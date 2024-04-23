ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings are always looking ahead. Whether it’s trying to determine what the weather will look like next Sunday or imagining what capabilities cell phones will have in 20 years, we love predicting the future. And while our assumptions about what’s to come aren’t always accurate, they definitely are entertaining!

We’ve taken a trip to the RetroFuturism subreddit and gathered some of our favorite images from the group that might simultaneously transport you to the past and future. Enjoy scrolling through these depictions of what people several decades ago imagined our lives to be like, and keep reading to find a conversation with Tiffany Wilson of The Retrofuturist!