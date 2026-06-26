ADVERTISEMENT

Empathy is an underrated superpower in the professional world. You don’t just need regular intelligence to be a good designer—emotional intelligence can raise the quality of your work, too. And that means putting yourself in the client, consumer, or user’s shoes and understanding their wants and needs.

Not everyone can set their ego aside and think about others, including product, graphic, interior, and other designers. Our team has collected some of the most mind-blowingly awful and hilarious designs that hurt to look at and make you wonder how nobody spotted the incoming failures before production started. Scroll down for a list of images where you can safely say, “I could do better,” and you’d be right.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A man peeking through a wooden door, showing a funny bad design fail for not having a peephole.

interestingslides101 Report

7points
POST
cherylpersaud518 avatar
Lily bloom
Lily bloom
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Peephole installed with the assumption that no normal person would want to just have a large un- curtained window in their front door

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    An ATM keypad with the ENTER button in the CLEAR position and the CLEAR button in the ENTER position, a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    A hilariously bad design fail: a sign stating Toilet ONLY for Disabled, Elderly, Pregnant, Children. Design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST

    Design icon Dieter Rams has 10 principles of good design that are relevant to all professionals to this day. For him, good design is innovative, makes a product useful, aesthetic, makes a product understandable, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and has as little design as possible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No matter if you’re designing a poster, building, tech product, or piece of furniture, you can avoid plenty of mistakes if you at least keep these principles in mind. Ideally, what you should be aiming for is a healthy balance between function and form, without obsessing over either one too much.
    #4

    A hilariously bad design fail: a public restroom with a mirrored ceiling reflecting the toilets. Design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    A restaurant sign for JESSICA'S Family, with a vertical EAT sign above, a hilariously bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A solar-powered parking meter in an underground garage, demonstrating a bad design fail due to lack of sunlight.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Function without form ignores humanity’s need for beauty and eye-pleasing details. What’s more, you need more than function to sell products, and visually appealing designs get sales.

    Meanwhile, form without function leads to aesthetic yet uncomfortable products that are mainly there to look artsy without much substance. In both of these cases, the designer fundamentally misinterprets their clients’ needs.

    If good design embraces clarity, bad design revolves around confusion.

    #7

    People holding a pink banner in front of a building that says YOU ARE ALONE, an example of bad design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    A hilariously bad design fail shows two tubes of threadlocker, one blue labeled Red and one red labeled Blue.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    A card with text misaligned, reading 'If you car would you know what accident to do?', a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poorly-designed products often hide their main function through unnecessary, convoluted features. They are not intuitive, nor are they self-explanatory. So, they push consumers away.

    What’s more, bad designs are also distracting, difficult to use, forgettable, and short-lived.

    There are many reasons why these mistakes happen in a design setting, but mainly, it usually involves a lack of feedback, for example, from the designer’s peers, superiors, clients, focus groups, family, friends, etc. The more constructive criticism you can get, the better the product… so long as you don’t let go of your vision to try to appeal to everyone all at once.

    #10

    A fire extinguisher sign with a bad design fail, depicting a fire extinguisher actively spraying fire.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    A maze with a hilariously bad design fail, showing a direct path from start to finish, not challenging at all.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A hilariously bad design fail: a playground slide with no side rails, posing a safety hazard.

    interestingslides101 Report

    6points
    POST

    Setting your tastes and personal preferences aside, not all design decisions are equal. Some are objectively better than others because they take the wants and needs of the end users into account.

    In other words, good design is empathetic and consumer-friendly. Bad design, on the other hand, is solely driven by the creator’s ego and lacks self-awareness and foresight.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A hilariously bad design fail on an advertisement banner, which reads, COULD NOT CONNECT TO TRANSLATOR SERVICE, for a business in a foreign country.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    A hilariously bad design fail: a maze game where the car can bypass the entire maze to reach the house. Design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A yellow playground slide with three separate chutes, a bad design fail that could cause injury.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST

    Of course, every professional makes mistakes. That’s how we all learn, improve, and grow. However, how you respond to failures says a ton about your work ethic, character, and priorities. Being criticized and getting rejected is unpleasant, but it is an unavoidable part of life.

    There is a world of difference between having a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. And it can make all the difference for any professional’s career, whether they’re in design or not.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A triangular warning sign with a stick figure falling up stairs, a clear example of a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A sign for a Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show, with a bad design fail that reads Fight Children with Diabetes Fundraiser.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A hilariously bad design fail, an outdoor billboard advertising glasses with an unflattering image of a woman.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST

    Someone with a growth mindset fundamentally believes that they have the capacity to learn and improve. For example, a designer with a growth mindset, who makes low-quality designs and gets feedback from their supervisor, accepts what they’re being told and knows that they can meaningfully develop their skills.

    Of course, individuals with a growth mindset are not naive. They understand that improving their skills requires lots of time, effort, and energy. However, they have internalized that success is possible through their consistent and focused actions.

    For people who have a fixed mindset, these things are not as obvious.

    #19

    A hilariously bad design fail, a Health Club sign with weights forming the first H but not the second in 'HEALTH'.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Hilariously bad design fail in a pie chart sign showing a university budget, misrepresenting fractions.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Hilariously bad design fail with two syrup bottles, one labeled OH! BOY and the other OH! BOY SYRUP.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST

    Fixed mindset individuals tend to focus mainly on the restrictive and negative aspects of their life experience. Their self-esteem is very limited, so they question their ability to learn anything new.

    What’s more, they are convinced that everyone else gets better results and that they don’t struggle as much.

