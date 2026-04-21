Guy Gets Savage Revenge On Cheating Ex, Thinks He Went Overboard: “A Doormat, A Joke, An Option”

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Finding out your partner had an affair hurts. A lot. A whopping 40% of workplace romances involve cheating on an existing partner. However, while you might think about getting revenge, actually going through with it might not be the healthiest decision.

One internet user spilled the tea about how his relationship imploded in the ‘True Off My Chest’ online group, and he seemed to regret how he handled things. After snooping and finding out about his girlfriend’s affair, he decided to get revenge and go nuclear. Later, he thought he went overboard.

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Feeling hurt after finding out your partner cheated on you is natural. However, some people decide to get revenge, which may not be healthy

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This man revealed how he was so angry about his girlfriend’s affair that he decided to ruin her life. He thinks he might have gone overboard

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ionic3127

Nearly half of the people who have workplace romances are cheating on their current partners

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A jaw-dropping 60% of adults have had a workplace romance, and a similar number of people have heard gossip about these things happening at their company.

Overall, work affairs are a mixed bag. On the one hand, nearly half of these affairs have a happy ending: Forbes’ survey found that 43% led to marriage.

On the other hand, 40% of romantic get-togethers that happen between coworkers occur when one or both people are already in committed relationships.

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Furthermore, as per Forbes’ report, 57% of employees who have had workplace relationships admitted that they have impacted their performance at work.

Meanwhile, 35% of workers said that they don’t report their relationship to their employer. And 50% revealed that they have flirted with their coworkers before.

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Though the statistics seem staggering, it’s really no wonder that so many people end up flirting or having relationships in a workplace setting. The reality is that we spend a huge part of our lives at work, surrounded by our colleagues, whom we already know.

As Forbes points out, “comfortability is the leading driving force of workplace romances.” 65% of survey respondents said that this is the main driving force behind their romances.

Whether or not to forgive your partner is a personal decision. Though if their cheating is a behavior pattern, you should think twice

Image credits: Lia Bekyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Many workers also don’t have much time outside of their jobs to meet other people whom they might be romantically interested in. Because of this, 61% of respondents named it as one of the main reasons for dating a colleague.

“While people desire the shared experience, and perhaps the benefits of fully understanding one’s professional life, the goal isn’t necessarily to enhance their happiness at work–but to be understood,” Forbes muses.

At the end of the day, whether or not you should try to forgive your significant other for cheating on you is a deeply personal decision. Nobody else can make that decision except for you.

However, Verywell Mind warns that there are certain red flags to look out for that might indicate that giving your cheating partner a second chance may not be the best idea.

For example, your alarm bells should go off if they have had an affair with an ex, if the affair was long-term, if they show no remorse and don’t apologize, and if their cheating is a pattern of behavior. It’s also a big warning sign if the cheating happened early on in your relationship.

We’d like to hear what you have to say about the entire situation, too. What would you have done if you were in the man’s shoes and realized that your significant other had been cheating on you? What advice would you give someone to help them heal from their partner’s infidelity?

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Have you ever gone as far as trying to get revenge against an ex? Have you ever had a workplace relationship with a colleague, whether or not you were cheating? Feel free to be as open as you like in the comments.

Here’s what the internet had to say about the tense and messy relationship drama. Some folks were supportive

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However, not everyone was on the same page. Some readers called out the author

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A few people decided to open up about their similar experiences

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