Everyone is fighting their own demons, but some of them are terrorizing multiple people at the same time. According to the WHO, anxiety disorders affect roughly 4.4% of the global population, making them the most prevalent mental health conditions.

To illustrate what it's like to have one, Tumblr page 'Anxiety Problem' shares memes about all the ways constant and excessive worrying affects your daily life. Silly jokes on the internet will never replace professional care or an honest conversation with someone who cares, but they can provide you a quick laugh, and that's better than nothing.

More info: Tumblr