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Dystopia, a futuristic society ruled by surveillance, fear, and zero personal freedom, is a popular sci-fi concept. But what if it’s not just a concept anymore? What if we’re already heading in that direction, or worse, already there?

The r/dystopia subreddit certainly makes it feel that way. We’ve rounded up some of the most unsettling posts from it below. Scroll down to see them, just maybe not on a day you were hoping to stay optimistic.

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#1

#facts

Feminist post about citizenship proof and racial injustice

coffee_coffee_coffe3 Report

15points
POST
joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amen! Huzzah! Can confirm! Insert whichever affirmation means the most to you!

5
5points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    AI

    Announcement of Denmark's revolutionary law on AI deepfakes and personal rights

    blowinbubbles420 Report

    13points
    POST
    iriscavazos avatar
    Iris C
    Iris C
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm liking this way of thinking!!!

    4
    4points
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    #3

    The Real "Problem" The Billionaires Want AI To Solve

    Tweet about AI solving the wage problem, dystopia perspective

    Diligent_Rabbit7740 , x.com Report

    13points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I've said it should be used to ASSIST SPARINGLY. Not used to replace. But if this replacing nonsense keeps up, we'll need some hackers to take it all down.

    2
    2points
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    The word “dystopia” literally means “bad place.” In simple terms, a dystopia is a fictional society where everything has gone wrong. People live under heavy surveillance, free thought is suppressed, individuality is erased, and conformity is enforced at all costs. 

    Most of us know the concept from books and movies like Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World or Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

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    #4

    The West Has Forgotten So Much

    Black and white photo with quote about lying by Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn

    Jaahslament Report

    12points
    POST
    #5

    No More Handouts!

    Bernie Sanders tweet on wealth inequality and unemployment during a pandemic

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    12points
    POST
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    #6

    Billionaires Shouldn’t Exist

    Tweet discussing billionaire wealth cap and wealth transfer issues

    Party-Professional-7 , x.com Report

    11points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Every time you criticise a billionaire, an American loses a job. Keep it up, China needs your help.

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    The word itself was created as the opposite of “utopia,” which represents an ideal society. Thomas More came up with that term for his 1516 book about a fictional island with no poverty or crime. 

    “Dystopia” came along much later, first used by John Stuart Mill in a speech to the British House of Commons in 1868, where he basically called his political opponents too pessimistic to be taken seriously.

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    #7

    Funny Because It Hurts!

    Sign on car window from a teacher with four jobs asking for Tesla job

    XxHeathenKoalaxX Report

    10points
    POST
    billthesplut avatar
    Bill The Splut
    Bill The Splut
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a neighbor who has a Tesla. Or *had* a Tesla. He left it out where everyone could see it and be "impressed" (not me!). After 18 months it disappeared. Maybe he sold it--unlikely, as by then Teslas weren't a thing people were buying--or he hid it in his garage.

    1
    1point
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    #8

    They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore… Seen In Sf

    Back of city bus with stop hiring humans advertisement on highway

    Coconut_Puzzled Report

    9points
    POST
    #9

    Hold The Line

    Rep Nancy Mace tweet on moral clarity and justice for Epstein victims

    Party-Professional-7 Report

    8points
    POST
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a good way to get run out of politics. The corruption is too deep. If anything has become clear in all of this Epstein mess, it's that justice isn't available.

    0
    0points
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    The word may refer to a fictional concept, but these days we like to throw it around every time we see a vaguely negative news story. 

    Someone’s “dating” an AI chatbot? Dystopia. Our ads are getting suspiciously well-tailored? Dystopia. Another politician getting away with something they shouldn’t have? Dystopia again. 

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    In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed we were living in a worse society than the one in George Orwell’s 1984.
    #10

    Current Us Healthcare

    Tweet about a dystopian pizza subscription service with strict access and controls

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    "I Hope I Make It"

    7-year-old Alabama girl selling lemonade to fund brain surgeries charity

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    They're Still Debating!

    Sculpture titled politicians discussing global warming showing figures submerged in water

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    8points
    POST
    joaniebeam avatar
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it took a dust storm reaching DC to get folks to seriously discuss the dust bowl, farming practices and native vegetation, so no real surprise here.

    2
    2points
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    And that’s not to say these concerns aren’t valid. They absolutely are.

