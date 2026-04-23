Bad bosses feel like they can do anything to anyone, no matter the consequences. That is, until someone stands their ground and pushes back. Today, we’re featuring workers’ stories about how they got revenge against their most toxic workplace leaders, and it is beyond inspiring.

#1 I worked at one of those Fast Oil Change shops and the bosses were so mean to the employees that one week before I quit I started giving everything away for free like air filters, wipers, synthetic oil, and car washes. When I went to pick up my last check they said they couldn't find it and kept delaying me until I just left.



A week later I called up the payroll office who was also the wife of the owner and told her what happened and she got livid and told me she would handle it.



Two days later she called back and said she had my check and she also told me how she got it.



It was the Managers pay day and she withheld his paycheck and he called her wanting to know where it was and she said it's on my desk. He asked why and she said you aren't going to get paid until Patrick gets paid. A big silence was on the phone and he said he would drive over to her office. She then said to him make sure you clock out before you come over. Revenge I wasn't even planning on. Poetic justice.

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The sad reality is that toxic bosses are a far too common sight in companies everywhere. According to a survey conducted by FlexJobs, just 13% of respondents said that they have never worked for a toxic boss or manager. Meanwhile, 57% of employees revealed that they have worked with one toxic boss during their career, while 30% have worked with more than one. Everyone has their personal list of things that they value the most in good leaders and detest in bad ones. But broadly speaking, there’s some overlap between various employees. For example, toxic managers tend to be poor communicators, act dismissively, micromanage their workers, and are passive-aggressive. 43%, 41%, 40%, and 40% of the survey’s respondents named these the top qualities of a toxic boss, respectively.

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#2 This happened to my husband when we were first married. He was working (salary) 60–70 hrs a week. He worked for a company that was a family business, except my husband and the skilled field employees. The familly office staff didn’t do as much as my husband, so he asked a raise, since he was doing a higher level position than he was working. He also asked for an assistant, because he was doing that much work. My husband knew they would probably not honor his requests, so he went prepared. He had gotten a license to form his own company, and and went in with a resignation letter. When he asked for the raise and an assistant, his boss literally laughed in his face. My husband gave his notice and walked out. He had a couple of jobs lined up from other contractors whom he know from his connections other than his job, so he didn’t skip a beat in getting work. A week went by, and his boss called him begging him to come back. My husband rightfully declined. They had to hire 3 people to fill his position there, and within 2 years, they went out of business. I’m proud that my husband did all of this with class, dignity and integrity!

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#3 After imploring me to take a foremans position, with a new pay plan based on shop performance, they suddenly scrapped the plan and left me making $150 less per week. Offered me a $.50 raise. It was a poorly run, kind of shady, Euro specialty shop, with a wide range of techs, a lot of infighting, jealousy, etc. Anyway, I gave notice, declined their generous offer, and when I came in Saturday morning to move my tools, I accessed the shop management computer, which they stupidly not password protected, and printed out all hourly rates and production numbers for all the techs, and left a copy on or in everyone's tool box.

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Furthermore, toxic workplace ‘leaders’ often fail to foster their employees’ growth (34%), are prone to using rude or offensive behavior (33%), set unreasonable expectations (30%), and don’t give praise or credit appropriately (26%). Other toxic traits include a tendency to gossip (22%), a lack of boundaries (21%), using threats or intimidation (20%), gaslighting their staff (also 20%), and comments and actions that are discriminatory or inappropriate (18%). ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, FlexJobs notes that, as per the survey’s findings, nearly half (43%) of respondents who worked for a toxic boss said that they quit or left their jobs because of their behavior. Others gave feedback to their boss (28%) or to HR (21%), which, unfortunately, was ignored in both cases. 12% of workers who worked under toxic ‘leaders’ said they embrace ‘quiet quitting.’ A mere 11% said they gave feedback to their boss and 8% to HR, and that it was actually applied.

#4 I used a copier. She was the type who enjoyed micromanaging and exercising her power on those beneath her. Life happened and it came down through the grapevine that she was taking mental health leave. Fair enough. Less than a week later I was looking through a paper someone had left on the unit and saw where she was working at a nail salon and offering discounts for new customers. While being paid for leave by the Commonealth of Virginia. Oh hell no. I made copies of that ad and slid them under the doors of every member of management in my building. She made the 'decision' to resign within a week.

