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The technology that we have today would absolutely blow the minds of anyone who lived over a hundred years ago. The fact that the internet not only exists but that we can access it from phones, watches, and glasses probably would have sounded insane to your great-great-grandparents.

But as long as humans have been around, they’ve been making predictions about what's to come. And thanks to the internet, we can now look back on some of the most amusing depictions of the future that past generations created. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Retrofuturism subreddit. We might not have time travel yet, but for now, we hope you can settle for a trip back in time through this list of prophecies from the past!