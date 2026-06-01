ADVERTISEMENT

If you think your neighbors are weird, wait until you hear about the people that others live next door to. Some of the most bizarre, wholesome, awful, and unusual neighbor stories end up being shared on the epic ‘Best of Nextdoor’ social media accounts, and let us tell you, the drama is next level.

We’ve compiled a list of the most off-the-hook posts that might inspire you to appreciate your own neighbors more… or drop everything and go live alone in the middle of the forest. Keep scrolling for a good laugh and a big taste of secondhand embarrassment.

More info: X | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Overheard neighborhood story about husbands hooting at an owl nightly

amy_stuber_ Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Neighborhood sign warns against dropping cigarettes because cat smokes them

    mischiefanimals Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Neighbor's suspicious sunflower peeking over fence called spy flowers

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have they never seen a sunflower before?

    1
    1point
    reply

    The Nextdoor app is, basically, a private social network that is designed for neighborhoods. It connects you and the people living in your local area so that you can share news, organize events, find services like handypeople and babysitters, get weather, traffic, and safety updates, buy or sell items, ask for reviews from your neighbors, connect with people based on your hobbies and interests, etc. The focus here is on interacting with your local community.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, like any other socially-oriented digital platform, this app is no stranger to drama, weirdness, infuriating entitlement and narcissism, unexpected moments of kindness, and the like. The top moments—positive, negative, and amusingly confusing—get shared on ‘Best of Nextdoor.’

    The mastermind behind the awesome project is Jenn Takahashi from California. Curious about all the different bizarre stories in her own neighborhood, she started building what would become a thriving, buzzing community.

    #4

    Post suggesting neighborhood dress code to boost property values

    NimbyPatrol Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Also, has anyone considered changing the name of this neighborhood to Stepford?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Neighbor asks for feline self defense training advice for small cat.

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet about neighbor raking all leaves during owner's absence

    aotakeo Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It all started with her friends sending in posts from their own neighborhoods and eventually blossomed into a massive online group that sent her the funniest tips from the ‘Nextdoor’ app.

    She officially launched the ‘Best of Nextdoor’ account on Twitter (back then, it was still known as that, not X) in late 2017.

    Some of the most star-studded celebs who follow the project’s accounts include former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, model Chrissy Teigen, and actors Angel Kinsey, Rainn Wilson, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

    #7

    Nighttime photo of a horse seen through apartment windows flagged as suspicious activity

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Nextdoor post seeks used baby stroller for walking pet duck in neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sweet! Put a little bonnet on her for the ride.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Night vision image of large animal mistaken for a coyote on porch

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nextdoor is intended to be a place where people post tips, updates, and concerns about their neighborhoods. It's where you share a photo of your lost cat or alert neighbors of a serial package thief. But anyone who frequents the website or app knows it's also a place where people stir the neighborhood pot by freely griping about the pettiest of things, such as a garden gnome being relocated three feet from its carefully chosen resting spot,” SFGate writes.

    Back then, Takahashi, who was living in Glen Park, would log in on Nextdoor after work to get updates about the gnome situation in her neighborhood.
    #10

    Bread shaped like a cat in a funny lost purebread cat neighbor post

    bestofnextdoor Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Neighbors fly a flag showing a picture of their house

    chacaranda Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Funny birthday image posted during neighborhood tornado sirens

    buggirl Report

    4points
    POST

    “It would bring me such relief. Whenever I would come home, no matter how crazy a day, it would be refreshing to go on Nextdoor and find this post about someone touching her lawn gnomes. It added levity and always kept things in perspective for me,” Takahashi opened up to SFGate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don't know why, but Nextdoor rocks my world. It's so eye-opening. I'm a curious person by nature.”

    #13

    Neighborhood drama over bird feeders and tree removal

    Kyatic Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Neighbor post humorously mixes earthquake alert with single men dating request

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Neighbors discuss spotting American flags during a neighborhood walk with dog

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST

    For Takahashi, success revolves all around how she makes her followers feel. Namely, how the project makes them laugh.

    “Someone recently sent me a video with her entire family around the dinner table cry-laughing while looking at Best of Nextdoor. I realized this is why I do it,” she revealed.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Resident responds to complaint about raising chickens in neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man holding empty liquor bottle used to confuse neighbors

    wildpostss Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Neighbor seeks live adult raccoons as prank gift for cranky neighbors.

    caro Report

    4points
    POST

    However, the founder of the project doesn’t just post anything on her accounts. One thing that she avoids is dog doo-doo because it is such a common complaint from neighbors everywhere. Another thing that she won’t post anymore about is people asking for their neighbors to, err, join their intimate relationships. “ I feel like anyone who has a Nextdoor account knows how crazy your neighbors really are. Why would you try dating them?"

    What’s more, Takahashi refuses to “pots anything that puts a damper on your day.” The rule of thumb is that if it’s not funny, it won’t get featured!
    #19

    Cat sitting by stacked cans of chicken pate it no longer likes

    CATBRAINCELL Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Funny neighbor message wishing Happy Thanksgiving to everyone except Phil in neighborhood.

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Volunteer appeal posted on neighborhood app for serving at a family Thanksgiving dinner

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST

    The founder of ‘Best of Nextdoor’ told SFGate that one of her favorite posts of all time was of someone who posted a photo of a “super tall sunflower.” This person was convinced that the flower “was a camera and the neighbor was using it to spy.”

    Meanwhile, The Atlantic quips about how ‘Best of Nextdoor’ gives a fascinating insight into the psyche of the United States. The project “reveals a charming cluelessness that pervades America’s communities.

