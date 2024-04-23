ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings are always looking ahead. Whether it’s trying to determine what the weather will look like next Sunday or imagining what capabilities cell phones will have in 20 years, we love predicting the future. And while our assumptions about what’s to come aren’t always accurate, they definitely are entertaining!

We’ve taken a trip to the RetroFuturism subreddit and gathered some of our favorite images from the group that might simultaneously transport you to the past and future. Enjoy scrolling through these depictions of what people several decades ago imagined our lives to be like, and keep reading to find a conversation with Tiffany Wilson of The Retrofuturist!

#1

Statue Of Yuri Gagarin In Moscow, Completed In 1980

Statue Of Yuri Gagarin In Moscow, Completed In 1980

#2

1958 Golden Sahara II W/ Goodyear Illuminated Neothane Glow Tires

1958 Golden Sahara II W/ Goodyear Illuminated Neothane Glow Tires

#3

This Was An Actual Space Suit Grumman Aircraft Corp Tried To Sell Nasa In 1962

This Was An Actual Space Suit Grumman Aircraft Corp Tried To Sell Nasa In 1962

To gain more insight into this topic, we reached out to Tiffany Wilson, who runs The Retrofuturist blog. Tiffany was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, first explaining what exactly retrofuturism means.

"Retrofuturism is visions of the future from the past," she noted. "It most often comes from media like movies, television, and literature in the science fiction genre, but some of it comes from concept products from companies or futurists. Some modern artists like to use retrofuturism as a visual style for art and other media, like can be seen in the Fallout video games and the new TV show just released on Amazon Prime."
#4

We Really Messed Up

We Really Messed Up

#5

The Missle, Time Magazine, January 1956

The Missle, Time Magazine, January 1956

We were also curious what Tiffany finds fascinating about retrofuturism. "Retrofuturism provides a unique window into the time period it was created. We not only get to see what people were worried about during the time period, but also the kinds of technology and scientific advancements they were optimistic about," she explained. "It’s always fun to look at these predictions and see how close they were to our reality."

#6

'ship's Cat' By Keith Spangle

'ship's Cat' By Keith Spangle

Tiffany also opened up about some of her favorite examples of retrofuturism. "I love the personified robots of 1960s era of science fiction, like Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons," she shared. "These types of friendly and lovable robots come up again and again in science fiction (almost every Star Wars movie or TV show has at least one), and I wish we had them in real life!"

"The most accurate prediction I’ve seen was an autonomous vacuum/mop similar to a Roomba from 1959," Tiffany added. "It was a patented invention that was featured in magazines and promotional videos, but the demoed model didn’t actually work at the time. The concept was very close to the device many of us have in our homes today, so they had the right idea!"
#7

We All Live In A Yellow Airplane

We All Live In A Yellow Airplane

While Tiffany acknowledges that we’ll never be able to predict the future 100% accurately, she believes it’s still fun to try. "I think in the next few decades we’ll see more and more smart technology infused into our daily lives while we try to reconcile the unexpected negative effects that has on society and people’s well-being, like how the ever connectedness of smart phones and social media has actually made people more lonely and isolated," she told Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Worst Space Suit Design Ever?

Worst Space Suit Design Ever?

#9

Nuke-Proof Underground City Below Manhattan, 1969 (Oscar Newman)

Nuke-Proof Underground City Below Manhattan, 1969 (Oscar Newman)

As far as where retrofuturism comes from, DepositPhotos reports that the term was coined in the 1980s by journalists trying to accurately describe custom designer jewelry. But just because we didn’t have a name for this style before then does not mean it didn’t exist. Graphic novels from the 1930s to the 1960s, including Captain Future and Space Man, were inspired by Jules Verne’s books that utilized both futuristic and retro themes at the same time.  
#10

Interior Of The A 1985 Nissan 300zx

Interior Of The A 1985 Nissan 300zx

#11

Self Driving Cars Of The Future, Circa 1960

Self Driving Cars Of The Future, Circa 1960

#12

Habitable Space Station

Habitable Space Station

DepositPhotos notes that there are six key design features that are the trademarks of retrofuturism. First, there must be recognizable aesthetics from the past, which might be home designs or fashion. There should also be a nostalgic vibe. Next, retrofuturism needs to incorporate an emphasis on engineering, science and technology. There should also be a radical view of the future, whether that’s good or bad. And finally, retrofuturistic fonts, backgrounds and colors should be utilized. 

#13

Television Newspaper - Some Day You May Be Able To Receive The Front Page Of Your Morning Newspaper This Way

Television Newspaper - Some Day You May Be Able To Receive The Front Page Of Your Morning Newspaper This Way

#14

James Bond Receives A "Text" Via His Smartwatch In The Spy Who Loved Me

James Bond Receives A "Text" Via His Smartwatch In The Spy Who Loved Me

#15

Citroen's Vision Of The Future Of Cars In 1980

Citroen's Vision Of The Future Of Cars In 1980

EnvatoElements also published a piece discussing retrofuturism, and they noted that the style appeals to so many of us because it perfectly blends the warm feeling of nostalgia that we love with our fascination about the future. Films, books and TV shows have been predicting the future for decades, but we love looking back on the “good old days” as well. So why not do both at the same time? Imagine if you were a high schoolers in the 1980s could post on TikTok! I for one would love to see what they would share. 
#16

The Nuclear-Powered Bullet Train From The 1970's Series "Supertrain"

The Nuclear-Powered Bullet Train From The 1970's Series "Supertrain"

#17

1955 Ford Beatnik Bubble

1955 Ford Beatnik Bubble

#18

Space Resort

Space Resort

If you’re looking for ways to utilize retrofuturism into your own designs, EnvatoElements recommends starting with retrowave landscapes, images of cyber cities, neon vaporwave loops and lots of grids. Fonts are extremely important as well, as a futuristic cyberpunk font will be necessary to create the vibe you’re looking for. Be sure to add in holographic elements too to really sell the retrofuturism look. And if you can, be sure to add some 80s synth music as well. 
#19

The Motorola Aura Really Feels Like The Retrofuturism Dream Phone

The Motorola Aura Really Feels Like The Retrofuturism Dream Phone

#20

Gas Station In Germany 1958

Gas Station In Germany 1958

#21

Time, 1968, Race For The Moon Cover Art

Time, 1968, Race For The Moon Cover Art

Countere notes that artist Robert McCall is considered to be a giant when it comes to retrofuturism. On the topic, McCall says, “Today we live in a world filled with awesome possibilities, both good and bad. The rush of technology is so rapid, to stay abreast of it has become more and more difficult. Our understanding of the physical universe continues to grow and astonishes us with its marvelous complexity.”
#22

Sanae Iv, South African Antarctic Base (Built In 1997)

Sanae Iv, South African Antarctic Base (Built In 1997)

#23

Information Desk Inside The Twa Terminal, Circa 1962

Information Desk Inside The Twa Terminal, Circa 1962

#24

VR In 1989

VR In 1989

“To be an artist in these times of explosive change is, for me, a privilege and a challenge,” Robert McCall says. “My goal is to document in my drawings and paintings a small part of this changing world and to anticipate in my work, the future that lies ahead.”

What’s fascinating about retrofuturism is that there will always be more of it. We will never know how accurate our predictions about the future are until future generations look back on them. What you’re writing about or watching today might one day be seen as a sparkling example of retrofuturism!
#25

The Unfinished Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea, Designed In 1987

The Unfinished Ryugyong Hotel, Pyongyang, North Korea, Designed In 1987

#26

Old Diving Suits Are So Cool

Old Diving Suits Are So Cool

#27

😍🌹😐

😍🌹😐

We hope you’re enjoying these photos that might somehow give you a blast from the past and the future, pandas! Keep upvoting the pics you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what you expect the future to look like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring retrofuturism, look no further than right here!
#28

Beautifully Styled Gas Station In Slovakia

Beautifully Styled Gas Station In Slovakia

#29

Aston Martin Bulldog Concept (1980). Cybertruck Anyone?

Aston Martin Bulldog Concept (1980). Cybertruck Anyone?

#30

I Feel Like This Fits Here

I Feel Like This Fits Here

#31

Sublime 1969 Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System

Sublime 1969 Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System

#32

1984 Smart Watch

1984 Smart Watch

Claudio Toshio
Claudio Toshio
Claudio Toshio
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited)

The Predator watch : https://futurelawyer.typepad.com/.a/6a00d8345170df69e20240a4a3d7e4200b-450wi

#33

A Vision Of Future Computing By Robert Tinney In 1981

A Vision Of Future Computing By Robert Tinney In 1981

#35

Receptionist Waits At Her Desk. General Motors Technical Center, 1965

Receptionist Waits At Her Desk. General Motors Technical Center, 1965

#35

Steering Wheel/Dashboard For The 1986 Oldsmobile Inca Concept Car

Steering Wheel/Dashboard For The 1986 Oldsmobile Inca Concept Car

#36

This Building In Newyawk'

This Building In Newyawk'

#37

This "Convenient" Kitchen From '74

This "Convenient" Kitchen From '74

#38

Cosplay Metropolis

Cosplay Metropolis

#39

I Got A Tattoo Inspired By Danny Haas’ Retro Rocket Ships

I Got A Tattoo Inspired By Danny Haas' Retro Rocket Ships

#40

Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper

Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper

#41

Artoo Deco

Artoo Deco

#42

Bob Must Have Slack!

Bob Must Have Slack!

