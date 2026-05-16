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The technology that we have today would absolutely blow the minds of anyone who lived over a hundred years ago. The fact that the internet not only exists but that we can access it from phones, watches, and glasses probably would have sounded insane to your great-great-grandparents. 

But as long as humans have been around, they’ve been making predictions about what's to come. And thanks to the internet, we can now look back on some of the most amusing depictions of the future that past generations created. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Retrofuturism subreddit. We might not have time travel yet, but for now, we hope you can settle for a trip back in time through this list of prophecies from the past!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Self-Contained Future 'Jet Ship,' Berkey Acrylic

Retrofuturism illustration of a large futuristic underwater vehicle with cars inside

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    #2

    Time, 1968, Race For The Moon Cover Art

    Retrofuturism TIME magazine cover depicting astronauts racing toward the moon

    jaykirsch Report

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    #3

    Futuristic Road Trip With The Family (Bruce Mccall)

    Retrofuturism cartoon of futuristic car interior with multiple screens and gadgets

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bruce McCall? Was this a cover for BYTE Magazine? I think I recently saw that he had just passed away.

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    The future is fascinating. It’s mysterious and exciting, and because we can’t know for certain what’s coming, it provides endless possibilities. Even when it looks bleak, you can choose to be optimistic and believe that good things are coming. And we can clearly see from the Retrofuturism subreddit that being fixated on the future is nothing new.

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    This community has been around since 2009, and it still boasts 33K weekly visitors. According to the page’s “about" section, it’s focused on “futuristic visions of eras past.” The moderators explain that after humanity’s sudden thrust into a technological revolution, people became optimistic about creating a technological utopia. And while we haven’t achieved that just yet, we still love to daydream about the magical future that will (hopefully) be here someday. 
    #4

    1969 Japanese Vision Of The Future Classroom, The Odd Part Is That Included Small Robots To Rap Students On The Head When Misbehaving

    Retrofuturism retro computer classroom scene with students using early tech devices

    abt137 Report

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    #5

    In Light Of Spacex' Recent Venture

    Retrofuturism concept of classic car floating in space with cosmic background

    [deleted] Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ra-ra-ra-ra-Ra-ra-ra-ra-RADAR-Radar-radar ... RIDER! RADAR-Radar-radar ... RIDER!"

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    #6

    Cigarettes, Tape Reels, And Chrome. Enjoy Your Stay In This Retro 70's Luxe Suite

    Retrofuturism vintage space station interior with technology and living area

    keptin Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd know Syd Mead's style anywhere! (*Love* the open reels and ashtrays! In his hands, even that stuff manages to look cool!)

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    If you were to imagine your perfect future, what would it be like? Would there be flying cars, or would everyone rely on free, accessible, and efficient public transportation? Would you live in a city full of skyscrapers, or would you prefer one covered in greenery? Would you be interested in taking weekend trips to the moon, or would you rather spend your free time visiting the bottom of the ocean?

    Because it hasn’t arrived yet, we can imagine anything we want in the future. But if you’re looking for science-based predictions, the BBC got in touch with some experts to find out what technology they expect us to have in the coming decades.  
    #7

    My Favorite Syd Mead Painting

    Retrofuturism art showing futuristic dinosaur-like machines in arena crowd

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    #8

    Gepetto By Artist Cedric Peyravernay

    Retrofuturism artist working on humanoid robot in vintage workshop

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    #9

    Space Colony . Painting By Rick Guidice

    Retrofuturism space colony concept with green city inside rotating cylinder

    SevenSharp Report

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    According to Professor Steven Bramwell at the London Center for Nanotechnology, we should expect the lines between machines, electronics, and biology to become “significantly blurred” in the next 25 years. This might mean nanotechnology implants to monitor the health of humans or aid communication. Bramwell also says we might have machines at a nanometer scale that can deliver medicine exactly where it needs to go in the body.
    #10

    Current New Yorker Cover

    Retrofuturism New Yorker cover featuring robots and homeless man with dog

    cybercuzco Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The best part of waking up, Is cogwheels in your cup!"

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    #11

    From My Grandmother's Favorite Childhood Book: 1918 Concept Of Space Travel And Time Required To Reach Stellar Objects

    Retrofuturism infographic of space travel times to planets with futuristic spaceship

    tubawhatever Report

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    #12

    Some Stuff My Grandfather Drew In 1948 I Thought You Guys Might Like. The Text On The Bottom One Sais:”jet-Train 1984?”

