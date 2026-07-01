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It’s fun to have a hobby. But it’s even cooler when it directly gives you the ability to significantly improve the quality of your life. That, in many cases, is a major draw of 3D printing. There, the only limit, aside from the tech you have, is your imagination.

3D printing enthusiasts from around the globe come to the ‘Functional Print’ online group to share their most out-of-the-box DIY projects that have made their lives much better. Scroll down to get inspired by their designs, and who knows, you might just convince yourself to try out a new hobby.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

3D Printed Jacket Ventilation

Blue 3D print attached to a biker's glove, making everyday life easier on a motorcycle.

tijsrx Report

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    #2

    I Made These Spikes To Stop "Helpful" People From Grabbing Me Without Consent

    Yellow spiky functional 3D prints on wheelchair handles, making everyday life much easier.

    RavenLunatic512 Report

    7points
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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could backfire in an emergency

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    0points
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    #3

    I Designed A 3D Printed Mirror Array To Propose! The Mirrors Are Angled So That Just Before Sunset, They Reflect The Sunlight To Spell “Marry Me?”

    Hexagonal mirror art, a functional 3D print, on a wall and a beach proposal for everyday life.

    bencbartlett Report

    7points
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    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's crazy!

    0
    0points
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    3D printing, aka additive manufacturing, has been around since the 1980s, and, in a nutshell, it uses equipment to take a digital file and create a solid, three-dimensional object, layer by layer. The tech has come a long way over the past few decades, even if the hype isn’t what is used to be!

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    This technology is commonly used in the manufacturing and automotive industries. However, we are also seeing amazing applications in the medical field.

    Meanwhile, 3D printing enthusiasts and hobbyists are making, well, pretty much anything they can think of, from toy models and proof-of-concept designs to functional parts to improve their homes.

    #4

    I Designed And 3D Printed A Dog Wheelchair For A Strangers Dog, And Now I Get These Great Update Videos. Functional Printing

    A pug dog using a functional 3D printed wheelchair, making everyday life much easier for pets.

    Twiggy_Garcia Report

    7points
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    #5

    I Printed Some Two-Color Qr Coasters So My Guests Can Connect To The WiFi Without Asking Me For The Password

    A beer can sitting on a black and white QR code 3D printed coaster, a functional item making everyday life much easier.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #6

    My Cactus Was Leaning Heavily On One Side So I Made It A Crutch

    A small cactus supported by a functional 3D printed crutch, making everyday life much easier for plants.

    marlotte Report

    7points
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    It is predicted that the value of 3D printing will continue to increase along with its capabilities. It’s estimated that the 3D printing industry will be worth $84 billion by 2029.

    “This growth means we are bound to interact with products — and even homes and buildings — made with 3D printing,” Built In writes.
    #7

    Because, Honestly, Screw Those Buttons

    Functional 3D prints enhancing a remote control, making everyday life much easier.

    How many times have you sat on your remote only to have it change to a channel that you don't subscribe to? For every time that has happened to you I created this print. Begone, foul advertisement discussed as 'convenience'!

    tenkawa7 Report

    6points
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    #8

    I Created A System Of LEGO Compatible Wall Mounts

    Functional 3D prints for wall-mounted Lego display shelves, making everyday life much easier for collectors.

    lvlobius Report

    6points
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    #9

    A Lightbulb

    A glowing, spiral-shaped functional 3D print light bulb, making everyday life much easier with its unique design.

    Mas0n8or Report

    6points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooooohhhh pretty

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    0points
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    3D printing, at its core, involves layering various materials (plastics, composites, bio-materials, etc.) to create whatever objects you want. Depending on what you use, you can make a product that can be super rigid or very flexible, too.

    In some cases, 3D printing can be life-saving. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, some healthcare facilities used the tech to create protective equipment and to fix ventilators.

    Meanwhile, this tech is also changing how prosthetics and implants are made, improving patients’ quality of life.
    #10

    I Designed This Mini Ramekin Stacker - So They Stop Falling Over In The Cupboard

    An orange 3D print acting as a stand for ramekins, a practical solution for easier everyday use.

    alaorath Report

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    #11

    Household Task Planner

    Household task planner, a functional 3D print, displayed on a fridge, simplifying everyday life.

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    4points
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    #12

    I No Longer Need Structural Corn In My Pantry

    A before and after image showing 3D prints as small purple clips that prevent stacked cans from toppling, making everyday life much easier.