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#5 I once caught my boss tampering with all the employees timecards. I told him if he did so again, I would report him to the State Labor board. so he fired me on the spot. He was stupid enough to write that right on my last paycheck! Long story short, I sued him and won 24 grand! At the time he fired me I told him it was a mistake to mess with me, because I fight back! He laughed, but he wasn’t laughing when we left court!!

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#6 I worked in a gas station and the heat went out. One person per shift. It was freezing cold outside and in. You spent most of your time outside because it was half full service and half self service.



We didn’t have a cash register so you operated out of your pocket. You were supposed to go inside every time your wad of money accumulated to be 100.00. The reality was you would have thousands in your pocket. But you get inside when you can and put 100.00 in small envelopes as fast as you can, unlock the floor safe and drop in the envelope. Hurry back outside before anyone drives off without paying. The colder your hands, the harder it is to handle the money. Your body may take the cold but your fingers need to function.



Since the boss wasn’t able to get anyone for a few days to fix the furnace, he brought in a kerosene heater with the instruction to only run it 15 minutes to keep the water pipes from freezing. I reached a point my hands were too cold and turned it on. The boss saw I used it more than 15 minutes and did some yelling and ranting.



After that, for a while I would go in the back room and leave the water running in the sink for hours. The next water bill, he said we might have a water leak because the bill was 3,000 bucks. It was one of those old deep double faucet sinks.

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At the end of the day, everyone is responsible for communicating, enforcing, and protecting their boundaries at work. Only you know your financial situation and whether switching jobs is feasible at the moment. If you see illegal or unethical behavior at work, it is your duty to report it. In the meantime, if your mental and emotional health suffers under toxic managers, you should do your best to professionally and calmly address any issues with your supervisor, their boss, their boss’s boss, HR, and whoever else makes sense. Who is the very worst person you’ve worked under, and why were they such a terrible boss? How do you deal with bad managers and executives at work? What do you value the most in genuinely good workplace leaders? You can take part in the discussion in the comments with all of your fellow readers.

#7 when I was an apprentice, I had a horrible boss. He still had that old mentality towards apprentices when he had to make their life as hard as possible. He would constantly belittle me, make me feel useless and work me until I couldn’t even lift me arms up over my head. He would yell and scream for you to go to him to pick up his hammer off the floor ( he’d be on the 3rd floor whilst I would be on the ground).



There was plenty of times where I wanted to give up but my father would always encourage me to hang in there, keep my mouth shut and learn as much as I could.



After a few years I became good at what I did and had confidence in my work. The Boss would always try and compete with me until one day I became better than him. So when that day finally came, I left the company and went out on my own. A lot of his clientele also came with me…



fast forward a few years, I saw my old boss at the hardware store. I shook his hand out of respect for teaching me a trade and chatted to him for a while. He told me that after I left, his business really suffered and eventually went under. He left the building trade after his wife left him for another man. It might not be revenge so much but he sure got a visit from the karma bus…

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#8 There was one when I first got out of college. He was as misogynistic, spoiled and thick as they come. He made fun of my college, where I lived, etc. I only stayed for a few months, but his thing was telling us that this was the best job we would ever get. When I left, I got such a better job with twice the pay, in a high rise, prestigious company, etc. I had a chat with my new boss about this one, so what he did was take the yearly company department photo we did, and sent it to him with a note that I was now there and being promoted to manager only being there a year. I thought that was the coolest thing ever, and I know it ticked that guy off to no end.

#9 I was a government employee for 28 years and worked overtime whenever she asked me. I also took no sick leave and cut my vacation time when there was an overload of work. An opening for a promotion came up and I passed the tests with flying colors. However, my supervisor wanted a woman in the position and called in favors to have a female employee from another department transferred to her section. I then went to HR and asked when I could take early retirement with the best employee pension possible given my number of years as an employee. I bided my time and when the time came, I gave exactly 2 weeks notice. How did it hurt her? I had accumulated 2 years and six weeks of vacation, sick leave, and overtime, so for that time, I was paid full salary on early retirement. The best part, she could not have another employee fill my position because I was officially still occupying that position.