    Retrofuturism pencil sketches of futuristic elevated trains from 1940s

    TeusV Report

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    Artificial intelligence has already become extremely pervasive in today’s society, and we shouldn’t expect it to slow down any time soon. But as for the next generation of AI, futurist Tracey Follows believes that it will have a huge impact on the way students learn. Instead of human teachers, Follows predicts AI teachers will give lessons across “virtual and physical realities” that can “adjust in real time.” 
    #13

    Very Futuristic 1980 Citroën Karin Concept Car

    Retrofuturism futuristic car prototype with angular design and glass canopy

    jaykirsch Report

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    #14

    Retro 'Atomic Sky' By Danny Haas

    Retrofuturism rocket launch art with retro design and red space background

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    #15

    Futuristic Netherlands, Drawn In 1970

    Retrofuturism illustration showing futuristic terraced city with multiple layers and greenery

    molnix Report

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    There are already many driverless vehicles on the streets, but the technology definitely hasn’t been perfected yet. These cars are notorious for driving onto train tracks and getting into accidents. But by 2050, writer Bill Douglass thinks that traffic will be a thing of the past. He explains that, if all cars are autonomous and safe, there’s no reason why they can’t go up to 100 MPH on highways. They’ll also be able to drive closer together, because if one stops, they’ll all react instantly. We won’t have to worry about human error causing accidents.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    "North-2" A Soviet-Era Aerosled. It Was Designed To Transport Mail Across The More Remote Parts Of Siberia. Only 100 Were Produced Between 1958 And 1961

    Vintage black and white photo of retro car adapted with helicopter blades on skis

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    #17

    1981 Vision Of Suburbia After There's No More Room Left For Suburbs

    Retrofuturistic vertical farming building with greenery and house-like units inside

    c3534l Report

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    #18

    1980ish: Blade Runner Concept Art By Syd Mead, Police 'Spinner' Interior

    Retrofuturistic car interior with multiple blue digital screens and controls

    jaykirsch Report

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    Some futurists even predict that a “technological singularity” is only a couple of decades away. This is a theoretical scenario in which AI technology becomes so advanced that it surpasses human cognitive abilities and can autonomously enhance itself. “The theory suggests that such advancements could evolve at a pace so rapid that humans would be unable to foresee, mitigate, or halt the process,” IBM explains. These AIs could potentially create innovations that are beyond human comprehension, which could be amazing or terrifying.   
    #19

    Buckminster Fuller's 1938 Dymaxion

    Retrofuturism unique retro futuristic black vehicle with rounded design outside building

    5_Frog_Margin Report

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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "flash! ah ah ah! he'll save every one of us!"

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    #20

    Robot Dreams, 1988

    Retrofuturism illustrated robot sitting by tree looking at starry night sky

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    #21

    This Probably Belongs Here As Well

    Retro police patrol in a futuristic small one-person pod near vintage car in tunnel

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    While we certainly haven’t reached the technological singularity yet, there are signs that it’s getting closer. In only a few short years, generative AI has gone from creating blurry videos that don’t remotely resemble real life to making videos that people automatically assume were taken on a smartphone. I’m sure you’ve noticed your parents or grandparents liking or sharing “cute” videos of animals that, upon closer inspection, turn out to be AI. And if the technology can improve so much in less than half a decade, who knows what the future holds?
    #22

    John Berkey's Visions Of The Future Are The Only Future I Want

    Retrofuturism painting of large space vessel near colorful cosmic celestial body

    pookie_wocket Report

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    #23

    Poster For 2001: A Space Odyssey. Given The Film Came Out In 1968, The Poster Seems Quiet Futuristic

    Retrofuturism concept of futuristic space station docking with spaceship near Earth

    [deleted] Report

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    #24

    A Few Screenshots From Our Upcoming Game The Invincible That's Set In Retro-Future Timeline

    Retrofuturism view of a retro robot spraying fire on astronaut's gloves on rocky terrain

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    Are you enjoying this simultaneous peek into the past and the future, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that you find particularly fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what predictions you have for the coming decades. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more posts from Retrofuturism, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!

