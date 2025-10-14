ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone is fighting their own demons, but some of them are terrorizing multiple people at the same time. According to the WHO, anxiety disorders affect roughly 4.4% of the global population, making them the most prevalent mental health conditions.

To illustrate what it's like to have one, Tumblr page 'Anxiety Problem' shares memes about all the ways constant and excessive worrying affects your daily life. Silly jokes on the internet will never replace professional care or an honest conversation with someone who cares, but they can provide you a quick laugh, and that's better than nothing.

More info: Tumblr

#1

A burning dumpster floating down a flooded street, illustrating anxiety through a relatable meme.

anxietyproblem Report

    #2

    A young deer in a kitchen with text about feeling reassured and patient, illustrating relatable memes to cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #3

    Man sitting in a tree with text meme about keeping secrets, relatable to anxiety coping and humorous memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Built-in confidentiality engine. You're welcome. I'm such a good listener... *nod nod nod 'aha' nod nod 'yeah' nod nod*

    #4

    Marshmallows in a bag with a caption expressing relatable anxiety, illustrating coping with anxiety humorously.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #5

    Black and white image of a man’s changing faces illustrating switching personalities, relatable memes about coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's how it works, isn't it? You're a neighbor, a daughter/son, a partner, a parent, a colleague, a customer. We're putting on different attitudes and personas all the time. Or is it just me? 😐

    #6

    Young woman laughing and then looking anxious, illustrating the contrast of coping with anxiety in social situations.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #7

    Tweet showing a funny meme about coping with anxiety by finding happiness in unexpected situations.

    @16Jadhav Report

    #8

    Simple cartoon meme showing a person asking if another is okay with relatable anxiety coping feelings.

    anxietyproblem Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check mated by the inability to decide where to begin is how I rationalized it for myself. In German there is an idiom "the t*****e of choice". To me it means: the more options I have, the more confused I get.

    #9

    Two-part meme with a fiery angry cat on the left and a sad crying cat on the right, illustrating anxiety meme humor.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #10

    Meme depicting anxiety struggles with desire to read, write, listen to music, and inability to get off your phone.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #11

    Scenic coastal view with humorous text about self-ruining your day, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #12

    Hand-drawn timeline showing anxiety progression with months shrinking and overlapping to depict relatable anxiety memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So accurate. All the good stuff I'm looking forward to happens in the second half, especially in the last three months. And then, bleak January...

    #13

    Person holding their head with hands, repeatedly overthinking, illustrating relatable anxiety coping meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #14

    Tweet humorously listing two contradictory rules, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety through humor.

    @sweatyhairy Report

    #15

    Cartoon pumpkin characters showing two moods, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety feelings.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #16

    Cartoon character with an angry face illustrating relatable memes to help you cope with anxiety and mixed emotions.

    anxietyproblem Report

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I apparently have a resting bare your soul to me face… I’d k**l for a resting b***h face, I really don’t need to know that you grew up in a children's home in Leeds random stranger.

    #17

    Person stirring an enormous glass of iced coffee, a relatable meme about coping with anxiety and daily struggles.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #18

    Relatable meme showing a screaming opossum comparing being a night person versus a morning person for anxiety coping.

    anxietyproblem Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Step Mum told me I was a 'nothing person' because like to go to bed late, wake up late-ish and then have a long nap after breakfast.

    #19

    Marge Simpson holding stacks of money meme illustrating relatable anxiety moments and coping with anxiety through humor.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #20

    A wide-eyed toy in a colorful outfit illustrating relatable memes about coping with anxiety through oversharing conversations.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #21

    Text meme about overthinking, illustrating relatable anxiety feelings in a humorous way to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #22

    Sun with a distressed cat face in a field of flowers, a relatable meme about coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After yet another half-arsed meeting, my Division Head asked me if I was excited about the new project we'd been discussing. "So much so I may have trouble getting to sleep tonight" was decidedly not the response he expected. Spoiler, I'd been offered a position in another State/Government organisation & had decided the previous night to accept it

    #23

    A close-up of old piano keys with a sign saying I'm old and tired, relatable meme about coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #24

    Person sitting on floor holding their head in frustration with meme text about anxiety and leg shaking.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #25

    Man with glasses and earphones reflecting on anxiety symptoms including derealization, isolation, empathy, and overthinking in a relatable meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #26

    Text post about normalizing not confusing free time with availability, a relatable meme to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #27

    Penguin meme showing zoning out with blurry overlapping effect, illustrating relatable anxiety coping humor.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #28

    Animated man in a colorful sweater looking confused and trying to stay positive in relatable anxiety coping meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #29

    Smiling dog with anxious meme text about freaking out first, illustrating relatable anxiety coping moments in nature.

    anxietyproblem Report

    bobremillard avatar
    Booker
    Booker
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start with obsessive overthinking, guaranteed to work.

