“Retrofuturism”: 103 Future Predictions From Past Generations That Were Either A Hit Or A Miss (New Pics)
The technology that we have today would absolutely blow the minds of anyone who lived over a hundred years ago. The fact that the internet not only exists but that we can access it from phones, watches, and glasses probably would have sounded insane to your great-great-grandparents.
But as long as humans have been around, they’ve been making predictions about what's to come. And thanks to the internet, we can now look back on some of the most amusing depictions of the future that past generations created. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Retrofuturism subreddit. We might not have time travel yet, but for now, we hope you can settle for a trip back in time through this list of prophecies from the past!
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Self-Contained Future 'Jet Ship,' Berkey Acrylic
Time, 1968, Race For The Moon Cover Art
Futuristic Road Trip With The Family (Bruce Mccall)
Bruce McCall? Was this a cover for BYTE Magazine? I think I recently saw that he had just passed away.
The future is fascinating. It’s mysterious and exciting, and because we can’t know for certain what’s coming, it provides endless possibilities. Even when it looks bleak, you can choose to be optimistic and believe that good things are coming. And we can clearly see from the Retrofuturism subreddit that being fixated on the future is nothing new.
This community has been around since 2009, and it still boasts 33K weekly visitors. According to the page’s “about" section, it’s focused on “futuristic visions of eras past.” The moderators explain that after humanity’s sudden thrust into a technological revolution, people became optimistic about creating a technological utopia. And while we haven’t achieved that just yet, we still love to daydream about the magical future that will (hopefully) be here someday.
1969 Japanese Vision Of The Future Classroom, The Odd Part Is That Included Small Robots To Rap Students On The Head When Misbehaving
In Light Of Spacex' Recent Venture
"Ra-ra-ra-ra-Ra-ra-ra-ra-RADAR-Radar-radar ... RIDER! RADAR-Radar-radar ... RIDER!"
Cigarettes, Tape Reels, And Chrome. Enjoy Your Stay In This Retro 70's Luxe Suite
I'd know Syd Mead's style anywhere! (*Love* the open reels and ashtrays! In his hands, even that stuff manages to look cool!)
If you were to imagine your perfect future, what would it be like? Would there be flying cars, or would everyone rely on free, accessible, and efficient public transportation? Would you live in a city full of skyscrapers, or would you prefer one covered in greenery? Would you be interested in taking weekend trips to the moon, or would you rather spend your free time visiting the bottom of the ocean?
Because it hasn’t arrived yet, we can imagine anything we want in the future. But if you’re looking for science-based predictions, the BBC got in touch with some experts to find out what technology they expect us to have in the coming decades.
My Favorite Syd Mead Painting
Gepetto By Artist Cedric Peyravernay
Space Colony . Painting By Rick Guidice
According to Professor Steven Bramwell at the London Center for Nanotechnology, we should expect the lines between machines, electronics, and biology to become “significantly blurred” in the next 25 years. This might mean nanotechnology implants to monitor the health of humans or aid communication. Bramwell also says we might have machines at a nanometer scale that can deliver medicine exactly where it needs to go in the body.
Current New Yorker Cover
From My Grandmother's Favorite Childhood Book: 1918 Concept Of Space Travel And Time Required To Reach Stellar Objects
Some Stuff My Grandfather Drew In 1948 I Thought You Guys Might Like. The Text On The Bottom One Sais:”jet-Train 1984?”
Artificial intelligence has already become extremely pervasive in today’s society, and we shouldn’t expect it to slow down any time soon. But as for the next generation of AI, futurist Tracey Follows believes that it will have a huge impact on the way students learn. Instead of human teachers, Follows predicts AI teachers will give lessons across “virtual and physical realities” that can “adjust in real time.”
Very Futuristic 1980 Citroën Karin Concept Car
Retro 'Atomic Sky' By Danny Haas
Futuristic Netherlands, Drawn In 1970
There are already many driverless vehicles on the streets, but the technology definitely hasn’t been perfected yet. These cars are notorious for driving onto train tracks and getting into accidents. But by 2050, writer Bill Douglass thinks that traffic will be a thing of the past. He explains that, if all cars are autonomous and safe, there’s no reason why they can’t go up to 100 MPH on highways. They’ll also be able to drive closer together, because if one stops, they’ll all react instantly. We won’t have to worry about human error causing accidents.