    JadeAug Report

    4points
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    One of the biggest business upsides of 3D printing tech is that it allows companies of all sizes to create prototypes very quickly. In other words, it is a low-risk, cheap, and very quick way to test out a product’s efficiency.

    Meanwhile, as 3D printing becomes ever more functional and precise, it allows for the rapid manufacturing of proprietary or inaccessible parts. Maintenance becomes much easier.

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    “Additionally, machines and devices wear down over time and may be in need of swift repair, which 3D printing produces a streamlined solution to,” Built In explains.

    “Like functional parts, tools also wear down over time and may become inaccessible, obsolete or expensive to replace. 3D printing allows tools to be easily produced and replaced for multiple applications with high durability and reusability.”
    #13

    Button Reducer For TV Remote For My Grandparents

    A close-up of a sleek black custom 3D printed remote control, designed to make everyday life much easier with its functional layout.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #14

    Easy Model Optimization

    An illustration depicting an original design, Fusion 360 load calculations, and an optimized 3D print model, showing functional design improvements.

    dotCookie Report

    4points
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    fropen avatar
    Frank Ropen
    Frank Ropen
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn’t the missing center hole change the load?

    0
    0points
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    #15

    Made A Credit-Card Sized Guide To Help Draw Organic Molecules!

    A green 3D print stencil of chemical structures lying on notebook paper with hand-drawn molecules, showcasing functional 3D prints.

    TheDarkLord1248 Report

    4points
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    The ‘Functional Print’ community has been inspiring and entertaining the internet for over a decade. Created way back in early 2014, it currently gets 136k online visitors every week.

    At the core of this group is the idea that this is a place to share and discuss 3D prints that have a “specific, practical function or use in everyday life.”

    According to the moderators who keep the friendly 3D hobby-related community running, there are a few main things to keep in mind before you start posting everything and anything in the group.

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    Underpinning everything is the main focus of the entire community: what you’re making and sharing online has to be very practical, not just aesthetic.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Made A Way To Connect Ptfe Tubes Magnetically!

    Close-up of functional 3D prints showing filament guides for a 3D printer, simplifying everyday life.

    Xuis Report

    4points
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    #17

    Just Found And Printed This Beauty Of A Functional 3D Model - Wife Acceptance Factor Over 9000!

    A black 3D print coffee bag clip and scoop, making everyday life in the kitchen easier.

    arachnofan Report

    4points
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    #18

    Taking Consistent Pictures Of Trading Cards Made Easier!

    A red and black stand holding a smartphone, demonstrating functional 3D prints to make everyday life easier.

    ariehh Report

    4points
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    So, for example, the mods emphasize that ‘Functional Print’ is not a community for sharing so-called ‘dust collectors.’ In other words, if you have 3D printed an object that will sit on a shelf and do nothing but collect dust, this is not the group to boast about it. There are plenty of other online communities for sharing pics of those kinds of objects; it’s just not this one.

    What’s more, ‘Functional Print’ is not the place to share 3D printed toys or games, unless you are modifying or repairing parts for already existing things.

    You’re also supposed to move beyond decorative containers, holders, and stands. And you should avoid posting jewelry, ornaments, lamps, signs, and lithophanes.

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    #19

    Designed A Faucet Handle So I Can Use My Elbow Instead Of My Dirty Hands

    A white 3D printed handle attached to a faucet, illustrating functional 3D prints for everyday convenience.

    ShoddyProgrammer550 Report

    4points
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    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At that point I wonder if it wouldn't be easier to replace the tap tbh

    0
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    #20

    Anyone Looking For A Doorstop?

    A blue 3D print of a Tesla Cybertruck model, showcasing a functional print that makes tasks easier.

    The_Vaping_Demon Report

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    #21

    New Monitor Didn't Have A USB Hub, Now It Does!

    A custom 3D printed USB hub mount attached to a desk and under a monitor, improving everyday life.

    Dontneedweed Report

    4points
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    Novelty items, which are mainly designed for the sake of decoration, appearance, and humor, also aren’t welcome. Once again: practical function reigns supreme here.

    Furthermore, the ‘Functional Print’ group expects you to participate in the community beyond just your own posts. There has to be sociability and camaraderie on your calendar, too, not just showing how awesome you are at DIY.

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    #22

    This Might Be My Most Functional Print Ever - Steel Wire + Tpu

    Two functional 3D prints: a stand for a game controller and a flexible arm holding an energy drink can.

