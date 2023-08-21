 “They Are Of Sentimental Value”: Previous Homeowner Asks For Plants Two Years After Moving Out | Bored Panda
“They Are Of Sentimental Value”: Previous Homeowner Asks For Plants Two Years After Moving Out
31points
“They Are Of Sentimental Value”: Previous Homeowner Asks For Plants Two Years After Moving Out

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

It’s often the details that make home home, whether it’s a painting on the wall, a vase grandma gave you on the coffee table, or a hydrangea bush by the entrance.

The latter is one of the things that made the redditor u/ClassicAct’s dwelling feel like home. She said it was part of the cottage’s charm, which is why she wasn’t too happy about previous owners wanting to take it away. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words.

Landscaping helps to create a nice environment for one to live in

Image credits: samjoco (not the actual photo)

Previous homeowners asked this person if they could take the hydrangea bushes from the property

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: lassicAct (not the actual photo)

The OP provided more information in the comments

The online community believed giving the plants away is a bad idea

Some redditors shared similar stories

 

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Royal Stray
Royal Stray
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it was of such value why not try to bring them or some of them when they moved in the first place? 2 years later is a bit too late, and from experience uprooting something like that isn't an afternoon project, and if they're a privacy barrier it's going to take years to get another plat barrier to the same height

1
1point
reply
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uprooting such large plants would be crazy since they are very easily grown from cuttings.

0
0points
reply
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone who loves as many plants as possible in the house, I am getting anxious you have to even think about this.

0
0points
reply