    #30

    Cartoon snail looking tired and sleepy on a newspaper illustrating relatable anxiety coping meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #31

    Person wrapped in striped blankets using a laptop in bed, relatable meme about coping with anxiety and having fun.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #32

    Man struggling to carry a couch while a cat sits on an office chair, illustrating relatable memes about coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #33

    Painting of three women with captions showing anxiety struggles with routine and excitement, a relatable anxiety meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #34

    Three young women standing indoors with serious expressions, illustrating anxiety and depression in a relatable meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #35

    Baby Yoda peeking from behind a wall with text about being dramatic and deciding to be okay, relatable anxiety meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #36

    Person in a Big Bird costume looking disheveled, illustrating relatable memes for coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #37

    Large cardboard box in a warehouse with the text do not break down, relatable meme about coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #38

    Small dog captured mid-air in a blurry jump, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Jumping to conclusions is the most exercise I get all day" - someone, somewhere

    #39

    Dog squinting with caption about suddenly feeling relaxed and questioning forgotten responsibilities, relatable anxiety meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #40

    Small dog with messy hair and tired eyes illustrating relatable memes about coping with anxiety and exhaustion.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #41

    Cat sitting on rocks watching sunset, relatable meme about anxiety and feeling alone when friends are busy.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #42

    Animated character with a confused face, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety in conversations.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #43

    Skeleton in a coffin with text about feeling dead inside but sleeping well, relatable meme to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #44

    Tangled colorful cables illustrating the chaotic feeling inside the head, relatable to anxiety and stress memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #45

    Man in a red shirt sitting awkwardly on a couch, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #46

    Cartoon pig lying on bed distracted by phone, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety and stress.

    anxietyproblem Report

    bobremillard avatar
    Booker
    Booker
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a short break before I start. Two hours later ... Too late now, I'll start it tomorrow. (Repeat)

    #47

    Three identical men confronting each other, illustrating a sensitive, defensive, and angry personality meme about anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #48

    Blurry SpongeBob meme showing overstimulation, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety feelings.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #49

    Person partially hidden behind a pole in a schoolyard representing relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #50

    Green puppet holding a stop sign with text about anxiety and hugs, a relatable meme for coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #51

    A white bird labeled Me stretching its leg away from text labeled That, illustrating anxiety memes coping theme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #52

    Cartoon dog wearing headphones, listening to music repeatedly, capturing a relatable moment about anxiety coping memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #53

    Otter reluctantly shaking a human hand, illustrating a relatable meme to cope with anxiety and mixed emotions.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #54

    Personified anxiety depicted as Squidward trying to sleep with a phone in bed, illustrating relatable anxiety memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #55

    An anxious dog with a forced smile illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety and stress feelings.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #56

    Tweet about the random urge to get life together at night with relatable memes about anxiety coping shared on social media.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #57

    Cat with two buns and short bangs humorously representing anxiety coping and mental breakdown in a relatable meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #58

    Man lying on couch with glasses and anxious expression, illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #59

    Text meme saying that's enough todaying for today, expressing feelings relatable to anxiety coping memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #60

    Tired cartoon character lying in bed illustrating relatable meme about anxiety and procrastination at home.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #61

    Meme showing a man in a suit responding humorously about being a hard worker, relatable anxiety meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #62

    Close-up of a cat in snow with text offering relatable memes to help cope with anxiety through humor.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #63

    Animated character with confused expression and loading symbol on head, illustrating relatable memes coping with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #64

    Cartoon character zoned out and staring blankly, humorously illustrating anxiety in relatable memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    bobremillard avatar
    Booker
    Booker
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In college when I was try to think something thru, people walking past me would stop and ask me if I was OK. To this day, I wonder what my expression was that caused them to do that.

    #65

    Meme showing Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob, humorously relating to anxiety and therapy with a funny relatable expression.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #66

    Funny relatable meme showing three moods with a surprised bird, illustrating anxiety coping in a humorous way.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #67

    Meme showing two identical men shaking hands about using phone causing and preventing sleep, relatable anxiety humor.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #68

    A confused dog with a loading symbol on its forehead, illustrating anxiety in a hilariously relatable meme.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #69

    Bald eagle in a dumpster screaming, illustrating a relatable moment for anxiety and coping in 2025.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #70

    Cat wrapped in a blanket with text showing relatable anxiety meme about procrastination when getting home.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #71

    Moody cartoon character with tired eyes expressing a relatable meme for coping with anxiety feelings and mood swings.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #72

    Hand holding a phone screen showing multiple alarm times turned on, illustrating anxiety-related humor with many reminders.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #73

    Cartoon character lying exhausted on the floor humorously illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #74

    Pink cartoon character with wide eyes and text about wasting eight months, a relatable meme to cope with anxiety.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #75

    Sleepy cat with funny expression illustrating relatable memes to help cope with anxiety and stress humorously

    anxietyproblem Report

    #76

    SpongeBob meme showing anxiety with blurred motion, highlighting relatable coping mechanisms for anxiety relief.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #77

    Man in suit smiling with caption about crossing tasks, representing relatable memes to help cope with anxiety and stress.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #78

    Woman in winter coat holding coffee with a relatable meme about anxiety and needing alone time for coping.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #79

    Pie chart showing two equal reasons for forgetting something, highlighting relatable anxiety coping memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    bobremillard avatar
    Booker
    Booker
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Setting it in a special place that I'll never forget never works. I lose hope of ever finding it.

    #80

    Skeleton wearing fairy wings and tutu, holding wand, with text about feeling stable for anxiety coping memes.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #81

    Cartoon character overthinking at 3 AM, depicting anxiety with a relatable meme about birth certificate worries.

    anxietyproblem Report

    #82

    Man reading a book confused about not using his brain while reading, relatable meme about anxiety coping.

    anxietyproblem Report