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    #25

    1939 Duesenberg Coupé Simone Midnight Ghost

    Futuristic black streamlined car with art deco design and a woman standing by the open door

    ashe101ashe Report

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    #26

    1963: You'll Be Able To Carry A Phone In Your Pocket In The Future

    Vintage newspaper clipping predicting future pocket-sized mobile phones with a woman holding a prototype

    badgeofdescension Report

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    #27

    Otherness By Donato Giancola

    Retrofuturism sci-fi scene with astronaut and robot alien figures in futuristic room

    [deleted] Report

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    #28

    "The Dystopic Future Of Manhattan As Envisioned By Architect And Artist Hugh Ferriss In The Early 1920s

    Retrofuturism black and white city skyline with towering art deco buildings and bridge

    MyDogGoldi Report

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    #29

    This Was An Actual Space Suit Grumman Aircraft Corp Tried To Sell NASA In 1962

    Retrofuturism early astronaut suit designed for rocky terrain exploration

    CommercialRelease189 Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NASA didn't take it, so they sold it to Mattel as part of the 'Major Matt Mason' astronaut toy line.

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    #30

    Jakub Różalski

    Retrofuturism shepherd with robotic legs herding sheep with giant mechanical robot in background

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #31

    The General Electric 70 Mev Electron Synchrotron, A Particle Accelerator Used For Radiation Therapy Used To Treat Cancer Patients With Radiation From 1956 To 1964

    Retrofuturism vintage medical radiation therapy machine with patient and doctor in black and white

    art-man_2018 Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... World's Biggest Drive-In Movie Theater Speaker.

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    #32

    "Dining Table" - Illustration By Sung Choi

    Retrofuturism futuristic robot serving drinks to people in space diner

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    #33

    From 'Futuristic Cities' Artist : Jama Jurabaev

    Retrofuturism sci-fi scene of explorers under futuristic space station on icy surface

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    #34

    Woman In A Tube

    Retrofuturism art showing futuristic medical treatment with a woman in a high-tech glass chamber

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    #35

    In 1985, Ebony Magazine Predicted What Michael Jackson Might Look Like In The Year 2000

    Magazine portrait of Michael Jackson imagining retrofuturistic star in 2000

    [deleted] Report

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    #36

    1970 Ferrari 512s Modulo Concept

    White streamlined retrofuturistic concept car with red stripe on display floor

    MyNameIsJohnDaker Report

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Concept cars are always so freaking cool, but they never make it to the production line. Car manufacturers are such teases.

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    #37

    Jet Powered Aérotrain Project That Was Abandoned In 1977 Due To Lack Of Funding

    Monorail train futuristic transit system over rural farmland field

    versalina Report

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    #38

    1979 Atari's Vision Of A Computer Programmer

    Vintage Atari BASIC programming video game cover art with retro computer design

    loucatelli Report

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    #39

    Space Station By Michał Migacz

    Digital painting of woman and child in space station viewing Earth and spacecraft

    csemege Report

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    #40

    Bertone

    Orange retrofuturistic concept car parked under modern house overhang

    dankcitrus420 Report

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    #41

    Monument To Yuri Gagarin On Gagarin Square

    Retrofuturism large metal statue of man in futuristic armor overlooking city and roads

    fractallane Report

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    #42

    Fashions Of 1950, As Predicted On The Cover Of Life Magazine In 1914

    Retrofuturism vintage magazine cover artwork of couple looking at fashion outfits in mirror

    fiizok Report

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    #43

    A Space-Age Soviet Mural Decays In Chernobyl

    Retrofuturism colorful space exploration mural in abandoned building with debris

    Aeromarine_eng Report

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    #44

    Not Mine, Just Cool

    Retrofuturism vintage metal ray gun with glass chamber and mechanical details

    cornelha Report

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    #45

    In Another Timeline

    Retrofuturism vintage car with bubble domes and retro design parked outside house

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    #46

    Bike, Akira, 1991

    Retrofuturism red futuristic motorcycle with aerodynamic design and tech details

    asianjimm Report

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    #47

    I Found A French Biook With Lot's Of Illustrations Like This

    Retrofuturism large spaceship flying over city skyline with skyscrapers under cloudy sky

    HubertMueller Report

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    #48

    Where Did We Go Wrong?

    Retrofuturism futuristic lounge with floating couch and advanced vintage electronics

    [deleted] Report

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    #49

    Kyoto International Conference Center - Mainhall

    Retrofuturism interior of vast auditorium with unique geometric ceiling lights

    earthmoonsun Report

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    #50

    Anyone Seen The Bus Stops Built In The Ussr? Links To More Pics In Comments

    Retro brutalist bus stop shelter structure isolated in dry grassy field

    [deleted] Report

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    #51

    Ed Emshwiller - A Female Android (1954)

    Retrofuturism artwork of man fitting robotic arm cybernetic prosthetic on woman

    otterinazwodder Report

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    #52

    "Rocketeer" By Fabricio Moraes

    Retrofuturism image of vintage rocketman suit with jetpack from classic sci-fi

    GiantNormalDwarf Report

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    #53

    Hovercar For A Retrofuturistic Game I’m Working On

    Retrofuturism design of a sleek red and blue retro flying car concept

    novak_20 Report

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    #54

    Hanging Out In The Year 2020 Trapper Keeper, 1993

    1990s retro futurism poster showing a man with VR glasses and futuristic gadgets in a room

    [deleted] Report

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    #55

    Cat Looking At Jupiter From A Space Station

    Retrofuturism painting of a cat looking out a spaceship window at a large planet with spaceships

    The_qp_god Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Five minutes later the cat pushes the drink and the plate off the side.