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#10 This was not me. It was a lady I worked with who generated a report for their team. Michelle did all the work to generate a report in Excel. She handed the report off to another lady. The other lady starting claiming the report was all her work. Michelle was annoyed with not getting any credit so she introduced intentional errors into the report so the numbers would not total correctly in an obvious way. The lady who was taking credit for the reports is mad and ask Michelle what was wrong with the report. Michelle replies “If you are going to take credit for a report than you better be willing to check the work for errors.” Michelle was very good with Excel and this was not a small spreadsheet. It was a weekly report so she could introduce new errors in new ways, every week. The lady hogging the credit was not as proficient. The lady started acknowledge Michelle as the author and all the errors were mysterious resolved. It was a great subtle power play.

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#11 It wasn’t me this happened to, but it was something I was involved in. I was a travel agent for Federal Govt. employees and one day I got a call from a secretary that was OMG mad at her boss, it went like this. Secretary-I want the worse seat and the longest lay over on a flight to XXX that you can find. Me-Are you serious? Secretary- Yes I found a flight with a six hour lay over and a seat in front of the bathroom by a window, (her boss liked aisle seats and the seats by the bathroom don’t recline.) Secretary- I’ll take it. Me- How are you going to justify this to him? Secretary- I’ll tell him it was the only seat and flight left. Allrighty then.! :) I didn’t ask why she was so mad. So you bosses out there, if you make your secretary mad, you do so at your own peril.

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#12 I worked in a unit with a supervisor who treated the women like trash. He was always cordial to the senior guy and disrespectful of our senior woman who was studying to become an attorney. He picked on another woman in our unit who was quiet but she was a good worker. Our supervisor was Bob, his real name. So ..one morning I left an anonymous letter accusing him of treating women badly and favoring men in the unit. Needless to say it created a furor and embarrassed Bob a lot. The claims manager went on the hunt for the letter writer but never found me. I'm not sorry I did it because it put a big spotlight on Bob's behavior, which was my intent. Being in the spotlight made good old Bob tone it down a LOT. He was a jerk.

#13 Many years ago when I was Production Control & Warehouse Manager for a large manufacturing plant, we had a satellite warehouse about 30 miles from the main plant. We staffed it by rotating 4 warehouse workers there each week without a supervisor. One warehouseman, Gene, had recently become a body builder and really bulked up. His self-confidence grew exponentially and one result was that he began stealing lunches from the break room refrigerator when he was assigned to the satellite warehouse. The other workers identified him as the thief and plotted revenged. They carefully doctored a pack of chocolate Hostess cupcakes with ex-lax and planted them in the fridge. Gene took the bait and about 20 minutes after his break and illicit snack, he was working on the loading dock. The ex-lax kicked in and Gene rushed for the men’s room, but his co-workers waylaid him with questions and salutations to finish his work before leaving. Gene soiled his pants. He also never stole anyone’s food again.

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#14 Aw, mine’s not fun. Just satisfying. After seventeen years, my boss screwed me over one last time and I quit without notice. During my exit interview, I explained that I was tired of being a doormat and that he wasn’t going to take advantage of me anymore. After seventeen years, I had become the administrative linchpin of the company, doing my job and covering for everyone else’s incompetence and/or laziness. After seventeen years, my boss had no idea how I spent my forty hours a week. Without me, no one was writing coherent sales proposals that I had always rewritten and corrected math for, no one knew how to read an active file to determine that all merchandise was shipped and needed invoiced, no one knew how to write an invoice or enter it into the accounting program, no one knew when to archive paperwork or maintain inventory or place purchase orders or receive freight. Hell, without me, no one even knew where the key for the vending machine was or was willing to take the time to count and roll $80 worth of quarters and deposit them at the bank. Four months after I quit, he spent two weeks phoning me at home repeatedly asking what he needed to do to rehire me. I didn’t bother to return his calls. Ten months after I quit, he had bankrupted and closed the business. When your secretary is running your company for you, you show some gratitude, say thank you and pay her an office manager’s salary. Especially after seventeen years.

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#15 Well, actually he did it for me.



