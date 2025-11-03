The answers are a glimpse into the very near future, touching on everything from cosmic events and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and biology. This is what's just around the corner, and some things might need a little more attention than others…

Most of us are understandably preoccupied with the here and now. Things like our jobs, our families, and our daily routines take center stage. But beneath the surface of everyday life, massive, world-altering events are quietly gathering momentum. An online community posed a fascinating question to keen observers: what's something that's about to happen that most people aren't aware of?

#1 On November 21 you will be able to see Uranus with the naked eye. It will be at its closest point to earth.

#2 The Klarna bubble is going to pop, and millions of people are suddenly going to find themselves in collections.

#3 The water crisis, tbh. Everyone’s talking about AI and politics but clean water’s quietly becoming the next big disaster. It’s already hitting a bunch of places hard and barely anyone’s paying attention.

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through the news and feeling... nothing? If you're feeling numb or just plain emotionally exhausted by the constant flood of bad news, you're not imagining it. There’s a name for this feeling: "empathy fatigue." According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's the very real burnout that happens when you’re constantly exposed to the stress and trauma of others. This used to be a term mainly for people like first responders and therapists, whose jobs are incredibly draining. But many experts are now saying this is about to become a massive issue for everyone. Thanks to the 24/7 news cycle and social media, we’re all plugged into a constant firehose of global crises and personal tragedies that our brains simply weren't built to process. It’s like our collective emotional battery is being drained to empty. This slow burnout is reaching a tipping point where widespread apathy and cynicism could become the new default setting for society. It’s a huge, creeping change that most of us are feeling, even if we don't know what to call it.

#4 I think our economy is closer to collapse than anyone in media or government is letting on. Yes, Wall Street is thriving but around 60% of Americans are struggling with basic needs & would be devastated by a $1500 emergency expense. This is unsustainable & AI is going to make it MUCH worse very quickly.

#5 Insect populations are collapsing around the world which has dire consequences for agriculture and natural order.

#6 Pretty sure the soil fungus that k****d off the Gros Michel banana (The larger and tastier banana we had before the Cavendish bananas we have now) has evolved. The banana species we have now was resistant to this and it’s likely in our lifetime the banana we know now will need to be genetically modified or they will be gone.

Here's a chilling thought: while we're all busy with our daily lives, scientists say the planet is in the middle of its sixth mass extinction. We all learned about the the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, but according to the World Wildlife Fund, this new extinction event isn't being caused by a natural disaster. ADVERTISEMENT The culprit is us. The current rate of extinction is now estimated to be 1,000 to 10,000 times higher than the natural "background" rate, which is a faster and larger loss of species than at any other time in human history.And here's why this is more than just sad news for animal lovers. This isn't about losing a few well-known species like rhinos or tigers. It's about the unraveling of the complex ecosystems that humans fundamentally rely on to survive like the insects that pollinate crops, the forests that produce oxygen, and the wetlands that filter water. While most people are aware of the concept of "endangered species," the sheer scale of the problem is a slow-moving catastrophe that is happening right now, largely in the background of our busy world.

#7 Antibiotic resistance. Like the pandemic on d***s. Which it's resistant to.

#8 That when people get hungry (desperate), they will be offered to move into sanctioned places where they will be fed.....as long as they work.

#9 The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current.



It’s the ocean current that’s responsible for the mild climates in Europe by transporting hot ocean water from the Caribbean up the Gulf Stream. The melting ice caps and glaciers affect the salinity and therefore density of the water up near the arctic, interrupting this current. If the AMOC collapses (and it has before), Europe will become inhospitable.

On a much more positive note, there are some truly spectacular and rare celestial events on the horizon that most people haven't marked on their calendars yet. While we've had some impressive astronomical events in recent years, 2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for sky-gazers. The must-see event will be a major total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. The path of totality will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain, making it a prime destination for what is often described as a life-changing experience. But that's not all 2026 has to offer. The year will also feature a stunning display from the Leonid meteor shower. While this shower happens annually, it is predicted to be unusually active in the mid-2020s as its parent comet, Tempel-Tuttle, moves closer to the sun, potentially producing a "meteor storm" with hundreds or even thousands of shooting stars per hour. So if you feel a bit burned out by life on Earth, the cosmos has your back.

#10 Posting without checking comments so idk if it's been said already



But Serbia is about to hit the one year anniversary of the Novi Sad railway canopy collapse, the students have been protesting for almost an entire year, and currently people are marching from all over the country to Belgrade and Novi Sad. I think it's gonna be a big one but I have a bad feeling about the potential for police violence and suppression.



Pumpaj.

#11 Real conversations are about to become rare and valuable.

#12 The dead internet theory has basically already started.