    This long tpu spiral is one of my many experiments combing TPU with different types of wire.

    To make this I printed a long spiral tube of tpu and then put 2mm steel wire through it and sealed the end with a little heat.

    CanYouEvenPhoto Report

    4points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a modern art piece

    0
    0points
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    #23

    9 Minute Print: A Splint For My Dying Headphone Cable That Must Be Kept Perfectly Straight

    A close-up of a blue cable secured with several small, gray 3D printed clips, a functional print for organization.

    Squid_Tamer Report

    4points
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    #24

    I 3D Printed A 🗿 Toilet Roll Holder, He Is Holding His Breath

    A creative 3D print of a figure holding a toilet paper roll, making everyday life much easier.

    Kahlico Report

    4points
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    “This community is not a personal showcase feed or distribution channel. Accounts that only post their own projects, videos, prints, or downloads while rarely participating in other people’s posts may have their content removed,” the mods running ‘Functional Print’ warn.

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    “As a rule of thumb, 10% or less of your activity should be your own content.”

    Meanwhile, if you have any tips or questions, or want to share any news, you should head over to the ‘3D Printing’ community instead.

    #25

    With My Desk Near The Factory Entrance, My Fingers Tips Have Been Getting Really Cold This Winter So I Piped The Waste Heat From My PC To Warm Them Up!

    A hand using a keyboard with a pink functional 3D print attached, making everyday life much easier.

    spammington Report

    4points
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    #26

    Got Tired Of Carrying My Ruler And Stencil Around With Me, So I Combined Both And Now I Just Clip It To My Calculator!

    A black TI-36X Pro calculator next to a red 3D printed ruler cover with cutouts for shapes, a useful 3D print.

    vahdr1016 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Kept Getting Lots Of Mail From The Previous Owner Of The House So Decided To Cast My Own Stamp

    Two 3D printed rubber stamps and a stamp handle on a wooden table, featuring the phrase Not at this address for functional use.

    poekrel Report

    4points
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    Which of these designs and functional projects impressed you the most, and why?

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    Have you ever tried your hand at 3D printing, and how did that go? What problems did you solve with your designs?

    What hobbies do you regularly make time for in your busy schedule, if you’re not into 3D printing?

    We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list. Grab a snack or drink and join the discussion. Got any photos of the cool, creative, and functional things you’ve made, no matter your hobby? Don’t be shy and share your pics, too.
    #28

    Would Y’all Consider This A Functional Print?

    A Spongebob-themed sponge holder sitting on a kitchen sink, a functional 3D print for easier everyday life.

    Chubinz0110 Report

    4points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Just don't get sued for copyright infringement.

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Cardboard Perforation Tool To Make New Folds/Custom Boxes

    A functional 3D print for perforating wood, making everyday life much easier.

    tnum Report

    4points
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    #30

    No More Ugly Zip Ties On Network Switch

    A network switch organized with functional 3D prints, making everyday life much easier.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #31

    I Got Tired Of My Sanding Pads Being Tossed In A Box, So Here's My Solution

    A black 3D print organizer filled with sanding discs of various grits, demonstrating functional 3D prints.

    thatMountainMan Report

    4points
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    #32

    I Was Tired Of The A/C Air Cooling My Blinds Instead Of Me, So I Made This

    A functional 3D print of an air vent redirection cover, making everyday life more comfortable.

    jing577 Report

    4points
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    #33

    Twin Lamp Socket For Skate Lamp I Mada!

    A skateboard modified with lights, a unique functional 3D print for artistic expression and improved lighting.

    Jetnaga Report

    4points
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    #34

    Mother-In-Law Asked If I Could Help Modify A Trike So My Niece's Prosthetic Foot Would Stop Slipping Off The Pedal. Came Up With This

    A functional 3D print: a pink and blue foot pedal attachment with a black strap, enhancing a child's ride-on.

    CouchPotatoTalk Report

    4points
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    #35

    I'm Lazy And Didn't Want To Bend Down To Turn My Steamer On Or Off

    A hand adjusting a k**b on a steam iron, showcasing a functional 3D print designed for ease.

    TastesLikeShame Report

    4points
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    #36

    Quick Sunday Project To Stop Lid Avalanches

    White cabinet interior showing a 3D print holding food containers, making everyday life much easier.

    DonMahallem Report

    4points
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    #37

    Printed This To Drain The Cup Back Back Into The Jug Of Laundry Detergent. Works Like A Charm!

