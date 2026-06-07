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Dystopia, a futuristic society ruled by surveillance, fear, and zero personal freedom, is a popular sci-fi concept. But what if it’s not just a concept anymore? What if we’re already heading in that direction, or worse, already there?

The r/dystopia subreddit certainly makes it feel that way. We’ve rounded up some of the most unsettling posts from it below. Scroll down to see them, just maybe not on a day you were hoping to stay optimistic.