"North-2" A Soviet-Era Aerosled. It Was Designed To Transport Mail Across The More Remote Parts Of Siberia. Only 100 Were Produced Between 1958 And 1961
1981 Vision Of Suburbia After There's No More Room Left For Suburbs
1980ish: Blade Runner Concept Art By Syd Mead, Police 'Spinner' Interior
Some futurists even predict that a “technological singularity” is only a couple of decades away. This is a theoretical scenario in which AI technology becomes so advanced that it surpasses human cognitive abilities and can autonomously enhance itself. “The theory suggests that such advancements could evolve at a pace so rapid that humans would be unable to foresee, mitigate, or halt the process,” IBM explains. These AIs could potentially create innovations that are beyond human comprehension, which could be amazing or terrifying.
Buckminster Fuller's 1938 Dymaxion
Robot Dreams, 1988
This Probably Belongs Here As Well
While we certainly haven’t reached the technological singularity yet, there are signs that it’s getting closer. In only a few short years, generative AI has gone from creating blurry videos that don’t remotely resemble real life to making videos that people automatically assume were taken on a smartphone. I’m sure you’ve noticed your parents or grandparents liking or sharing “cute” videos of animals that, upon closer inspection, turn out to be AI. And if the technology can improve so much in less than half a decade, who knows what the future holds?
John Berkey's Visions Of The Future Are The Only Future I Want
Poster For 2001: A Space Odyssey. Given The Film Came Out In 1968, The Poster Seems Quiet Futuristic
A Few Screenshots From Our Upcoming Game The Invincible That's Set In Retro-Future Timeline
Are you enjoying this simultaneous peek into the past and the future, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that you find particularly fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what predictions you have for the coming decades. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more posts from Retrofuturism, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
1939 Duesenberg Coupé Simone Midnight Ghost
1963: You'll Be Able To Carry A Phone In Your Pocket In The Future
Otherness By Donato Giancola
"The Dystopic Future Of Manhattan As Envisioned By Architect And Artist Hugh Ferriss In The Early 1920s
This Was An Actual Space Suit Grumman Aircraft Corp Tried To Sell NASA In 1962
NASA didn't take it, so they sold it to Mattel as part of the 'Major Matt Mason' astronaut toy line.
Jakub Różalski
The General Electric 70 Mev Electron Synchrotron, A Particle Accelerator Used For Radiation Therapy Used To Treat Cancer Patients With Radiation From 1956 To 1964
"Dining Table" - Illustration By Sung Choi
From 'Futuristic Cities' Artist : Jama Jurabaev
Woman In A Tube
In 1985, Ebony Magazine Predicted What Michael Jackson Might Look Like In The Year 2000
1970 Ferrari 512s Modulo Concept
Concept cars are always so freaking cool, but they never make it to the production line. Car manufacturers are such teases.
Jet Powered Aérotrain Project That Was Abandoned In 1977 Due To Lack Of Funding
1979 Atari's Vision Of A Computer Programmer
Space Station By Michał Migacz
Bertone
Monument To Yuri Gagarin On Gagarin Square
Fashions Of 1950, As Predicted On The Cover Of Life Magazine In 1914
A Space-Age Soviet Mural Decays In Chernobyl
Not Mine, Just Cool
In Another Timeline
Bike, Akira, 1991
I Found A French Biook With Lot's Of Illustrations Like This
Where Did We Go Wrong?
Kyoto International Conference Center - Mainhall
Anyone Seen The Bus Stops Built In The Ussr? Links To More Pics In Comments
Ed Emshwiller - A Female Android (1954)
"Rocketeer" By Fabricio Moraes
Hovercar For A Retrofuturistic Game I’m Working On
Hanging Out In The Year 2020 Trapper Keeper, 1993
Cat Looking At Jupiter From A Space Station
Five minutes later the cat pushes the drink and the plate off the side.