    A functional 3D print dispenser attached to a large detergent bottle, making everyday life much easier.

    pickled_bologna Report

    3points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just chuck the whole cup in the laundry.

    2
    2points
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    #38

    Made A To Do List Stencil For Making Clean Looking Lists

    A black stencil over a yellow sticky note with a to-do list, an example of functional 3D prints.

    chill_haus Report

    3points
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    #39

    Printed Some “AC” For My Girlfriends Cat

    A person wearing a backpack with a clear bubble window for a pet, highlighting functional 3D prints for everyday life.

    Inline_6ix Report

    3points
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    #40

    Printed A Sisyphus Statue To Push My Tp Up A Shelf For All Eternity

    A humorous functional 3D print of a small figure holding up a wooden shelf with toilet paper rolls, making everyday life much easier.

    Ch8s3 Report

    3points
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    #41

    Switch Labels

    White light switches adorned with unique gray functional 3D prints, making everyday life much easier and adding personality.

    Jgfchhhufdcvv Report

    3points
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    #42

    Hotel Had All The Room Numbers 3D Printed

    A close-up of functional 3D prints forming red numbers 104 on a gray wall, making everyday life much easier with clear labeling.

    IvanStroganov Report

    3points
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    #43

    Stencils I Made For Quickly Drawing Axes For Trigonometry Homework On Graph Paper

    Two square functional 3D prints, one brown and one gray, resting on graph paper with drawn crosshairs, making everyday life much easier for precision.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #44

    I 3D Printed A New Mini Itx Case, Made With Tinkercad

    A colorful, functional 3D printed case for a small computer making everyday life easier.

    kjartanliksom Report

    3points
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    #45

    3D Printed Casing For Hdmi Connector. Original Was Unreasonable Big, So I Made Smaller One

    An image showing an original adapter next to a 3D print replica of an adapter, making everyday life much easier.

    Vojtech_Bucek_Brno Report

    3points
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    #46

    Since No One Reads Range Rules I Made A Display To Show What’s Not Allowed

    A 3D print sign with various ammunition types deemed prohibited, helping with everyday life organization.

    senorElMeowMeow Report

    3points
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    #47

    Lockbox For My Morning Alarm. I Put The Key In My Freezer Every Night. Changed My Mornings!

    A white 3D print phone case with a padlock helps with screen time management, making everyday life much easier.

    Snackob Report

    3points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might wanna see a doctor if this is required.

    1
    1point
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    #48

    Lenovo Wanted An Exorbitant Amount Of Money For One Of These Caddies So I Printed One Instead

    A close-up of a laptop's interior showing a blue 3D print SSD caddy, making everyday life tech repairs easier.

    demilavoto Report

    3points
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    #49

    Dumb Idea That Worked

    A straw hat with multiple solar panels and a fan, showcasing functional 3D prints for everyday life.

    Po0Team Report

    3points
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    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then not dumb. Wearing in public however... 😂

    0
    0points
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    #50

    I Discovered The Curvy Mode In Fusion 360 And Vase Mode So Now All Of My Lights Have Shades!

    A sequence of images showing the creation of a 3D printed lampshade, from print to illuminated functional light.

    CatPudding Report

    3points
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    #51

    Headboard Silencer Springs. When The Boats A Rockin, No More Knockin

    A hand holding a black 3D printed bracket, designed for functional use on furniture, making everyday life easier.

    Fun-Technology-1371 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Fractions Learning Purpose, Is It Still Functional?

    Colorful, functional 3D prints of fraction manipulatives, useful for making math learning easier.

    lamashevskyi Report

    3points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These look exactly like Montessori toys

    0
    0points
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    #53

    Tidied Up The Bathroom Counter A Bit!

    A functional 3D print showing a Google Home Mini speaker mounted on a wall outlet, improving everyday life.

    albrechtmc Report

    3points
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    #54

    Nearly 50 Models On Makerworld, Some With Hours Of Design And This Is My Most Popular Model

    Water being diverted by a functional 3D printed spout extender into a bucket, simplifying everyday life tasks.