    There are real issues with how our data is being used and how much power a handful of companies have over our daily lives. And the speed at which technology is advancing isn’t exactly making anyone calmer about where all of this is going.

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    But are we actually living inside a dystopia? As depressing as our reality can be at times, technically, we’re not there yet.

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    #13

    This Is From The Gilded Ages, Does It Look Familiar?

    Political cartoon showing low wages and high rent oppression

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    The Great Depression Part 2

    Comparison of Great Depression tent camps in 1930 and 2020

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #15

    What Would She Have Done Without Chat Gpt?

    Smoke rises over Dubai airport as private jet prices soar amid crisis

    Diligent_Rabbit7740 Report

    7points
    POST

    Society in many places is still democratic. People can still make their own choices, vote in elections, and protest when they disagree with something. And those protests have actually worked.

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    We can still go online and share our opinions freely, even when they go against the status quo. So yes, even if all the news about AI is scary and there’s a general sense of doom in the air, we haven’t reached dystopia-level territory.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    White House Website Using AI Generated "Criminal Illegal Aliens" To "Prove" Undocumented Migrants Are Getting Medicaid

    Man labeled illegal alien with arrests caption, dystopia theme

    anon Report

    6points
    POST
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    #17

    Afk Too Long. Get Back To Work

    Office with ceiling toy gun and message about work productivity in dystopia

    JohnnyBandito Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Find Happiness In The Small Things

    Anime girl drinking hot coffee with dystopia caption about synthetic water and acid rain in 2041

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Acid rain ended when sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed circa 1980.

    -1
    -1point
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    Of course, it’s natural to panic and worry about where we’re headed when there’s a neverending stream of alarming headlines. But as Laila Lalami, a Moroccan-American novelist and professor, reminds us, the future isn’t determined yet.

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    If we look back a few decades, before the 21st century even started, some people were building bunkers and stockpiling canned food because they were convinced the Y2K bug would cause widespread chaos. That clearly didn’t happen. 

    And when the pandemic hit, many of us thought it was no big deal and that a couple weeks of quarantine would take care of it. That turned into several years. “No one knows what will happen next,” Lalami says. The future has a habit of surprising us, for better and for worse.
    #19

    My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don't Question I Consume!

    Conference slide on turning customers into fanatics and brands into religions

    Nick_Dice Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    So Bad, It Hurts Just Reading About It

    Text highlighting banks earned 34 billion from overdraft fees in 2017 hurting poor people

    Weirdlolthorwaway Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it kinda disgusting that banks lost so much funds that they were deaded in 2023, 2008, 1998, savings and loan circa 1990, 1929, 1907, 1901, 1886, 1883, 1869, 1857, 1837, 1819, ...

    0
    0points
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    #21

    We’re Not Gonna Make It

    Headline about grandma streaming Minecraft to pay for grandson's cancer with meme about losing hope

    dream_monkey Report

    6points
    POST
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    Probably the best way to respond to any piece of dystopian news is to simply not let it slide. Stay informed and try to make some kind of change, both personally and as a community.

    Because always panicking about it and immediately assuming we’re doomed isn’t exactly productive. If anything, it’s only going to make us more anxious and our lives more miserable than they need to be.

    So in a way, dystopian pictures do have a silver lining. They can motivate us to stay on track, not lose focus of what actually matters, and remind us not to take what we have for granted.
    #22

    Reality!

    Protest sign about bad guys with guns and congressmen with spines

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    6points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There aren't enough of those, sadly.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Sadly, We Are Here

    Venn diagram showing dystopia crossover between The Matrix, Idiocracy, Terminator with you are here

    Nabuchodnozzar Report

    5points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the reset button? Someone needs to press it.

    1
    1point
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    #24

    Designer Babies

    Subway ad promoting selective baby choosing with best baby keyword

    Designer babies are now a thing. This is disgusting. They justify it with ways of stopping flaws such as cancer and diabetes but also about eye color hair adhd, etc. Flaws are what make us human. At what point of genetic and artificial selection do we stop becoming human. I'm never gonna have kids in the future if this is how the worlds' gonna end up as.

    FrequentAd5437 Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "At what point... ". Clearly written by a religious nutter. The answer is "never".