I worked at a company that built business machines. A little back story, I was a spray painter making almost $20 per hour and had been hurt and on worker’s comp, When I returned I had to go to lighter work in the assembly department which paid considerably less,but they left me at my previous rate,I did intend to eventually get back to painting so they left it be)



Part of my “new” job was to test run and adjust them so they’d be ready to use out of the box. My supervisor(who I actually made more per hour than) was also supposed to double check the settings to verify everything was good to go. We had an issue with one of the adjusting tools and didn’t realize it until a whole order of around 40 machines went out.(Without him checking because as he put it, “I’ve got better things to do {which was usually sitting & watching us work}) Of course,they were out of whack and were returned.



When asked, my supervisor told the manager that I sent them without his knowledge and that’s why they were wrong.



Long story short, I was terminated for “insubordination & by-passing inspection”, which wasn’t true,but my word against his) So, I left and he looked all proud of himself because of his BS.



About a month later, another full shipment was returned for the same problem (since I’d left, they didn’t replace me, they had him doing the adjustment/testing) He at first tried to say it was from a shipment I’d worked on, until they checked the date and saw it was 2 weeks after I was gone!!!! ..He was FIRED, not laid off. They called for me to come back…sorry,already had a new job making $4.00 more than I was there….KARMA strikes again

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#16 Worked for an insurance agent/broker & I enjoyed it. I'd actually know him since I was a little girl & he become my stepfather a few years before I started working for him.



Down fall was he tried to be a little “touchy feely” always saying he wanted to take me traveling. It was a very small office & people liked the personal help. After about 4yrs boss told me he was thinking about retiring, told me he would pay for me to get my agent's licence & sell me the business. I jumped at the chance & we came up with a deal that was fair for both of us.



In the meantime I had met someone & gotten engaged. Fiance came to see me & meet my boss/stepfather after which boss started treating me different. About a month later I was told he sold the business to some company across the bay, I was to get the office ready to transfer everything & I had 2 months to do it which included sending letters to all the clients letting them know about him retiring, the new company etc.



Part of deal with the new company was he'd get a percentage of the income from the clients that would stay with them. I started making phone calls to some of the other agent's in the area I was friends with, asked if they were interested in some new business & started sending out a second letter to several people telling them to contact these other agent's. MANY people didn't go to the new company.



Boss said he was going to sell me the business, instead screwed me over but I gave it right back

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#17 I was laid off, specifically because of age. They admitted it. However, the two people that took over my job both quit. I had a year’s pay, not for severance, but to agree not to sue based on age discrimination. In five months I was back at work, collecting a pension, retaining the payout, and earning about forty percent more. I stayed for a total of eight years more, which were the best years at the company. At least for me. The boss that could not stand me was livid I was doing so well, and SO HAPPY! The best vengeance is living well.

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#18 I won a lateral transfer and got right the hell away from her. She and that sad excuse for a human being that was my colleague had then to do my share of the work as well as their own. And since I was doing more work than the both of them could do, I bet they had an interesting time of it, especially since I BF’d all my less urgent files for a week after I left. I wish I’d been a fly on the wall when my boss had to explain to her boss why they needed 2 people to replace me. Her boss told me later that she’d only gotten 1. I should have done it sooner, rather than let them drive me to drink the way I did. I had enough medical knowledge to blow away any competitors to any position I tried for, and proved it by coming in first, way first, in the competition that got me out of there. And the new boss appreciated me when I went to my new job. That meant so much to me.

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#19 My boss promoted one of my co-workers to the department head position, and only because that person had been with the company the longest. I didn’t care because I didn’t want the added responsibility for the same low pay, but there were others who could have been promoted. The man who was promoted didn’t know anything. The guy was using NoMoreNails® as bathroom caulking. You can’t make-up this stuff. Anyway, all the eff-ups were creating extra work for the rest of us, and my personal workload increased tenfold. I found another job and told my current boss the reason I was leaving is simply because there is just too much going on, also the wages were not very good. I didn’t have the heart to tell my boss it was because of the numpty they had put in charge of my department, because I wanted the boss to find out for himself.

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#20 It was very petty after she pushed out one of the best colleagues I’d ever worked with because she felt threatened. She went on holiday and I turned the thermostat in her office down to ‘baltic’. Would have taken her ages on her return to get the temp back up to the overly ‘balmy’ degrees she normally enjoyed.