    SEK494 Report

    3points
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    #55

    I'm A Woodworker New To 3D Printing. I Designed And Printed Pencil Magnets I Can Stick To All My Machinery So I Always Have A Pencil Handy. I Used 6x3 Mm Neodymium Magnets

    A functional 3D printed magnetic pencil holder, showcasing how 3D prints can make everyday life much easier.

    pav1010 Report

    3points
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    #56

    My Ancient Beard Trimmer Seems To Suck The Life Out Of C Size Batteries. I Made An Adaptor So I Can Use Aa Size Rechargeables

    Collage showing batteries and a functional 3D printed adapter, demonstrating how 3D prints make everyday life easier.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #57

    Been 3D Printing Face Shields Non-Stop For 4 Days For Spanish Hospital Workers Fighting Coronavirus

    Man wearing a functional 3D printed face shield, making everyday life much easier during a pandemic.

    omegote Report

    3points
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    #58

    My Country (Ireland) Has Separate Hot And Cold Water Taps. Here's A Mixer To Get A Comfortable Temperature!

    A grey 3D printed faucet extender connecting two sink faucets, making everyday life much easier.

    WhitePotato87 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Never Lose Them Again

    A grey 3D printed SD toaster, a functional 3D print acting as an SD card holder, sitting on a silver laptop.

    _Scrypto_ Report

    3points
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    #60

    Solar Pool Heater

    A shed roof with a functional 3D print solar panel array for heating water, making everyday life much easier.

    Rich-Wealth979 Report

    3points
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    #61

    I Was Tired Of All The Dust I Was Getting While Making Holes In The Drywall. This Solved All My Issues

    A hand holding a small gray 3D print attached to a wall, designed to make everyday life easier.

    yankee125xt Report

    3points
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    #62

    DIY 3D Printed Surfboard

    A person standing on a beach with a surf-board featuring a honeycomb pattern, showcasing functional 3D prints.

    Ill-Natural-3333 Report

    3points
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    #63

    My Biggest (And Prudest) 3D Printing Project. Sounds And Plays Better Than Expected

    A black 3D print electric guitar with a hexagonal design, a functional 3D print making everyday life much easier.

    jimi_pomar Report

    3points
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    #64

    Tool For Knowing Who Of My Roommates Are Home And Whether Or Not Anyone Has A Guest Over

    A custom-built functional 3D print light switch panel with LED lights next to a standard switch for everyday life.

    20-CharactersAllowed Report

    3points
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    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if that needed lights, but the general idea is useful.

    0
    0points
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    #65

    Problems. Solutions

    A hand on a cool mouse next to a laptop with functional 3D prints, making everyday life much easier.

    Chrismettal Report

    3points
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    #66

    Forced Air Vent Boot/Shoe/Glove/Misc Wet Kid Stuff Dryer (1 1/2” Pvc With Printed Vent Adapter)

    A white PVC functional 3D print shoe and glove dryer mounted on a wall, making everyday life much easier.

    Dustin-Mustangs Report

    3points
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    #67

    This Guy On Instagram Who 3D Printed A Helmet For His Cat So He Can Take Him Cycling/Motorcycling!

    Three images of a cat wearing functional 3D prints, custom-made protective goggles, making everyday life much easier.

    snierre Report

    3points
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    #68

    I Got Tired Of Juggling All This Stuff While Working For The Census, So Designed A Few Cleats And Brackets And Made My Own Clipboard

    A hand holding a functional 3D print clipboard with a smartphone and sunglasses attached for everyday life.

    rob64 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Tastiest Print I've Ever Done - Dumpling Press

    A red, round, functional 3D print, likely a dough press for making everyday life easier in the kitchen.

    deelan1990 Report

    3points
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    #70

    Sanity Saver 3000

    A functional 3D print: a new volume slider k**b, making everyday life much easier to adjust audio.

    Bigfoots44 Report

    3points
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    #71

    Air Duct That Delivers Fresh Air Directly To My Cpu Cooler

    A custom functional 3D print for a PC case, showcasing improved airflow and organization for everyday life.

    Masterknampf666 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Update: Custom Made Pla Drain Cover Holding Up Well After 1 Year Outside In Welsh Weather

    A black square 3D print acting as a base around a pole, showcasing a functional print for everyday life.

    AponeMC Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Does This Belong Here? 3D Printed Keyboard, Handwired

    A split ergonomic keyboard, a functional 3D print, sitting on a desk, simplifying everyday life.

    mooses_are_fun Report

    3points
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    #74

    Souvenir Baseball Display Tree

    A before-and-after image of a functional 3D print: a baseball bat-like display stand holding several baseballs.

    bdanders Report

    3points
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    #75

    I Procrastinated On Writing My Thesis By Designing A Stand To Hold My Surface Vertically, Which Should Help Me Read Papers Faster For My Thesis

    A functional 3D print: a custom-designed stand holding an e-reader device, making everyday life easier.

    snow_clones Report

    3points
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read so much fiction when my deadlines loom... This is so much more useful as a way to procrastinate!