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    #56

    I Restored A 1930s Chrome Beehive Lamp And Made A Custom Retro Futurism Theme Mica Shade For It

    Retro styled geometric lamp with glowing amber panels and futuristic designs

    DooleyRestored Report

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    #57

    Artist Unknown, But Some Seriously Slick Work

    Retrofuturism illustration of an astronaut discovering a skeleton on an alien planet with UFOs overhead

    HiFiSi Report

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    #58

    Record Cover I Made Recently For A Norwegian Band

    Retrofuturism artwork featuring futuristic red aircraft and human figures on a grid landscape

    robotoroto Report

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    #59

    By Ed Valigursky

    Retrofuturism art showing a robot as a delegate at a political conference among human representatives

    Hearderofnerf Report

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    #60

    Miss Amanda Lee Pool - Space Ranger

    Retrofuturism woman in silver space suit and clear bubble helmet standing in desert

    5_Frog_Margin Report

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    #61

    An Album Cover I Recently Finished Making

    Retrofuturism retro space lounge interior with planet view and modern chair

    flogfrog Report

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    #62

    An Epic Paris Of The Future, Illustrated By Moebius, AKA Jean Giraud

    Retrofuturism colorful futuristic cityscape illustration with floating objects and Eiffel Tower

    [deleted] Report

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    #63

    Car Manufacturer Tatra Explaining Aerodynamics In A Simple Way For Anyone To Understand

    Retrofuturism vintage Tatra car advertisement with sleek aerodynamic car designs

    7bitcoin Report

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    #64

    R.i.p. Douglas Trumbull (1942-2022)

    Retrofuturism image of man with model of futuristic city building with lights

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    #65

    Went To The Moma. Original Lithograph For Metropolis

    Retrofuturism movie poster featuring futuristic robot and urban architecture

    _brodre Report

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this film, love the designs.

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    #66

    Dave And Frank From Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

    Retrofuturism space suit costumes with vintage design inside futuristic spacecraft

    Etcee Report

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    #67

    The Hyundai Pony Ev Concept

    Retrofuturism inspired futuristic white car with open door in dark setting

    Magnetiktomato Report

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    #68

    Was Told The TV Tower In Berlin I Drew Had Some Retrofuturism Vibes

    Retrofuturism illuminated space tower against starry night sky

    Everiet Report

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    #69

    Some Very Early Concept Art By James Cameron For What Would Eventually Become Avatar

    Retrofuturism sci-fi space battle poster with giant robotic hand and futuristic characters

    MrRuebezahl Report

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    #70

    Food Delivery As Imagined Before Doordash / Grubhub / Uber Eats Etc

    Retrofuturism futuristic mobile food truck in a suburban neighborhood

    alexalex99000 Report

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    #71

    The Lasertour, By Perceptronics (1982)

    Retrofuturism 1980s exercise bike simulator with scenic virtual trail

    simulation_goer Report

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    #72

    Honda Mural, 2004. Syd Mead

    Retrofuturism Honda futuristic racing car showcase with pit crew

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    #73

    Kakapo's Nest

    Retrofuturism futuristic lounge overlooking orange moon and computer consoles

    flogfrog Report

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    #74

    1959 Kuba Komet Entertainment Centre

    Retrofuturism vintage TV with sharp angular wood panel design

    Ebonystealth Report

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    #75

    Citroën Karin, 1980

    Retrofuturism concept car with sleek black angular design and large transparent canopy

    Danzdanz Report

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    #76

    A Boy Shows Off His Ray Gun, Around The 1950s

    Young boy dressed in retrofuturism style holding a toy ray gun with a metallic finish

    Offstagebeauty Report

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    #77

    This Retro 1940s Inspired Racing Car Concept Is Powered By An Electric Drive Train. (More Pictures And Story In Comments)

    Retrofuturism classic red vintage racing car with aerodynamic body and large wheels