    “People in cities can’t seem to tell the difference between a possum and a house cat, for example. In Alabama, someone tried to sell an unopened box of Hot Pockets.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Pet pig named Pancetta resting on a soft rug shared on neighborhood social media

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Neighbor asks for podiatrist recommendations with unusual reply about feet

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Neighbor's awkward encounter with cat while taking photos in yard

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ‘Best of Nextdoor’ social media project has become huge since October 2017. On X, formerly Twitter, it boasts 442.2k followers, as well as 74.1k fans on Instagram, and 37k followers on Facebook.

    The focus of the project, relatable, funny, and “quality neighborhood drama,” is what keeps people coming back over and over again.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Complaint about an older model car parked in expensive neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Bicycle for sale with note saying ex-husband was busy riding other things nearby

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Funny neighbor complaint about speeding and early morning dog walker

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST

    Many of us have had run-ins with genuinely terrible and weird neighbors before, so it is fun and relatable to read about others experiencing the same issues.

    On the other hand, we’ve also had truly good, kind, caring, helpful, and supportive neighbors, too, so these stories are relatable on that level, too.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Neighbor describes strange sighting of fast-running man in Dayton

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Neighbor asks others to stop cooking due to allergies and suggests no-cook food options

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Neighbor asks for help to unblock Fox on TV in neighborhood conversation

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST

    Once you’ve looked through all of these posts and upvoted the ones that entertained you the most, we’d like to hand the discussion over to you, Pandas.

    Tell us about your neighbors: who do you love? Who do you hate? Who do you love to hate? Who are the weirdest, most annoying, and unfriendliest people in your local area? On the flip side, who are the most wholesome folks on your block?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Neighbor post about suspicious cat with neck camera recording neighbors

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Person in pineapple costume leaves pineapples at doorstep in neighborhood prank

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Selling chicken teddy bears for family activity seen on neighborhood social media

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Ring camera image showing mystery dogs eating plants with neighbor alert

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Nextdoor post humor about computer use and hot single women in neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Cute cat in overalls and hat with pumpkin in funny neighborhood lost pet post

    bestofnextdoor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Neighbor shares story about a Facebook group for giving away unwanted items

    iky_fwjett Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Funny neighbor comments on Second Amendment and age in neighborhood conversation

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Funny neighborhood sign about eclipse parking for residents only

    allisonduerk Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Funny neighborhood sign asking how to punish daughter for biting hair with moms' advice

    truewagner Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Proof of package delivered inside a full recycling bin by mailman

    bexual_healing Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Post asking neighbors to keep dogs and children quiet due to fireworks

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Detailed tweet about lemonade stands and neighborhood rules on Nextdoor

    MeghannMyers_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Humorous no pets couch listing with cat visible and meme about pets.

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Humorous Halloween decoration update after Santa figure stolen

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Neighborhood complaint about houses displaying Christmas lights before Thanksgiving

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Urgent neighborhood alert asking everyone to be quiet for a few days to catch up on sleep

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Nextdoor trick or treat apology letter from neighbor about Halloween costumes

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Nextdoor urgent alert about stolen bacon wrapped tenderloin from smoker in neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Neighbor asks about suing beekeeper for bees stealing pollen from garden

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Neighbor complaint about people walking in front of house disturbing dog

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Neighbor praises someone dumping boyfriend at 2AM with a champagne offer on social media

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Neighbor humor with snake photo under a bed frame shared on neighborhood app

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Bobcat drinking from pool caught in neighbor alert post

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Funny neighbor complaint about sandwich left on truck bed posted online

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Person in dinosaur costume using snow blower in snowy Chicago neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Funny neighbor alert conversation misusing urgent alert for saying hi

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Neighbor conversation about moving in sparks mixed reactions on neighborhood platform

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Nextdoor post showing small dog peeking over fence with neighbor asking owner

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Nextdoor post complaining about someone farting in mailbox repeatedly

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Note from neighbor complaining about disruptive child disturbing dogs and bird

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Funny tweet about vegan burger patties made from plants confusing old people

    bestofnextdoor Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    HOA letter about holiday lights rules and homeowner's response

    KTmBoyle Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Nextdoor trending post about suspicious guy in neighborhood promoting voting

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Note about barbershop drama in the neighborhood

    kerriclaireneil Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Funny neighborhood message about not being a dating site

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Nextdoor app warning post about suspicious middle-aged woman in neighborhood

    darthlux Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Bright lime green painted house stands out in neighborhood among neighbors

    melnickjeffrey1 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Neighbor warns calling 911 when street fireworks begin

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Post about customary tipping practices for landlords on Nextdoor

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Tweet questioning if Nextdoor is full of Karen neighbors

    Lost21stCentury Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Neighbor requests turning off Christmas lights early for cats to sleep.

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Urgent alert about all avocados at Whole Foods being rock hard

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Thankful message from neighbor expressing love and gratitude

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Nextdoor trending post asks neighbors to get their kids under control

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Nextdoor neighbor warns about kids meals at McDonald's affecting allergies

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Neighbor story about a busy executive exposing a scam in the neighborhood

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Funny message from man to soccer mom neighbor after road incident

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Nextdoor post humorously asking when Covid will end in a neighborhood group

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Funny neighbor complaint about a girl throwing a potato and hitting a Lexus owner in Taylorsville

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Mail slot photo showing a hot dog in mailbox labeled a federal offense

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Trending neighborhood post alerts about demons in basement

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Request for Ted Cruz sign met with sarcastic neighborhood reply on local platform

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Parent seeks work leads for son in computer science on neighborhood forum

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Nextdoor post asking for help understanding physical Bitcoin sale

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Listing of a Starry Night painting unsure of authenticity in neighborhood post

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Humorous ad rehoming noisy small terrier dog with neighbor fence joke

    bestofnextdoor Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow