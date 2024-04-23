“RetroFuturism”: 81 Pics Imagining The Future From Past GenerationsInterview With Expert
Human beings are always looking ahead. Whether it’s trying to determine what the weather will look like next Sunday or imagining what capabilities cell phones will have in 20 years, we love predicting the future. And while our assumptions about what’s to come aren’t always accurate, they definitely are entertaining!
We’ve taken a trip to the RetroFuturism subreddit and gathered some of our favorite images from the group that might simultaneously transport you to the past and future. Enjoy scrolling through these depictions of what people several decades ago imagined our lives to be like, and keep reading to find a conversation with Tiffany Wilson of The Retrofuturist!
Statue Of Yuri Gagarin In Moscow, Completed In 1980
1958 Golden Sahara II W/ Goodyear Illuminated Neothane Glow Tires
This Was An Actual Space Suit Grumman Aircraft Corp Tried To Sell Nasa In 1962
To gain more insight into this topic, we reached out to Tiffany Wilson, who runs The Retrofuturist blog. Tiffany was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, first explaining what exactly retrofuturism means.
"Retrofuturism is visions of the future from the past," she noted. "It most often comes from media like movies, television, and literature in the science fiction genre, but some of it comes from concept products from companies or futurists. Some modern artists like to use retrofuturism as a visual style for art and other media, like can be seen in the Fallout video games and the new TV show just released on Amazon Prime."
We Really Messed Up
The Missle, Time Magazine, January 1956
We were also curious what Tiffany finds fascinating about retrofuturism. "Retrofuturism provides a unique window into the time period it was created. We not only get to see what people were worried about during the time period, but also the kinds of technology and scientific advancements they were optimistic about," she explained. "It’s always fun to look at these predictions and see how close they were to our reality."
'ship's Cat' By Keith Spangle
Tiffany also opened up about some of her favorite examples of retrofuturism. "I love the personified robots of 1960s era of science fiction, like Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons," she shared. "These types of friendly and lovable robots come up again and again in science fiction (almost every Star Wars movie or TV show has at least one), and I wish we had them in real life!"
"The most accurate prediction I’ve seen was an autonomous vacuum/mop similar to a Roomba from 1959," Tiffany added. "It was a patented invention that was featured in magazines and promotional videos, but the demoed model didn’t actually work at the time. The concept was very close to the device many of us have in our homes today, so they had the right idea!"
We All Live In A Yellow Airplane
While Tiffany acknowledges that we’ll never be able to predict the future 100% accurately, she believes it’s still fun to try. "I think in the next few decades we’ll see more and more smart technology infused into our daily lives while we try to reconcile the unexpected negative effects that has on society and people’s well-being, like how the ever connectedness of smart phones and social media has actually made people more lonely and isolated," she told Bored Panda.
Worst Space Suit Design Ever?
Nuke-Proof Underground City Below Manhattan, 1969 (Oscar Newman)
As far as where retrofuturism comes from, DepositPhotos reports that the term was coined in the 1980s by journalists trying to accurately describe custom designer jewelry. But just because we didn’t have a name for this style before then does not mean it didn’t exist. Graphic novels from the 1930s to the 1960s, including Captain Future and Space Man, were inspired by Jules Verne’s books that utilized both futuristic and retro themes at the same time.
Interior Of The A 1985 Nissan 300zx
Self Driving Cars Of The Future, Circa 1960
Habitable Space Station
DepositPhotos notes that there are six key design features that are the trademarks of retrofuturism. First, there must be recognizable aesthetics from the past, which might be home designs or fashion. There should also be a nostalgic vibe. Next, retrofuturism needs to incorporate an emphasis on engineering, science and technology. There should also be a radical view of the future, whether that’s good or bad. And finally, retrofuturistic fonts, backgrounds and colors should be utilized.
Television Newspaper - Some Day You May Be Able To Receive The Front Page Of Your Morning Newspaper This Way
James Bond Receives A "Text" Via His Smartwatch In The Spy Who Loved Me
Citroen's Vision Of The Future Of Cars In 1980
EnvatoElements also published a piece discussing retrofuturism, and they noted that the style appeals to so many of us because it perfectly blends the warm feeling of nostalgia that we love with our fascination about the future. Films, books and TV shows have been predicting the future for decades, but we love looking back on the “good old days” as well. So why not do both at the same time? Imagine if you were a high schoolers in the 1980s could post on TikTok! I for one would love to see what they would share.
The Nuclear-Powered Bullet Train From The 1970's Series "Supertrain"
1955 Ford Beatnik Bubble
Space Resort
If you’re looking for ways to utilize retrofuturism into your own designs, EnvatoElements recommends starting with retrowave landscapes, images of cyber cities, neon vaporwave loops and lots of grids. Fonts are extremely important as well, as a futuristic cyberpunk font will be necessary to create the vibe you’re looking for. Be sure to add in holographic elements too to really sell the retrofuturism look. And if you can, be sure to add some 80s synth music as well.
The Motorola Aura Really Feels Like The Retrofuturism Dream Phone
Gas Station In Germany 1958
Time, 1968, Race For The Moon Cover Art
Countere notes that artist Robert McCall is considered to be a giant when it comes to retrofuturism. On the topic, McCall says, “Today we live in a world filled with awesome possibilities, both good and bad. The rush of technology is so rapid, to stay abreast of it has become more and more difficult. Our understanding of the physical universe continues to grow and astonishes us with its marvelous complexity.”
Sanae Iv, South African Antarctic Base (Built In 1997)
Information Desk Inside The Twa Terminal, Circa 1962
VR In 1989
“To be an artist in these times of explosive change is, for me, a privilege and a challenge,” Robert McCall says. “My goal is to document in my drawings and paintings a small part of this changing world and to anticipate in my work, the future that lies ahead.”
What’s fascinating about retrofuturism is that there will always be more of it. We will never know how accurate our predictions about the future are until future generations look back on them. What you’re writing about or watching today might one day be seen as a sparkling example of retrofuturism!
The Unfinished Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea, Designed In 1987
Old Diving Suits Are So Cool
We hope you’re enjoying these photos that might somehow give you a blast from the past and the future, pandas! Keep upvoting the pics you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what you expect the future to look like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring retrofuturism, look no further than right here!
Beautifully Styled Gas Station In Slovakia
Aston Martin Bulldog Concept (1980). Cybertruck Anyone?
I Feel Like This Fits Here
Sublime 1969 Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System
1984 Smart Watch