The theory outlines that once AI becomes so good we can’t tell what’s real or fake, the internet will d** off as bots just interact with other bots 24/7. There’s no longer anything authentic and even “creators” lose their jobs to great prompt writing on Sora.

Most of us track the economy through day-to-day headlines about inflation or local job numbers. But beneath that noise, a much bigger, slower-moving shift is happening that is set to redraw the map of global economic power. According to long-term projections reported by Yahoo Finance, the long-established hierarchy of the world's biggest economies is about to be seriously reshuffled. ADVERTISEMENT It is predicted that there is a clear and dramatic power shift from West to East that will become undeniable by 2026. So what does this actually look like? The predictions are pretty stunning. By 2026, India is on track to leapfrog both Japan and Germany to become the world's third-largest economy, a position those two nations have held for decades. At the same time, Indonesia is projected to break into the top 10 for the first time. The "G7" club of established Western economies is being fundamentally challenged, marking a historic rebalancing of global influence that will impact everything for decades to come.

#13 Healthcare will become essentially out of reach for a large proportion of Americans. .

#14 I knew someone within the pork industry who was absolutely convinced that within the next 5ish years there will innevitably be a world wide pig pandemic that would cause significant pork shortages due to stretegic euthanasia. Not sure if they’re right or not but it’s possible.

#15 ALL of the Beech trees and ALL of the Ash trees in North America will be dead or dying within 15-20 years.



The country will look very very different.



EDIT: Neither of the causes for this are established in the UK. Do not believe the person below claiming the Beech and Ash bounced back when it happened in the UK. Even if that is what ultimately happens in the US, it’s certainly not going to happen in our lifetimes (or your children’s and grandchildren’s lives for that matter).

While we've all experienced the dread of waiting for a test result or a stressful meeting, psychologists are now warning that this feeling is evolving into a chronic, widespread condition for the modern era called anticipatory anxiety. The American Psychological Association highlights this as a growing mental health challenge. Unlike regular anxiety, which is often tied to a current event, anticipatory anxiety is the profound, sustained stress of what might happen in the future. It’s the constant, low-grade fear that stems from an awareness of all the potential threats on the horizon, from climate change and economic instability to AI and political turmoil. This isn't just "worrying." Neurologically, it keeps our brains and bodies stuck in a permanent "fight or flight" mode, a state of hypervigilance that was only meant for short-term emergencies. Many experts believe this is about to become the defining mental health crisis of our time. As our awareness of future threats grows, our ability to live in the present is being eroded. Do you know of anything else we need to be aware of in the near future? Help us shed the blinders in the comments section!

#16 On November 7 2025, the Supreme Court will determine whether they are going to revisit same-s*x marriage.

#17 Medicaid will be cut next year after the elections. It’s already been voted on, but they’re waiting until elections so people aren’t concerned with it. From a friend insider who’s running for senate.

#18 Apathy fatigue.



S**t keeps getting worse and worse and so often / bad you just adjust to the 'new normal' of well... it got worse.



Up until the point you're directly effected most are numb to it.

#19 ICE will be sent to polling places in the deep blue precints of tossup/left-leaning districts to stop democrats from voting.



And the media either won't cover it or will act surprised, just as they did for J6 despite that being equally predictable.

#20 Apparently not only SNAP benefits, but Head Start (subsidized daycare) is going to stop on Monday because of the government shutdown.





The war on the poor is actually happening, it makes me sick to my stomach .

#21 The biggest financial crisis ever.

#22 The US electricity system is precarious. As Trump cuts clean energy projects, AI takes up more power/energy than we’ve needed before, and much of our infrastructure has been patched not upgraded, we may start seeing way more brownouts.



Edited for grammar.

#23 AI is going to cause a crisis of college educated people in long term unemployment. The world is not ready.

#24 Experiments are already underway to use DNA and biological organisms as information carriers and computing devices. Scientists are storing data in DNA strands and creating "biological computers" based on mold and bacteria.

#25 Already happening slowly but, the weaponization of space.

#26 The AMOC (Atlantic current) is slowing and may slow considerably in the next century and we don't know when. When it happens we will have a mass extinction and it will be like the movie the day after tomorrow sort of. Europe will freeze, crops will fail, it will be really bad.

#27 The sun is flipping its magnetic poles right now - something it does every 11 years. North becomes south, south becomes north. Takes about a year to complete.



This is why we've been seeing crazy auroras way further south than normal lately. The sun's magnetic field gets tangled during the flip, causing more solar storms and those incredible light shows.



Wild part? Most people have zero idea the sun is literally reversing its polarity while we're all just going about our day. Next solar flip won't happen until the mid-2030s.