    Gainsborough-Smythe Report

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    #78

    Concorde

    Retrofuturism supersonic British Airways plane flying above clouds against the sun

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    #79

    Mercury Train (New York)

    Vintage retrofuturism streamlined train moving through a city street from early 20th century

    fr1day00 Report

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    #80

    Corporation Provided Accommodation, From My Sketchbook

    Retrofuturism interior concept of a compact spaceship cabin with minimalist design

    yetanotherpenguin Report

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    #81

    Some Robert Laduke Paintings

    Retrofuturism painting showing vintage cars on elevated roads and a propeller plane in the city

    [deleted] Report

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    #82

    This Is What They Thought The Year 2000 Would Look Like In The 1950s

    Retrofuturism illustration of futuristic self-driving cars on highways with dome roofs

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

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    #83

    Best Looking Train To This Day

    1950 Rock Island GM Aerotrain vintage train with retrofuturism industrial design

    ooMEAToo Report

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    #84

    Italdesign Aztec (1988)

    Retrofuturism car interior with futuristic dual steering wheels and integrated screen controls

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #85

    32" Flat-Panel TV With Dvr Which Was Only 4 Inches Thick From 1961

    Retrofuturism 1960s woman demonstrating a retro television and radio cabinet

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #86

    Akira (1988)

    Retrofuturism futuristic neon-lit cityscape with towering skyscrapers at night

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #87

    The Crew Of A NASA Lockheed Sr-71 Blackbird Standing By The Aircraft In Their Pressurized Flight Suits (1991)

    Retrofuturism astronauts in spacesuits standing next to stealth black jet on runway

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #88

    NASA When They Made One Of The Earliest VR Headsets In 1985

    Retrofuturism NASA virtual reality headset and wired glove prototype for astronaut training

    HelloSlowly Report

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    #89

    The Nuclear-Powered Lockheed Cl-1201 Usaf Flying Aircraft Carrier Concept (1960s)

    Retrofuturism concept of a large aircraft carrying multiple fighter jets in formation

    Brooklyn_University Report

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    #90

    ' Technology For The Youth ' , Issue 2 , 1959 . Ussr

    Retrofuturism underground lunar habitat with humans and solar panels on moon surface

    SevenSharp Report

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    #91

    Peter Andrew Jones Cover Art For "The Zap Gun" By Philip K. Dick (1975 Edition)

    Retrofuturism futuristic red and black aircraft hovering in a desert environment

    Yeeslander Report

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    #92

    ' Technology For The Youth ' Issue 11 , 1972 Ussr

    Retrofuturism rocket design with colorful cosmic background and 1972 text in Russian

    SevenSharp Report

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    #93

    "Rebels vs. The Galactic Empire" By Sean Cooke

    Retrofuturism space battle with starfighters firing lasers at large spaceship

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #94

    2001: A Space Odyssey (1968): Poster Concept Artwork By Robert T. Mccall

    Retrofuturism rotating space station orbiting Earth with spaceship approaching

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #95

    Perry Rhodan I

    Retrofuturism astronaut in blue suit standing on moon with planets and spaceship

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #96

    Perry Rhodan II

    Retrofuturism space explorers walking on alien moon near rocket and vehicle

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #97

    Vintage Tin NASA Space Station (Horikawa NASA Space Station), Produced By The Japanese Company Horikawa In The Early 1960s

    Retrofuturism vintage NASA space station toy with spinning antenna and box

    Minute_Maintenance52 Report

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    #98

    Richard Corben

    Retrofuturism alien creatures observing Earth from spaceship window

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #99

    1956-58 The "Golden Sahara" Concept Car

    Retrofuturism vintage futuristic car with clear bubble top and woman driver

    StephenMcGannon Report

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    #100

    Atom Ray Gun - USA Late 1940s

    Retrofuturism classic toy atom ray gun with metallic silver and gold finish

    [deleted] Report

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    #101

    My Futuristic Car That Used Futurized Automotive Details Of The Good Ol' Time

    Sleek black and gold retro futurism car with gold rims displayed indoors with petal decorations

    GebaltThotPwner Report

    2points
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    #102

    The 2020 Olympics...not 100% Accurate

    Pages from a retro futurism book depicting Olympic Games in the year 2020 with space-themed illustrations

    last_of_the_V8s Report

    2points
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    #103

    How Porsche Cayenne Was Looked If It Was Designed In The 1970s!

    Retrofuturism vintage Porsche concept car with raised SUV style

    aceraspire8920 Report

    2points
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