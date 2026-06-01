The Nextdoor app is, basically, a private social network that is designed for neighborhoods. It connects you and the people living in your local area so that you can share news, organize events, find services like handypeople and babysitters, get weather, traffic, and safety updates, buy or sell items, ask for reviews from your neighbors, connect with people based on your hobbies and interests, etc. The focus here is on interacting with your local community.

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However, like any other socially-oriented digital platform, this app is no stranger to drama, weirdness, infuriating entitlement and narcissism, unexpected moments of kindness, and the like. The top moments—positive, negative, and amusingly confusing—get shared on ‘Best of Nextdoor.’

The mastermind behind the awesome project is Jenn Takahashi from California. Curious about all the different bizarre stories in her own neighborhood, she started building what would become a thriving, buzzing community.