#43

Trans-Atlantic Cable Car Retro-Future Concept By Gian Andri Bezzola

Trans-Atlantic Cable Car Retro-Future Concept By Gian Andri Bezzola

#44

Look Who Pulled Up Next To Me At A Red Light Last Night

Look Who Pulled Up Next To Me At A Red Light Last Night

#45

From The Paper Age To The Digital Age (Andy Zito ‘85)

From The Paper Age To The Digital Age (Andy Zito '85)

#46

Retro Futuristic Living Room I Painted

Retro Futuristic Living Room I Painted

#47

As Someone Who Lived In A Post-Socialist Country This Is Highly Disturbing

As Someone Who Lived In A Post-Socialist Country This Is Highly Disturbing

#48

Pixar's Wall-E Had Some Great Retrofuturistic Style Posters For Its Promotional Content

Pixar's Wall-E Had Some Great Retrofuturistic Style Posters For Its Promotional Content

#49

Concept "Superplane"

Concept "Superplane"

#50

This 14” TV From 2000 Was Sold Only In Japan And Included A Built-In Sega Dreamcast Console

This 14" TV From 2000 Was Sold Only In Japan And Included A Built-In Sega Dreamcast Console

#51

New York Central Streamliner “ Mercury “ 1936

New York Central Streamliner " Mercury " 1936

#52

Interplanetary Tourism Posters/Ads

Interplanetary Tourism Posters/Ads

#53

The Fuji TV Headquarters In Japan

The Fuji TV Headquarters In Japan

#54

What Nissan Thought Would Be The Future Of The Automotive Industry Shown In The Nrv-II Concept Car(1982). Pretty Damn Accurate

What Nissan Thought Would Be The Future Of The Automotive Industry Shown In The Nrv-II Concept Car(1982). Pretty Damn Accurate

#55

1985 Future "Ender's Game" By John Harris

1985 Future "Ender's Game" By John Harris

#56

I Was Told This Belongs Here. The Rocketeer Pack And Helmet I Built

I Was Told This Belongs Here. The Rocketeer Pack And Helmet I Built

#57

The Bright Side Of Atomic Energy

The Bright Side Of Atomic Energy

#58

1980s Soviet Laptop Prototype

1980s Soviet Laptop Prototype

#59

Facetime In The 1930s

Facetime In The 1930s

#60

The Toronto Reference Library

The Toronto Reference Library

#61

Old Twa Terminal At Jfk

Old Twa Terminal At Jfk

#62

Can't Say She Wasn't Right (1982)

Can't Say She Wasn't Right (1982)

#63

Obviously Their Second Car

Obviously Their Second Car

#64

Monsanto House Of The Future 1957

Monsanto House Of The Future 1957

#65

This Traffic Control Cabin Seems Oddly Futuristic. 1970s, Chernivtsi

This Traffic Control Cabin Seems Oddly Futuristic. 1970s, Chernivtsi

#66

My Grandfather Was An Artist For General Motors From 1950's To 1980's, Here Are Some Of His Concepts For Cars Of The Future

My Grandfather Was An Artist For General Motors From 1950's To 1980's, Here Are Some Of His Concepts For Cars Of The Future

#67

Nailed It

Nailed It

#68

The Future We Were Promised

The Future We Were Promised

#69

1985 Subaru Xt Coupe Dash

1985 Subaru Xt Coupe Dash

#70

Lancia Stratos Zero, 1970

Lancia Stratos Zero, 1970

#71

1940s Vision Of Food Delivery Future

1940s Vision Of Food Delivery Future

#72

Kuba Komet, Futuristic Home Entertainment Center From West Germany, Late 50's

Kuba Komet, Futuristic Home Entertainment Center From West Germany, Late 50's

#73

(Soviet Modernism) The Georgian Ministry Of Highway Construction In Tbilisi, Georgia. Built In 1975

(Soviet Modernism) The Georgian Ministry Of Highway Construction In Tbilisi, Georgia. Built In 1975

#74

Mcdonald’s In Roswell, Nm

Mcdonald's In Roswell, Nm

#75

Monument To The Conquerors Of Space, Moscow, Russia (1964)

Monument To The Conquerors Of Space, Moscow, Russia (1964)

#76

Vintage Retro Computer Alien Design 1955, By Panalina

Vintage Retro Computer Alien Design 1955, By Panalina

#77

The Communist Party Headquarters In Paris (Architect: Oscar Niemeyer)

The Communist Party Headquarters In Paris (Architect: Oscar Niemeyer)

#78

A Vestige Of The Past

A Vestige Of The Past

#79

Transhumanism (With Added Sixth Finger). Oil By Me

Transhumanism (With Added Sixth Finger). Oil By Me

#80

Himiko, Tokyo's Futuristic And Manga-Like Ferry Boat

Himiko, Tokyo's Futuristic And Manga-Like Ferry Boat

#81

Virtual Reality, 90's Perspective

Virtual Reality, 90's Perspective