#21 In the early 1980’s I worked for a Chemical Blender/Packaging Company that relocated its facility. One of the pieces of equipment moved was a flocculator that was used to treat waste water. It worked by removing contaminants and depositing them on a clay filter media which was scraped off a drum and dropped into a container. In order to obtain a tax credit for installing he equipment, the application required that the containers be hauled to a “Special Hazardous Waste” Disposal site. Upper management did not comply and ordered the expended clay with the contaminants dumped into the regular trash. They wanted me to sign the application attesting that the company complied in the disposal method. I refused to sign it. Days later my position was no longer deemed necessary and I was let go. I got a job that required travel to California and there I saw a story posted by a CEO who had violated EPA laws and had been required to write an apology before serving a jail term - instigated by a whistleblower subordinate. I ripped a copy from the paper and mailed to my former boss in a Personal/Confidential marked envelope with the words “Sleeping well Lenny?” on it. I don’t know to a certainity that the cloud of incarceration hanging over his head actually bothered him, but it felt good to me.

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#22 I see it as professional diligence, but it may have felt like revenge to be on the receiving end. Twice I had bosses guilty of malfeasance. Both fired me when I called them on it. In one case, I then spoke to the company president. In the other, I contacted every member of the board of directors. In both cases the boss and his boss were both fired.

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#23 I was once ignored for a project for which I was the best equipped. It was partly because of my boss’ lack of understanding of my skills, and partly his “I know best” attitude. I was very young then, and I was quite hurt. So I just focused on the work that I was given and kept myself busy learning and doing new things. Fortunately, I found ways to move on and not brood about the unfair treatment. As the project progressed, it got quite complex, and the methods they had chose to use were falling apart. It soon led to panic and finger-pointing. I just quietly fixed the issues that I had expected them to see in my spare time, and in a big meeting, offered the solution. That pretty much resolved the crisis. It became obvious to everyone that the best guy hadn’t been picked for the project.

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#24 Guy was a [jerk] and couldn’t take a joke. We work construction, I don’t understand how anyone in this field can be sensitive. He has me wash his truck as punishment. Before I wash it, I grabbed some sour cream from my lunch. I smeared it all under his seats, a place where he most likely won’t find it and it will get moldy. He never said anything about it so I assume he at least didn’t find it.

#25 My friend worked in a pharmacy department in a hospital where the pharmacy manager would routinely mistreat and bully the night pharmacists by dumping extra work on them (when they were already busy and short staffed), telling them that they did nothing but sleep on the job (which isn’t true at all), and would even call them or text them during the daytime (when they were sleeping). This manager would also call night shift people in for mandatory meetings in the middle of the afternoon (so it’s like telling a day shift person to come in for a mandatory meeting at 3 AM). The night shift pharmacists got fed up with her bullying and decided to all quit at the same time. This manager tried to stop them from leaving, but since they were at-will employees, there was nothing she could do to stop this mass exodus, so now she had to not only do her manager job, but cover the shifts of 4 night pharmacists as well until they could hire and train more pharmacists (which could take several months). This was a great example of a bully boss who got what they deserved for their bullying behavior.

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#26 Only once and I honestly am still conflicted about it 15 years later. I was fired from a small company that used a lot of pirated software (Microsoft products everywhere). The firing wasn’t because of my performance, but because the owner wanted to make room for his stepson to come into the job I held. It was during the holidays and he wouldn’t even let me stay until after Christmas (two weeks away). I was called into the office, told I was being let go, and told to get my things and leave by the end of the day. I went back to my office and, from there, filed a report with the Business Software Alliance to report all of the pirated software they used. I then packed my stuff, told my friends goodbye, and left the office. Later, I heard that the BSA came in and hit them hard. They had over $350,000 worth of unlicensed software for which they had to pay and, I believe they might have gotten hit with a fine on top of that. Since this was a very small company (12 employees), it hurt them pretty bad and they had to lay off two people. In the beginning of this answer, I said I feel conflicted about doing this and here’s why: I worked at the company for a little over 2 years and knew they used pirated software the entire time. I even used pirated software to do my job with the full understanding that it wasn’t licensed. It never bothered me enough to report it until I was fired. I have to accept that, while I told myself it did at the time, this had nothing to do with morals or ethics on my part but was purely revenge. I’m a little ashamed of that.