    0
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    #76

    I Made A Garden Hose Attachment For My Vegetable Garden!

    A pink and orange functional 3D print attached to a garden hose, spraying water in a wide arc.

    ponzLL Report

    3points
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    #77

    Broke The Neighbors Tool.... Maybe They Won't Notice

    A hand holding a garden trowel with a green functional 3D print handle, making everyday life easier.

    giantturtledev Report

    3points
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    #78

    I Made A Tag For One Of My Houseplants. The Qr Code Links To An Online Care Sheet

    A white, functional 3D print with a QR code on a 3D printer bed, making everyday life easier.

    greenchiller Report

    3points
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    #79

    Got Tired Of Scraping Ice Off Of My Windows Every Morning

    A dual image showing a functional 3D print, an orange drill attachment being used to scrub a surface.

    I had a drill to 3/8" socket adapter laying around so I designed this circular ice scraper to attach to my drill and scrape the ice for me. Works perfectly!

    ReignOfTerror Report

    3points
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    #80

    It's So Satisfying To Design A Solution To A Super Specific Problem

    A functional 3D print: a custom-fitted audio interface and PC case holder under a wooden desk.

    zillerDE Report

    3points
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    #81

    Stylized Headphone Holder I Made. Perfectly Snug Fit

    A stylish, functional 3D print: a honeycomb-patterned wall mount holding a pair of headphones.

    elmins Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    This Is What White Tpu Looks Like After Five Years Of Exposure To Sun And Weather. I Wasn't Able To Tear It

    A close-up of a 3D print used as a fastener between two wooden fence posts, making everyday life much easier.

    vindolin Report

    3points
    POST
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    #83

    Tweezers With A Button Cell To Test Your Leds

    A hand holding a white 3D print tool with two sharp ends, designed to make everyday life much easier.

    _Scrypto_ Report

    3points
    POST
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    #84

    Corner Radius Gauge For My Calipers. R = A*(√2+1). Not Perfect. Not Terrible

    A split image displaying a 3D printed caliper attachment for precise measurements, a functional 3D print.

    chrlilje Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    I Made A Headless Electric Violin For My Sister's Birthday

    A hand holding a bright yellow 3D print of an electric violin, a functional 3D print for music.

    mdemeridius Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Kirby Soldering Fume Extractor

    A functional 3D print of a Kirby character housing a fan, with a magnifying tool beside it, making everyday life easier.

    Imaginary_Confusion Report

    3points
    POST
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    #87

    I Got Sick Of Wasting A Whole Hand On Holding My Daughter's Bottle

    A father feeding his baby with a functional 3D print baby bottle holder, making everyday life much easier.

    j-mar Report

    3points
    POST
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    #88

    I Shall Never Juggle Sauce And Nugget, So Saith The Prusa

    A Chick-fil-A sauce holder from functional 3D prints, making everyday life much easier.

    maker__guy Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    3D Printing Makes Casting Molds So Simple

    An orange car indicator light resting on a black 3D print base, a functional 3D print for easier everyday life.

    post_break Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Foaming Tpu Is Amazing!

    A foam insert for a camera and accessories, a functional 3D print that makes everyday life much easier.

    Xminus6 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #91

    3D Printed My Wife A Vending Machine

    A custom-built miniature vending machine, a functional 3D print that made everyday life much easier.

    AgileOwl5769 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #92

    Waterproof Pi Cyberdeck W Hackrf. W/ Touchscreen. I Saw A Cyberdeck Build Recently Posted Here, Thought I’d Share Mine

    Orange Pelican case with a screen and keyboard, a functional 3D print for portable computing ease.

    shlamy Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    Dual Laptop Under-Desk Mount With Felt Sliders And USB Hub Bracket

    Functional 3D prints of under-desk laptop holders shown from two angles, making everyday life much easier by organizing.

    Swarley001 Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Gave My Echo Dot A Fun Vintage Flare :)

    A functional 3D print of a vintage record player housing an Alexa device, making everyday life much easier.

    BandsmenGames Report

    2points
    POST
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    #95

    Functional Print Found In The Wild!

    A yellow functional 3D print trail marker for Island Lake Trail, making everyday life easier for bikers.

    airalot20 Report

    2points
    POST
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