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Empathy is an underrated superpower in the professional world. You don’t just need regular intelligence to be a good designer—emotional intelligence can raise the quality of your work, too. And that means putting yourself in the client, consumer, or user’s shoes and understanding their wants and needs.

Not everyone can set their ego aside and think about others, including product, graphic, interior, and other designers. Our team has collected some of the most mind-blowingly awful and hilarious designs that hurt to look at and make you wonder how nobody spotted the incoming failures before production started. Scroll down for a list of images where you can safely say, “I could do better,” and you’d be right.