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#27 Certainly. We were drinking together one night ( this was during our friends phase) and he described in detail a tax scheme that he had engaged in that was very illegal. I just nodded and laughed as it didn’t bother me at the time and we were (again) friends at that point.



Fast forward to six months later - The guy revealed himself to be a true jerk and I decided to leave the company. I work in a relatively small industry and I heard that he was badmouthing me to other people and trying to get me “blackballed.” While my first inclination was to drive over to his favorite bar and beat him in front of his friends, I decided that me getting arrested for battery would probably not be beneficial.



So I waited about six months and tipped a few of the “right” people to my former pal’s scam. This included his ex-wife’s divorce attorney, his probation officer (Full disclosure: He was on probation at the time for another offense; however, he couldn’t be involved in any criminal activity during that time, including conspiracies) and several agencies whose primary job is to investigate tax malfeasance.



As it turns out, I really only needed to tip his ex’s attorney and she did all the rest of the legwork for me. In the end (and yes I did sort of keep track of what happen) he was rearrested, his probation was revoked, his wife got a larger settlement and he spent the remainder of his deferred sentence portion in jail. When he got out, he left the area and I have neither seen nor heard from him since.

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#28 By ghosting her and going completely awol. they even contacted the police and had them searching for me via knocking on my apartment door and the super was about to open it. they were questioning all of the neighbors. think God i was out doing errands or something!

#29 I left him dangling in the wind with no recourse. I was a contractor for a large IT company. After we wrapped our 18-month project, the original manager moved to a different job, and it was a good move on his part. His replacement was, however, a real piece of work. He was dismissive of the progress we had made before he took the helm. Moreover, he consistently pushed back and then cancelled meetings. And, without ever meeting with anyone, he declined to hire us back for the next phase of the project. Instead, he just wanted us to fill him in. So I wrote up the math and statistical analyses I had done. It was only 25 pages, and he never even read it. Instead, he had me stop by to explain it. Ten minutes into a one-hour meeting, he said he didn’t like the approach and dismissed me. That’s when I found a new job and left ahead of schedule. A month later, his managers were asking him to explain the math and statistics from phase 1. It was all in my document, which he’d received via email and hard copy from me. For whatever reason, he’d lost all his copies and needed my help. I declined since he’d already gotten four copies from me. Besides, he had said he didn’t like it anyway. Apparently, his managers weren’t too impressed with that answer.

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#30 I signed up my jerk of a boss's email address to every subscription emails I see. Horoscope, magazine, novelties, spams. That jerk is very lucky that he's born to be fed with a silver spoon in his mouth but I believe in the saying, "One generation builds an empire (his grandfather), the next generation grows it(his father), the last one blows it up (my current boss)". Immature, unprofessional, and loves to micromanage.

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#31 I once had a boss who was a complete raging tyrant. She’d scream at me almost daily and once even slapped me. Finally I had enough and no longer cared if I got fired or not. She asked me to call someone to say she couldn’t make their meeting, and said “I just can’t stand seeing him today.” She did this frequently, because she wasted time at the speed of sound and couldn’t remember meetings, even though it wasn’t my job to keep track of her appointments. So great, perfect timing. I picked up the phone, called the guy she was supposed to meet with, and said “Magda (not her real name) can’t meet with you. She said she just can’t stand seeing you today.” I got fired. The guy who she was supposed to meet with was her boss. He called me that afternoon and asked me what happened. He took me out to lunch the next day and asked what it was like working for “Magda”. I was the fourth person in my position in a year, and out of an office of six employees, ten people had been hired in a year. Story ended with Magda getting fired and me getting her job. My pay doubled. I had to move on after a while but I’m still with the organization. And since I’m not certifiable I was able to do her job, my old job, clear a huge backlog, and still find time for a nap most afternoons. I learned not to quietly mess with a jerk boss. Do it openly and directly. You have the power to make changes.

