tag For One Of My Houseplants. The Qr Code Links To An Online Care Sheet

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#79 Got Tired Of Scraping Ice Off Of My Windows Every Morning I had a drill to 3/8" socket adapter laying around so I designed this circular ice scraper to attach to my drill and scrape the ice for me. Works perfectly!

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#80 It's So Satisfying To Design A Solution To A Super Specific Problem

#81 Stylized Headphone Holder I Made. Perfectly Snug Fit

#82 This Is What White Tpu Looks Like After Five Years Of Exposure To Sun And Weather. I Wasn't Able To Tear It

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#83 Tweezers With A Button Cell To Test Your Leds

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#84 Corner Radius Gauge For My Calipers. R = A*(√2+1). Not Perfect. Not Terrible

#85 I Made A Headless Electric Violin For My Sister's Birthday

#86 Kirby Soldering Fume Extractor

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#87 I Got Sick Of Wasting A Whole Hand On Holding My Daughter's Bottle

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#88 I Shall Never Juggle Sauce And Nugget, So Saith The Prusa

#89 3D Printing Makes Casting Molds So Simple

#90 Foaming Tpu Is Amazing!

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#91 3D Printed My Wife A Vending Machine

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#92 Waterproof Pi Cyberdeck W Hackrf. W/ Touchscreen. I Saw A Cyberdeck Build Recently Posted Here, Thought I’d Share Mine

#93 Dual Laptop Under-Desk Mount With Felt Sliders And USB Hub Bracket

#94 Gave My Echo Dot A Fun Vintage Flare :)

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#95 Functional Print Found In The Wild!