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #25

    You Are Now Here

    Venn diagram showing dystopian novels like Nineteen Eighty-Four and Brave New World with You Are Here center

    MsShugana Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    We Live In A Dystopia

    Cartoon showing US aiding Mexico while d**g cartels benefit

    PitchforkCosmonaut Report

    5points
    POST
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    #27

    A Boring Dystopia Dressed Up As A Heartwarming Story

    Principal helping students on TV news highlighting dystopia theme

    JohnnyBandito Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Forgot To Switch Accounts Again?

    Tweet expressing political opinion about Obama and Trump

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um. I watched on TV where a black man repeatedly pretended to be a Republican in order to get extra funding. Black people lie, too.

    -1
    -1point
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    #29

    It's Actually Horrifying

    Tweets discussing Epstein story and Israel, dystopia context

    Eli_Nosenbergstein Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good on you. The Epstein files are just one more in a long series of FBI blackmail scams. The press was really dragging the bottom of the barrel to concentrate on that one.

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Letter From 9 Y/O Child Imprisoned In American Camp (2026)

    Handwritten letter from a 9-year-old about missing home and friends in dystopian detention

    Far-Performer-847 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #31

    Epstein Purchased 6 55-Gallon Drums Of Sulfuric Acid Sent To His Island

    Image of Jeffrey Epstein with text about ordering multiple 55-gallon sulfuric acid drums in 2018

    Party-Professional-7 Report

    4points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, yeah, innocent people do that all the time. 🙄 *sarcasm. In case you do not see the rolling eyes emoji.

    1
    1point
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    #32

    So The White House Just Rolled Out Their App And Upon Closer Inspection It’s Literally Spyware

    Screenshot of White House app permissions including location and storage access

    Kind-Village-1022 Report

    4points
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    #33

    Friendship Circle Over The Years

    Illustration of friendship circle shrinking over years with digital devices in 2025

    Diligent_Rabbit7740 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Dystopia Starts Now

    Digital billboard showing curfew announcement at 8 PM with tweet comment

    GamerTimeUS Report

    4points
    POST
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    #35

    The Age Of Robotic Enforcement Is Upon Us

    Park patrol robot SPOT trial sign explaining autonomous safety monitoring in public parks

    VaryAble1 Report

    4points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THAT THING WAS ON BLACK MIRROR!!!

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Private Jet Prices Soar As Wealthy Scramble To Leave Dubai

    Hand holds US-Israel flag pins symbolizing support for Israel

    lostinthecity2005 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #37

    You're Being Put On A List

    New York Times headline on Homeland Security and social media on dystopia

    _NightmareKingGrimm_ Report

    4points
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that against the constitution?

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Imagine If A Corporation Did This

    Tweet discussing consent for draft registration while renewing license in Iowa

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
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    #39

    Your Vote Dont Matter

    Meme of men laughing with text about building an AI data center

    sebet_123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    And Justice For All

    Photos of a man boarding a flight and a stepdad cooking for family in Texas

    JohnnyBandito Report

    4points
    POST
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    #41

    Sweet Pea. From Ghislane To Melania

    Screenshot of an email conversation about travel plans to New York City

    Solid_Whereas_2088 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Dystopian Headline #1,000 (Give Or Take A Million)

    Road closed sign with fire danger warning in smoky area

    that_is_illogical Report

    4points
    POST
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    #43

    Israel-First Billionaires Are Targeting Massie In His 2026 Primary Election Bid For Voting To Release Epstein Files

    Tweet on Epstein file release and political ads, dystopia topic

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    What If Ilhan Omar Said This?

    Tweet highlighting bigotry and political commentary in dystopian context

    Party-Professional-7 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    We Give More To The Cartels… Just Ask Don, Jr. And Kash P

    Reddit comment about gas leak and ChatGPT advising to call 911

    coffee_coffee_coffe3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Youtube Ad Placement

    Explosion and smoke engulf high-rise buildings in Gaza dystopia scene

    Distinct-Tie-3285 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Here's A First

    Texas National Guard authorized for federal official safety in dystopian society

    WarmEntrepreneur3564 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Bafta Being Bafta…

    Meme criticizing BAFTA broadcast rules mentioning dystopia

    coffee_coffee_coffe3 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #49

    Technically The Truth~

    Micro-dosing dystopia tweet illustrating dystopia keyword

    V0idp0ster Report

    2points
    POST
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