    For them, success isn’t guaranteed with enough effort.
    #22

    A building with the sign 'NDEESIGIHGBNOCREHNOTOEDR', a jumbled mess and a hilariously bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    An aerial view of a massive traffic jam at a toll plaza where 50 lanes merge into 4, a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    A hilariously bad design fail on a postcard for a design school with jumbled text that is unreadable, making it a design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a design context, having a fixed mindset might involve a young professional giving up because their first few ideas or prototypes didn’t land.

    Instead of embracing the (hopefully constructive) criticism they received and focusing on polishing their skills, they give up or feel envious of their other, more successful colleagues.
    #25

    A hilariously bad design fail: a package opener in a hard-to-open plastic package, defeating its own purpose. A clear design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A yellow sign on a lawn that reads SELL YOUR HOUSE FAST! CALL RIGHT NOW!, an example of a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    A hilariously bad design fail shows an Apple Magic Mouse being charged from underneath, making it unusable.

    interestingslides101 Report

    5points
    POST

    On the flip side, a growth mindset-oriented design professional would see their failure as an opportunity to hone their skills, become more aware of their blind spots, and create something better.

    Putting out an awful, hilariously designed product or poster can be the springboard toward something better.

    Having a good sense of humor and laughing at your own mistakes can take some of the sting from failure, too!
    #28

    A hilariously bad design fail on a bus ad shows a baby photoshopped as a Borg with the text, We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A hilariously bad design fail: a bus ad that says Take Action, Take Control, Quit SCHOOL. Smoking not our future. Design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    A hilariously bad design fail: a bus advertisement with a woman doing exercises, but her chest aligns with the wheels. Design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST

    Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments after you’ve finished laughing and cringing, Pandas.

    Which of these designs did you enjoy hating the most, and why? Meanwhile, were there any designs that we’ve featured here that you actually think are semi-decent?

    What are the very worst product, graphic, and interior design decisions that you’ve spotted this week? Tell us all about it!
    #31

    A white banner on a lawn reads NOW HIRING NOW RIGHT NOW WE'RE HIRING NOW, an example of a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    A store shelf with an unfortunate bad design fail in its labeling, showing power accessories mislabeled.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A pair of kitten socks displaying a hilariously bad design fail, with the kitten's face distorted when worn.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    A hilariously bad design fail, a basketball game poster with the words 'Non Action and Stop Excitement' in large text.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Hilariously bad design fail on a banner with a confusing logo that spells COOL JAZZ association.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    A hilariously bad design fail, a magazine cover with a model whose leg is obscured by a large red dress.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A hilariously bad design fail for a Halloween decoration, text on a window reads TRICK OR TREAT, but due to window frame placement it reads F***K OR TREAT.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    A hilariously bad design fail, a coaster with a hangman game for the word ALCOHOL, missing an O, with the text Sometimes alcohol is the answer.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    A hilariously bad design fail on food packaging that says 'Ideal for sharing' but also 'Serves 1', creating conflicting information.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    A hilariously bad design fail: a printing shop window with backward text, making it unreadable from outside.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A hilariously bad design fail: two cans of Turbo Radiator Coolant, resembling energy drinks.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    A hilariously bad design fail: an electrical outlet is placed high on a wall, behind a glass and metal railing, making it unusable.

    interestingslides101 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Hilariously bad design fail on a yellow pillow, showing an Eiffel Tower as the A in Aaris instead of Paris.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    A hilariously bad design fail, novelty glasses shaped like 2017 with an exclamation mark, but appearing as 20170.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    An advertisement for 'Fagas Straps' with a URL that is a poor design choice, a hilarious design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    A close-up of a wrist watch with numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 9, 11 visible, showing a bad design fail making it hard to read.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    A Heinz ketchup packet with repetitive translations, highlighting a hilariously bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    A hilariously bad design fail for a burger menu, with the large text HEALTHY BURGERS, making it look like HEAL THY BURGERS.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    A hilariously bad design fail: a children's slide emerging from the rear of a large elephant statue.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A hilariously bad design fail: a Super Store sign with a logo mimicking 7-Eleven, named 9-Eleven.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    A hilariously bad design fail: two urinals placed extremely close together in a public restroom.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    A hilariously bad design fail with a store sign that reads 'We're Not Happy 'til You're Not Happy', displaying poor grammar.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    A red sign in a dessert shop window with text about STRESSED spelled backwards, a bad design fail example.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    A hilariously bad design fail shows a coat rack with five hooks under the numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, but the number 5 has no hook.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    A hilariously bad design fail of a clock where the number 8 is noticeably smaller and out of proportion with the other numbers.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    A hand holding an Acer remote control with an illogical button layout, showcasing a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A newly built house with a blocked driveway due to two yellow poles and a traffic cone, a bad design fail.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    A microwave oven control panel with many complex symbols, an example of hilariously bad design fails.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    A hilariously bad design fail: a poorly formatted sign for a 'cAncer tReatmenT institute ...heals...'

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    A hilariously bad design fail: a beer coaster with confusing and nonsensical text.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    A hilariously bad design fail: a banner with an incomprehensible military support acronym, 'E.D.I.M.G.I.A.F.A.D.'.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    A hilariously bad design fail: an Ohio State Buckeyes scoreboard clock where the visitor team is always winning.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    A hilariously bad design fail shows a wooden sign that reads I teach what's your superpower, missing punctuation.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    A hilariously bad design fail shows a confusing car gear shifter, featuring a rotary dial for PRNDL.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    A hilariously bad design fail shows car speakers placed by the foot pedals, prone to being kicked.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    A hilariously bad design fail shows Levi's boots with a fake zipper, causing holes when worn.

    interestingslides101 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Hilariously bad design fail on a house, where window decorations misspell LE T**S NOW.

    interestingslides101 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow