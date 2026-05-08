Brutally honest internet users shared their petty and creative revenge stories online, and Bored Panda is bringing you the best of the best. We hope you’re taking notes, if you ever feel petty and need inspiration for vengeance against the villains in your life.

When somebody hurts and wrongs you , you have two options. On the one hand, you can do the healthy thing: be the bigger person, accept what happened, forgive them, and move on with your life. On the other hand, you can let the injustice power you and concoct a plan to get back at them. They harmed you, so why not give them a taste of their own medicine , right?

#1 A girl broke my heart when I was young like 16 she was my best friend and I loved her but she told me she could never love someone fat. So now I am 27 and I have went from 223IBS to 156IBS. She on the other hand went from 120IBS to 300IBS+.

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#2 Had a teacher in middle school who was really just evil (she used to whisper jokes about the deaf kid in the class to the aid because he couldn't hear them) she was also really bad at math. So of course of course we very openly hated each other. My mom didn't believe me until a year later when she bumped into a kid from my grade at the supermarket and they mentioned it. anyway I made it a personal mission to make things difficult for her or at the least correct her on her glaring mathematical mistakes (personal favorite being that 4.5/6 couldn't be reduced, she was really adamant about it too). She retired early the next year, I like to think i had something to do with that.

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#3 My friend was savagely egged by a bunch of teenagers one halloween while riding his bike. My car, travelling at 60, was egged from an overpass around the same time and same suburb. My bruised and egg-soaked friend managed to catch the licence plate of the offending car and commit it to memory. We were determined to find the offender and months later we came across the ute parked outside a house one suburb over and started planning our revenge. We bought a dozen eggs and let them sit outside for a couple of months in summer. Late one night we stealthily and strategically egged the s**t out of the car.

Revenge is a dish best served cold. And eggy.

To be perfectly clear, while revenge stories are incredibly entertaining, they are not the healthy way to process hurt and trauma. The desire to restore the balance of justice and to get back at someone who wronged you is natural and understandable. It really is. And yet, if your goal is your mental and emotional well-being, then you need a different strategy. In other words, if your priority is your quality of life, you can’t get stuck on rumination, emotional baggage, and thoughts of vengeance. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT As Matt James, PhD, writes in a post on Psychology Today, forgiveness is not an approval of what happened, but a release. “When you forgive, you don't let the other person off the hook; you free yourself from the ongoing cost of carrying that experience. That cost is energy, and you need it back,” he explains.

#4 One of the mean girls in my high school became a realtor. She was extremely hateful and nasty to a lot of the kids in our school, and nobody ever did anything to her over it. She was reported multiple times by multiple kids for bullying and harassment, but nothing ever came of it. She's still a giant b***h to this day.



I've recommended against using her or buying her listings several times to family and friends. I've likely cost her thousands of dollars in commissions. Even if I don't say anything negative about her specifically, I'll recommend other realtors far above her when people ask. When my family was settling an estate, I promised them I'd not go against any of their wishes as long as they did not list with her or any agency she was affiliated with.



She was a bad person then; she's a bad person now. There's no sense in doing business with people like that or allowing my friends and family to make that mistake.

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#5 Another girl at work conspired with a couple coworkers to get me fired because she didn't think I deserved the position I had and she wanted to take it. Two weeks after I was fired, she was crying to everyone in the department about how my job was so hard and how come it never looked hard when I did it?

#6 I took a job from someone who publicly humiliated me 7 years before and I am now known for the work I did there. It was glorious.

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In short, you want to prevent anger, resentment, and bitterness from haunting you and disrupting your life. Again, forgiveness and letting go of grudges or bitterness does not mean that you forget what has been done to you. Nor are you excusing the harm that you’ve experienced. What’s more, it does not imply that you need to make up with the person who wronged you. What forgiveness does, according to Mayo Clinic, is that it brings you a kind of peace that lets you focus on yourself. In other words, it allows you to move on with your life. ADVERTISEMENT Embracing forgiveness can improve your physical and mental health and lead to healthier relationships overall. For one, you experience less anxiety, stress, and hostility. What’s more, you develop a greater sense of self-esteem, a stronger immune system, and experience fewer symptoms of depression.

#7 In my last week as an Executive Assistant I “forgot” to book a very important return flight that made a miserable a**hole miss his son’s graduation.

#8 Meeting my former bullies at the reunion. They didn't recognize me. The glasses wearing, fat, acne ridden nerd had turned into an attractive woman while they got old and wrinkly.

#9 Fiance cheated on me.



I dropped contact and never looked back.



My doing that destroyed her mind and self-worth.

On the other hand, if you focus on hatred and bitterness instead of forgiveness, it leads to a lower quality of life. You become depressed, irritable, and anxious. You can find it difficult to enjoy the present or appreciate new relationships and experiences. And you can even lose the positive connections that you have already built up. Forgiveness won’t happen overnight, and you must reach out for professional help if you’re struggling. A good rule of thumb is to check in with yourself and see whether something is affecting your daily life. If you are constantly ruminating, feeling bitter, and this is affecting your behavior, something needs to change. Going to therapy is not a sign of weakness. Mental health counselors can help reframe your experiences, but they can’t wave a magic wand and ‘solve’ all of your problems: you will still have to do all of the emotional heavy lifting. Only, this time, you’ll have someone by your side, supporting you.

#10 Subscribing them to many email lists is always my favourite.

#11 Advised her that her new boss would respect someone who stood up to him. It didn't end well.

#12 Walked away from a relationship and told her to keep the ring. Literally left her standing there in a mall and I swear I could feel her watching me walk away. I'm pretty sure it broke her because after a little Facebook stalking she hasn't had an actually serious relationship since, and now she's a single mom.



Edit:. She's also occasionally posted one of those cryptic "The one that got away" memes and I'm 90% sure she's talking about me. Maybe don't cheat next time dummy.

Meanwhile, if you’re the one who has seriously wronged someone else, one of the best things that you can do is apologize and make amends, and then put in the effort to change your behavior. The key here is to ask for forgiveness without making excuses for your actions! And that means putting your ego aside and striving to be more emotionally intelligent going forward. “You can't force someone to forgive you. Other people need to move to forgiveness in their own time. Remember, forgiveness is a process. Whatever happens, commit to treating others with compassion, empathy and respect,” Mayo Clinic suggests.

#13 Well, if by revenge you mean not taking her back when she was completely sure I would kiss the floor she walks on, then I can tell you, it felt great.

#14 I live(d) my best life? Revenge comes from a dark place, best to forget.



Now schadenfreude, that's different. Watching cheating ex make a dumpster fire of their lives gives you a sense of relief mixed with schadenfreude.

#15 Depends on the revenge. For me, success is the best revenge and I have done it many times, proving someone so wrong, its beautiful.



Last girl, wasn't happy that I didn't finish school, she graduated as a pharmacist and works at a hospital, and at the time I was a Video Game Tester, the money wasn't anywhere near great, especially after Covid and the inflation that happened here in Poland. She kept pushing me to do school (High-School), but I do not really like the idea honestly, or more, I don't like being said what to do.



Well, 3 months after we decided to split due to some other reasons as-well, I got a new job. I am in Pharma-Marketing right now, and still didn't finish school haha! I see that as a great win for me,



She has studied for a such a long time to get into Pharmacy, meanwhile I am the one creating all the instructions and promotional materials for d***s that she reads everyday.

What is the very worst thing that someone has ever done to you? Did you get revenge against them, or did you find a way to accept what happened, forgive them, heal, and move on? Forgiveness is incredibly difficult. What advice would you give anyone who is struggling with it and letting anger and bitterness consume their life? Share your stories and words of wisdom in the comments down below.

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#16 Ripped off the windshield wipers after they swooped into a parking spot I was waiting for (including using my turn signal to show intent)

#17 I blocked them and I didn’t tell them that they were blocked on my phone. They couldn’t figure out why I wasn’t answering.

#18 Cancelled their Costco card (from our shared membership) No hot dog for you!

#19 Oh man, I used to enact petty revenge at my old job. I was in charge of the honors-system snack cabinet at the front, right next to my desk. Rude to me? Sorry, your favorite snack isn’t in stock (and I knew all the snacks of the habitual snackers). Nice to me but I’m exacting revenge on someone with the same favorite snack? Oh look! I found extra in this other drawer! How weird!

#20 I knew that my entire team was going to be laid off and replaced. I took all of the paper out of all of the printers and copiers just to inconvenience the new people.

#21 Revenge is seldom worth the efforts. Say you embarrassed someone after they embarrassed you. Then what? Unless it’s sports then it’s worth it. Pinning a competitor in wrestling within a minute after they tried an injury move. Even that’s not worth mentioning compared to a Warsaw Pact Collapse.

#22 Im 57 she died almost 20 years ago, super petty bonus I still call her mom on her birthday just to twist the knife. Context, she took my dog and left it in the mountains. I thought it ran away but years later her brother told me what really happened.

#23 1. Me, pedaling my bicycle along a busy road in the bike lane, coming home from work. It's a bright and sunny late afternoon.

2. Young fellows, probably in mom's SUV, yell using vulgar language as the pass me, just to see me jump, then take off. They underestimate how easily they can get mired in traffic, while I have the bike lane all to myself. I catch up to them, no problem, at the traffic light.

3. At the light, I lean over to their motor vehicle, which has the windows down, and peer into the car. I say, in my best "concerned mom" voice, "Are you boys all right? I heard you call out something over there - everybody OK?"

4. The young fellows try to shrink down as far as they can go, except one, who boldly says something like, "We're just fine".

5. I peer at him intently. I say, "Do you go to Skyline?" This is a wild-a*s guess on my part, as there are about 4 high schools in the vicinity, but I must have hit the mark, as they all flinch. I look at one of them quizzically, and add, "Don't I know your mother?"

6. Light turns green, and they take off as fast as they can accelerate out of there. Me, I just pedal on, and just chuckle to myself.

#24 A former co-worker of mine refused to train me on the cash register at the business where we worked, even though he had been told he was supposed to. He told me to my face he "didn't have time for that". He pretty much thought I was an idiot--he always used to rig his computer to play "If I Only Had a Brain" whenever I was around.



I did the best I could with the register but of course it got messed up. When my boss called me in and asked me if my co-worker trained me, I told her what he said. She called him in and asked him about it. His eyes went wide and he waffled around until I smiled sweetly and said "Well, maybe I misunderstood. Could you show me today?"



He showed me. The best was the look on his face when he frantically tried to explain himself; our boss liked him and he NEVER thought he'd get called out for what he did. I had his douchey a*s over a barrel and he knew it!



Great day.

#25 Ex and I were organising a large event. A month or so before the event I caught him cheating and we broke up, so the rest of the event organisation is on me. Event comes, is a complete success. Ex has to watch me constantly receive praise for the organization, as well as pretty much has to jump when I say "Frog". Finally he has to see me get a big applause by all attendees and he gets to win a prize for skills that I have a big part in him obtaining. And me handing him said prize. I'm not a vindictive person, but it felt so good.

#26 None.



Revenge is petty, takes up space in your mind and heart, and is useless. The best "revenge" you can give is just moving on with your life and being happy. Why continue to waste energy on the person?



As far as I'm aware, spending time on getting revenge means the other person "wins." Because you're still upset over them, still thinking of them, still spending time on them, and still making moves that are around/about them.

#27 Back in high school, I quickly became enemies with a girl and I can’t even remember why now.

All the cool kids were going to a party on the other side of the lake, and I refused to even go because she would be there.

All the party kids from town had to take the last ferry back across the water.

She was drunk, and fell off the ramp between the boat and the pier.

Everyone was in hysterics about it at school for at least the following week.

Apparently a ferry man had to go find a long pole and drag her out, drunk and bedraggled, in front of dozens of teenagers.

I didn’t have to do a thing, she got my revenge upon her for me!

#28 I was getting ready to compete in what was the biggest competition of my life. He tried to convince me not to bother so I broke up with him and did the competition anyways. And I won.

#29 These thugs were playing hoops outside my frat house, dunking on the rim and being douchebags. told them to leave, they didn't leave. couple of my frat brother come outside, one of the thugs sucker punches my friend. 3v3 brawl ensues. one of the thugs goes to his car and pulls out a stickball bat... wacks me across the back with it. ate it like a champ... they run to their car and get away. i get the plate #. dad's a cop, he runs the plates. now i know where they live.... to be continued.

#30 The best I've had it was being accepted into college and buying a car a month after the lady that "loved" me broke it off because she said I lacked ambition. I told her I was going to do these things and her impatience kept her from seeing things come to fruition.



She got knocked up again by the father of her first child, a man she described as a "sociopath" and still says she hates. After that happened I didn't really want revenge anymore, her life is going to be tough enough.

#31 My high school counselor told me I was too dumb to graduate from college and too bad to serve in the military. Years later, after serving in the Marine Corps infantry and obtaining a BS and MS in plant science, I was asked to be the keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony at my old high school (she was in her last few years before retirement). I worked that personal story into my talk and watched her face drop. I didn’t mention her by name, but we both knew.

#32 My ex of two years cheated on me and when I kicked him out he forgot to take tons of administration from his job he was responsible for with him (containing private information of hundreds of people, he worked in healthcare). I gave him a month to pick it up which he didn't, so then I took photos of all those documents and sent them to his boss, getting him fired and seriously hampering any future employment capabilities.

#33 Was roommates with a guy who had his dad living with us. His dad treated me like his personal maid, making me do his washing, ironing, cook for him. Every time I refused he would threaten to have me kicked out. I used his toothbrush as a toilet brush and I scrubbed his clean shirts under my armpits after a long day of sweating. Also added his bedroom floor crumbs to his bowl of dinner. When I left I took his favourite ac/dc CD (he played almost every day on Max volume) and scratched it up.

#34 There was this kid at school and he'd always take my lunch and I hated him so much because he'd always pretend he didn't take it an no one had ever seen him do it.



One day I purposefully put peanuts in my sandwich (He had a mild peanut allergy) and when he saw it he thought it was a normal Ham and Cheese.



The kid was okay but he didn't take my lunch after that event.

#35 Best revenge on someone? I actually ignored them and focused on my own life. Look better, dress nicer, climb the corporate ladder, own a nice house, drive nice cars.



I think improving yourself is the best revenge rather than be hyper fixated on someone’s downfall. They can make themselves miserable without my help.

#36 I’m not someone who seeks revenge. But there’s one particular woman I truly despise—my ex-girlfriend, whom I was with for five years. She brought a child into my life, a boy I loved like my own. While I was away on a trip with him (she said she had to work), she cheated on me.



Afterward, she completely cut me out of his life. She told me I wasn’t good for him, saying all sorts of things to justify it. One day, when he was eight, he showed up at my door, saying he missed me. He also told me that she’d been saying things about me that simply weren’t true, just to make herself look better for leaving.



I’ll never forget the moment I called her while he was crying and begging in the background, saying he didn’t want to be with her and wanted to stay with me. That phone call felt like my personal moment of justice. I still remember it vividly. I haven’t seen him since.

#37 Well it wasnt a woman but a dude who had crossed me pretty badly. In fact, I ve taken the time and effort for proper revenge on 3 occasions in my life, but none of them were against women so I am not sure this counts for this thread.



Felt good, still feels good. Had to come to terms with the reality that vengeance is my favorite sin.

#38 Didn’t feel like revenge. Just a very painful victory and a lot of pity honestly..



What happened? My ex wife left me and the children for her “lover” a dude from her past.



Fast forward two years later, my current partner is not only a complete and total “upgrade”, she’s just a better fit for me overall.



The ex wife pops by our place every week to pick up the kids and spend time with em. She has grown to be quite close to my partner, she shares her life troubles (still the same issues, no growth, no introspection), my current partner being the mature, stable person that she is gives her advice on how to move on.



She’s still stuck in the past, forever reminiscing the time when she was once my wife, and had my full attention and love.



She no longer has either, and man, she has spiralled hard. Revenge no longer feels necessary. I won convincingly, crushed it even. It’s not even a joke how my life has significantly improved since she left.



My partner is privileged beyond imaginable belief and she’s humble, caring and affectionate towards me and my kids. So yeah, what else could a man dream of after a bitter divorce from a betrayal?



Sometimes I catch myself being internally “mad” at my ex for making me prove myself.. the feeling is like, “you tested me in this manner and now I’ve gone and done and built something so significant, you can’t ignore it”..



Ultimate rub in my exes face that’s for sure.

#39 This one’s kinda mild, so it being revenge is debatable.



There was a popular kid in my middle school who wouldn’t stop siccing his friends on me. Looking back, I’d say it was partially on account of my race but also because I was a nerdy kid. One day I was in a s****y mood and he thought it would be a good idea to taunt me. I finally had enough and threw him to the ground and he got in trouble for it. I still feel lowkey proud of myself for that.



In many cases being the better man isn’t as satisfying as returning the favor.

#40 He was a work place bully and morally bankrupt. It eventually came to light and he was fired from his supervisor position. I now hold a position above what he had and am a company darling. Cleaning the problems he created took some time, but that’s done as well.

#41 I worked on myself, forgave them, and never spoke to them again. I continue to heal more and more all the time. I also don't settle for anything less than I deserve. ❤️

#42 Just before a trip to Hawaii with my BFs fam and the ex GF invited by his sister, the ex sent him a card detailing how happy she was to be with him again on vacation and how she still loved him and couldn’t wait to be together again. He ripped it up and tossed it I fished it out, taped it back together and mailed it (along with the envelope for postmark proof) to her live in BF. Boy, did the shit hit the fan halfway through the trip.

#43 Worked w/ an Advisor for a few years who wasn’t a nice person. Owned his own firm, great at what he did, just a horrible man. Fast forward a few years- a client I had a great relationship with recalled that I previously worked at that firm- guy was trying to get into their country club & their private elite business only breakfast club as well. He asked my personal opinion of the guy.😬Needless to say he didn’t get in & I heard through the grapevine he was really upset about not making it🤣

#44 They worked at a gas station and one really cold night I went by and dropped a liter bottle full of water in the trash can. The next day when I went by I saw the bottle laying down by the curb, I know that when the pulled the trash bag out the bottom ripped out halfway to the dumpster and they had to clean up the mess.

#45 I bought a cheap security camera. Well, actually it was a dummy camera that looked real but it just had a blinking light powered by a AA battery. My asshole neighbor piled pillows in his window for 2 years because he thought I was spying on him. I got 2 years worth of chuckles for 10 bucks.