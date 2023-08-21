“They Are Of Sentimental Value”: Previous Homeowner Asks For Plants Two Years After Moving Out
It’s often the details that make home home, whether it’s a painting on the wall, a vase grandma gave you on the coffee table, or a hydrangea bush by the entrance.
The latter is one of the things that made the redditor u/ClassicAct’s dwelling feel like home. She said it was part of the cottage’s charm, which is why she wasn’t too happy about previous owners wanting to take it away. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words.
Landscaping helps to create a nice environment for one to live in
Image credits: samjoco (not the actual photo)
Previous homeowners asked this person if they could take the hydrangea bushes from the property
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lassicAct (not the actual photo)
The OP provided more information in the comments
The online community believed giving the plants away is a bad idea
Some redditors shared similar stories
If it was of such value why not try to bring them or some of them when they moved in the first place? 2 years later is a bit too late, and from experience uprooting something like that isn't an afternoon project, and if they're a privacy barrier it's going to take years to get another plat barrier to the same height
Uprooting such large plants would be crazy since they are very easily grown from cuttings.
As someone who loves as many plants as possible in the house, I am getting anxious you have to even think about this.
If it was of such value why not try to bring them or some of them when they moved in the first place? 2 years later is a bit too late, and from experience uprooting something like that isn't an afternoon project, and if they're a privacy barrier it's going to take years to get another plat barrier to the same height
Uprooting such large plants would be crazy since they are very easily grown from cuttings.
As someone who loves as many plants as possible in the house, I am getting anxious you have to even think about this.