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#32 Over 3 decades ago, I was working in a small electronics company that made controllers for “white goods” (washing machines, etc). All was going well until the boss decided to hire an Engineering Manager. This guy was fresh out of his MBA course. He was also not a nice person. Previously, I’d had no problem working extra time and Saturdays, particularly considering I was being paid by the hour. In my 2.5 years there, I was involved in 32 projects, many of them getting from the design phase (my job) all the way to production and out into the field. Anyway, this… person … got to the stage where he would literally be standing over my desk yelling at me for something or another. At one stage, he claimed that my “massive” 2 years’ experience meant I was now a Senior Electronics Engineer. Wow. My pay certainly didn’t reflect that. For my last month or so there, I was walking around with a resignation letter in my top pocket, just waiting for an opportunity to sign it, date it and present it. Sure enough, I was called into a meeting with the owner and the Engineering Manager. I don’t recall what it was about specifically (generally, it was performance), but after a short while, I pulled the letter out of my pocket, dated it, signed it and handed it over on the spot. Fast-forward a decade or so. At the time, I was working for a company that’s part of a larger group of companies. The project on which I was working was operating out of the offices of a consultancy that was also part of the same group. All of a sudden, I received an email saying that this specific person was applying for a position in the consultancy and asking for my opinion. My reply started with “He may have changed, but…” and ended with “I would hesitate to work in the same company as him.” Needless to say, he didn’t get the job.

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#33 I was part of a sales team and a manager was hired to work on our perceived weaknesses to drive us (mature guys) out and replace us with young single women. His methods became obvious and he would attack without researching fully, and I responded in open correspondence, easily dismissing him and making him look foolish in front of his peers and bosses . Later on my Wife was receiving graphic indecent anonymous phone calls . Over time various factors can indicate who is the perpetrator, and I gave the details to a good friend unmindful of the fact that my friend was friend with a man in the top circle of management in my company . My boss had a long weekend break , and an investigation of his phone records revealed he was phoning my home address during the day and when , of course I was not there, I was at work .On his return he was sacked on the spot. Bye bye jerk . So I initiated action that sacked my boss .A later restructure terminated the architects of this immoral policy, the chief manager of my department, and the HR dept guy..real low life's in high places.

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#34 Not a previous boss but an employee that stuck a knife in my back a couple of years ago. That guy had a burnout and I did everything to cover him up and make sure his job never was at stake. Even when my boss asked if we should keep him, I ensured he could keep this job. I even went several times to his home to make sure he was alright and no stress for coming back too soon. Later on he maneuvered himself slowly but surely to my position, and had a direct contact with my line manager. In the end he just took my job and I was laid off. (Not that he was better than me, just more political and not trustworthy.) Now… knowing he was taking over my company car, I did 2 things. Under the carpet of the back seat area I hid a piece of cheese. This would start to smell bad and after a while probably they would find it and think this was the source of the smell. But… little did he know I also hid a part of a fish, under the spare wheel in the trunk of the car. I can only presume it must have taken loads of time before he figured that one out…

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#35 I worked for a very large corporation many years ago. The company had multiple sites focused on different things. I worked at one site with a fellow I’ll call Fred. We performed the same job for different functions at the plant. He was a back stabber. He took credit for other people’s work. He did not help out when needed. I later transferred to another plant. About a year after I transferred, the plant I left was shut down. Fred called me one day and asked if I would recommend him for a job at the new plant. I asked why he thought I would, given his history. He needed a job, of course. I told him to send me his resume and told him I would spread it around to the people that could help him and that I would do so without any negative comments. He never sent the resume. I am not vindictive. I felt bad for his situation, but I was glad he did not follow through. I did not want my plant poisoned by his behaviors.

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#36 I was fired from a radio station. I was told I was let go because I earned too much money. (Lessee….perhaps $275/wk. in 1981? Too much money?) I was not a direct report of the sales manager, but learned later he didn’t like me and wanted me gone. Fast forward four years. The general manager of the radio station I was working for was leaving to become……general manager of the one from which I was fired! I told him all about the sales manager and how he was. I do not recall if I related to him how sales manager got me fired. I found out later after my general manager arrived to run my old station that sales manager was gone. While I doubt anything I said affected my GM’s decision to oust the individual I like to think it may have. It is said taking vengeance or harboring and fulfilling grudges is unhealthy. The day I learned that sales manager was gone from my old station was one of the healthiest days of my life!

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